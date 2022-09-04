News
Sunday Bulletin Board: Enough with the sweet, wholesome girls! This boy’s ready (?) for a woman of the world!
Gee, our old LaSalle ran great!
The Golden Age of Sitcoms Division
ZOO LOU of St. Paul writes: “Subject: A Wally Cleaver Memory.
“The recent passing of Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on the popular sitcom ‘Leave It to Beaver’ (1957-63), brought back memories of an episode in which Wally learns some harsh lessons about life, love and being careful what you wish for.
“After being involved with several sweet, wholesome girls during the series, Wally becomes infatuated with Marlene, a girl who sells tickets at the movie theater. Prodded by the obnoxious Eddie Haskell to make his move, Wally awkwardly asks Marlene for a date and is in seventh heaven when she says she’d love to go out with him.
“Of course, word gets back to his folks, June and Ward. The overly protective June frets that she doesn’t like Wally picking up strange, older women and wonders if this gal might even be a divorcee, which causes Ward to roll his eyes. So she asks Wally to invite Marlene over for dinner before their date, to which he replies with a big grin: ‘Gee, that would be neat!’
“Meanwhile, Beaver and friend Gilbert are walking by a bar and see Marlene smoking, drinking beer and laughing it up with a tough-looking character. ‘She’s what you call a woman of the world,’ Gilbert says to a distraught Beaver. Later, Beaver tries to tell Wally about Marlene, but Wally interrupts, saying Marlene is coming for dinner and that she’s the nicest girl he’s ever met in his whole life.
“Marlene acts sweet and gracious at dinner, but once in the car, she lights a cigarette and then plants two big kisses on Wally, who gasps ‘GOLLY!’ (You’d think he would like that from his dream girl.) Instead of a show, Marlene directs Wally to this swinging bar, one of several on her list. When Wally refuses to smoke or drink because he’s in training for the track team, Marlene is shocked to discover Wally is still in high school, saying she dropped out two years ago. Finally, Marlene tells a somber Wally to go home because they just didn’t dig each other. You can’t help but feel sorry for Wally, who was totally blindsided and disillusioned, not to mention a little naive.
“It wasn’t part of the script, but June’s concerns about Wally dating an older women were actually justified. Actress Diane Sayer, who played Marlene, was seven years older than Tony Dow in real life, and it was her first big break in acting.
“They say love conquers all, but the squeaky-clean Wally Cleaver made a serious miscalculation in falling for a ‘woman of the world.’”
The vision thing
JQ of Hugo: “Subject: Insert ‘Jaws’ theme here.
“Saw this safety card in the seat pocket on a recent plane trip.
“In case of water landing, watch for shark?”
The sign on the road to the cemetery said “Dead End”
CeeCee of Mahtomedi: “It being the season of road construction, we have to take a convoluted route through the local neighborhoods to get to downtown Willernie and beyond. The roads are all marked with 20-mph speed limits, and the enforcers are out and about. However, this sign was probably more intimidating than any official sign or threat of a ticket might be.
“Just F.Y.I.: The other side of the sign said ‘Slow the Roll . . . Dudes at Play.’”
The highfalutin displeasures
Plus: Everyone’s a (book) critic!
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: (1) “Subject: Phones are great — when they work.
“Al B of Hartland wrote: ‘If you want to save money, don’t buy any new electronics until you figure out how to use the ones you own.’
“I would agree with him, if the Emperors of All Things Digital would allow us to keep our antiques. But my 3G cellphone became a boat anchor this spring when someone decided that we all have to have 5Gs and turned off service to 3G phones. I had to get a new cellphone, which I still don’t totally understand.
“To add to the fun, my corded phone line had stopped working and I couldn’t get anyone to come check the landline for 10 to 12 days — though a nice person from the phone company left numerous questions about the landline problem on the voice-messaging service of my (wait for it!) landline phone that was not working. And because I did not text or call them back, they didn’t bother to physically come and stare at the phone line — which, I gather, someone had cut.
“Note to phone company: Wires that are broken or cut do not work. And the people who believe corded landline phones should work in emergencies may be smart — not hysterically clinging to the prehistoric past.
