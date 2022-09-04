Trump rips Dems, DOJ in stump speech for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump called the FBI and the US Department of Justice “vicious monsters” in a nearly two-hour speech at a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump, who has not publicly said whether he will run for the White House in 2024, has proven to be a stump for GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano, but has spent little time promoting candidates.

Instead, Trump slammed the FBI, the Justice Department and the media while addressing last month’s raid on his Florida mansion, in which dozens of classified documents were seized.

The rally took place just days after President Biden visited the battleground state.

“The shameful raid and burglary of my home at Mar-a-Lago was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of American laws, traditions and principles before the world,” Trump said.

“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do – you people out there – and when to do it,” Trump said, while pointing to the press box.

Trump has promised that the candidates he backs will “make America great again.” PA

Trump also repeated his refuted claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and defended the hundreds of people convicted of storming the Capitol to prevent certification of his defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.

“There is only one party that is waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, by criminalizing it. You see this happening,” Trump said.

“Disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless warrants and unconstitutional orders. Imprison political protesters. That’s what they do. Rig the elections. Arm the FBI and the Department of Justice like never before. And raids and break-ins in the homes of their political opponents.

Mastriano received a warmer introduction and a bit more stage time from Trump. PA

He also claimed that Russia invaded Ukraine after witnessing the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden, and called the Democrats’ anti-MAGA prime-time Thursday speech in Philadelphia of “the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president”.

The 76-year-old displayed his trademark theatrical touch, ending his hour and 55-minute speech to schmaltzy orchestral music as he promised Republican candidates he endorsed to ‘Make America Great Again “.

He also made wild exaggerations, suggesting that Oz adversary Lt. Governor John Fetterman takes heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl and that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has wingspan. longer than Wilt Chamberlain.

Dr. Oz takes on Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the race for the Pennsylvania Senate. PA

Trump claimed that each drug dealer kills an “average of 500 people” and promised they would all face the death penalty if re-elected.

Looking quite like a candidate for office, Trump told the crowd “you’ll have to get ready” to see if he would throw his hat in the ring for a third run for the White House.

Oz only took the stage for about two minutes in the middle of Trump’s epic speech as the former president stood behind him. Mastriano received a warmer introduction and a bit more stage time from the GOP kingmaker. Both gave their own stump speeches before the former president took the stage.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warmed up the crowd and received a big ovation for her bogus “President Trump won the 2020 election” claim.