Ticked off! @Orlando Magic
I’m ticked off that someone would be so insensitive as to be bothered by someone’s memorial. There must be someone in this world who you truly care for with your cold arrogant heart. Let’s see how you feel when you lose them and if eight months is long enough for you to get over it. Just be thankful it’s not your name on the little cross and leave people alone and let them do whatever they need to do to deal with their loss.
I’m ticked off that weather reports on TV or in the paper only give one option for Orlando weather and that is at the Orlando Airport! Why can’t there by a second weather report for the Orlando general area? The weather at the airport is never the same! For example, after big thunderstorms and lots of rain yesterday, the weather report said, “Trace of rain.”
I’m ticked off Winter Park Utilities no longer takes automated phone payments. It was the easiest and most convenient way to pay. You just took a step backward.
I’m ticked off at the Orlando Magic spending $75 million on that palatial training facility. Why didn’t they tone it down and spend half that amount and get some decent players with the rest? I guess the rebuilding program got sidetracked.
To the driver worried about headlights and rain. People had the freedom to turn their lights on when they chose to years ago. We all survived without the nanny state’s help.
I’m ticked off that Ocoee officials seem to enjoy cutting down all our trees and destroying wildlife habitat. We need to stop this!
I want to compliment everyone who works at Chick-fil-A. The food is awesome and prepared just right always, and all the help have been trained to be so courteous and have always prepared our orders right. It is a pleasure for us to go there and know that we come home with what we ordered.
NEXT Weather: increased risk of storms
Sigelman, Mehlman: Airline meltdowns are the canary in the coal mine
For would-be vacationers, this has been the summer of our discontent. In the wake of the pandemic, severe staffing shortages have triggered a crush of disruption: Flight cancellations abound while check-in lines snake out the terminal door. Travelers wonder when the chaos will abate.
But what if this isn’t just a temporary hiccup? This summer’s air travel meltdown could well be the canary in the coal mine for the labor shortages we may soon experience across the economy as boomers retire, population growth slows and training lags. To avoid further shortages, we must rethink how we invest in workers and start planning ahead.
Across sectors, today’s problems have been a long time coming.
For those who think travel headaches are simply the product of pent-up wanderlust, consider this: According to the labor market analytics firm Lightcast, job openings for pilots have grown 72% since 2016 while the number of pilots at work has grown only 12%, a profound gap that demonstrates just how many jobs are going unfilled.
Similar gaps are apparent across fields. Over the past five years, growth in demand for registered nurses has outpaced growth in supply tenfold, while job openings for electrical engineers have grown three times faster than the available workforce.
Meanwhile, in many fields, a wave of impending retirements threatens to overwhelm the ability of colleges to graduate new talent. For example, even as supply chain disruption widens, twice as many logisticians exit the field annually as earn relevant degrees. Recession may cool demand for a time, but the long-term trend is clear.
Shortages in high-skill roles, such as pilots, are especially hard to resolve. It takes many years to train a pilot. Early in the pandemic, as air travel came to a standstill, airlines cut almost half of their pilots. Now, as demand for air travel roars back, there isn’t a store of qualified pilots waiting on the sidelines and there’s no prospect of bringing more to market anytime soon.
Airlines are raising wages dramatically. Two American Airlines affiliates recently announced that they would double pay. That may entice fresh talent to the field, but new pilots won’t be flight-ready anytime soon. For now, all airlines can do is compete with one another for those already in the cockpit. That’s good for pilots but doesn’t clear the shortage.
This same lag between demand and supply plays out across the labor market. Amid surging cyber threats, companies are bulking up on people with the skills to protect data and networks, with job postings up 70% since 2017. But a key qualification for cybersecurity work, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, requires five years’ experience. That’s a long time to wait for more workers.
There are two ways to address long lead times:
Better preparedness on the part of employers and greater responsiveness in the way that colleges and training providers ready new workers.
Employers take up an ages-old “can’t find good help these days” complaint but much of the solution to this rising crisis rests with them. Since the 1960s, companies have taken an increasingly transactional approach to labor, hiring and firing at will to match business shifts. That works for firms only so long as workers are widely available and quickly trained. But the kind of highly skilled work that pilots and cybersecurity engineers do comprises a growing share of today’s economy.
Employers need a new, longer-term mindset.
That means considering the workforce as a relationship, not just a transaction — one that is less disposable and more enduring through ups and downs. A more invested relationship involves helping workers keep their skills fresh. Investing in skills training is good both for workers and for companies themselves, ensuring that the workforce they have remains the one they need as technologies obsolete at a startling rate.
