Trump rips Dems, DOJ in stump speech for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump called the FBI and the US Department of Justice “vicious monsters” in a nearly two-hour speech at a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump, who has not publicly said whether he will run for the White House in 2024, has proven to be a stump for GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano, but has spent little time promoting candidates.
Instead, Trump slammed the FBI, the Justice Department and the media while addressing last month’s raid on his Florida mansion, in which dozens of classified documents were seized.
The rally took place just days after President Biden visited the battleground state.
“The shameful raid and burglary of my home at Mar-a-Lago was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of American laws, traditions and principles before the world,” Trump said.
“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do – you people out there – and when to do it,” Trump said, while pointing to the press box.
Trump also repeated his refuted claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and defended the hundreds of people convicted of storming the Capitol to prevent certification of his defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.
“There is only one party that is waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, by criminalizing it. You see this happening,” Trump said.
“Disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless warrants and unconstitutional orders. Imprison political protesters. That’s what they do. Rig the elections. Arm the FBI and the Department of Justice like never before. And raids and break-ins in the homes of their political opponents.
He also claimed that Russia invaded Ukraine after witnessing the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden, and called the Democrats’ anti-MAGA prime-time Thursday speech in Philadelphia of “the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president”.
The 76-year-old displayed his trademark theatrical touch, ending his hour and 55-minute speech to schmaltzy orchestral music as he promised Republican candidates he endorsed to ‘Make America Great Again “.
He also made wild exaggerations, suggesting that Oz adversary Lt. Governor John Fetterman takes heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl and that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has wingspan. longer than Wilt Chamberlain.
Trump claimed that each drug dealer kills an “average of 500 people” and promised they would all face the death penalty if re-elected.
Looking quite like a candidate for office, Trump told the crowd “you’ll have to get ready” to see if he would throw his hat in the ring for a third run for the White House.
Oz only took the stage for about two minutes in the middle of Trump’s epic speech as the former president stood behind him. Mastriano received a warmer introduction and a bit more stage time from the GOP kingmaker. Both gave their own stump speeches before the former president took the stage.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warmed up the crowd and received a big ovation for her bogus “President Trump won the 2020 election” claim.
The 156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the scorching weekend heat
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) — If you listen closely, you might be able to hear a familiar sound returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.
For the 156th time, the Caledonian Club of San Francisco will host its annual Scottish Highland Gathering and Games.
On Friday night, they held a fundraiser to kick off the weekend.
“All sorts of Scottish things. We’ll obviously have pipers and pipers. We’ve got heavyweight athletics,” Rob Tysinger said.
ALSO: Cool ideas for cooling off in the Bay Area this Labor Day weekend
Tysinger is the club president.
He says the event is one of the largest of its kind in the United States and is a way for Scots to share their culture with the rest of the Bay Area.
“We never gave up our pride in our country, our lifestyles and our clothes,” Tysinger said.
But with temperatures set to soar this weekend, the heat will also be a concern.
RELATED: What to expect at Bay Area beaches, public pools this weekend as people seek refuge from the heat wave
Many of the games events – like the “kilted mile” – are outdoors and physically demanding.
“We will have cooling tents. We have foggers throughout the fairgrounds. We also have five buildings that are all air-conditioned,” Tysinger said.
Hot weather is a consideration not only for those in attendance, but also for many of the attendees.
Piper Christopher Boyle explains that extreme heat can have an effect on the performance of his instrument.
RELATED: SF Bay Area Heat Wave: Here’s A Timeline Of Dangerously High Temperatures
“The cane doesn’t vibrate as well when it dries, so moisture management is going to be critical, and our employees will be adding ice chips to their bags to keep the moisture in,” Boyles said.
But despite the sunshine, Boyles says this year’s event is sure to be a good time.
Filled with food, entertainment and many unique Scottish features.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to enjoy the weather, the music, the athletics, the sheep herding,” he said.
For more information on the event, go here.
At 78, Diana Ross lights up the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand like a true, ageless superstar
When the world went into lockdown at the top of the pandemic, Diana Ross decided to make a new record.
