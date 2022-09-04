News
Trump acted under ‘different sets of rules that apply to him’ as former president: Rep. Michael McCaul
Nearly a month after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Texas Republican Representative Michael McCaul cited Trump’s privileges as a former president as justification for the removal of 15 boxes of classified White House documents.
“You know I’ve lived in the classifieds world for most of my professional career, personally I wouldn’t do that. But I’m not the President of the United States. But he has a set of rules different that apply to him,” McCaul told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview.
He also commented on President Joe Biden’s “soul of the nation” speech Thursday in Philadelphia, calling Biden’s remarks a failed attempt to unite the nation and a “slap in the face” to Republicans.
“I think if it was a speech meant to unite the American people, it had the opposite effect. It basically condemned all the Republicans who supported Donald Trump in the last election. That’s more than 70 million people,” McCaul said. “And, you know, to say that Republicans are a threat to democracy is really a slap in the face.
Asked by Raddatz what Biden was trying to accomplish with the speech, McCaul said the president was playing his “opponent,” Donald Trump, and trying to paint him as an “enemy.”
“He says who the enemy is in his eyes. And … it’s 70 million Americans. I think he spoke about all social media after the speech, and I heard it personally here in Texas, that a lot of Republicans were very offended by that speech.”
This is news in development. Please check for updates.
Fully Followed Procedures for Approval of Nano Urea Fertilizers: Government
The Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement: “It is made clear that the established and existing procedure for registering any fertilizer for notification under the Fertilizers Control Order (FCO) 1985 has been fully taken into account”. The process has not been accelerated, the ministry said.
The government said on Sunday that established procedures had been fully followed while provisionally approving nano-urea based on encouraging field results and feedback from agricultural scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and universities in India. ‘State.
In June 2021, IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. It has set up manufacturing plants to produce nano-urea and also sells in the market.
Nano-urea was notified provisionally under the FCO based on the existing procedure for introducing fertilizers under the FCO, 1985, which requires data for only two seasons, he added. “Nano-urea has been provisionally notified under the FCO based on the encouraging results and feedback received from scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and state agricultural universities,” the statement said while clarifying some reports.
The Central Fertilizer Committee (CFC), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, also recommended nano-urea based on the necessary data and deliberations in this regard, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Department of Biotechnology was also referred for safety and biosafety issues. “Only after satisfaction with efficacy, biosafety and biotoxicity was nano-urea placed under FCO as a separate category of nano-fertilizers,” the ministry said.
The government said the data is not limited to two seasons and that research as well as farmers’ field trials have been ongoing for more than four seasons. No less than 11,598 trials have been carried out since the 2019-20 agricultural campaign (July-June).
“Consistent results were recorded without any detriment to soil health/fertility,” the statement said. For the evaluation of nano-urea, the ministry said high-end ICAR research institutes and state agricultural universities have been at the forefront of nano-urea testing.
“Different aspects associated with crop productivity; reduction of fertilizer dosage, profitability of farmers were addressed through these trials,” he noted. The ministry has also listed some key state agricultural research institutes/universities engaged in nanourea trials.
The summary of the results of nano-urea application in different locations and agro-climatic regions revealed that foliar application of nano-urea at critical growth stages of crops such as rice, wheat, maize, tomato, cucumber and capsicum, etc., led to a reduction in nitrogen fertilizer input. Application also increases yield by 3-23% in wheat; 5 to 11% in tomato; 3-24 percent in paddy/rice; 2 to 15 percent in corn, 5 percent in cucumber and 18 percent in bell pepper.
“Nano-fertilizers are new in that they offer a huge opportunity to address the challenges faced by current intensive agricultural practices that end up harming soil, air and water in the long term. “, said the ministry.
The government has said that nano-fertilizers such as nano-urea should be viewed holistically. In July this year, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India may not need to import urea after 2025 as domestic production of conventional urea and nano liquid urea could be sufficient to meet domestic demand. No less than 440 million 500ml nano urea bottles will be produced. This will equate to approximately 20 million tonnes of urea. It will take care of the 9 million tons that India imports each year. The country’s domestic urea production is about 26 million tons, while the demand is about 35 million tons. And the gap is filled by imports.
The Broncos are one of 10 NFL teams with new head coaches. Here is an overview of each of them.
Paytm denies ties to Chinese loan merchants under law enforcement executive’s scanner
Digital financial services company One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Sunday denied any links to merchants who are under the Enforcement Branch’s scanner in the Chinese loan app case. .
Paytm said none of the funds frozen by the Enforcement Department (ED) belong to it or any of its group companies.
“As part of ongoing investigations of a specific set of merchants, ED has sought information about those merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. We wish to clarify that these merchants are independent entities, and that none of them are an entity of our group,” Paytm said in a regulatory filing.
ED said on Saturday it had carried out raids on six premises of online payment gateways, such as Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree in Bangalore, over alleged irregularities in app-based instant lending ‘monitored’ by Chinese people.