Companies also need a longer-term mindset in considering future needs. Most plan production schedules and supply chains multiple quarters in advance but have no comparable talent plan, relying instead on the vagaries of the market to deliver skilled workers just in time. Too often they come up short.
But we need not take as given the long time frames currently required to develop new talent.
For our workforce to be more agile, training itself must become more responsive. We need to consider ways to make each credential faster and more accessible. Are all current requirements still relevant? Much demand for CISSP certification is driven by federal mandate rather than actual need. Training that builds on workers’ existing skills saves time vs. training up from scratch. Airlines such as United and JetBlue have been investing in new training academies to accelerate the path to the cockpit and draw a more diverse pool of pilots.
Labor shortages need not be a permanent reality but avoiding them will take a shift in approach.
Good talent, like anything else worthwhile, takes time. New training models can ready new workers more quickly, but there’s no dodging the need to plan ahead. From airlines to hospitals, companies that invest in workers for the long haul will steer clear of the turbulence that lies ahead.
Matt Sigelman is president of The Burning Glass Institute, a leading labor market research center, and chairman of Lightcast. Ken Mehlman is a partner at KKR and was the 62nd chairman of the Republican National Committee and a Lightcast board member. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Eliza Fletcher latest: Cleotha Abston charged with kidnapping missing Memphis jogger, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Memphis woman who never returned from her morning run, police said.
The Memphis Police Department announced via Twitter early Sunday that Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
Police said they arrested Abston on Saturday night after he was found inside an SUV authorities were looking for in connection with the kidnapping. A public information official told ABC News they could not share the location of the vehicle of interest at this time.
A second individual, identified as Mario Abston, 36, who is not currently suspected of being linked to the kidnapping, has also been arrested on drug and firearms charges, according to police.
Police said Eliza Fletcher, 34, remains missing and they, along with their local and federal partners, continue to search for her. The investigation into his abduction is “active and ongoing”, police said.
Fletcher was last seen jogging in the Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street area of downtown Memphis, near the University of Memphis campus in southwest Tennessee, Friday morning around 4:20 a.m. local time, before she was approached by a stranger and forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain, police said. The SUV – which authorities designated as a vehicle of interest – took off, heading west on Central Avenue, police said.
Fletcher was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts at the time of his abduction. She has brown hair and green eyes, weighs 137 pounds and is 5ft 6in tall, according to police.
St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis said in a social media statement that Fletcher is a “beloved” teacher from kindergarten through prep school for girls.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting the Memphis Police Department in the search for Fletcher.
Fletcher’s family released a video statement via the Memphis Police Department on Saturday, pleading for his safe return.
“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support,” Fletcher’s uncle, Mike Keeney, said in the video as he was surrounded by family members, including parents, Fletcher’s brother and husband.
“Liza has touched the hearts of many people and it shows,” he added.
The family urged anyone with information about the case to contact authorities. They are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Fletcher’s safe return.
“More than anything, we want to see Liza get home safely,” Keeney said. “We believe someone knows what happened and can help.”
Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or dial 911.
ABC News’ Alexandra Faul and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
Jets hope improved roster puts nightmares of the past in the rearview mirror
The last 11 seasons for the Jets have been forgettable.
During that span, the Jets have zero playoff appearances and a record of 63-114, which is the third worst in the NFL behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. Gang Green is hoping the 2022 season puts the nightmares of their recent past in the rearview mirror.
“We feel really good about our football team, feel really good about the guys that we have,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “Felt like a lot of guys got a lot better this offseason.
“I don’t want to jinx it, so I’m going to knock [on wood], we’ve been very healthy, with the exception of a couple of things here and there. I really like what we’ve gotten out of it.”
Coming off a 4-13 season and another last-place finish in the AFC East, the Jets added new pieces with hopes of becoming a consistent playoff contender. General manager Joe Douglas and Saleh beefed up their defense and added quality players offensively.
The key to the Jets’ season will come down to the progression of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Although he is questionable to play in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson will likely be back either Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns or Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Whenever the former No. 2 overall pick returns, the Jets need to see improvements in crucial areas if he wants to be heralded as their franchise quarterback.
In 13 games, Wilson threw for 2,234 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. There were flashes of star potential from Wilson in 2021, however, his overall consistency and decision-making ultimately put the breaks on crowning him as Gang Green’s quarterback of the future.
Because of Wilson’s struggles in 2021, the Jets bolstered their offensive line and added more weapons.