Yes, plenty of musicians did the very same thing. But the 78-year-old icon pulled out all the stops. She hired a small army of producers and musicians — including Jack Antonoff, the go-to guy for the Taylor Swifts, Lana Del Reys and Lordes of the music world — as well as not one, but two symphony orchestras to make what became “Thank You.”
It’s her first album of original material since 1999, so she went ahead and hit the road for a world tour to promote it. After spending the summer touring Europe, including stops at Glastonbury and the Montreux Jazz Festival, Ross has returned to the States. She headlined the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saturday night after selling out two nights at the Hollywood Bowl.
Vocal group Naturally 7 opened, followed by a set from Ross’ daughter Rhonda. I’m sure she’s a nice lady and all, but she sang the worst version of the “West Side Story” classic “Somewhere” I’ve ever heard and followed it up by murdering Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”
Before the main attraction finally took the stage, an extended advertisement for the new record played on the big screens. Then the diva herself appeared, cooing her hit “I’m Coming Out.” And from there, she was off, starting with truncated takes on a series of Supremes classics including “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Love Child.”
During the latter, Ross left the stage for the first of four costume changes, each complete with a matching folding fan to keep her cool. The crowd of 8,180 loved every minute of it.
Ross has always been more of a superstar than, say, a real vocal powerhouse. But given her age, Ross proved to be wildly entertaining with her sometimes chirpy voice and cheery attitude. She handled the upbeat songs better than the ballads and, somewhat adorably, mildly (but forcefully) admonished the sound guy during “Don’t Explain” from “Lady Sings the Blues.”
While it would have been great to hear her sing her terrific new single “Turn Up the Sunshine” — a collaboration with Australian psychedelic pop band Tame Impala (!) — she instead did “If the World Just Danced,” a neo-disco track from the new album. She wrapped with a rousing cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and then did some more hawking of the new record and closed with the title track.
Much like fellow 78-year-old Roger Waters did at Target Center in July, Ross proved to be an ageless wonder who still has it after all these years. Here’s to hoping we get to see her again soon.
Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, 23 fire engines reach the spot
New Delhi:
A fire broke out in a pandal in the Rajouri Garden district of New Delhi overnight from Saturday to Sunday.
About 20 fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
The incident reportedly took place around 1:03 a.m. in Vishal enclave near HDFC bank in Rajouri Garden area.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Ryan Mountcastle hits two of Orioles’ five homers in fourth straight win, 8-1 over Athletics
Sometimes a change in the calendar can be all that’s needed. For as dreary as July and August were for Ryan Mountcastle, the start to September has been more optimistic.
That optimism took the form of Mountcastle gazing upward, following the soaring parabola of a ball headed over the left field fence at Oriole Park before beginning the first of two home run trots Saturday night. Between July 1 and Aug. 30, Mountcastle hit five homers.
But in his last four games, the Orioles first baseman has gone deep three times, including his first-inning blast and his third-inning opposite-field shot. With each, there’s a growing sense that Mountcastle has turned a corner on his midsummer doldrums. The immediate benefit of those four RBIs on Saturday was powering Baltimore to an 8-1 win against the Oakland Athletics to keep pace in the American League wild-card race.
With their fourth straight victory, the Orioles (71-61) move a season-high 10 games above .500 and stay within 1 1/2 games of the final postseason spot.
Mountcastle’s two homers were part of the Orioles’ long ball barrage, which included solo shots from Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman.
On a night full of home runs, perhaps the most impressive swing from any Baltimore player is the one that didn’t end up counting. The sheer neck-craning nature of the blast, leaving fans and players alike to stare up and gape as the ball hurtled a fraction right of the foul pole, was something to marvel at.
Gunnar Henderson’s foul ball left his bat at a 40-degree launch angle and traveled an estimated 409 feet down the right field line toward the B&O Warehouse.
Henderson reached base with a single, and Rutschman and Kyle Stowers also produced. The three rookies — selected with Baltimore’s top three picks in the 2019 draft — started together for the first time. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in Orioles history the top three picks from one draft have started together.
The offense offered plenty of breathing room for a pitching staff that danced out of danger early before dominating late.
Right-hander Austin Voth needed 30 pitches to escape the first inning with just one run against him, but he soon found trouble in the fourth. Voth conceded three straight singles to load the bases, then forced a shallow flyout before his early hook after 3 1/3 innings.
