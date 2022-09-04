Triston Casas called up by the Red Sox and will make his MLB debut on Sunday

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Red Sox
One of the most anticipated Red Sox prospects in recent history will make his league debut on Sunday.
First baseman Triston Casas is recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Casas is the Red Sox’ second prospect and baseball’s 26th prospect, according to MLB.com.
Casas recently took off at Worcester after missing two months with a sprained ankle. Casas, a left-handed hitter, hit .333 with .993 OPS and had two home runs plus 11 RBIs in August. He’s hitting .273 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 72 games with Worcester this season.
The Red Sox’s decision to call Casas came after manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday that Eric Hosmer had not returned to baseball activities. Hosmer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation on August 21.
To make room for Casas, the Red Sox sent first baseman Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester. Dalbec has struggled at home plate for much of the season, hitting .211 with a .644 OPS with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 111 games this season.
The Red Sox also ruled out Kutter Crawford from his scheduled departure in Sunday’s series finale against Rangers. Josh Winckowski has been recalled from Worcester and will likely start in place of Crawford.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and SEAN MURPHY
Officials on both sides of the US-Mexico border searched for more victims on Saturday after at least nine migrants died as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande, a dangerous attempt to cross the border. in an area where the river level had risen more than 2 feet in a single day.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials discovered the victims near Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday after days of heavy rain. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three, according to a CBP statement. It is one of the deadliest drownings on the US-Mexico border in recent history.
The river, which was just over 3 feet (90 centimeters) deep at the start of the week, reached more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) on Thursday, and the water was flowing five times faster than usual, according to the National Weather Service.
CBP said U.S. crews rescued another 37 people from the river and arrested 16 others, while Mexican authorities arrested 39 migrants.
CBP did not specify which country(ies) the migrants came from and provided no additional information on search and rescue operations. The local Texas agencies involved did not respond to requests for information.
Among the bodies found in the river by Mexican authorities were a man and a pregnant woman, although their nationalities are unknown, said Francisco Contreras, a member of civil protection from the Mexican border state of Coahuila. No details have been released about the third body found.
Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is quickly becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Officers arrested migrants nearly 50,000 times in the area in July, with the Rio Grande Valley ranking a distant second with around 35,000. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.
Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio area said that despite dangerous currents from recent rains, Border Patrol agents in the area continue to encounter groups of up to 100 or 200 people trying to cross. the Rio Grande every day.
“In an effort to prevent further loss of life, we ask everyone to avoid crossing illegally,” Owens said in a statement.
One of the reasons the area has become popular with migrants in recent years is that it’s not as heavily controlled by cartels and is perceived to be a bit safer, said Stephanie Leutert, director of the Central American and Mexican Policy Initiative Center at the University of Texas. for international security and law.
“It could be a different price. It could be considered safer. It could keep you away from notoriously dangerous cities,” Leutert said. “These towns (in the Del Rio area) definitely have a reputation for being safer than, say, Nuevo Laredo.”
The region attracts migrants from dozens of countries, many of whom are families with young children. About six of the 10 stops in the Del Rio area in July were migrants from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. The region has also been a popular crossing point for migrants from Haiti, thousands of whom have been stranded in border towns since 2016, when the Obama administration abruptly halted a policy that initially allowed them to enter for humanitarian reasons.
The area, which stretches 245 miles (395 kilometers) along the Río Grande, has been particularly dangerous as river currents can be deceptively fast and change rapidly. Crossing the river can be difficult even for good swimmers.
“There are places where the water level is low where you can wade, but when the river is high it is extremely dangerous, especially if you are carrying children or trying to help someone who is not he’s not a good swimmer,” Leutert said.
In a news release last month, CBP said it discovered the bodies of more than 200 migrants who died in the area from October through July.
This year is on track to break last year’s record for the highest number of deaths at the US-Mexico border since 2014, when the UN’s International Organization for Migration began keeping records. The organization has counted more than 4,000 deaths at the border since 2014, based on news reports and other sources, including 728 last year and 412 in the first seven months of this year, often from dehydration or drowning. . June was the fourth deadliest month on record, with 138 deaths.