The signing of Laken Tomlinson gives the Jets a nice guard pairing along with Alijah Vera-Tucker. Also, adding Duane Brown at left tackle and moving George Fant to the right side should give the team some stability on the outside of the line despite Mekhi Becton’s season-ending knee injury.
In addition to the O-line improvements, the Jets added free agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to the fold. However, their biggest addition on the outside came with the 10th overall pick in the form of Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson.
There are still questions at receiver as Elijah Moore and Corey Davis both suffered season-ending injuries at the end of last year. If Moore and Davis stay healthy, that could help turn around a passing offense that finished 20th in the league (208.3 yards per game).
The Jets also selected Breece Hall in the second round to give them a tag team tandem of running backs to go alongside 2021 draft pick Michael Carter.
Defensively, the Jets have nowhere to go but up. The team finished dead last in yards allowed as they gave up an average of 397.6 per game. To help with that, Douglas and Saleh hope they found a potential shutdown corner in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who was chosen with the fourth pick in the 2022 draft.
Gardner was arguably the best cornerback in college football with the Cincinnati Bearcats as he didn’t allow a single touchdown reception all of last season. His long arms and body frame at 6-3 should provide an improvement in the secondary from last season.
In addition to Gardner, the Jets added CB D.J. Reed as he came over from Seattle. They also signed S Jordan Whitehead from the Buccaneers, who was a key player on their Super Bowl LV team. Lamarcus Joyner, who played in only one game for the club after tearing his triceps in the season opener against the Panthers, was re-signed as well.
The Jets pass rush wasn’t terrible last year, but they missed Carl Lawson, who tore his Achilles during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. Getting Lawson back, who the Jets signed in 2021 to go alongside Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams will give Saleh a dynamic mix of rotational players onside the defensive line.
C.J. Mosley remains one of the more consistent linebackers in the league. However, there are questions surrounding the rest of the group — Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander — who were signed after the start of training camp.
Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017 when he recorded 97 tackles and three interceptions. However, in recent years, he has yet to regain that same form during stops with the 49ers and the Saints.
The kicking situation is set with the Jets as they decided on veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein after releasing Eddy Pineiro, who the team signed late last season. Gang Green is hoping they see the Zuerlein who was nearly automatic for the Rams as opposed to the inconsistent version displayed as a Cowboy.
With all of the offensive upgrades, the Jets need to see more growth and maturity from Wilson if they’re going to take that next step and contend in an AFC East with the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, and an improved Miami Dolphins team. The Jets roster isn’t perfect, but it is undoubtedly better than the one the team had in 2022.
Wilson needs to build on what he showed during the final six games of the 2021 season when he threw for 1,021 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. If he can continue that trend, the Jets should be able to improve their win total from last year. If he can’t, then Douglas and Saleh will need front-row seats to scout the quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class.
Skincare guru explains why he refuses to test Kim Kardashian beauty and Jeffree Star products
Boots Tea Tree Range
This Boots Tea Tree range is budget friendly and Scott recommends the range wholeheartedly
Scott said: “I love the Boots Tea Tree range, it has all the right ingredients to fight acne and blemishes and doesn’t cost the earth.
“You can also tell by the scent that the product doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, it smells nice and clean.”
The Tea Tree range which starts from £3.33 includes blemish sticks, toners and face washes.
elf
Elf’s Cannabis Cream is a bestseller and uses the properties of hemp which can help all skin types, it can be found online and in stores for £12.99
He also favors the Elf brand which is known for its Happy Hydration Cream (£12.99 at Boots). Elf is a vegan company and makes low-scented products.
Elf is known for using cannabis in its moisturizing range, which is said to calm inflammation and help problem skin.
Another product fans love is the Holy Hydration range (from £12.99) designed for dull skin and to give that perfect ‘glass skin’ look for less.
GlamourGlow
Cult beauty sensation Glam Glow is another Scott staple and retails from £11.99 Pictured is the firming mask for more mature skin which has rave reviews
GlamGlow, which has had a cult following, is famous for its masks which are mid-tier at £24.99, but Superdrug sells mini versions for £12.99. Masks are suitable for all skin care needs including aging, acne and dryness.
The brand has racked up awards over the years for its diverse product line that caters to skin of all ages.
The powermud mask and cleanser are part of its best-selling line.
Revolution
Revolution skincare is a Scott favorite – this anti-blemish serum has premium ingredients for an affordable £12.99
Revolution has flourished in recent years with its affordable skincare range and includes ingredients such as hyaluronic acid – Scott says this ingredient is essential when it comes to maintaining skin elasticity.
