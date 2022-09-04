Connect with us

Blockchain

Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20

Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently shown significant strength against tether (USDT) as the price prepares for a rally to the $20 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to fluctuate, despite occasional surges. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has been difficult to break above $15, but it could be set to make the difference.(Data from Binance)

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

AXS’s price has dropped from $70 to $10, and it is even struggling to stay afloat during the bear season. The price of AXS recently showed a glimmer of hope, rising from $13 to $15 as more buyers purchased this coin.

AXS price saw a weekly low of $11 before rebounding to $14 before encountering resistance to breaking above. The price of AXS remains above $13 because it has proven to be of interest to buyers.

AXS has moved from this region to $15 as the price looks promising, with good volume ahead of the new weekly close.

If AXS continues with this volume on the weekends, we could see the price of AXS facing its first major resistance at $20.

Weekly resistance for the price of AXS – $20.

Weekly support for the price of AXS – $13.

Price Analysis Of AXS On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily AXS Price Chart | Source: AXSUSDT On Tradingview.com

After falling to a daily low of $13, the price of AXS on the daily chart bounced off this area as it formed good support; the price rallied to the $15 region with a good volume of buyers ahead of the daily and weekly closes.

For AXS to break above the current resistance level of $16, the price must maintain its bullish structure with more buy orders.

AXS is currently trading $15 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Prices at $16 and $30, corresponding to the 50 and 200 EMA, will continue to keep AXS from rising further.

Daily (1D) resistance for the AXS price – $16, $30.

Daily (1D) support for the AXS price – $13.

Price Analysis Of AXS On The One Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662233589 967 Why Axie Infinity Axs Could Rally After Hide And Seek
Four-Hourly AXS Price Chart | Source: AXSUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of AXS in the 4H timeframe has continued to look bullish after bouncing off from the support of $13.5 as the price rallied to $15.

AXS needs to continue with its bullish momentum as it faces its major resistance at $16.6; this price corresponds to the 50% Fibonacci retracement mark acting as resistance for AXS’s price.

If the price of AXS breaks above this resistance of $16.6 with a convincing volume, we could see the price of AXS rally to $20.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for 1INCH on the 4H chart is above 50, indicating buy order volume for the 1INCH price.

Four-Hourly (1H) resistance for the AXS price – $16.5.

Four-Hourly (1H) support for the AXS price – $13.5.

Featured Image From Yahoo, Charts From TradingView.com

Blockchain

Binance Helps Narrow Down Two Suspects of Kyberswap Exploit

Binance Exchange Halts Bitcoin (Btc) Withdrawals Amid Turbulent Conditions
Exchange News
  • The Intel had been sent to the Kyber team as confirmed by CZ.
  • Kyberswap announced a bounty of 10% to the hacker.

Crypto exchange Binance has helped investigate a $265,000 breach on decentralized cryptocurrency exchange KyberSwap by narrowing down two suspects.

On September 1st, an attacker used a front-end flaw in Kyber Network to steal $265,000 from KyberSwap. Moreover, the exchange announced an award to the hacker, a 10% reward, or around $40,000, while investigations were ongoing.

At the same time, a separate investigation led Binance’s security team to identify two people they believe are behind the virtual heist’s planning and execution. The Intel had been sent to the Kyber team, as verified by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

As Binance and law enforcement continue to close in on the hackers, they have started coordinating their respective operations. Furthermore, if Binance’s findings hold up, KyberSwap investors may be seeing a unique community-driven hack redemption.

Before the Kyber team could put an end to the assault, the perpetrators had made off with around $265,000 worth of cryptocurrencies. As opposed to other DeFi protocols that have been exploited in the last year, Kyber’s smart contracts did not include the flaw. The interface itself was where the faulty code was discovered.

Recently, CZ fought back against malicious speculation and unfounded claims that Binance was a Chinese “criminal entity” that “secretly [belongs] in the pocket of the Chinese government.”

Cz further added:

“The greatest challenge that Binance faces today is that we (and every other offshore exchange) have been designated a criminal entity in China. At the same time, our opposition in the west bends over backward to paint us as a ‘Chinese company.”

