The empire that Cyrus Mistry helped build: 5 points

By PTI

mini “The IIT that created should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards to save the brand Long-term IIT Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any way, in case any of the established overseas institutes do not do well for any reason. “, said the panel of 17 members of the central government in its recommendations.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) setting up their campuses offshore can get a fee from the overseas-based institute for using the brand name, a central government panel has recommended.

The committee of experts emphasized safeguards to save the IIT brand in the long term and in cases where the institute established abroad does not perform well for some reason.

“The IIT that created should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards to save the brand IIT for the long term. Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any way, in case any of the overseas established institutes do not do well for any reason” , the 17-member panel said in its recommendations.

The panel suggested that the best governance system from anywhere in the world, including the governance structure of IITs, should be adopted for these institutes.

“The governance structure should be such that as long as the connection with the mentoring IITs is maintained, no approval from the mentoring IIT or the Indian government should be required,” he said.

Advocating for sufficient freedom for course instructors in teaching and grading as taken in IITs, the panel also recommended that the program structure be flexible and multi-disciplinary. “Innovative and integrated dual degree programs combining technical courses with sciences, humanities, finance, arts, etc., should be allowed. It is expected that these innovative courses will be in high demand and can give an advantage to the newly created institute compared to the existing ones. ,” It said.

Several IITs have received requests from countries in the Middle East and South Asia to set up their campuses. While IIT Delhi plans to set up a campus in the United Arab Emirates, IIT Madras is exploring options in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Tanzania. Earlier this year, the Center had set up a committee headed by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the ITI Council, Dr. K Radhakrishnan.

Read also :

The panel recommended the creation of a generic system like the IIT, NIT or IISER, under which a series of institutes can be created because the current law on the IIT does not provide for the creation of a IIT outside the country. “The Act of Parliament by which these institutes are established should give them more freedom than the current IITs. These institutes must adopt themselves in accordance with local laws and other legal and financial requirements and, therefore, should have sufficient freedom to excel,” he added. said.

“Local agencies should be identified and onboarded by the Indian Embassy in the foreign country. The hiring of such agencies should not be the responsibility of the mentoring IITs as they may not have the know-how and experience required to deal with these agencies Mentoring The IIT should however provide its requirements, specifications and close interface with the selected agency to ensure timely progress,” he added.

The panel recommended that there could be more than one establishment model of the institute depending on the specific location, such as campuses by individual IITs, a group of IITs and HEIs, an individual or a group of IITs in collaboration with a reputable host university.

“For example, in the UK, collaboration with a reputable host university will be preferred. However, this collaboration must be undertaken carefully so that the expectations and responsibilities of the participating IITs are aligned with those of the host university. welcome,” he said.