Hyaluronic acid is something people usually associate with more premium brands, but you can get a Revolution skin serum with 0.2% hyaluronic acid for just £12.99 or an anti -imperfections with salicylic acid for the same price.
Neutrogena
The best-selling Neutrogena Hydro boost range, which retails from £7.99, contains high-quality ingredients and isn’t heavily scented – one of Scott’s golden rules for spotting chemicals in a product.
The cleanser uses gel, which is a plus for oily skin because it won’t clog pores.
The Hydro Boost range also extends to body care, including a whipped body lotion which costs £4.99.
Neutrogena’s best-selling Hydro Boost range is good for dry skin and starts at £7.99 for skincare and £4.99 for bodycare
Scott says well-known names are made to “sound appealing” to a younger demographic, but come with a higher end price.
He said: “Teenagers and young people shouldn’t pay too much for moisturizer.
“And besides, no one over the age of 25 should either. Sure, find a luxury brand that works for you, and have a staple you go to — but you don’t have to break the bank.
“Brand like elf, Boots and Revolution are suitable for young teens and problem skin and will be well within budget – don’t be fooled by the big names and always check the ingredients.”
Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans need to get serious about Social Security
We’ve reached the point in the midterm election campaign where Democrats insist that Republicans are itching to destroy Social Security. The usual gambit is to take stray comments from one or two Republicans and pretend that they represent a secret and sinister plan.
In October 2018, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell observed that “there’s a bipartisan reluctance to tackle entitlement changes.” His Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, said he had “showed who the Republican Party really is.” Schumer even got some reporters to buy the spin that McConnell had said ” the GOP will push to cut spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security” if it retained control of the Senate.
In the elections a few weeks later, Republicans expanded their control of the Senate. They did not move to cut any of those programs.
Republicans are not plotting to undermine Social Security. They don’t even have a plan to fix it. Which is a pity, since benefits are still growing beyond the program’s revenues. Andrew Biggs, a colleague of mine at the American Enterprise Institute and a former commissioner of the program, calculates that monthly benefits for an American retiring today, even adjusting for inflation, are about a third higher than they were for those who retired 20 years ago.
If we want benefits to keep growing as projected, we need to have broad-based tax increases. But most people would prefer to keep their taxes low and save the money themselves. For that to work, we have to moderate the growth of benefits so that they keep up with inflation but do not rise much more.
Ideally, we would at the same time establish a minimum benefit sufficient to keep all seniors out of poverty. The current program, somewhat amazingly given how much it spends, does not offer this protection.
Republicans aren’t talking about such reforms. Instead, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, running for re-election, has said that Social Security should become a “discretionary” program funded by the government in each year’s budget. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has proposed requiring all government programs, presumably but not explicitly including Social Security, to get affirmative renewal every five years. Blake Masters, running for the Senate in Arizona, said during the primaries: “Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.”
These comments are the basis of the current Democratic scare campaign. But none of these ideas is going anywhere. McConnell has specifically disavowed Scott’s. And Masters has disavowed his own: “I do not want to privatize Social Security,” he said after winning the primary.
What these proposals demonstrate is not that the program is in political danger. It’s that the taboo against questioning the program has discouraged serious thought about how to reform it.
Masters’ first thought echoed a Republican argument from nearly 20 years ago. The George W. Bush administration wanted younger workers to have the option to invest some of their Social Security contributions in personal accounts.
It was an intensely controversial proposal that did not make it through a Republican Congress. But it made more sense then than it does today. At the time, the program’s payroll taxes brought in enough revenue to cover retirees’ checks while also seeding the new accounts. The surplus raised the possibility that we could start moving to a new system in advance of the retirement of the baby boomers.
None of this is true now. More than 30 million boomers have already retired, and the surplus has turned into a deficit. The premise of Bush’s plan is thus no longer true. Masters floated it anyway because Republicans haven’t thought about how to fix Social Security since that plan failed.
The other Republican ideas are not much better thought through. If we required a vote to renew Social Security every five years, it would almost certainly become a ritual. Subjecting the program to the annual budget process could in theory reduce the growth of benefits over time — but it could also lead to a bidding war that increased that growth.
If Congress and the president had the will to moderate benefit growth to stay in line with revenues, they could simply legislate a change to the benefit formula. That approach, unlike tinkering with benefits each year, would make retirement income more predictable for beneficiaries.
Democrats can’t really be faulted for taking the openings that Republicans have given them. But seniors, and those expecting to retire in the next few years, do not need to worry that the program is in any danger from Republicans. It’s younger people who need to worry that neither party wants to bring the program’s spending under control.
