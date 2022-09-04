Connect with us

The Everton team bus arrives in a sea of ​​blue smoke as Toffees fans greet the players with a roar ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool

The Everton team bus arrives in a sea of ​​blue smoke as Toffees fans greet the players with a roar ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool
Everton fans gave their side a boisterous reception outside Goodison Park ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The Toffees are chasing their first Premier League win of the season – live on talkSPORT – after a difficult start to the campaign.

Everton arrived on an incredible stage

Players have been made aware of the importance of the game

After narrowly surviving relegation last season, Frank Lampard’s side lost their first two games of the season before a run of three consecutive draws.

However, after the late signings of Neal Maupay and James Garner, there is hope that Everton’s season can come alive against their rivals.

The Goodison Park faithful carried their side over the line by generating incredible atmospheres towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

And they created another stunning scene on Merseyside ahead of the Liverpool clash.

Fans lined the streets off the ground and created a sea of ​​blue smoke to greet the team bus.

For Lampard and a number of his players, this is their first experience of a Merseyside derby.

Lampard Was Grateful For The Fan Support

Lampard was grateful for the fan support

Speaking about the mood before the match, the Toffees boss said: “We are grateful for that.

“As a manager and players, what that gives us…support. Against a team like Liverpool, we will need it for 90 minutes.

“They will have their moments. We have to keep that and the players have to show their version of that on the pitch.

Related Topics:
News

Twins not giving up on Tyler Mahle's season

September 4, 2022

Twins Not Giving Up On Tyler Mahle's Season
CHICAGO — Out since being pulled from an Aug. 17 start, and warmed up with some bullpen sessions and facing live hitters, Tyler Mahle was confident his right shoulder was back in fighting shape.

The Twins were confident, too.

But in his return to the mound on Saturday, the Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition was plagued by the same issues that put him on the injured list on Aug. 20 – weakness, or fatigue, in his right shoulder and a progressive dip in velocity.

This time, Mahle was pulled after throwing 37 pitches in two innings, charged with four earned runs on five hits and tagged with the loss in a 13-0 setback to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Asked afterward if his shoulder hurt, Mahle said, “No, it’s just some soreness, inflammation. Stuff like that.”

In any case, it appears that whether he goes back on the injured list, won’t make his next start.

“From talking with the trainers, my belief is that he (won’t) throw a baseball for a period of time,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… I don’t want to discuss the specifics yet because I’d like to allow things to settle down a little bit and for us to hear how he is (on Sunday). But I’m going to go in under the premise that he’s not going to throw for a little while.”

Acquired from Cincinnati for prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steven Hajjar, Mahle was the centerpiece of a three-pitcher deadline haul that included Baltimore closer Jorge Lopez and Detroit late-inning reliever Michael Fulmer – a big, workhorse starter that would solidify the top of the rotation with right-handers Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan.

Instead, he has managed only two full outings, a pair of six-inning starts with a combined 3.00 earned-run average. Until Saturday, the Twins were 3-0 when Mahle started.
“It’s of course disappointing to not have him available, because he’s a wonderful pitcher,” Baldelli said. “We’ve seen him. We’ve seen him throw the ball really well. We know what kind of stuff he has. He’s an extraordinary competitor, and we want him out there every five days pitching for us right now.

“We also know that our success this year will not come – it’s never one guy or two guys or three guys. It’s going to be what we do as a group. People are going to have to come up big and step up and fill roles.”

Aaron Sanchez relieved Mahle and gave up three runs on three hits in five innings. With Mahle likely out for at least a while, and Gray dealing with a hamstring issue, Sanchez will likely be in line to make another start. Rookies Josh Winder (shoulder) and Bailey Ober (groin) are working their way back from injuries, as well.

Mahle spent three weeks on the injured list with a shoulder issue in July but said that was a different issue than the one plaguing him now.

“I think July was like, I felt like I wasn’t able to perform,” he said. “So, I think the last time, it hasn’t felt like that since.”

Instead, Mahle isn’t getting his usual oomph on his stuff. His velocity fell precipitously in his Aug. 17 start, and declined over his two innings on Saturday, as well. Early in the first inning, his four-seam fastball reached 93.7 mph, about his season average, but was down to 87.7 in the second inning. His cutter and splitter velocities dropped, tpo – from 83.9 mph in the first inning to 81.6, and 87.6 mph to 83.2, respectively.

Exactly how the Twins will work to get Mahle back before the regular season ends on Oct. 5 was unclear on Saturday night.

