Trump suggests that the Mar-a-Lago documents were intended for his library. But advisers say he rarely spoke about it.

A central question regarding the archives that former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home is why he kept tons of government documents and classified documents.

The ongoing criminal investigation has so far provided few answers. A lawyer for Trump “provided no explanation as to why boxes of government documents” were kept at the former president’s estate, the Justice Department wrote in a court filing last week. But Trump himself invoked something that advisers say rarely comes up: his library.

At the end of an August 22 statement, he suggested that the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago should be included in a future “Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.” The Justice Department’s more detailed inventory of documents, unsealed on Friday, showed Trump kept more than 10,000 government documents, excluding those bearing classification marks. That he kept any at all confounds former National Archives and Records Administration officials who said the material belonged to the US government, no matter what Trump believed, and should have been turned over when he left his jobs. functions.

For Trumpworld, a library was little more than an afterthought, say six advisers past and present. As a former president determined to be a future president, Trump didn’t want to leave the impression that he was focused on his legacy. Erecting a library at this point would be the political equivalent of building a mausoleum: a sign that his career in elective politics was dead, some of those close to him said.

Advisers describe talk of a Trump presidential library over the years as intermittent. A former adviser recalled looking at maps of Florida properties during meetings in the small White House dining room near the Oval Office. A longtime Trump adviser said Trump allies were “scouting locations” in the Palm Beach area, home to Mar-a-Lago. (A joke among those involved in the planning was that they would place the library on Greenland, the island Trump was considering buying halfway through his term, a person close to him said.)

The story continues

Another person close to Trump who briefly told him about a library earlier this year said, “He didn’t seem very interested. He wasn’t like, ‘I have to get my library going.’ He is more interested in being president again.

A Trump confidant, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to speak more freely, added: “Presidential libraries are for ex-presidents. He is a future president. He returns.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the library plans. During a court appearance last week, Trump attorney Chris Kise said there was nothing wrong with a former president having records of his tenure. Rather, he said, the mix of material found at Mar-a-Lago “is what you would expect if you were looking through a pile of boxes that have been hastily moved from a residence or of a desk. It contains all sorts of things.

If Trump’s plan was to funnel the documents to a future library, he went about it the wrong way, according to former National Archives officials.

All he had to do was what he was supposed to have done in the first place: return every presidential record to the U.S. government after he left office, as required by the Presidential Records Act of 1978. Once his library operational, he could then have gone to the National Archives and requested a loan of documents he wished to exhibit, as former presidents have done. Former President Barack Obama’s Presidential Library, for example, expects to display his speeches and gifts he received during his two terms, all on loan from the National Archives.

Robert Clark, a former National Archives official at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library in Hyde Park, New York, said every president had the right to build a library.

“But there is a process. He can’t just store things in his garage until the library is built. That’s not how it works,” Clark said.

One of Trump’s worries was that a library would end up showing documents that painted him in an unflattering light, a former senior White House official said. He wanted some control over what the library would contain, the source added.

Modern presidential libraries have two main components: a treasury of presidential documents overseen by the National Archives and a museum open to the public. Past presidents are not expected to control the materials the library collects.

Museums are a different case. Financed by private funds, they have often turned into shrines dedicated to the ex-president. A former Trump representative recalled talking to a Madame Tussauds about donating a wax figure of Trump to a future library. Another idea Trump advisers have been considering is to see if they can acquire and display Air Force One once the plane is replaced by a new model later in the decade, one of his insiders said.

“I’m tempted to observe that given Trump’s limited interest in anything other than himself, I’m not sure what a Trump library would contain,” said Tom Rath, a former senior adviser to five Republican presidential campaigns. “You can only have a limited number of copies of ‘The Art of the Deal’.”

Trump would not be the only one to want to control his image.

“One of the big blows to the presidential library system has been that it’s actually very difficult to get critical materials into the museum,” said Paul Musgrave, a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts who worked for President Richard Nixon. library.

What makes Trump an outlier is that most of his modern-era predecessors willingly parted ways with their records, even when given the choice to withhold them in their entirety.

The Archives Act transferred ownership and control of a former president’s records to the U.S. government beginning with Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981. Yet Franklin D. Roosevelt voluntarily turned over his records to the National Archives, while like his successors Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. When he resigned, Nixon wanted to destroy the secret tapes he had made in office, but Congress passed a law in 1974 that kept them in government possession.

Nixon showed “he wasn’t interested in following precedent,” Clark said. “And we’re in one of those crossroads moments now.”

There’s no guarantee that Trump can raise the gargantuan sums needed to build a library, in any case. The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is expected to gross more than $830 million, and Obama began fundraising before he left office. Fundraising for a library is especially difficult for past presidents, who have little to offer potential donors. Without power, they cannot reward donors with ambassadors and invitations to state dinners which are often inducements to donate money. As president, Trump’s fundraising goal was his re-election bid.

During Trump’s tenure, advisers sometimes wondered if the price had risen so high that Obama’s might be the last library ever built. But a person close to Trump suggested he could cut costs if he forged a partnership with a university.

If Trump goes ahead at some point and raises the money, the end product would inevitably be a celebration of his record, two impeachments notwithstanding.

Self-reverence, however, is not what worries some historians. If any documents in Trump’s custody were to disappear or be discarded, that material is potentially lost to history. The National Archives was clearly concerned about the condition in which Trump kept the documents. In the 15 boxes Trump handed over in January, archivists found “many classified documents” mixed with newspapers, photos and correspondence, the redacted FBI affidavit used to search Trump’s home in Mar showed. -a-Lago. FBI agents who seized the property’s records last month found classified documents in a desk drawer along with Trump’s passports.

The question is whether the United States risks leaving omissions in the historical record that distort the public’s understanding of Trump’s presidency.

“President Trump’s decision to withhold or take documents with him has directly undermined the public’s ability to know the truth about his administration,” said Tim Naftali, head of the undergraduate public policy program at NYU. Wagner and former director of the Nixon Presidential Library. .

“Our republic depends on transparency,” he added. “It’s not perfect, far from it. But it’s a goal we’re trying to achieve.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com