Border Patrol has not released official counts since 2020.
In June, 53 migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer on a side road in San Antonio in the deadliest documented tragedy for claiming the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico.
“The whole trip is a testament to people’s desperation,” Leutert said. “They know that crossing the river is dangerous. They know that hiking through the ranches is dangerous. They know that crossing Mexico as a foreigner is dangerous. But they are willing to do this because what they are leaving behind is, for them, a worse possibility than to face a risk and try a better opportunity in the United States.
Some of the busiest border crossings – including Eagle Pass and Yuma, Arizona – were relatively quiet two years ago and now largely attract migrants from outside Mexico and the “Triangle of the World” countries. North” of Central America which are Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Mexico has agreed to take in migrants from the countries of the “Northern Triangle”, as well as its own nationals, if they are deported from the United States under Title 42, the pandemic rule in force since March 2020 which denies the right to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
People from other countries are likely to be released to the United States on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court because the United States is struggling to bring them home due to costs. , strained diplomatic relations or other considerations. In the Del Rio sector of the Border Patrol, which includes Eagle Pass, only one in four stops in July were processed under the pandemic rule, compared to about half in the rest of the border, according to government figures.
Venezuelans were by far the most common nationality encountered by Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio sector in July, accounting for 14,120 of 49,563 arrests, or nearly three out of 10. They were followed by Cubans, who were arrested 10,275 times, then Mexicans. , Hondurans, Nicaraguans and Colombians, in that order.
As more people crossed into southern Texas in the 2010s, Brooks County became a death trap for many migrants trying to bypass a Border Patrol highway checkpoint in the town of Falfurrias, about 110 kilometers north of the border. The smugglers dropped them off before the checkpoint and managed to pick them up on the other side, but some died on the way from dehydration.
The Baboquivari Mountains in Arizona and the ranches of Brooks County in Texas still attract Border Patrol agents and grieving families in hopes of rescuing migrants or otherwise finding dead bodies, but currents of a deceptive force around the Texas towns of Eagle Pass and Del Rio have become increasingly dangerous as the area has become one of the most popular places to enter the United States illegally.
Not all victims are migrants. In April of this year, the body of a Texas guard was found in the Rio Grande. He had jumped in to try to help a migrant who was struggling in the water.
___
This story was originally published on September 3. It was updated on September 4 to correct the spelling of Nuevo Laredo, which had been misspelled “Nueva Laredo”.
___
Spagat reported from San Diego and Murphy reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writers Terry Wallace in Dallas and Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City contributed.
denverpost
A £200,000 luxury Bentley believed to have been stolen in London has been found five thousand miles away in Pakistan, having been found with the help of a vehicle tracer.
The Bentley Mulsanne V8 Automatic was recovered by customs officers following a tip-off from a ‘friendly nation’, the agency said, with local media suggesting it was British intelligence that helped .
Customs officers commandeered the car outside a house in the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), an affluent district of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.
Video shows officers having to push the car onto a recovery vehicle as they were reportedly unable to find its keys.
Officers had to push the car onto a recovery vehicle as they couldn’t find its keys
The limo-style car was parked in an affluent residential area, with intelligence helping customs officers track it down by providing its unique tracking code.
The limo-style car had been parked in an affluent residential area, with foreign intelligence helping customs officers track it down by providing its unique tracking code.
Officers saw that the car had been fitted with a Pakistani license plate, but after checking the VIN and chassis number, they found that it matched the identity of the stolen car.
The man in possession of the vehicle admitted he knew it had been stolen, reports Pakistani TV channel GEO.
The seller “has taken all responsibility for obtaining the required documentation from the relevant authorities,” according to the news site.
The website also reported that it was British intelligence that informed Pakistani authorities of the whereabouts of the car.
It was taken away by officers, with a photo on the Karachi Alerts Twitter page appearing to show the expensive vehicle being driven away.
It was taken away by officers, with a photo on the Karachi Alerts Twitter page appearing to show the expensive vehicle being driven away
Usama Qureshy, who is from Karachi, posted a video of customs officers pushing the car back and forth to get it onto the recovery vehicle.
He said in the caption that the car was found in the upscale DHA area of town.
