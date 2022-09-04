News
The empire that Cyrus Mistry helped build: 5 points
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who was chief executive of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, died in a car crash.
-
In 1991, Mr. Mistry began working as a manager for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd, a family-owned construction company. He was Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, in addition to Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company.
-
A year after his father stepped down from the board of directors of Tata Sons, Mr. Mistry joined him on September 1, 2006, with an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons; it owned the largest block of shares held by a single entity.
-
From September 24, 1990 to October 26, 2009, he was a director of Tata Elxsi Limited and a director of Tata Power until September 18, 2006. Mr. Mistry was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in 2013. He has also served as Chairman of each organization important Tata including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals – – covering everything from outsourcing to steel, to cars from luxury and salt.
-
He was forced out as chairman of Tata Sons in a coup in the boardroom in October 2016. After a long legal battle, when the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal in 2020 ruled the case in his favor, Mr. Mistry said he would like to reserve his place on the company’s board of directors but would not take over as chairman of the conglomerate.
-
In a 2013 article, The Economist ranked him as “the most important industrialist in India and Britain”.
Weekend ends LA gig early after losing his voice
The weekend was forced to take the rest of the weekend off.
On Sept. 3, a day after performing a sold-out first show in Los Angeles, the “Blinding Lights” singer abruptly ended his second gig at the city’s SoFi Stadium, announcing that he had lost his voice.
“I can’t give you the gig I want to give you right now,” The Weeknd told the crowd, as reported by NBC 4 Los Angeles. “I’ll make sure everyone is okay. Get your money back.”
He added, “I’m sorry, I’m really sorry, I love you so much.”
Later that night, The Weeknd caught on Twitter to further explain the situation and vowed to make it up to his fans.
“My voice died out during the first song and I’m devastated” he wrote. “I felt it go and my heart sank. My sincere apologies to my fans here. I promise to catch you up with a new date.”
PGA Tour extends LIV Golf ban saying ‘membership cannot and will not be renewed’
The PGA Tour is extending its ban on LIV golfers by issuing a memo telling those who left to join the Saudi-backed group that membership ‘cannot and will not be renewed’.
The memo was delivered to the players by letter, Sports Illustrated reports.
“The Tour may not enter into a membership agreement with a player where, as here, it reasonably expects the player will not perform material obligations under that agreement,” the letter read. “As a result, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.
LIV Golf has joined an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that was originally filed by a few LIV golfers. Pat Perez, Carlos Oritiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak were among those golfers, but they dropped their lawsuits against the Tour.
Phil Mickelson was among those who took legal action in August, claiming their Tour suspensions were aimed at damaging their careers. Others have filed temporary restraining orders from competing in the FedEx Cup, which they claim they qualified for before joining LIV Golf. A California federal judge denied that injunction.
LIV GOLF’S PAT PEREZ DROPPED FROM TRIAL: ‘I HAVE NO FEELING ILL ABOUT THE PGA TOUR OR ANY OF THE PLAYERS’
In their addendum to the lawsuit, LIV Golf said “the Tour forced him to increase his costs so he could sign players and prevented him from signing others under the threat of a penalty. “.
LIV Golf claims that without a fair decision, its “ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.”
This all comes as LIV Golf hosts its first US event in Boston this weekend. Next weekend, LIV Golf and PGA Tour golfers will play in the same BMW PGA Championship in London, which didn’t sit well with guys like Rory McIlroy.
LIV GOLF JOINS IN ANTITRUST LAW AGAINST PGA TOUR, TWO ADDITIONAL GOLFERS DROP OUT
“I hate what it does to the game of golf,” McIlroy recently said of LIV Golf. “I hate it. Really. Like it’s going to be hard for me to go to Wentworth in a few weeks and see 18 there. It just doesn’t sit well with me.”
The PGA Tour has made significant changes to its format for next year, including requiring top players to commit to at least 20 events before the start of the new season. They will also have 12 “elevated events” which aim to create bigger purses as golfers leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf’s guaranteed millions.