“No one knows the answer to that yet,” Baldelli said. “I’m not closing the book on him, this season, pitching for us. But he’s going to be down for now.”

News

50% agree student loan forgiveness isn't fair to those who didn't go to college

September 4, 2022

50% Agree Student Loan Forgiveness Isn'T Fair To Those Who Didn'T Go To College
According to a survey of The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, overall, found respondents were somewhat split over the government’s plan to write off $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for those earning less than $125,000. per year :

According to the survey, 51% support it, and 34% of them do so “strongly”. Meanwhile, 40% oppose it and 9% remain unsure. Predictably, Democrats are much more likely to support Biden’s plan than Republicans, and independents remain relatively divided, as 44% support it and 42% oppose it.

However, despite the support edge among respondents, half agree it’s unfair to Americans who haven’t gone to college, and of those, 33% “strongly” agree it’s unfair. is not fair, while 37% said they disagree that it is not fair. not fair, and 13% remain unsure.

Additionally, an even higher number, 57%, said the plan is unfair to Americans who have already paid off their student loans, but 61% believe it “will still help millions of Americans, especially those in low-income households”. However, Americans don’t really see the move helping the economy, as 44% say it will and 40% say it won’t.

The survey was conducted Aug. 28-30, 2022 among 1,500 adult U.S. citizens and comes as Democrats continue to celebrate Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan as a first step.

Meanwhile, radical leftists, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have already made it clear that Americans who oppose the Democrats’ radical plan are acting selfishly:

Breitbart News

News

Heat wave: Extreme temperatures and low humidity test North Bay residents, firefighters and charity cyclists

September 4, 2022

Heat Wave: Extreme Temperatures And Low Humidity Test North Bay Residents, Firefighters And Charity Cyclists
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) — In North Bay, the mercury is rising rapidly. The extreme heat is already testing residents, firefighters and cyclists – some of whom have braved the weather for charity.

On Saturday, Petaluma firefighters responded to a fast-moving grass fire at a ranch on Skillman Lane on a day when temperatures were baking.

“We were lucky today, the wind was blowing out in the open, it was right behind a house,” Dave Cavanaugh said.

Fortunately, firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, which officials say may have been started by a lawn mower.

RELATED: SF Bay Area Heat Wave: Here’s A Timeline Of Dangerously High Temperatures

But the weeds and brush are drying up day by day. The heat is expected to sizzle this holiday weekend with fire danger ranging from high to extreme.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal was monitoring severe weather, getting fresh data from a new remote weather station now transmitting real-time weather statistics, Saturday afternoon, which meant high temperatures and low humidity.

“That’s a concern for us. It means there’s a potential if we have a fire it’s more likely to spread quickly with how dry fuels are,” Lowenthal said.

It was a tough day for a bike ride, but 2,000 cyclists were up for it.

It was the Tour De Fuzz, a bike ride that benefits Sonoma County law enforcement chaplain services. This weekend there was additional freezing water for runners and some health warnings.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert Extended to Labor Day for Bay Area

“Driving in the heat can be dangerous, so we have warned everyone. We also have paramedics on standby and have advised runners to leave early and wear light clothing,” said co-organizer Shaun Ralston.

Some runners have gone 50 or even 100 miles in the heat for charity.

“We made sure to go early before the round. It will be pretty hot,” said Dana Jones.

Cooling centers are now open through Labor Day throughout Sonoma County, including the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.

Health officials are urging everyone to be safe and stay cool.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

News

Giant Ice Planets Across The Galaxy Could Be Raining Diamonds

September 4, 2022

Giant Ice Planets Across The Galaxy Could Be Raining Diamonds
Experiments on Earth point to an abundance of diamonds literally raining down on icy giant planets like Neptune and Uranus and may even point to a new way to produce tiny nanodiamonds for use on our own planet.

Previous research has suggested that real diamonds may be present in rain and hail in the atmospheres of giant planets, including Saturnbut a new international collaboration reveals that diamond rain could be relatively common throughout the galaxy.

Researchers from Germany, France and the United States tweaked previous experiments using new material more similar to the chemistry found on ice giants. This mysterious material turns out not to be exotic at all, but a kind of PET plastic typically used in bottles you can buy at the store. The more representative chemical mix in the plastic essentially added levels of oxygen that weren’t present in previous experiments.

Using the plastic as a substitute for the chemistry of an ice giant’s atmosphere, they then zapped it with a laser to simulate the atmospheric pressures found on those planets to see what would happen.