The search that began on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation is still ongoing, the agency said.
The Federal Investigative Agency also said that during the raids, it seized funds worth Rs 17 crore kept in “trader IDs and bank accounts of these entities controlled by Chinese persons”.
“It may be noted that the ED has asked us to freeze certain Merchant Identifier (MID) amounts of a specific set of Merchant Entities (as mentioned by the ED in its press release). It may further be noted that none of the funds ordered to be frozen belong to Paytm or any of our group companies,” Paytm said.
The ED has launched an investigation under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a number of cases of gullible debtors ending their lives emerged in various states, police stating that they were coerced and harassed by them. lending application (app) companies by posting their personal data available on their phones and adopting heavy-handed ways to threaten them.
It has been alleged that the companies obtained all of the loan taker’s personal data when downloading these apps to their phones, even though their interest rates were “usurious”.
The agency had said the alleged proceeds of crime in the case were routed through these payment gateways.
Speaking about the case in question, the ED said the “modus operandi” of these entities was that they used false documents of Indians and turned them into bogus directors leading to the generation of “proceeds of crime”.
“These entities are controlled/operated by Chinese people.” “The said entities were noticed doing their suspicious/illegal activities through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks,” the ED had said.
Paytm said it is cooperating fully with the authorities and that all actions of the directive are being duly complied with.
Dave Grohl breaks down in tears at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
A feeling Dave Grohl led a star-studded tribute to the late foo fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the band’s first concert since his death.
On September 3, the singer began the live-streamed charity concert by standing on stage with his bandmates to greet the crowd at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, as they chanted “Taylor, Taylor!”
With his voice wavering, Grohl told them, “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we gather here to celebrate the life, music and love of our dear friend, bandmate, brother, Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, laugh, dance or sing like him. And for those who admired him from afar, I’m sure you all felt the same thing .”
During the show, the Foo Fighters performed many of their hits. During their performance of “Times Like These”, Dave was overwhelmed with emotion, pausing for a few seconds to wipe away his tears and take a few breaths before continuing the song.
Proud legal immigrant shares message with Biden in viral TikTok about attack on ‘MAGA’ Republicans: ‘Don’t unite’
A proud legal immigrant has shared his message for President Biden about his attack on “MAGA” Republicans, and why he thinks the President’s words were anything but “uniting” for the country.
Alma Ohene-Opare joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” to discuss his response to Biden, which he shared in a viral TikTok.
“I came to this country because I believed it was the place where my dreams would come true,” Ohene-Opare told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I believe that…with hard work I could make things happen for me and my family, and in the last 20 years I’ve been here, that’s exactly what I’ve discovered.”
TOM COTTON TORCHES BIDEN SPEECH: ‘DANGEROUS PARTISAN IDEOLOGISTS’ THE REAL THREAT TO DEMOCRACY
“I found love, I found patriotism,” he continued. “I found people who are willing to do what it takes. I found people who helped me pay for my education, I found people who bought me my first car. I found people who helped me in every way possible to be where I am today, and so when I think about making America great again, it’s a return to the fundamentals on which this country was founded.”
Critics slammed Biden for remarks during a speech in Pennsylvania on Thursday, when he alleged that “equality and democracy are under attack” by “MAGA forces.”
Ohene-Opare posted a now-viral TikTok, sharing her response to Biden’s post.
“This November will be my first time exercising my right to vote,” Ohene-O’Pare said in TikTok. “I understand the urge during an election season to attack those you consider political opponents, but, Mr. President, I am not your enemy, and the tens of millions of MAGA Republicans are not filled with hatred towards anyone .”
Biden also criticized Trump supporters in the 2020 presidential election.
“And here, in my opinion, is what is true,” Biden said. “MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. They don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t recognize the will of the people. They refused to recognize a free election.”
Ohene-Opare argued that his remarks were not “unifying,” emphasizing the need for leaders who represent all Americans and not certain political subsets.
“The president chose a very specific nickname, MAGA, and he chose this MAGA, knowing full well that millions of people, millions of patriotic Americans embrace that term,” Ohene-Opare said. “And so, calling these people MAGA Republicans and then listing how these people are a threat to our democracy or a threat to our republic…it gave me a little pause.”
Indiana officer who was shot in the head is transferred to hospice
RICHMOND, Indiana — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been transferred to a hospice after being taken off life support at a hospital, said his department.
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a Richmond-area hospice on Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since she was shot on August 10.
“She will continue to receive excellent care and will be surrounded by her family,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Burton was taken off life support on Thursday.
“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been deemed irrecoverable,” the department said Wednesday. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.”
He did not specify which organs would be donated.
Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, a Richmond man accused of shooting Burton.
Lee, 47, was held in jail on $1.5 million bail. He pleaded not guilty in an initial court appearance.
Lee’s moped was stopped by officers on August 10 and Burton was called to help with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.