DHA is a residential area originally created to house former members of the Pakistan Armed Forces, but now largely houses civilians.
The Pakistan Defense Officers Housing Authority says the suburb serves as “a benchmark for providing an unparalleled standard of living in Pakistan”.
A statement released by the investigative agency said ‘credible information’ had been received from a ‘national agency of a friendly country’ that the car was stolen in London.
He further added that intelligence agencies of the “friendly country” had identified the exact address of the stolen car as 15-B, South 10th Street, Defense Housing Authority, Karachi.
Advertising
dailymail us
Joe Biden’s action last month to cancel some of student debt represents bad economics and bad public policy.
Much public criticism is justified. Yet nearly all of the criticism is deeply hypocritical for one reason or another.
Myriad existing government actions mimic the faults of the student debt cancellation in one way or another, yet are either deeply popular with the general public or dear to a specific group of beneficiaries and ignored by our citizenry as a whole.
Despite the delusions of many economists over two centuries, humans are not coldly rational. And their irrationality allows them to spin self-serving myths to justify their own advantage.
Seeing our own actions in the best possible light is a deeply human impulse. But to the extent that collectively, we refuse to see the realities of national policies, we create injustices and make our economy less efficient. We maximize our own current self-perceived well-being, but we harm others, very often our own children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.
So what are the criticisms of Biden’s action? Let’s review:
• Debt cancellation is unfair to those who worked hard to pay off their loans or who chose less expensive and perhaps lower quality education to avoid large debts.
• Cancellation is a one-time palliative that does nothing to correct the fundamental underlying problem of enormous rises in the costs of post-secondary education.
• “Changing the rules of the game” after the fact is a long-recognized creator of economic inefficiency.
• It is a naked buying of votes for one political party using public money.
• As with sundry amnesties, it creates expectations of similar actions in the future and skews personal decision-making as a result.
• Statutory authority for effectively spending so much money by decree is sketchy at best.
All of these criticisms are true to one extent or another. But varying sets of them are also true for some of the most popular government programs now embedded in our culture.
Start with the unfairness to those who already paid off their loans. This happens every time a new benefit is introduced.
Someone who got out of the army in November 1941, just before Pearl Harbor, was not eligible for GI Bill benefits. Someone who got out six weeks later, perhaps with a medical problem, got a subsidized mortgage and four years of college. A worker who retired a week before passage of the Social Security Act might have lived into the 1970s, but never got a dime in benefits. People who graduated from college the spring before Pell grants went into effect saw younger friends sail through with little effort. Reservists who put in decades of service prior to introduction of Tricare for Reservists did not get a dime in medical benefits. Millions of retirees laid out billions for prescription meds before Medicare’s Part D benefit was enacted in 2007. You get the idea.
And yes, Biden’s debt cancellation does nothing to address the larger issue: reducing the excessive costs of higher ed. But consider that numerous health measures over the past 20 years have done nothing to reduce excessive medical costs. Part D and this congressional session’s authorization for Social Security price bargaining on a handful of drugs do nothing to reduce the abusive monopolistic pricing power of the pharmaceutical industry.
Naked buying of votes? See Donald Trump’s 2017 decree, also with no congressional action, of payments to corn and soy producers who might be harmed by the trade war he initiated with China. Other sectors also faced harm, but got no compensation.
Biden’s plan has limits on amounts to any individual of $20,000 and an income cap for eligibility. “Trump’s bribe payments” as some recipients called them, had a $900,000 income cap and a $125,000 max payment per “legal entity.” A farmer may be one legal entity for ag program purposes, their spouse another and adult children working in cities who are nominal owners of tracts of land still more. The Biden cancellation will benefit some 60 million people over 10 years at a cost of some $500 billion. The Trump China-trade ag payments passed some $36 billion to under 300,000 farmers in two years. And the actual commodity price drops they were meant to offset turned out to be negligible — a true win-win, especially for those who gamed the system.
