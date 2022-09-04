Ted Cruz returns to New Hampshire to back Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial home race

Three years have passed since Captain Jerry Boylan jumped overboard from the dive boat Conception as it was engulfed in flames which killed 34 people on board off the Channel Islands.

Federal prosecutors said the flames engulfed the middeck and went undetected for several minutes because Boylan failed to operate the required traveling watch. They claimed he had saved himself “rather than trying to rescue the 33 passengers and one crew member who were still alive in the ship’s sleeping quarters” below decks.

But the criminal prosecution of the worst maritime disaster in California’s modern history has taken an unexpected turn.

U.S. District Judge George Wu said this week he would dismiss Boylan’s indictment as flawed because prosecutors used “negligence” instead of “gross negligence” in their presentation to the grand jury.

Federal prosecutors vow to appeal, but the families of Conception’s victims are expressing outrage at the slow process in the manslaughter case.

“It’s like reliving that day over and over again,” said Kathleen McIlvain, whose son Charles McIlvain, a 44-year-old visual effects designer, was among 33 passengers killed below deck shortly after 3 a.m. September 2, 2019. “We are all in disbelief.”

McIlvain and other families listened to a hearing via Zoom in Boylan’s case before heading to the Santa Barbara seawall memorial sign on Friday or, in some cases, diving to where the Conception sank in the off Santa Cruz Island.

Deputy American Atty. Mark Williams told Wu in that hearing that if he found gross negligence and made that decision final, the government would immediately appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The judge’s decision to dismiss the indictment without prejudice means federal prosecutors can refile the case, but they’ll have to show gross negligence, a much tougher standard to convict the captain.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will seek permission from the Department of Justice to appeal this order,” office spokesman Thom Mrozek said Friday.

Negligence is tantamount to careless mistakes or breaches of duty. In contrast, gross negligence requires a prosecutor to show willful and reckless disregard for the safety or life of another, and it must be gratuitous and willful.

“Your honor, it would be unprecedented in the 200-year history of the law if anything other than the standard of ordinary negligence were applied,” Williams, the lead prosecutor, told the judge. He noted that manslaughter of a sailor is not the actual title of the law, which is “misconduct of officers of ships”, and that the whole point of the law is that captains of seas are responsible for the lives of everyone on board.

Historically, legal experts say seafarer manslaughter, unlike common law manslaughter, which requires a mental state of gross negligence, only requires mere negligence – an omission in violation of a standard of care. This has long been the lowest standard of proof for a fatal case in the federal system.

A sailor’s manslaughter was enshrined after steamboat disasters killed hundreds in fires and boiler explosions. In 1838, Congress approved a law that would make captains and crew criminally liable if someone aboard the ship died due to their misconduct, negligence, or inattention to their duties. The penalty can be up to 10 years in prison.

But Wu agreed with a team of senior federal public defenders representing Boylan and wrote in a ruling that if the gross negligence standard applied to regular manslaughter law, it should apply in versions for the seas.

“It is difficult for this Court to understand why gross negligence would be required for a manslaughter conviction under Section 1112, but not for a conviction under Section 1115. Manslaughter charge under of item 1112,” Wu wrote.

Boylan was due to stand trial next month. Even before the prospect of an appeal, his lawyers in the federal public defender’s office, citing more than 700,000 cases from multiple federal investigations, wanted it postponed until May 2023.

His attorneys in court papers noted that he was an employee of Truth Aquatics, the owner of the Conception, and that the National Transportation Safety Board cited the company and its owner’s failure to run a traveling guard person. whenever passengers slept below deck as well as other security procedures. The National Transportation Safety Board has faulted Truth Aquatics for operating a vessel with little or no supervision, which Truth Aquatics attorneys strongly deny.

During this week’s hearing, both the judge and the lead prosecutor noted that another federal circuit, the 5th Circuit, had issued a decision that met the standard of appellate negligence. If the 9th Circuit agrees with Wu, the Supreme Court could be asked to resolve the case.

Loyola law professor Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor, said, “It may seem frustrating for the families of the victims, but it is important that the legal matters are resolved before going to trial. It’s even more frustrating when it comes to appeal after a trial. She added, “That’s something that’s going to be looked at by the Ninth Circuit.”

Levenson said when you have a law with such harsh penalties — 10 years in federal prison — it seems like Wu is saying he deserves more than the kind of negligence that gets you sued. She said the common law has a high standard for manslaughter. “Even if a higher standard of gross negligence is applied given the extreme risks, in this case prosecutors can successfully make their case,” she added.

Boylan’s alleged actions – being asleep, failing to run a traveling watch required by the Coast Guard to check the 75ft vessel, failing to ensure his deckhands were trained to fight a fire and that he has left the ship – could be considered gross negligence, she said.

Those who slept below deck were trapped under fire. There were signs that some of those who perished were woken with their shoes on before being killed by smoke inhalation.

The 69-year-old captain pleaded not guilty again this week due to a new indictment replacing July for a single count of seaman manslaughter with 34 dead.

Prosecutors in court filings say they were alive when Boylan jumped from the upper deck and broke a sacred maritime tradition: that a captain be the last to leave his ship. The responsibilities of a captain date back to a 12th century document called the Rolls of Oléron, which established the earliest known principles of maritime law.

Federal public defenders in court filings say the sounds that alerted the deckhands occurred 25 minutes after a deckhand was down on the middle deck and saw nothing wrong. Boylan, they say, jumped as the wheelhouse was engulfed in smoke and crew. thought the captain was on fire as smoke billowed from his body.

Repeated delays in Boylan’s case also led to the stay of civil lawsuits filed by the families against Truth Aquatics and the US Coast Guard for improper oversight.

Small ship safety reforms pushed by families after The Times and the National Transportation Safety Board identified serious shortcomings in these ships have been slow to pass.

In March, the Coast Guard put in place interim fire safety rules for small boats requiring fire detection systems, proper dual escape routes and emergency evacuation drills. Congress mandated these provisions in December 2020 as part of the Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act.

Even with these changes, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said, safety gaps persist, including the failure of some to adopt safety management systems despite repeated recommendations from the board. “While I am encouraged by the progress that has been made, there is still work to be done,” she said this week. “The NTSB will continue to push until these recommendations are fully implemented.”

And the families of the victims are now wondering when their ordeal will end.

“This man, through his inaction and negligence, killed 34 people – sons, daughters, brothers, fathers and mothers,” McIllvain said. “Yet he remains free.” Five crew members escaped while sleeping on the upper deck. Boylan was first charged in December 2020 and released on bail.

Christine Dignam, whose late husband, Justin Dignam, died when the Conception caught fire, added: “It’s been three long years and today’s judge’s decision has gutted us as families on occasion. the third anniversary of the loss of our loved ones.”