The PGA Tour will also launch a “Winnings Insurance Program,” which will play a guaranteed “league minimum of $500,000 per player.” It will be awarded to fully exempt members who participate in at least 15 events.
Its establishment of offshore campus can get royalties from overseas institute
mini
“The IIT that created should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards to save the brand Long-term IIT Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any way, in case any of the established overseas institutes do not do well for any reason. “, said the panel of 17 members of the central government in its recommendations.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) setting up their campuses offshore can get a fee from the overseas-based institute for using the brand name, a central government panel has recommended.
The committee of experts emphasized safeguards to save the IIT brand in the long term and in cases where the institute established abroad does not perform well for some reason.
“The IIT that created should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards to save the brand IIT for the long term. Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any way, in case any of the overseas established institutes do not do well for any reason” , the 17-member panel said in its recommendations.
The panel suggested that the best governance system from anywhere in the world, including the governance structure of IITs, should be adopted for these institutes.
“The governance structure should be such that as long as the connection with the mentoring IITs is maintained, no approval from the mentoring IIT or the Indian government should be required,” he said.
Advocating for sufficient freedom for course instructors in teaching and grading as taken in IITs, the panel also recommended that the program structure be flexible and multi-disciplinary. “Innovative and integrated dual degree programs combining technical courses with sciences, humanities, finance, arts, etc., should be allowed. It is expected that these innovative courses will be in high demand and can give an advantage to the newly created institute compared to the existing ones. ,” It said.
Several IITs have received requests from countries in the Middle East and South Asia to set up their campuses. While IIT Delhi plans to set up a campus in the United Arab Emirates, IIT Madras is exploring options in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Tanzania. Earlier this year, the Center had set up a committee headed by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the ITI Council, Dr. K Radhakrishnan.
Read also :
The panel recommended the creation of a generic system like the IIT, NIT or IISER, under which a series of institutes can be created because the current law on the IIT does not provide for the creation of a IIT outside the country. “The Act of Parliament by which these institutes are established should give them more freedom than the current IITs. These institutes must adopt themselves in accordance with local laws and other legal and financial requirements and, therefore, should have sufficient freedom to excel,” he added. said.
“Local agencies should be identified and onboarded by the Indian Embassy in the foreign country. The hiring of such agencies should not be the responsibility of the mentoring IITs as they may not have the know-how and experience required to deal with these agencies Mentoring The IIT should however provide its requirements, specifications and close interface with the selected agency to ensure timely progress,” he added.
The panel recommended that there could be more than one establishment model of the institute depending on the specific location, such as campuses by individual IITs, a group of IITs and HEIs, an individual or a group of IITs in collaboration with a reputable host university.
“For example, in the UK, collaboration with a reputable host university will be preferred. However, this collaboration must be undertaken carefully so that the expectations and responsibilities of the participating IITs are aligned with those of the host university. welcome,” he said.
Business People: Cynthia Fraction moves from Urban League to Cookie Cart
OF NOTE — NONPROFITS
Cookie Cart, a Twin Cities operator of vocational bakeries for promoting youth skills development, announced it has named Cynthia Fraction as executive director, effective Sept. 1. Fraction previously was director of the Center for Social Justice with Urban League Twin Cities. Cookie Cart operates bakeries in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
The Social Lights, a Minneapolis-based advertising agency, announced the following new directors: Amy Goran, content; Aaron Komo, associate, Client Success; Ramsey Elias, Finance Operations; Taylor Lovaas, associate, Strategy (influencer focus); Annie Mullins, Strategy, and Allie Kahle, Paid Media.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
AIA Minnesota (American Institute of Architects) announced its 2022 Young Architects Award recipients: Simona Fischer, MSR Design, Minneapolis; Kyle Palzer, Alliiance, Minneapolis, and David Wilson, HGA, Minneapolis.
