The exodus from Venezuela has increased to the point that its number of refugees is now close to that of those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine – but the European crisis has attracted disproportionately more financial support, according to an advocacy group.
US Navy sailor pleads guilty to texting minors for sex photos then extorting additional material
A Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, pleaded guilty last week to producing child pornography and extorting minors for additional content, authorities said.
Biagio Ambrosino, a 20-year-old New York native, faces 15 to 30 years behind bars on the child pornography charge and up to 20 years on the extortion charge after pleading guilty to both offenses in court. federal courthouse on Thursday, the U.S. attorney said. Office said.
According to court documents, Ambrosino communicated with at least 11 victims between the ages of 10 and 17, some of whom he previously knew.
The government argued that the sailor would message minors and pretend “to be a social media mogul, and ask if the minor wants to ‘be Instagram famous’”.
Prosecutors said Ambrosino would then use “several different strategies, depending on the age of the victims, their cognitive abilities, their level of compliance, and his prior knowledge about them.”
He would also offer cash and gifts in exchange for the photos, Assistant US Attorney Jordan Ginsberg said.
“Alternatively, Ambrosino would offer minors valuables, including a camera, lighting system, sponsorship, or stuffed animals to entice them to take and send him sexually explicit photos and videos, or engaging in sexually explicit behavior while video chatting with him,” the prosecutor said.
“When victims expressed reluctance to provide sexually explicit depictions to him or continue to do so, Ambrosino would extort them by threatening reputational damage or physical violence. Once Ambrosino was successful in obtaining sexually explicit content of a victim, he continued to demand increasingly explicit, invasive and humiliating content from his victims.”
Court documents show Ambrosino was stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans between August 2020 and January 2022, when he committed the crimes.
My friends only talk to me when I start the conversation
DEAR ABBY: What is your definition of a “friend”? I rarely, if ever, hear from friends I’ve had all my life. And when I do, it’s usually in response to a contact I initiated. My late mother felt that as long as you have someone you can rely on in a stressful time, it’s a friend. I do not agree. I think friends should make an effort to maintain contact and keep the relationship alive.
Wasn’t the main appeal of things like email and social media that it would be easier to keep in touch with people? (I remember when making a long distance call was a big deal.) So I ask again, Abby. Objectively speaking, how do YOU define “friendship”? — FEELING ALONE IN NEW YORK
DEAR LONELY: It depends on the people involved. Some people need constant contact. Others, especially busy people, don’t. Since you asked for my personal bias, I’ll tell you that I agree with your mother. Not all relationships have the same depth. The people who have been there for me through the tough times – and there have been – are the ones I consider true friends. Whether we are in constant contact or not, we know that we are there for each other. For me, that’s friendship.
DEAR ABBY: A year and a half ago, a young, newly married couple moved into a house down the street. A few weeks after moving in, my husband, daughter and I went with a gift to introduce ourselves and welcome them. They were super nice. My husband told them if they needed anything to let us know. Shortly after the husband contacted my husband and said they were newly married, they couldn’t afford a lawn mower and asked if they could borrow ours. “Of course” was our response.
It’s a year and a half later. They always borrow our mower, as well as other items like a leaf blower or a weeder. They often take week-long or weekend trips to expensive places. While they are away, they sometimes ask my husband to mow their garden for them, which he does.
They are always grateful. However, I’m at the point where enough is enough. He no longer feels like a neighbor. We feel like we’re being taken advantage of. How can we politely say, “You have to set your priorities. Stop going on a trip and buy yourself a mower”? — HAPPY TO HELP AT A POINT
DEAR HAPPY: In the interest of neighborhood harmony, avoid giving this couple travel advice or ordering them to straighten their priorities. The next time they ask you to borrow your gear, just tell them no, because you have to use it. Next, mention the name of a home and garden store where they can buy what they need at a reasonable price. The same goes for mowing their lawn while they travel. After a few refusals, they will understand the idea.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Russell analysis and recap of trading ideas
Russell 2000 technical analysis with a trade idea, highlighting how to move into a trade by initiating a network of orders. It’s done in a special way, so it’s worth watching the full video, which also includes a review of recent trade ideas provided last week on ForexLive.com
The video above shows trade ideas that were provided last week:
This week’s trade idea for the Russell, detailed in the technical analysis video above (watch for those considering trading it), includes the following 6 buy orders, at the following prices:
Trade the Russell 2000 at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for more insights, opinions and insights in our technical analysis section.
