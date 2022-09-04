Truecaller Ceo Says Users Will See New Design And Speed Improvements In Its New Ios App

NASA’s new moon rocket caused another dangerous fuel leak on Saturday, forcing launch controllers to cancel their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
The first attempt earlier in the week was also blighted by a hydrogen leak, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 98-meter rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built.
There was no immediate word on when NASA might try again. After Tuesday, a two-week launch ban period comes into effect. Extensive fuel leak repairs could require the rocket to be hauled off the pad and back into its hangar, possibly pushing the flight back to October.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and his team attempted to plug Saturday’s leak like they did last time: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of suppressing the space around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, actually, and also injected helium into the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally stopped the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.
“We have a scrub for the day,” announced NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail.
NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts board the next flight. If the five-week demonstration with test dummies is successful, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land there in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
After days of stormy weather, the weather cooperated early Saturday as the launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket.
But within minutes of the start of the operation, hydrogen began to flow from the engine section at the bottom of the rocket, breaking safety regulations.
During Monday’s launch attempt, hydrogen leaked from elsewhere in the rocket. Technicians have tightened fittings over the past week, but Blackwell-Thompson warned she won’t know if everything is tight until Saturday’s refueling.
Even more problematic on Monday, a sensor indicated that one of the rocket’s four engines was too hot, but engineers later verified that it was actually quite cold. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure that each prime mover was properly cooled.
Mission leaders accepted the additional risk posed by the engine problem, as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket’s insulating foam. But they acknowledged that other issues – like fuel leaks – could lead to another delay.
That didn’t stop thousands of people scrambling up the coast to see the Space Launch System rocket lift off. Local authorities were expecting massive crowds due to the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Artemis — years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget — aims to establish a lasting human presence on the moon, with crews possibly spending weeks at a time. It is considered a training ground for Mars.