“Speaking of emergencies: One or two days after I started trying to get my corded phone line checked, I had to call 9-1-1 and be taken to the hospital by two very nice EMTs, because I was bleeding out after a medical procedure that had nicked a blood vessel. Since my landline phone did not work, I went to Plan B and called 9-1-1 on my cellphone. Then I had to explain where I was, because my new cellphone mostly communicates with the political party to which I am least likely to give money — let alone a vote.
“In case you are wondering, my Plan C (if I could not reach 9-1-1 via either phone) was to go to the lobby of my apartment building and pull the fire alarm. I am glad that I didn’t have to go that far.
“Oh, and my corded phone is working again. Plus, the landline phone company figured out to the very last minute how long my phone had been out, and proudly reimbursed me about $20. Gosh!
“Now I have to buy a simple old-type phone that works using the electricity in the landline. We have had two power outages in the last month, and I still don’t trust my cellphone.
“P.S. I am reading ‘The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters,’ by Juliette Kayyem. She says that disasters — and pandemics — never totally go away. I figure she is right.”
(2) “Subject: Good books.
“The pandemic, my cataract surgeries and recent news events have disrupted my reading. Lately I can’t handle most books about espionage, violence or cowboys. When you add in problems with the teeny-tiny type in so many paperbacks, I am reading a fraction of what I used to — and turning to more audio books, some via our local MELSA library service. I am partway through two audio books that work better for me when I hear them. One is ‘The Song Poet,’ by local author Kao Kalia Yang. The other is ‘1,000 Years of Joys and Sorrows,’ by Chinese dissident Weiwei Ai. Both include insights into Asian cultures.
“Some of what I am reading are graphic novels for teens, which have (yay!) type large enough for me — including four books by late Senator John Lewis about his work in the civil-rights struggles and his decision to run for office. They have the level of detail I want now, about events that I vaguely remember as news.
“I’m also reading children’s books. I just finished ‘One Crazy Summer,’ by Rita Williams-Garcia. In 1968, three young girls fly to Oakland, California, to spend a month with the mother they don’t know. She sends them to the local Black Panther free school. It contains Black Panther history as seen and understood by young kids, and has a wonderful ending. It is labeled for ages 9 to 12, but I love it. It was a finalist for the National Book Award and is a Newbery Honor book, etc., so I figure I’m not alone.”
BULLETIN BOARD MUSES: You’re hardly ever the only one who’s not alone.
Live and learn
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE reports: “Subject: Not a good idea.
“Our family enjoys camping at RV parks near and far. A few years ago, up in northern Minnesota, we had just finished setting up our travel trailer when a couple backed in their RV a few spaces from us. Since we were already set up, I casually pulled out my comfy fold-out chair while beginning to read my book.
“Early on, it was apparent these two folks were really struggling with all those necessary steps in setting up their RV.
“I occasionally looked their way to gauge their progress . . . which was painfully slow. My mistake!
“After a few more minutes, the new neighbor guy hollered out: ‘Say, don’t you know that setting up is NOT a spectator sport?’
“Whoa. Lesson learned.”
BULLETIN BOARD WONDERS ABOUT THE “LESSON”: Did you go help them . . . or just stop rubbernecking? LOL.
Accidents of mirth
RUSTY of St. Paul writes: “Years ago, ‘Saturday Night Live’ had an ongoing skit where two night watchmen described preposterous injuries, some self-inflicted, that had happened to them, and then one would say: ‘I hate when that happens!’
“A week ago, we returned from a camping trip. My wife was cleaning out a paper grocery bag of food and odds and ends. Turns out the camping knife, used to cut summer sausage, had come out of its sheath and was standing upright in the bag. She blindly reached in for an item and stabbed her fingertip with the tip of the blade, causing a decent bloody cut. I told her: ‘I HATE when that happens!’
“The other day I reached into the lower rack of the dishwasher to remove a plate that was next to the silverware basket and ran a single tine of a fork about a quarter-inch deep into the space between the nail bed and fingernail of my pinky finger. Oh, did that smart — and as I’m on blood thinners, I bled a lot. The bleeding looked maybe more dramatic that the actual injury. I showed my finger to my wife and said: ‘I HATE when that happens!’