Lack of statutory authority? This is real and bothersome to me. The U.S. Constitution requires both Congressional “authorization” and “appropriation” for money to be spent. There may be broad and unclear “authorization” in COVID emergency legislation and in earlier education bills. Legally, cancellation of debt is not an “outlay” of Treasury money, so no appropriation is needed. There was no real statutory authority for the Trump ag payments either. The money came through the Commodity Credit Corp., a slush fund for fudging farm subsidies dating back to the FDR Administration. Congress just quietly tops this up after the fact and with no debate. Both these cases, both student loan relief and corn-soybean payments, cry out for congressional reform.
Changing rules of the game and expectations for the future? Yes, it does both and also creates perverse incentives for actions that cause inefficiencies. That is a very broad topic however.
The fundamental issue here is the very muddled public attitudes we have toward government redistribution of income. It is huge, but if we do it to the benefit of “good” people, worker bees, as in Social Security or Medicare, it is wonderful. The recipients are “only getting their own money back” even for those who paid in minor sums — of this year’s $830 billion dollars in Medicare outlays, about a third represents the actuarial value of FICA paid by current beneficiaries; the other two-thirds is coming from younger age cohorts, to whom many seniors would deny $10,000 in student loan relief. To use a Biblical phrase, “this ought not so to be,” anti-tax rhetoric has frozen FICA rates for nearly 40 years and the Baby Boomers are well on their way to skating through without a hitch.
Meanwhile, people on Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income or getting unemployment compensation are “bad” people: lazy “takers” who are parasites on us “makers.” And what of recent college grads flush with debt? Are they “takers” if they’re working at Starbucks? Or “makers” if they invent the next Google? You decide.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
For Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, the European sanctions taken against Russia in response to its “special operation” in Ukraine do not work and it is the Italians who are directly suffering the consequences.
“Several months have passed and people are paying their bills twice or even four times more, and after seven months the war continues and the coffers of the Russian Federation are filling up with money,” he told RTL radio before heading to The European House – Ambrosetti economic forum in Cernobbio, northern Italy.
“We need a European shield” to protect businesses and families, as during the Covid-19 pandemic, he demanded as part of the forum. “If we want to go ahead with the sanctions, let’s do it, we want to protect Ukraine, but I would not want that instead of harming the sanctioned, we harm ourselves,” he said. he continued.
Obviously someone in Europe is miscalculating
“Do the sanctions work? No. To date, those who have been sanctioned are winners, while those who have implemented the sanctions are on their knees,” he tweeted on the subject the day before. “Obviously, someone in Europe is miscalculating: it is essential to rethink the strategy to save jobs and businesses in Italy,” he said.
The sanzioni stanno funzionando? No.
A oggi chi è stato sanzionato sta guadagnando, mentre chi ha messo le sanzioni è in ginocchio.
Evidentemente qualcuno in Europa sta sbagliando i conti: ripensare la strategia è fundamental per salvare posti di lavoro e imprese in Italy. pic.twitter.com/G2AgnTMrjB
— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 3, 2022
A position immediately described as pro-Russian by his political opponents: Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party (PD), one of his main opponents in the current campaign for the legislative elections of September 25, thus replied in a tweet: “I think Putin couldn’t have said it better.”
creed #Putin no the avrebbe detta meglio.
— Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) September 3, 2022
These are “irresponsible” statements which “risk causing very serious damage to Italy, to our reliability and to our role in Europe”, he again asserted on September 4 to the press on the sidelines of the forum organized on the shores of Lake Como.
“When I hear Salvini talk about sanctions, I feel like I’m listening to Putin’s propaganda. I am worried about a country like Italy, which winks at Russia,” reacted the Minister for the South, Mara Carfagna, on the sidelines of the economic forum organized near Lake Como.
Giorgia Meloni, coalition partner of Matteo Salvini and head of Fratelli d’Italia – who prances at the top of the polls -, for her part, has taken clear positions in favor of support for Ukraine, sanctions and the sending of weapons in kyiv. “If Italy didn’t send any more weapons or take part in the sanctions, what would the West do? Nothing, he would continue to send them”, she however tempered in Cernobbio in front of an audience of entrepreneurs and representatives of international finance.
A long-time supporter of dialogue with the Russian authorities, Matteo Salvini is frequently criticized by his political opponents on the issue. The leader of the League, who had planned to go to Moscow after the start of the Russian military intervention, before giving up on it, had defended himself on this subject on September 2: “I have not been going to Russia for years […] Russia does not have the slightest influence on the Italian elections.”