The iPhone 14 Max might just be the big-screen iPhone I've been waiting for
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
If you want the biggest iPhone, you’ll have to be prepared to pay top dollar. The 6.7 inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the biggest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But giant phone fans may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple September 7 event.
Apple could release a iPhone 14 Max for the first time in 2022, according to reports from Nikkei Asian Review and well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Yes, you read that right, an iPhone 14 Max, not to be confused with the expected iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Reports suggest that this new 6.7-inch phone will be a larger version of next year’s standard iPhone. A report from 9to5Mac describing Kuo’s research note says we’ll likely see four iPhone models in total: two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones; and two low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter speaking with Nikkei also described the new 6.7-inch model as a “relatively cost-effective version of the larger iPhone Pro Max”. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reports that a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max could be on the way.
That’s a big deal, because Apple’s oversized iPhones are usually reserved for those willing to pay through the nose for its high-end smartphones. Yes, an iPhone 14 Max will likely be more expensive than the standard iPhone 14. But since it should be positioned as a larger iPhone 14, it probably won’t be as expensive as the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Such a product could help Apple tap into a new market of potential iPhone buyers, possibly including those who have turned to Android to get bigger screens at lower prices.
Apple’s history of launching larger iPhones
Apple knows there is a market for larger phones. It started launching bigger iPhones in 2014 starting with the iPhone 6 Plus to better compete with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note. Apple continued this pattern until 2021 with the iPhone 13 Pro Maxalthough its overall approach has varied over the years.
The iPhone 6 Plus, for example, was essentially a larger version of the Iphone 6. Other than its larger screen, many technical details were the same, apart from a few minor differences. But in other upgrade cycles, bigger screens have gone hand in hand with more dramatic camera upgrades. For example, Apple introduced Portrait mode on the iPhone 7Plusa dual-camera feature exclusive to the larger phone and unavailable on its smaller sibling.
This latter approach more closely matches Apple’s current iPhone strategy. Again, Apple only offers a larger screen on the model that ships with additional cameras. The difference is that it now offers an intermediate option in the iPhone 13 Pro. This iPhone is cheaper than the Pro Max and includes its triple-lens camera system plus other extras including support for a 120Hz refresh rate. But comes in the same 6.1 size. inches than normal iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Max seems like the right middle ground for big-screen phone fans. Just as the iPhone 13 Pro offers a better camera than the iPhone 13 At a lower price than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max could offer a more spacious screen at a lower price than the next Pro Max.
This could be especially useful for people who want a bigger screen but don’t need the triple-lens camera, lidar sensor, macro photography and other luxury features that define Apple models. iPhone Pro.
Why we love bigger phones
Launch of a iPhone 14 Max would make sense for several reasons. For one, people seem to prefer larger iPhones. Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shows the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in Q3 2021, noting that shoppers were avoiding “smaller and older models”. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 12 Mini had been weak, according to Nikkei Asian Review.
If you’re wondering why, the answer is simple and probably obvious: we use our phones for almost everything. Americans now spend more time looking at their phones than watching TV, eMarketer reported in 2019. The pandemic has exacerbated our reliance on the internet and, therefore, our smartphones. Screen time among American teens, for example, has more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
If you spend more time staring at your phone, it makes sense that you would want a bigger screen. Some people — like me — may prefer a bigger screen to a more advanced camera, which makes the sound of an iPhone 14 Max all the more appealing. This is especially true since I don’t own a personal laptop at the moment (I have a desktop computer for personal business and a work laptop for work-related tasks).
This means I use my phone for many daily tasks like reading the news, checking email and paying bills – all things that would be even easier on a bigger device. If I want a phone with a giant screen, my only choice as iPhone the user has to spend $1,100 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max – although I can do just fine with the standard iPhone’s dual-lens camera.
Larger phones can also be cumbersome to use, but there are two reasons why this doesn’t concern me in 2021. For one, I don’t commute to work every day anymore. Actions that would be difficult on a 6.7-inch phone, like quickly checking the time, using it one-handed while I grab the subway pole, or squeezing it in a jacket pocket aren’t really a problem anymore. problem.
I also rely on my apple watch for everyday tasks when I leave home or go to the office occasionally. My iPhone stays in my pocket or bag until I’m ready to dive into reading material or answer work-related questions.
Android fans, on the other hand, are spoiled for choice when it comes to big-screen phones. And some of them are cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The $900 Google Pixel 6 Pro and $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus come with 6.7-inch screens for a lower price.