“Here I would like to say ‘What are the odds of these incidents happening?’ . . . but I’m on to ‘Bulletin Board,’ who will respond ‘Well, in these cases, 100 percent’ [Bulletin Board says: Guilty as charged!] . . . so instead I’ll just say that these injuries were totally unexpected. Then I would like to add: ‘Needless to say (ahem!) our fingers really hurt’ . . . but instead will say: ‘Man, our fingers really did hurt!’”
The sign on the road to the cemetery said ‘Dead End’
Electronic Board of the Church on Lexington in Shoreview Division
Our Official Electronic Board of the Church on Lexington in Shoreview Monitor — RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul — reports: “The most recent message on the electronic board of the church on Lexington in Shoreview reads:
“‘HOW DOES MOSES MAKE
“‘HIS TEA? HEBREWS IT’”
See world
RIVERMOUSE reports: “Subject: Coexisting in the wild.
“I grew rabbits in my tiny, raised vegetable garden.
“At the beginning of July, just before harvesting the last of my romaine lettuce as my cucumbers began climbing and my zucchini began sprouting, I observed the first intrusion: a 4-inch-deep, 8-inch by 4-inch hole filled with dead grass. ‘It’s a rabbit nest,’ Turfman explained. ‘That’s what they do.’ He continued, accusingly: ‘Look at how easy it is for her to hop right in on this end from the retaining wall.’
“I assertively reclaimed my territory, scooping out mama rabbit’s dead-grass filler, refilling her hole and installing anti-intruder wire fencing that I found in our garage.
“Three weeks later, I observed a second intrusion. I began repeating my procedure, grabbing and tossing handfuls of dead grass. I felt much more soft down mixed in this time. Then, twitching filler caught my attention. This time, I was too late. I meekly replaced the handfuls and surrendered, grudgingly admiring her clever birthing-site choice.
“Nine days later, I discovered the filler pulled away, revealing a packed, still bunny pile with wide-open unblinking eyes. I counted seven motionless ears. Turfman touched the closest bunny’s back with his fingertip. ‘It’s alive,’ he announced. ‘It’s warm.’
“Time to move on, I thought. This is MY salad garden. Their free rent does NOT include board! Besides, how could they be comfortable, with four of them (at least) cramped into that little hole in the ground?
“The next day, the salad-garden bunny nest was empty, vacated voluntarily — perhaps even enthusiastically — overnight. Eleven days old and ready to take on the cougar/coyote/fox/raccoon/eagle/hawk/owl/osprey eat-rabbit world.
“Best wishes, little bunnies.”
Band Name of the Day: Bunny Pile
A scion who fought for honor after Tatas rejected him
Mumbai:
Until his appointment as chairman to lead Tata Sons, few people knew Cyrus Mistry, who was then associated only with his family business.
A low-key South Mumbai boy, a 44-year-old scion of the Mistry family, was already running Shapoorji Pallonji Group businesses when he was appointed to succeed Ratan Tata as the head of the $100bn Tata Group. dollars.
According to reports, he was reluctant to take the job, but some persuasion, especially from Ratan Tata himself, led him to accept the offer.
After four years at the helm, he was replaced in a boardroom coup in October 2016 which saw Ratan Tata return to lead the group before the reins were passed to N Chandrasekhar.
The might of her father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, dubbed the “Phantom of Bombay House” for the influence he wielded at the Tata Group headquarters, was of little help in helping Mistry, who had begun a massive drive for improvement governance practices within the group.
It turned sour, with Mistry taking the legendary business group to court to get the reasons for their exit. Mistry claimed that his work was appreciated a few months before and wanted to know the reasons that led to the sudden removal from office of president.
Since the exit, the Mistry family, who are Tata Sons’ largest shareholder with over 18% stake, have often disagreed and also offered to offload their entire stake, leading to speculation on valuation.
During his tenure at the helm of the Tata Group, Mistry depended on a specially created Group Executive Council (GEC), made up of hand-picked executives within the Tata Group, industry executives and also academics to direct operations. He was described as a studious behind-the-scenes executive who had a quick wit.