KyberSwap Hit by Frontend Exploit Losing Over $265,000

Blockchain

Snapchat Calls End to Web3 Division, Lays Off 20% Employees

Snapchat Calls End To Web3 Division, Lays Off 20% Employees
  • The business has eliminated all Web3 employees as part of its ongoing reorganization.
  • Jake Sheinman, head of Snap’s Web3 team, announced his departure.

On Friday, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Speigel revealed in a statement that the business has taken the painful choice to lay off 20% of its employees. According to the statement, the firm has been experiencing weak revenue growth, a drop in stock prices, and a general failure to meet its financial projections.

Reorganization Efforts

Now that Instagram and TikTok have established themselves as industry leaders, Snap Inc. will undergo a period of reorganization to assure the company’s continued success. The business has eliminated all Web3 employees as part of its ongoing reorganization.

Speigel shared:

“Our forward-looking revenue visibility remains limited, and our current year-over-year QTD revenue growth of 8% is well below what we were expecting earlier this year.”

On Wednesday, Jake Sheinman, head of Snap’s Web3 team, announced his departure from the firm in a series of tweets. CEO Speigel said that the changes were made to better address the company’s three most pressing concerns: expanding the user base, increasing income, and enhancing the potential of augmented reality (AR). Moreover, anything that isn’t in line with these priorities will be scrapped or severely underfunded.

Snap now seems less committed to the developing Web3 and Metaverse market than its rivals, such as Meta. Snap does not seem interested in establishing itself inside the blockchain business. Despite the widespread belief among IT pioneers that Web3 will be the next generation of the internet.

Rising interest rates in an inflationary market have forced a number of internet businesses. These include Coinbase, LinkedIn, Meta, Apple, Google, and Netflix, to lay off employees.

Alchemy Acquires Web3 Developer Education Platform Chainshot

Blockchain

Aave Community Decides to Halt ETH Borrowing During Merge

Aave Submits Proposal Of 'Gho' Stablecoin Pegged To Usd
Altcoin News
  • The plan to temporarily halt ETH borrowing has support with 96.18% in favor.
  • About 214 thousand AAVE have been utilized by voters to accept the proposal.

After a vote, the Aave community decided to put an immediate stop on Ethereum borrowing until the Merge. Due to the substantial dangers associated with borrowing Ethereum (ETH) on Aave in the wake of the Merge and Ethereum hard fork, the community has voted to put a halt to ETH borrowing.

Temporarily halt ETH borrowing was up for a vote in the Aave community’s governance poll between August 30 and September 2. The plan to temporarily halt ETH borrowing and pay 60 AAVE tokens has significant support, with 96.18% in favor.

Avoiding Tough Situations

The alternatives receiving 3.07%, 0.13%, and 0.62% of the vote, respectively, are to temporarily halt ETH borrowing and determine token payment in a separate proposal, to not halt ETH borrowing, and to abstain from voting.

To avoid proxy in regard to the proposal, the community has agreed to freeze ETH borrowing and transfer 60 AAVE from the Aave treasury to the MakerDAO. As a matter of fact, about 214 thousand AAVE have been utilized by voters to accept the proposal.

According to Aave, people may exploit the new ETHW token. This can be done by borrowing ETH before the Merge and spending it on inappropriate things. This might lead to a huge demand for Ethereum (ETH) on Aave just before the Merge. It might also lead to negative liquidations and yearly percentage yields. There is a greater possibility that Aave may go bankrupt as a result.

After voting on and passing the proposal to temporarily halt ETH borrowing on Aave, the community has taken all necessary precautions. The Aave DAO has also approved a request to participate in the Ethereum Merge. The lending platform has, however, rejected any Ethereum hard fork.

Aave (AAVE) Price Prediction 2022 — Will AAVE Hit $400 Soon?

Blockchain

Thailand SEC Imposes New Guidelines on Crypto Advertising

Following Aftermath Of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
11 seconds ago |