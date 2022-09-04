GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Hamas authorities in Gaza on Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel.
The government is considering a Pli program for the furniture sector
Discussions are underway for the PLI program for molded furniture and toys, a government official said.
The government is considering a production-linked incentive (PLI) program for certain types of furniture to boost domestic manufacturing and exports and create jobs in the sector, an official said. The proposal is at the discussion stage, the official added.
The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of around Rs 2 lakh crore for no less than 14 sectors including automobiles and automotive components, white goods, pharmaceuticals, textiles, advanced chemical cell and special steel.
The goal of the program is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global manufacturing champions. Discussions are underway for the PLI program for molded furniture and toys, the official said. The toy industry has called for an extension of the scheme for the sector, as it would promote local manufacturing and create jobs.
Manu Gupta, promoter of Playgro Toys India, said government initiatives were helping the industry, but a national toy policy and production-linked incentive scheme would further support the sector’s growth. Speaking of the furniture sector, Chairman of the Trade Promotion Council of India, Mohit Singla said that there is already established competitiveness in the molded furniture sector and the PLI program would be a thoughtful step in that direction. “As we have industrial parks for the pharmaceutical sector, a similar initiative to develop a furniture cluster will give a boost to the sector,” Singla said.
Furniture exports are currently estimated to be around $400 million per year. Global furniture exports currently stand at $264 billion, and half of the market share is dominated by five countries: China, Germany, Poland, Italy and Vietnam.
American international festival celebrates traditional food and dance
The Washington, DC area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses, and a host of ethnic restaurants.
Residents from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean, and others live in the city and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia.
To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these many cultures, the Around the World Cultural Festival was recently held for the 6th year. The event is the Washington area’s largest outdoor cultural food festival.
With flags flying, 40 nations were represented in a park in historic Alexandria, Virginia. The event brought together African countries, such as Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. Thailand, Lebanon, Jamaica and El Salvador were also included.
Corina Serbanescu, the event manager, said the festival offers the opportunity to experience different cultures.
“Although the Washington area is multinational,” she said, “people don’t necessarily know each other’s cultures, including food.”
Feride Ozkan, owner of Istanbul Kitchen in McLean, Va., offered visitors a taste of Turkish cuisine, including chicken borek, made with vegetables and mozzarella cheese, and simit, a Turkish bagel.
“Turkish cuisine is a melting pot of cultures brought together over centuries,” she said. “I serve dishes that I learned to cook from my mother and that she learned from her mother.”
As Washington’s Devin Holum took a bite of beef-based borek, he said: “I had a great time going on vacation to Turkey a few years ago…and I enjoy the food and I feeling like you’re back in the country again.”
With a long queue at another stall, Sus Grondin-Butler was serving Indonesian chicken satay. Considered a national dish of Indonesia, satay is marinated meat skewered and grilled.
“What makes Indonesian cuisine unique is that each of the islands has its own style of cooking. Some are sweeter, while others are spicier,” she said. “Since Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world, there is also this influence.”
Visitors also got a taste of cultures through traditional dance performances.
As the dancers wiggled and moved their hips, the Raqs El Hob dance company performed an Egyptian belly dance.
Adriane Whalen, artistic director of the Washington-based troupe, said: “There’s the beauty of the dancing and the costumes, of course, but I also love that it celebrates women coming together. Some of the moves today can be seen in hip hop and jazz dance.”
Shortly after, the brightly dressed Armonias Peruanas — which means Peruvian harmony — kicked their heels up.
Lourdes Curay, the director of the troupe, said: “We have hundreds of unique dances in different regions of Peru, and we wanted the public to see the richness of our country.
Ricardo Martinez, who grew up in El Salvador, danced to the music.
“You can’t help but get up because the music and the dancing are so exciting.”
Another popular performance featured Indian dancers from the Kalavaridhi Center for the Performing Arts in Herndon, Virginia.
Sheela Ramanath, founder of the Kalavaridhi Center, was born in India.
“Traditional Indian dance tells stories of good and evil and draws a lot from Indian mythology,” she said. “The dances are also linked to nature, where every living creature is respected.”
Besides dancing, the vendors were showing their artistic side.
Henna artist Kavita Dutia immigrated to the United States from India 15 years ago.
“The art of applying henna to the hands and feet is a very ancient custom,” she explained as she painted a leaf design on a young woman’s hand with a brown paste. “Henna brings happiness and joie de vivre.”
“I thought it would be fun to do this,” said student Cara Shawly. “It’s pretty and it’s like getting a tattoo, but you know this one won’t last forever.”
Items from all over the world were sold at the festival.
Monica Mensah from Ghana was selling traditional clothes and baskets. His company is called Back to the Roots.
“I am here to present Ghana,” she said. “I want everyone to know that Ghana has a beautiful culture with peaceful, friendly and welcoming people.”