A naturally reclusive nature and conviction for the job of speaking meant that Mistry was very little known, even during his time at the helm. He did not give a single media interview from Bombay House, but opened up to talk in the days following his ousting.
Apart from Bombay Dyeing’s Nusli Wadia and Supriya Sule, childhood friend and daughter of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, no big names in the corporate world supported him during the stormy days following his release.
GEC members moved to work from the SP Group headquarters in Colaba and slowly dispersed across the world into new jobs.
Mistry retreated into her reclusive self in the years following a high-decibel campaign immediately after her release.
The battle for narratives mounted by Mistry in the days following the withdrawal saw sharp attacks, including statements like “a man’s ego” leading to bad business decisions within the group and also one that blamed Tata for not telling the truth.
Legally, Mistry first went to the National Company Law Tribunal, which denied his motion challenging the manner in which he was ousted and ruled that the board and majority shareholders had lost faith in him. .
However, he successfully appealed to the National Society Appeal Tribunal, but the Supreme Court sided with the Tatas who appealed.
The only reprieve he got from the highest court was to strike out some unfavorable remarks made in the original judgment.
Even with Mistry’s death, clarity on what exactly led the dutiful Tata Group to kick Mistry out so soon after her term remains elusive.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Mike Lupica: What exactly are we rooting for with the Giants this season?
You would say that the Giants are about to start all over again, again, with both a general manager and a coach they imported to Jersey from western New York State. Only you can’t say that, because no one, especially not the new general manager and the new coach, have any idea if their quarterback for 2022, Daniel Jones, will be their quarterback in 2023.
So start here with the conversation about the Giants, with a question that tells you everything about where they are and how far they have fallen since their last Super Bowl ten years ago:
Who’s their best player?
And then put another question on top of that one:
When you turn on a Giants game, even if you grew up rooting for the Giants the way I did, who do you really want to watch play football?
All this time after Dave Gettleman, who no longer works here, drafted Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the draft and then drafted Jones out of Duke the next year with the sixth pick in the draft, the new guys in charge would very much like Barkley to be the player Gettleman thought was going to run all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. And if he isn’t the best player on the ‘22 Giants, they would be thrilled (shocked?) if Jones turns out to be their best player this season.
But if it doesn’t work out that way, if a new coach and a new offensive coordinator and a new offense don’t finally make Jones look like a franchise quarterback — and it would be pretty late in the game for that to happen with someone drafted to be a star quarterback — then a very good thing to happen this season is this:
For the Giants to be bad enough to get a star quarterback out of the next NFL draft, C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State or Bryce Young out of Alabama or somebody else who might be the one to lead the Giants out of pro football’s underclass, where it feels as if they have resided since the last Super Bowl, minus one hit-by-lightning playoff season under Ben McAdoo, someone else who doesn’t work here anymore. The way the coach after him doesn’t work here anymore. And the way the coach after that doesn’t work here anymore.
“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up,” co-owner John Mara said in January of Jones, when the Giants were introducing Joe Schoen as their new general manager.
It was the last week of January, by the way, when Mara said that, a time when in the past a couple of unforgettable Giants teams were near the end of unforgettable seasons and about to beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in Super Bowls. But Mara, who once presided over what was considered to be one of the model organizations in the sport, shouldn’t have just limited his quarterback out of Duke to be something the Giants have screwed up over the past decade, when they have been no better than the Jets.
The Giants were going to build around Jones and Barkley, except that you look at the current roster and righteously wonder where the talent is. For all the mistakes the Jets have made — a general manager who is no longer with them, Mike Maccagnan, draft Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the Saquon Barkley draft — they have a lot more talent, on both sides of the ball, than the Giants do, and even though the jury is very much still out on their kid quarterback, Zach Wilson, as he enters his second season.
The Jets might not win more games than the Giants this season. But they ought to if Wilson can stay healthy. They may, well, crash and burn again, and turn into the Same Old Jets under Robert Saleh. Their schedule is not kind, because it never seems to be kind. But when you look at the talent their general manager Joe Douglas has been assembling, Jets fans have a legitimate reason to be optimistic going into the season, as long as they don’t get crazy.