RT All Fr Trans
Andrew Medichini/AP
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who was noted for his humility and cheerfulness, and whose brutal death in his chamber in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicion for years about his disappearance.
The ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was the last formal step in the Vatican before eventual sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.
“With a smile, Pope John Paul succeeded in communicating the goodness of the Lord,” Francis said in his homily.
“How beautiful is a church with a happy face, serene and smiling, which never closes the doors, which never hardens hearts, which never complains or feels resentment, which is not angry , which does not look austere or suffer from nostalgia for the past,” the pontiff said. said.
Francis then encouraged people to pray to the newly beatified clergyman to “get us the smile of the soul.”
Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I – that of the recovery of a seriously ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires, the current pope’s hometown. Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a press conference at the Vatican last week via video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but could not because she had recently broken a foot while training in a gym.
For Luciani to be declared a saint, another miracle, following his beatification, must be attributed to his intercession and certified by the Vatican.
Seated under a canopy outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, which was punctuated by thunder, lightning and pouring rain, prompting cardinals, bishops, the choir and thousands of worshipers base on the square with open umbrellas.
But by the end of the ceremony, the sun was shining and Francis, waving his hand as he sat in a popemobile, circled the square, waving to the crowd, some of whom shouted, “Vive le pape!”
When he was elected pontiff on August 26, 1978, Luciani, 65, had served as Patriarch of Venice, one of the most prestigious positions in the church. In this role as well as previously as a bishop in northeastern Italy, Luciani issued warnings against corruption, including in banking circles.
During his short-lived pontificate, which ended with the discovery of his body in his room in the Apostolic Palace, John Paul I immediately set up a simple and direct means of communicating with the faithful in the speeches he uttered, a change in style considered revolutionary given the stifling environment of the church hierarchy.
Those who campaigned for him to one day become a saint have pointed to his deep spirituality and tireless focus on the main Christian virtues – faith, hope and charity.
Jean-Paul “lived without compromise,” Francis said, praising him as a humble and gentle pastor.
Luciani overcame “the temptation to put himself in the center and seek his glory”, the pontiff said.
The Vatican said John Paul died of a heart attack, but no autopsy was performed. He gave contradictory versions of the circumstances of the discovery of his body. First, he said that a priest who served as his secretary found him, but later admitted that Jean-Paul had been found dead by one of the nuns who brought him his usual morning coffee.
With a huge financial scandal unfolding in Italy at the time involving figures linked to the Vatican bank, suspicions quickly took root in the secular media that Luciani may have been poisoned because he had the intention to eradicate wrongdoing.
Books speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death have sold millions of copies.
NPR News
A cold front that passed through the Chicago area on Saturday has come to a halt, which could potentially lead to cloudy conditions, occasional drizzle and even showers in the city’s southern suburbs.
Forecast models say this front will also cause dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan, with 4-7 foot waves causing problems not only for swimmers who were hoping to get out for one more dip in the lake before the season. of bathing. ends Monday, but also for small craft planning to be on the water for Labor Day weekend.
A high swim hazard will likely persist through Monday morning due to conditions, which are being driven by gusty northerly winds being whipped around the low pressure system that has locked over the upper Midwest.
On the weather side, the cloud cover will persist all day Sunday and until Monday due to the weather system. Patchy drizzle is possible throughout the Chicago area Sunday morning, and another blocked system could potentially bring multiple rounds of scattered showers and potentially even an occasional thunderstorm to areas south of Interstate 80.
High temperatures are expected to remain seasonal, reaching the mid-70s this afternoon.
On Monday, most weather conditions will persist, with cloudy skies across the region and a chance of rain in the far south, but there could be at least some clearing during the day, making it a sunny and pleasant day. for some people.
High temperatures for Labor Day are once again expected to remain in the mid-upper 70s.
As both weather systems finally begin to clear the area by Tuesday, further clearing is eventually expected and temperatures will rise a bit as winds return from the south, with highs expected to hit 80s for the remainder of the working week.
NBC Chicago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”