“The effect of the oxygen was to accelerate the separation of carbon and hydrogen and thus encourage the formation of nanodiamonds,” said Dominik Kraus, a physicist and professor at the German University of Rostock, in a communicated. “This meant that carbon atoms could combine more easily and form diamonds.”

10 places in our solar system to visit in person (photos)

View all photos

In other words, the real environment of icy gas giant planets contains more oxygen, and more oxygen means more diamonds.

The team, which included researchers from France’s École polytechnique in collaboration with the SLAC National Accelerator Lab in Silicon Valley, published their study in the journal Science Advances on Friday.

Remarkably, scientists say that diamonds produced by conditions on Neptune or Uranus could weigh millions of carats. The record for a diamond on Earth is just over 3,100 carats. There might even be a thick layer of diamond somewhere above the cores of the planets.

It will still be some time before it is possible to prospect for mega-diamonds on other planets, but the research could provide insight into new ways to produce nanodiamonds. These tiny gems are already used in some polishes, but could have uses in sensors and renewable energy technologies.

“The way nanodiamonds are currently made is to take a bunch of carbon or diamond and detonate it with explosives,” said SLAC scientist and collaborator Benjamin Ofori-Okai. “Laser production could offer a cleaner and more easily controlled method of producing nanodiamonds.”

The researchers are planning further experiments that will again alter the chemistry involved to get an even more accurate picture of diamond rain formation and the processes that can create the gems from thin (or thick) air.

CNET

News

Amit Shah in Gujarat today, to inaugurate smart schools in Ahmedabad

September 4, 2022

Amit Shah In Gujarat Today, To Inaugurate Smart Schools In Ahmedabad
Amit Shah will also inaugurate the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet in Ahmedabad during the day.

Ahmedabad:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the anthem and mascot for the 36th National Games on Sunday and also inaugurate the smart schools of the civic body in Ahmedabad.

It will also inaugurate the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet in Ahmedabad during the day.

Mr. Shah will first inaugurate the smart schools in the Municipality of Ahmedabad.

In the evening, he will participate in the curtain raising program of the 36th National Games-2022 with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel.

The event will officially kick off at EKA Arena TransStadia, a multi-purpose stadium in Ahmedabad, where more than 9,000 guests from across the state are expected.

The curtain raiser will witness the unveiling of the National Games anthem and mascot as well as a custom website and mobile app. The event will also mark the conclusion of the 11th Khel Mahakumbh, a sporting event organized by the government of Gujarat.

The National Games take place after a seven-year hiatus.

This year, the games will be held from September 29 to October 12 in six cities in Gujarat, as well as a track cycling event in New Delhi.

It is estimated that 7,000 athletes from the country will compete in 36 different disciplines.

Mr Shah will also participate in the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet during the day which will be attended by CM Patel and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

The biennial gathering is hosted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development September 4-6.

ndtv

News

Elijah McClain's autopsy revised due to grand jury evidence, but coroner won't release new report

September 4, 2022

Elijah Mcclain'S Autopsy Revised Due To Grand Jury Evidence, But Coroner Won'T Release New Report
However, she said she could not release the amended report due to a court order and an oath she was required to take in January 2021, which prevented her from revealing any grand jury information.

“The Attorney General’s Office has informed me that the amended autopsy report therefore contains confidential information which is covered by the court order and my oath,” Broncucia-Jordan said in a statement.

Police Chief Who Took Over Colorado Department In Fallout Of Elijah Mcclain's Death Is Fired
In August 2019, McClain, who was 23, was returning home from a store when he was apprehended by Aurora police officers responding to a “suspicious person” call. Police say McClain resisted and was placed in a carotid socket. Paramedics diagnosed McClain with “excited delirium” and administered the powerful sedative ketamine. He had a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Three days later, he was declared brain dead.

The original autopsy report listed McClain’s cause of death as “undetermined”. The coroner’s office did not say when it received evidence that led to the autopsy being changed, and it is unclear when the autopsy report was changed.

The Department Of Justice Restricts The Use Of Chokeholds And
Three Aurora police officers and two paramedics face charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. In 2021, the city settled a civil rights lawsuit with the McClain family for $15 million, and Aurora police and firefighters agreed to a consent decree to address a pattern of racial bias uncovered by a state investigation.
Elijah Mcclain's Autopsy Revised Due To Grand Jury Evidence, But Coroner Won't Release New Report

Broncucia-Jordan says her “hands are tied” by the judge’s order, but she hopes to release the report in the future. “Once I have permission from this court to release the autopsy report, I will gladly do so,” she said in the statement.

Cnn