But where are the Giants? You look at their roster and think that the rebuilding program of Schoen and Brian Daboll might very well not begin until the ‘23 season. Who’s blocking for Barkley, who has such high hopes for himself? Maybe Jones will get to show off his arm when he’s not running for his life, but who’s he throwing to, Kenny Golladay?
Where are the Giants if they once again get passed by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles? What makes you think they’re going to catch Dak and the Cowboys? And, man oh man, what if they even get passed this season by Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders?
Nobody around here wants the Giants to look as dreary and uninteresting as they did under Joe Judge, and Pat Shurmur before Judge. We talk about this all the time, but after that second Super Bowl against the Patriots in Indy, they were the biggest game in town again, the way they had been back in the 1950s.
I was there in Glendale, Ariz., the night they beat the 18-0 Patriots and John Mara called it the greatest victory in the history of the franchise and heard the cheers when he said that, felt a roar out of the past fill University of Phoenix Stadium. But the present is something quite different. No fan ever wants to root for their team to lose. I don’t. I want the Giants to look like a real team again this season.
But if Jones, who’s going to get his full shot at proving the doubters wrong, isn’t the guy at quarterback, it may be the best way to root for the ‘22 Giants.
For them to be bad so they can get good again.
Ukrainian nuclear power plant near front lines loses last power line amid disaster fears
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its last external supply line on Saturday, with only one of its six reactors still in operation.
The Russian military has held the power plant since the early days of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February. The cutting of the plant’s last main power line leaves only a reserve line to supply electricity to the Ukrainian grid.
The Zaporizhzhia power plant is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, and experts have warned that Russia’s invasion could cause a Chernobyl-like disaster at the plant.
The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency has deployed a team to inspect it. The team’s arrival was delayed due to Russian shelling along the route they planned to take.
UKRAINE NUCLEAR AGENCY WARNS RISK OF HYDROGEN AND RADIOACTIVE LEAKS FOLLOWING DAMAGE TO ZAPORIZHZHIA POWER PLANT
BIDEN SAYS WE WON’T TRY TO PUSH PUTIN, MONTHS AFTER SAID HE ‘CAN’T STAY IN POWER’
The stress at the Ukrainian plant comes as the rest of Europe turns to nuclear power to help offset the loss of oil and natural gas imports from Russia.
Germany was supposed to close all its reactors by the end of the year, but is now considering whether to keep them open next year or even longer.
Belgium, meanwhile, planned to close two reactors by 2025, but will now keep them open until 2036, according to the Wall Street Journal.
France plans to build 14 additional reactors over the next few decades. Great Britain, The Czech Republic, Poland and others are also planning new reactors, according to the report.
Person found with life-threatening injuries at Quincy McDonalds
Local
A person has been determined to have sustained life-threatening injuries after being found stabbed inside a McDonald’s in Quincy on Saturday afternoon, police said.
A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested and is known to the victim, Quincy police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect.
Quincy Police, Quincy Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance attended the McDonald’s at 275 Hancock St. around 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said.
The victim received first aid from rescuers and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Can Babar Azam And Co. improve Rohit Sharma’s men in the second round?
Here’s what happened in the IND vs PAK match in the group stage.
Hardik Pandya produced a special all-around effort as India held their nerve to claim a thrilling five-wicket victory over rivals Pakistan in their Asian Cup opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Sunday.
Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed great value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India beat Pakistan for 147. It should have been a straight chase but the front three experienced of India faltered, putting further pressure on the middle order.
Hardik (33 from 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 from 29) then shared a 52-point position to lead India on the cusp of a famous victory. The all-round star’s three fours against Haris Rauf in 19th place sealed the game for India. With the team needing 6 balls out of three, Hardik finished the game with a six-ball left arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. The focus was on India’s top three before the tournament and all three – KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 of 18) and Virat Kohli (35 of 34) – did not have the best times in the middle. Rahul had released the first ball with an attempt away from Naseem Shah’s body shot which saw him play on his stumps. Virat, who hit a few confident shots in his innings, was dropped in the first round. He also hit and miss a few times and also got lucky when a badly timed draw lasted six. With luck, it looked like Kohli would finally get a long-awaited big score, but he was long overtaken by Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was also similarly dismissed as he tried to take out the long outfielder. With Pakistani point guards led by rookie Naseem troubling Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it all in order, 86 runs over the final 10 overs looked like a tall order.