Left-hander Keegan Akin escaped the jam by forcing Chad Pinder into an inning-ending double play that brought the 30,853 fans at Camden Yards to their feet. Akin worked a hitless two innings in relief to cover for Voth’s shortest outing since July 25.
The rest of the bullpen held Oakland scoreless, too, including a relief debut for left-hander DL Hall. The rookie threw a three-pitch mix of his four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup to strike out two batters in the eighth inning. And without a need to watch his pitch count, he reached 98 mph with his heater.
A benchmark
The doubts crept in as a 24-year-old, already seven years into his minor league career. That’s when Robinson Chirinos, a middle infielder in the Chicago Cubs system, was sent to extended spring training in Arizona. Once there, in the blistering July heat, he donned catchers gear for the first time and prepared to learn a new position.
“That’s probably the lowest point of my career,” Chirinos said 14 years later outside the Orioles dugout. “But for some reason, it clicked. That morning in Arizona, I told myself, ‘You know what? You’re gonna break into the big leagues as a catcher.’”
Two and a half years later, Chirinos made it as a 27-year-old.
And he’s been here ever since, reaching 10 years of major league service time Saturday, qualifying him for MLB’s pension program. The 38-year-old has made a larger impact in the clubhouse for Baltimore than he has on the diamond, serving as a mentor for Rutschman.
Before Chirinos arrived this offseason, manager Brandon Hyde had heard from friends around the league that the catcher was a good teammate.
“But he has definitely exceeded those lofty expectations already, just how much he’s impacted our team, impacted our clubhouse, impacted our dugout,” Hyde said. “I think a huge accomplishment for a player is being an ultimate teammate and how you make players better around you, and Robbie has done that he’s made our whole clubhouse better. He’s helped change the culture of our team, and I can’t thank him enough for that.”
Early on, Chirinos never thought of reaching 10 years of service time. He was more concerned with the day-to-day aspect of maintaining his role. But in 2019, he realized how close he was. And now he’s arrived.
“Can’t take it for granted,” Chirinos said. “It’s been a long journey, but I enjoy every step of the way.”
Around the horn
- Right-hander Tyler Wells struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings during a rehab appearance with High-A Aberdeen on Friday. Hyde said Wells will “more than likely” make another rehab appearance after he throws a bullpen session in Baltimore. Wells has been on the injured list with an oblique strain since late July.
- Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will make his next rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Bowie as he continues to work back from a right lat muscle strain suffered in June. Rodriguez made his first appearance Thursday for High-A Aberdeen, recording four outs on 31 pitches.
- The Orioles claimed right-hander Anthony Castro from the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. To make room on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated right-hander Phoenix Sanders for assignment. Castro has a 7.43 ERA in 13 1/3 innings with Cleveland this season. Additionally, infielder Richie Martin cleared waivers and was assigned to Norfolk.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Mike Rowe on Labor Shortages Under Biden’s Economy: Work Has Become ‘The Enemy’
FOX Business host Mike Rowe joined “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade to discuss America’s labor shortage and why so many people don’t want to work.
Mike Rowe: That’s not what happened, that’s what happened over the past 20 years. I think we’re in this pattern where we’re only really happy if we identify something as the enemy, not as a problem to be solved, but as an existential threat. Cops, right?
MIKE ROWE ON THE CUP INFLATION ACT: ‘NOTHING REALLY MEANS WHAT IT SAYS’
It is not enough to reform. We have to repay. Education is not enough to encourage people to move up the ladder. We must do this at the expense of all other forms of education. More recently, I think work has become the enemy. Job satisfaction is now a thing that is entirely about the job and not about the person. All of these things combined to make fundamentally unattractive work.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood – NBC Chicago
A 28-year-old man died Saturday after being shot multiple times at a gas station in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, police said.
Chicago police say the man got into an argument with an unidentified man around 3:50 p.m. near the 700 block of East 103rd Street. During the verbal altercation, the assailant pulled a handgun from a fanny pack and fired several shots, striking the victim in the chest, forearm and finger, the police said. police.
The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police said no one was in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.