FEDERAL RESERVE
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis announced the appointment of Abigail Wozniak as vice president of the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute in the Research Division, and Tavis Morello as assistant vice president in the Legal Division. Wozniak has served as director of the Institute since 2019; Morello joined the bank in 2020 as a senior attorney and was promoted to senior counsel in 2021.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Kay Klasse, a financial adviser with Klasse & Associates, Lake Elmo, is one of eight affiliates with Ameriprise Financial nationwide named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals in the country. Ameriprise Financial is based in Minneapolis.
GOVERNMENT
Ramsey County announced Brian Isaacson as director of Public Works. Isaacson has served in that capacity on an interim bases since early May and has been with the county since 2018.
GRANTS
Hiway Credit Union Foundation, St. Paul, announced a $5,000 Hiway Foundation Community Impact Grant to Urban Boatbuilders, a St. Paul-based vocational boat-building program focused on underserved youth.
HEALTH CARE
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, an arm of Eagan-based health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield, announced the addition of Emily Piper to its board of directors. Piper is vice president of government and external affairs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, and previously served as commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services under former Gov. Mark Dayton.
MANUFACTURING
The Toro Co., a Bloomington-based maker of lawnmowers, snow throwers and irrigation products for consumers and business, announced that Margeaux M. King has joined as vice president of human resources; King previously served in a similar capacity at Ecolab, St. Paul. The company also announced that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to its 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, along with Toro board member Jill Pemberton, who is chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Spineology Inc., an Oakdale-based maker of ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery implants, announced the promotion of Matt Cronin to chief commercial officer; he previously was senior vice president of sales. The company also announced the appointment of Jonathan Arndt as vice president of marketing.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Minnesota Association for Justice, an association of attorneys who represent Minnesotans in civil tort matters, announced that Charles “Chuck” Slane was elected president; Slane is a partner at the TSR Injury Law Firm, Bloomington.
PUBLISHING
Capstone, an Edina-based publisher of children’s books and provider of education technology for schools and home, has named Randi Economou CEO. Economou previously was area vice president of the West at Renaissance.
RETAIL
Winmark Corp., a Plymouth-based franchisor of retail resale chains, announced the appointment of director Percy C. (Tom) Tomlinson as its independent lead director; it also said that Paul C. Reyelts has informed the company of his decision not to stand for re-election to board. Winmark’s brands include Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round.
Golf’s Civil War LIV escalates as Paul McGinley is SLAMMED on Twitter
Golf’s Civil War LIV deepens as Paul McGinley is SLAMMED on Twitter by fellow DP World Tour player, who tells former Ryder Cup captain ‘don’t speak on behalf of all the members’ after he claimed ‘no one wants LIV players on our tour’
- There are 17 LIV golfers playing the DP World Tour event in Wentworth this week
- Paul McGinley said LIV players aren’t wanted at DP tournaments
- Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, a DP player, announced McGinley’s remarks on Twitter
Golf’s civil war escalated on Sunday with Spanish golfer Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano slamming former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley for saying DP World Tour players don’t want to play with members by LIV Golf.
Fernandez-Castano plays on the DP World Tour, the tour that will see 17 LIV players compete in the PGA Championship at Wentworth this week.
McGinley, meanwhile, is now a member of the DP World Tour board after a career that saw him win the Ryder Cup six times as a player, vice-captain and captain.
Prior to Wentworth, McGinley gave an interview to The Sunday Times where he claimed “not one (DP World Tour player) wants the LIV guys in our tournaments”.
But that doesn’t seem quite true. Fernandez-Castano reacted to McGinley’s words on Twitter on Sunday, retweeting an image from McGinley’s interview with this captioned quote, saying, “Please don’t speak on behalf of all @mcginleygolf members .
“I have no problem with @LIVGolf players playing on the @DPWorldTour.”
Paul McGinley has been slammed by another DP World Tour player for his remarks about LIV Golf
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano said he had no problem with LIV players during DP Tour events
Fernandez-Castano told McGinley on Twitter not to speak on behalf of all DP Tour players
Fernandez-Castano was retweeted by Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, two of the leading golfers to sign up for the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.