When Shah came back to shake off Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps, India was down to 89 for four with plenty riding on inbound hitters Hardik and Jadeja. The equation was reduced to 32 from 18 balls, with Pakistan forced to bring an extra defensive player inside the circle due to an excessive penalty. The Pakistani point guards, particularly the cramping Shah, made it a little easier for the Indians. Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to hunt after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, prepared the game well for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his best and his four wickets included the precious scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious numbers of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, sparked a Pakistan batting slump.
Young tailor Arshdeep Singh also returned decent numbers of 2 for 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were smashed by speed dealers, a first for India in the version the shortest. The first over of the match played by Bhuvneshwar was rather hectic as it included two DRS calls for Mohammad Rizwan (43 out of 42) and a direct drive by Babar. There wasn’t much movement for Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their opening two-man spell. Babar drove Arshdeep straight into the second, showing the sublime touch he has been in for the past 12 months. Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistani skipper with a bouncer in his second game and he went for the pull only to the top edge towards the short-legged Arshdeep. India came in with Avesh Khan as a third pace option and he hit in his opener after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket area. His fifth most ball was tackled by southpaw Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after beating a short wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game. With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians didn’t hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two from six overs.
Rizwan then shared a 45-run position for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 from 22) to provide some momentum in the innings. However, Hardik turned the game around by taking out well-placed Iftikhar and Rizwan with well-directed short balls — the former beat him to Karthik and the latter, unsure of what he was doing, ended up giving away a regulation catch to the third man. . Shortly after, Hardik retired Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th. Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the dead to bring Pakistan closer to 150.
Trump’s unprecedented disregard for standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is not the first to be criticized for flouting rules and traditions about safeguarding sensitive government records, but national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard for standards post-presidencies established after the Watergate era.
Documentary dramas have cropped up from time to time over the years.
Democrat National Security Advisor Lyndon B. Johnson kept explosive files for years before turning them over to Johnson’s Presidential Library. Records showed his successor Richard Nixon’s campaign secretly communicated in the final days of the 1968 presidential race with the South Vietnamese government in an effort to delay the start of peace talks to end the war from Vietnam.
A secretary in the Ronald Reagan administration, Fawn Hall, testified that she altered and helped shred documents related to the Iran-Contra affair to protect Oliver North, her boss at the White House National Security Council .
Barack Obama’s CIA director David Petraeus was forced to resign and pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for sharing classified documents with a biographer he was having an affair with. Hillary Clinton, then Obama’s secretary of state, faced FBI scrutiny that extended to her 2016 presidential campaign against Trump for her handling of highly classified documents in a private email account. . The FBI director recommended no criminal charges, but criticized Clinton for his “extremely negligent” behavior.
As more details emerge from last month’s FBI raid of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a picture of disregard for the rules on a scale some thought inconceivable after the establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978.
“I cannot think of any historical precedent in which there was even the suspicion that a president or even a high-ranking officer in the administration, with the exception of the Nixon administration, deliberately and consciously removing or even accidentally such a large volume of paperwork,” said Richard Immerman, who served as deputy deputy director of national intelligence from 2007 to 2009.
FBI agents who searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8 found more than 100 documents with classification marks, including 18 marked top secret, 54 secret and 31 confidential, according to court documents. The FBI also identified 184 documents marked as classified in 15 boxes recovered by the National Archives in January, and it received additional classified documents during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago. Another 10,000 additional government documents without classification markings were also found.
This could violate the Presidential Archives Act, which states that these archives are the property of the government and must be preserved.
This law was enacted after Nixon resigned from office amid the Watergate scandal and sought to destroy hundreds of hours of secret White House tapes. He established government ownership of presidential records beginning with Ronald Reagan.