DeSantis seeks suspended prosecutor’s dismissal of prosecution
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements that he would not pursue criminal charges relating to abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level people. case.
The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee on Friday in a filing that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state’s attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot not seek First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues.
“Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” wrote state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker in the 39-page dossier for DeSantis.
Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor was overruling the will of those who nominated him and that his suspension was based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecution decisions.
Warren said the governor’s removal motion missed the mark. His trial is ultimately aimed at his reinstatement as a public prosecutor.
“It’s a weak defense of an indefensible abuse of power. The fact that taxpayers continue to foot the bill for this makes this even more shameful,” Warren said in an emailed statement.
Hinkle has scheduled a September 19 hearing in Tallahassee to hear arguments in the Warren lawsuit. The GOP-dominated state Senate, which has the power to uphold or overturn the prosecutor’s suspension, is adjourning until the legal challenge is resolved.
The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. DeSantis is also widely considered a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
When Warren was removed from office on August 4, DeSantis accused the prosecutor of incompetence and dereliction of duty. The governor cited joint statements Warren signed with prosecutors across the country pledging not to prosecute people who request, provide or support abortions or to criminalize gender-affirming health care or transgender people.
The governor also argued that Warren wrongly sought to “pick and choose” which laws to apply, such as a policy against the prosecution of certain low-level crimes such as those found when police stop a pedestrian or cyclist – known locally as the name of charges stemming from “riding a bicycle in black.”
In the motion to dismiss, DeSantis argues that Warren has no basis for suing for free speech because he was not merely expressing opinions, but holding official prosecutorial positions – which Warren rejects — and that federal court is not the place to settle it.
“At bottom, this case does not warrant Federal Court intervention in an essentially state matter: the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure that the laws are faithfully enforced, and the state’s constitutional process for removing public servants. capricious who refuse to faithfully execute these laws,” the governor’s motion says.
DeSantis named former Hillsborough County judge Susan Lopez to replace Warren as prosecutor. She had previously been named to the bench by DeSantis in 2021.
Warren received support for his lawsuit through “friends of the court” briefs filed by a number of legal scholars and by members of the state Constitutional Review Commission.
Hamas executes 5 Gazans accused of murder, aiding Israel
Two of the men, both members of the Palestinian security forces, were killed by firing squad, and the other three were hanged at dawn at a security site in Gaza City.
The executions were the first since Hamas executed three Gazans who were put to death in a rushed trial for killing a leader of the group in 2017.
Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 after violent clashes with forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He issued 180 death sentences and carried out 33 of them “without the ratification of the Palestinian president in violation of Palestinian law”, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.
The Palestinian Authority, based and exercising limited autonomy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, signed international treaties banning the death penalty in 2018.
Two of those killed on Sunday, ages 44 and 54, were accused of collaborating with Israel and providing it with information that helped the Israeli military strike targets in Gaza, the ministry said. They had been detained since 2009 and 2015, respectively.
The other three were convicted of murder in separate cases, including a man who allegedly took part in a shooting that killed a man and a teenage girl during a domestic dispute in July.
Hamas and Israel have fought four wars and numerous small engagements since 2007, the most recent in May 2021. Israel, the United States and the European Union consider the group a terrorist organization for its attacks targeting Israeli civilians.
Enjoy UF QB Anthony Richardson while he’s here
Three things we learned during the Gators’ 29-26 last-minute win against No. 7 Utah.
1. Enjoy Anthony Richardson while he’s here.
Richardson needed one game to effectively confirm 2022 will be his final season at Florida. The redshirt sophomore’s physical skills and potential are next level.
“He’s going to get his,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said, referring to Richardson’s future NFL riches. “He’s 6-4, 230 and runs like a 4.3. He’s a terrific player.”
Richardson was a difference-maker, show-stopper and crowd pleaser Saturday night in the sold-out Swamp.
The 20-year-old’s athleticism, arm strength, playmaking and competitiveness were at times something to behold.
Fans better soak it all in.
NFL scouts frequented Florida practices in August and attended the Utah game to watch Richardson, who is viewed by some as a top-10 pick. Saturday night reinforced Richardson’s case.
The play of a highlight-filled night was a 2-point conversion featuring a pump-fake of former Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, then a subsequent spin move and sprint past another defender before Richardson fired a strike to Ja’Quavion Fraziers in corner of the end zone.
“Just trying to make something happen and I guess it worked,” Richardson said.
Richardson’s nonchalance does not erase self-doubt and self-awareness.
“The first few drives I messed up on a couple things, forgot some motions. I was a little jittery,” he said. “It was definitely fun though. The first start here in The Swamp. Second career start.
“I was definitely in my head a little bit.”
Richardson finished with 168 yards passing, 106 rushing and 3 scores, yet remains a work in progress.
He could use some touch on his shorter throws and better overall accuracy. Durability is a concern.
When on the field, though, Richardson makes it look easy while making it easier on everyone around him.
