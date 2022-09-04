The Everton team bus arrives in a sea of ​​blue smoke as Toffees fans greet the players with a roar ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool

CHICAGO — Out since being pulled from an Aug. 17 start, and warmed up with some bullpen sessions and facing live hitters, Tyler Mahle was confident his right shoulder was back in fighting shape.

The Twins were confident, too.

But in his return to the mound on Saturday, the Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition was plagued by the same issues that put him on the injured list on Aug. 20 – weakness, or fatigue, in his right shoulder and a progressive dip in velocity.

This time, Mahle was pulled after throwing 37 pitches in two innings, charged with four earned runs on five hits and tagged with the loss in a 13-0 setback to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Asked afterward if his shoulder hurt, Mahle said, “No, it’s just some soreness, inflammation. Stuff like that.”

In any case, it appears that whether he goes back on the injured list, won’t make his next start.

“From talking with the trainers, my belief is that he (won’t) throw a baseball for a period of time,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… I don’t want to discuss the specifics yet because I’d like to allow things to settle down a little bit and for us to hear how he is (on Sunday). But I’m going to go in under the premise that he’s not going to throw for a little while.”

Acquired from Cincinnati for prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steven Hajjar, Mahle was the centerpiece of a three-pitcher deadline haul that included Baltimore closer Jorge Lopez and Detroit late-inning reliever Michael Fulmer – a big, workhorse starter that would solidify the top of the rotation with right-handers Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan.

Instead, he has managed only two full outings, a pair of six-inning starts with a combined 3.00 earned-run average. Until Saturday, the Twins were 3-0 when Mahle started.

“It’s of course disappointing to not have him available, because he’s a wonderful pitcher,” Baldelli said. “We’ve seen him. We’ve seen him throw the ball really well. We know what kind of stuff he has. He’s an extraordinary competitor, and we want him out there every five days pitching for us right now.

“We also know that our success this year will not come – it’s never one guy or two guys or three guys. It’s going to be what we do as a group. People are going to have to come up big and step up and fill roles.”

Aaron Sanchez relieved Mahle and gave up three runs on three hits in five innings. With Mahle likely out for at least a while, and Gray dealing with a hamstring issue, Sanchez will likely be in line to make another start. Rookies Josh Winder (shoulder) and Bailey Ober (groin) are working their way back from injuries, as well.

Mahle spent three weeks on the injured list with a shoulder issue in July but said that was a different issue than the one plaguing him now.

“I think July was like, I felt like I wasn’t able to perform,” he said. “So, I think the last time, it hasn’t felt like that since.”

Instead, Mahle isn’t getting his usual oomph on his stuff. His velocity fell precipitously in his Aug. 17 start, and declined over his two innings on Saturday, as well. Early in the first inning, his four-seam fastball reached 93.7 mph, about his season average, but was down to 87.7 in the second inning. His cutter and splitter velocities dropped, tpo – from 83.9 mph in the first inning to 81.6, and 87.6 mph to 83.2, respectively.

Exactly how the Twins will work to get Mahle back before the regular season ends on Oct. 5 was unclear on Saturday night.

“No one knows the answer to that yet,” Baldelli said. “I’m not closing the book on him, this season, pitching for us. But he’s going to be down for now.”