The law specifies that immediately after the departure of a president, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records and begins to work with new White House staff on the proper handling of records. archives.
According to the National Archives, documents that have no “administrative, historical, informative or probative value” can be destroyed before obtaining written authorization from the archivist.
Documents were recovered from Trump’s bedroom, closet, bathroom and storage spaces at his Florida resort, which also serves as his home. In June, when Justice Department officials met with a Trump attorney to retrieve files in response to a subpoena, the attorney handed them documents in a “Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in duct tape.” .
Trump claimed he had declassified all documents in his possession and was working earnestly with department officials to return the documents during the search for Mar-a-Lago. During the 2016 campaign, Trump claimed that Clinton’s use of his private email server for sensitive State Department material was disqualifying for his candidacy; his supporters’ chants to “lock him up” became a mainstay of his political rallies.
James Trusty, a lawyer for Trump in the records case, told Fox News that Trump’s possession of the sensitive government material was tantamount to clinging to an “overdue library book.”
But former Trump attorney general Bill Barr said in a separate interview with Fox News that he was “skeptical” of Trump’s claim that he declassified everything. “People are saying this (raid) was unprecedented – well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club, OK,” Barr said.
Trump’s attitude about White House files is not so surprising to some who have worked for him.
One of Trump’s national security advisers, John Bolton, said informants quickly learned that Trump often tries to keep sensitive documents and that they took steps to ensure the documents did not go missing. . Classified information has been tweeted, shared with reporters and adversaries – even found in a bathroom in the White House complex.
This approach is out of step with how modern presidents have operated.
Obama, while writing his memoirs at the White House after leaving office, had paper documents he used in his research delivered to him in locked bags from a secure National Archives warehouse and returned them from the same way.
Dwight Eisenhower, who left office years before the Presidential Records Act was passed, kept official records safe at Fort Ritchie, Maryland, even though there was no obligation for him to do.
Neil Eggleston, who served as a White House attorney during the final years of the Obama administration, recalled that Fred Fielding, who held the same position in the George W. Bush administration, advised him as he started his new job of hammering home to staff the requirements laid down in the Archives Act.
Similarly, Trump’s White House attorney, Donald McGahn, sent a memo to all staff in the administration’s first few weeks emphasizing “that presidential records are the property of the United States.”
“It’s not a difficult concept that documents prepared during our presidential administration are not your personal property or the personal properties of the president,” Eggleston said.
Presidents are not required to obtain security clearances to access intelligence or formal instructions on their secrets-protecting responsibilities when they leave office, said Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA officer and director head of the White House Situation Room.
But guidelines issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees intelligence agencies, require that any “compartmentalized sensitive information” – some of the most valuable information the United States possesses – be accessed only in secure rooms. called “SCIF.
The FBI, in a court filing, last week included a photo of some of the documents officers uncovered while searching for Trump’s estate. The photo showed cover pages on at least five sets of papers labeled “TOP SECRET/SCI”, a reference to compartmentalized sensitive information, as well as a cover page labeled “SECRET/SCI” and “Contains information sensitive compartments”. The FBI also found dozens of empty files marked classified, with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there.
A chair may retain reports presented at a briefing for later review. And presidents — or presidential candidates in an election year — aren’t always briefed in a SCIF, depending on their schedules and locations, Pfeiffer said.
“There is no directive from the intelligence community that says how presidents should or should not be briefed on the documents,” said Pfeiffer, now director of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security. “We never had to worry about that before.”
People around the president with access to intelligence are trained in intelligence rules on handling classified information and are required to follow them. But imposing restrictions on the president would be difficult for intelligence agencies, Pfeiffer said, because “by virtue of being the executive of the executive, he sets all the rules for secrecy and classification.”
President Joe Biden recently told reporters that he often reads his top-secret daily presidential briefing at his home in Delaware, where he frequently spends weekends and vacations. But Biden said he is taking precautions to ensure the document remains secure.
“I have an enclosed space in my house that is completely secure,” Biden said.
He added: “I read it. I’m relocking it and giving it to the army.”
Associated Press reporter Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.