It remains to be seen if McGinley responds to Fernandez-Castano on Twitter, but he made his feelings clear in his interview with The Times.
“It breaks my heart because I have an emotional connection to each of these players (LIV),” McGinley said. “I will see (Ian) Poulter and shake his hand at Wentworth, same with Westwood and all those guys I have shared team rooms with. This link will never be broken. But you know, definitely, we’re on different sides now.
“The key to the anger felt by ordinary non-LIV members of the DP World Tour is that these guys who took a lot of money from LIV think they have the right to come back and take the place of the players who support our tour week after week
“The LIV players don’t show up for the €2m or €3m tournaments in the Czech Republic or Switzerland, but they come for the £6m tournament in Wentworth. This caused a lot of resentment. Keith [Pelley – DP World Tour CEO] spoke to virtually every one of our players. Nobody wants LIV guys in our tournaments.
Wentworth opens Thursday in England with Rory McIlroy, one of the most ardent critics of LIV, the leading actor in the field.
Players such as Lee Westwood (second from left) and Ian Poulter (second from right) play the LIV Tour
Rory McIlroy, like McGinley, has been a fierce critic of LIV’s impact on the game of golf
McIlroy also criticized returning LIV players for a DP event, saying last week, “I hate what (LIV) is doing in golf.” I hate that. I really do.
“It’s going to be difficult for me to agree to go to Wentworth in a couple of weeks and see 18 there. It just doesn’t suit me.
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick echoed McIlroy’s sentiments, saying: “It’s going to be strange to see some people, obviously, at Wentworth.” J
“It’s going to be a little weird, and obviously it’s a little disappointing. But they’ve won their little thing.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens. Obviously they’re [the DP World Tour] not quite as strong a position as the PGA Tour in terms of regulations or anything. Yeah, I guess we’ll just have to see how it goes.
Tyler Mahle placed on injured list, Twins’ rotation in state of flux
CHICAGO — Tyler Mahle is going back on the 15-day injured list, manager Rocco Baldelli said before Sunday’s series finale at Guaranteed Rate Field, throwing the Twins’ rotation into disarray headed into a crucial four-game road trip to play the Yankees in New York.
The Twins started Sunday on a three-game losing streak but only one game behind Cleveland in the American League Central.
Mahle on Saturday made his first start since leaving an Aug. 17 game in the third inning because his velocity was down substantially. The Twins called it shoulder inflammation and put him on the 15-day injured list and were convinced he was ready to return after Mahle threw a bullpen session and pitched to some live batters.
But the same thing happened on Saturday, and Mahle (6-8) left after surrendering four earned runs on five hits in two innings, including Eloy Jimenez’s three-run homer in the first. The official diagnosis on Sunday was right shoulder inflammation.
“Tough news but there was no way around (the injured list),” Baldelli said. “It was something that we knew we were going to have to do based on what was going on.”
Chris Archer is scheduled to pitch Monday’s noon start at Yankee Stadium, and Joe Ryan is set for Tuesday night’s game. After that, however, the probables are Sonny Gray, who left Friday night’s start here with a tight hamstring, and Mahle.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins are working through the potential combinations.
“We have a plan,” he said Sunday. “We’re not going to lay the entire plan out right now.”
Some of that is because the Twins simply don’t know who will be available.
Gray is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday in New York, which should clear up whether he’ll be available for a scheduled start on Wednesday. Aaron Sanchez, who threw five innings in relief of Mahle on Saturday, could take Mahle’s scheduled start on Thursday, but the Twins also have right-handers Josh Winder and Bailey Ober out of rehab assignments.
Asked if those two are in the potential mix, Baldelli demurred.
“We might move some guys around and try to find some ways to make the rotation work over the next week and make some adjustments,” he said, “but the specifics of that, we’re going to hold off.”
To take Mahle’s spot on the 28-man active roster, the Twins brought back left-hander Jovani Moran, who was officially optioned back to Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday to clear space for Mahle.