“My wife could call plays with that guy at quarterback,” Napier said.
2. Model of efficiency.
A holding penalty to kick off the Napier Era was an inauspicious start for a coach who loathes yellow flags. Another holding call later on a kickoff return paved the way for a Utah field goal.
Generally, though, Napier’s Gators ran a tight, smooth operation able to capitalize on opportunities.
Florida was 3-of-3 in the red zone, 7 of 12 on third down and 2 of 2 on fourth down, each conversion setting up a touchdown. Utah scored on 4 of 6 red-zone trips, but two of those were field goals.
The Gators made a goal-line stand on the opening drive of the third quarter after Utah drove 71 yards to the Florida 1. The game ended with QB Cam Rising’s end-zone interception from the Florida 6 with 18 seconds to go.
“We scored touchdowns in the red zone, they didn’t,” Napier said. “That’s the difference in the game.”
The Gators’ efficiency helped them erase three leads by Utah with touchdowns.
3. Swamp music.
Florida’s home-field advantage has been considered among the best in college for decades, dating to the days of Steve Spurrier, who was 68-5 at home.
Lately, the Swamp has too often lived off its reputation. Sellouts have been infrequent, crowd energy inconsistent and the intimidation factor at times a non-factor.
Saturday night was the latest reminder of the power and influence a full-throated Florida Field can exert on an opponent.
Gainesville’s heat and humidity were going to test a team the altitude of the Wasatch Range. Utha’s appRising and All-Pac-12 cornerback JaTravis Broughton each vomited.
A sellout crowd of 90,779, the most-ever for a home opener, turned up the volume with the game hanging in the balance.
After a penalty free first half, the Utes committed two false starts in the second half. Neither proved costly. But with the game on the line and Utah in the cacophonous north end zone, Rising threw the game-ending pick — the first key miscue on an other impressive night featuring 307 yards of total offense.
With a chance to build on Saturday night’s upset win, expect Florida fans to be front and center again when No. 20 Kentucky visits Saturday night.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Judge rules Facebook repeatedly violated Washington state campaign finance law
A judge recently ruled that Facebook repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington state ad campaign transparency laws and must pay fines. Attorney General Bob Ferguson derided Facebook’s “cynical attempt” to gut the state’s campaign finance laws, challenging the Masters of the Universe to “follow the law.”
The Seattle Times reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) has repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington’s ad campaign transparency laws and must pay yet-to-be-determined fines, according to a ruling by Justice Douglass North of the King County Superior Court. The law states that ad sellers must disclose the name and address of political ad buyers, along with metrics such as the total number of ad views generated. Every newspaper and other outlet in the state follows the rule with no problem, but Facebook thought it shouldn’t have to.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office has sued Facebook several times, said the court rejected Facebook’s attempt to strike down Washington’s decades-old transparency law. In a statement, Ferguson said following a Friday ruling by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North, the attorney general’s office defeated Facebook’s “cynical attempt” to gut the law. on campaign finance transparency from Washington.
“On behalf of the people of Washington, I challenge Facebook to accept this decision and do something very simple: obey the law,” Ferguson said. Washington’s Transparency Act was originally passed in 1972 and requires ad sellers such as Meta to disclose the names and addresses of buyers of political ads, the targets of the ads, and the total number of views they get. each ad receives.
Facebook has repeatedly opposed the requirements and argued in a motion for summary judgment that the Washington law is an “outlier” that “unduly weighs down political discourse” and is “virtually impossible to comply with.”
In court, Judge North rejected Facebook’s arguments, saying the company had failed to demonstrate that it was unable to comply. “This is clearly a very appropriate subject for disclosure, and the law is very constitutional,” North said.
The exact penalties Facebook will pay will be determined at a later hearing. The law allows financial positions of $10,000 per violation, which can be tripled when violations are deemed intentional. The attorney general’s office alleged that Facebook had committed several hundred violations since 2018.
Learn more about the Seattle Times here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan
More than 6,000 new infections reported, but active cases are falling
COVID-19: The death toll soared to 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities including five Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to data updated as of 8am.
With 6,809 new coronavirus infections reported in one day, India’s total COVID-19 cases rose to 4, 44, 56,535, while active cases fell to 55,114, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Union Health updates Sunday.
The death toll soared to 5,27,991 with 26 deaths including five Kerala reconciled deaths, according to data updated as of 8am.
Active cases account for 0.12 percent of the total number of infections, while the national COVID-19 cure rate has risen to 98.69 percent, the ministry said.
A drop of 1,631 cases was recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases within 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.29%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease jumped to 4,38,73,430, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry, 213.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination campaign.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It topped 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11. , crossed 80 lakh on Oct 29, 90 lakh on Nov 20 and broke above the crore mark in December
The country passed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.
The 21 new deaths include four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal.
First post: 04 Sep 2022, 12:22 STI