Only Apple knows what 2022 will bring to the iPhone. But hopefully the rumors are true and we’ll see more variety for big screen phone fans. That is to say, at least until the rumor Foldable iPhone arrived.
Venezuelan refugee crisis nearing scale of Ukraine but no help, group says
But while the number of displaced people is similar, financial support for them has been disparate, advocacy group Refugees International said, noting that Venezuela’s $1.79 billion regional migrant response plan was being funded at less 14% on September 1. the $1.85 billion regional response plan for Ukraine was 62% funded as of August 25.
The “staggering and sobering” scale of the Venezuela leak “highlights the depth of this crisis and the enormous lack of attention compared to a crisis with similar numbers, such as Ukraine or Syria. Rachel Schmidtke, senior Latin America counsel at Refugees International, said in an email.
“Latin American countries urgently need funding to ensure that Venezuelans can access work and protection” in the region, as well as safe transit, Schmidtke said.
Schmidtke also noted that the number of refugees from Venezuela has exceeded the number of refugees who have left Syria, about 5.6 million, according to the UNHCR.
At the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, media coverage of the crisis was criticized as spotty compared to similar atrocities inflicted on people of color. A BBC guest noted that “Europeans with blue eyes and blond hair were killed”, and a column in the British newspaper Telegraph said of the Ukrainians: “They look so much like us. That’s what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone.”
Yet Ukraine’s refugee crisis – which also includes millions of people displaced within the country’s borders – has been marked by intense violence and accusations of war crimes, including airstrikes and tortured murders. The exodus from Venezuela has in many cases been driven by less explicit, though still catastrophic, forces.
To describe the fate of Ukraine, some media use offensive comparisons
Most of the people who left Venezuela fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the migrant crisis has reshaped cities and towns across the Americas. More than three quarters of the Venezuelan population live on less than $1.90 a day, the benchmark for extreme poverty, according to a study published by the Catholic University Andrés Bello in September 2021.
Although the flow of refugees appears to have slowed as the country’s authoritarian government passed economic reforms and some Venezuelans returned home during the coronavirus pandemic, it has picked up again. At least 753,000 Venezuelans have left since November, the Associated Press reported last week, citing data from countries hosting the refugees.
Venezuelan migrants are a new border challenge for the Biden administration
“Unlike other forced displacement crises around the world, which are the result of armed conflict, in the case of Venezuela, multiple factors – including insecurity and violence, lack of access to food, medicines and essential services, as well as loss of income, compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – continues to figure in Venezuelans’ decision to leave,” UNHCR spokesman William Spindler said. in an email.
Spindler said the estimated number of Venezuelan refugees reflects “the magnitude of international support needed in the region.”
Thousands of Venezuelan migrants have crossed the US border from Mexico, where Venezuelans can enter without tourist visas. The United States does not recognize the presidency of Nicolás Maduro, whose ruling party claimed victory in November elections marred by the lowest turnout in decades, hampering the authorities’ ability to return the immigrants.
For months, migrants – many from Venezuela – have been bussed from Texas and Arizona to Washington and New York. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) said transporting migrants out of Texas was a rebuke to President Biden’s immigration policies. The White House derided it as a political stunt using vulnerable migrants as props.
A bus carrying 35 Venezuelan migrants left El Paso, heading for New York, on August 23, according to a report by local news publication El Paso Matters. The bus was chartered by the El Paso Emergency Management Office, which told the publication that New York was “the favorite destination for those who have no means of travel.”
In March 2021, the Biden administration declared Venezuelan refugees eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which allows them to live and work in the United States and paves the way for U.S. citizenship. In a statement at the time, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said “the living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens.” In July, the TPS designation was extended to March 2024.
Spindler said this year has seen an increase in the number of Venezuelans returning home, but also in “risky overland journeys” south, to countries like Chile, and north, “across the notoriously dangerous Darien Gap. that separates Colombia and Panama”.
He said underfunding in the Americas was affecting UNHCR’s ability to serve Venezuelan refugees and migrants.
“Currently, only 20% of UNHCR’s annual funding requirements for the Americas have been met, and Colombia – which, with some 2.48 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, is the top host country for displaced Venezuelan nationals – is also among UNHCR’s most underfunded countries. operations around the world,” Spindler said.
Rain and storms out of North Texas, but more possible tomorrow
How ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan Jeff Bezos helped Amazon land the rights to a TV show
September 2, 2022 10:17 a.m. ET
To win the production rights to “The Rings of Power,” Jeff Bezos worked with Amazon executives on the ground — an unusual degree of involvement, according to former colleagues.
