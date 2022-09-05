10 dead, 15 stabbed – The Denver Post

REGINA, Saskatchewan — A series of stabbing attacks in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has left 10 people dead and 15 injured, authorities said Sunday. The police are looking for two suspects.
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has left 10 dead and 15 injured, authorities said Sunday. The police are looking for two suspects.
The stabbings took place at several locations in James Smith’s Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.
Saskatchewan RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, but others appear to have been randomly attacked. She could not provide a reason.
“It’s horrible what happened in our province today,” Blackmore said.
She said there are 13 crime scenes where dead or injured people have been found.
Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were seen in Regina, Saskatchewan’s capital, around lunchtime. There have been so many sightings since.
“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Don’t leave a safe place. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhiking hikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not release police locations,” RCMP said in a Twitter post.
The search for suspects was carried out as fans traveled to Regina for an annual sold-out Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Regina Police Department said in a news release that with the assistance of the RCMP, it was working on multiple fronts to locate and apprehend the suspects and had “deployed additional public safety resources throughout the city, including the football match at Mosaic Stadium”.
The alert first issued by RCMP in Melfort, Saskatchewan at around 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta with the two suspects still at large.
Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five-foot-seven and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, was six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and could drive a black Nissan Rogue.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at multiple sites.
“A call for additional personnel has been made to respond to the influx of injured people,” authorities spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.
Mark Oddan, a spokesman for STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina.
He said two transported patients to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third transported a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.
Oddan said that due to privacy laws he could not release information about their age, gender or condition.
____
Associated Press reporter Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.
The Russian Defense Ministry spent three days thinking about how to explain the non-admission of journalists to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO — SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022, 9:25 PM
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that Ukrainian and Western journalists, whom the invaders did not allow to enter the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia (ZNPP) on September 1, prepared a provocation; instead, more than 60 media representatives from different countries were allowed through.
Source: statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said journalists were unable to accompany the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to this statement until Sunday, September 4.
Quote from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: “As the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors prepared for the ZNPP seizure operation on September 1, specially selected and trained “media representatives” from Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom were to inform the global community of the transfer of the station under the control of Kyiv in the presence of the IAEA.
To this end, as confirmed on September 2 this year by V. Zelenskyy’s public statement, the Kyiv regime tied cars with Ukrainian and Western journalists to the IAEA motorcade.”
More details: The Russian Defense Ministry said that according to “detailed and agreed documents”, access to the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast which is controlled by the invaders should have been provided strictly on the basis of lists previously submitted to the ministry Russian Defense Department by the UN Department of Safety and Security.
“No representatives of the Ukrainian or other media, supposed to accompany the procession of IAEA experts from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on September 1, are included in the mission lists agreed,” the Russians said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that “to comply with mission security protocol” all foreigners who attempted to cross the demarcation line with the IAEA motorcade were arrested and not were not allowed to pass.
The Russian side also claims that at the request of the IAEA secretariat, more than 60 media representatives, including France, the United States, China, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries, have reportedly been invited by the Russian side to cover the mission’s work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, on the morning of September 1, journalists from this pool, who arrived at Energodar, were “direct witnesses to the unsuccessful attempt to storm the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Ukrainian saboteurs and, hiding in an air-raid shelter, personally observed a massive artillery attack.”
Background: The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was supposed to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 31, but did not arrive until September 1.
It took some time for the expert mission to get to the ZNPP; the Russians did not provide the experts with special passes. Fourteen mission members did not manage to arrive at the occupied station until 1 September; they spent 2.5 hours there, after which only 5 mission representatives remained at the nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the agreement with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the expert mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without any escort of independent journalists. It has not yet been possible to agree on the demilitarization of the ZNPP.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Become our patronsupport our work!
NYPD on the hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old boy in Queens
NYPD are looking for a driver who was caught on camera during a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy.
The hit and run happened Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing 100th Street with his parents just before 5:30 p.m.
A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street at the time, police said. The driver attempted to turn left onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the boy, police said.
OKLAHOMA MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS BURGLARY SUSPECT WHO ENTERED HIS CONDO
The driver did not remain at the scene and fled south on 100th Street. EMS transferred the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he succumbed to his injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez.
“Jonathan was the nicest, brightest boy,” the page says. “He loved to sing and dance and worship the lord. He loved all Spider-Man toys and cars.”
NYPD is asking anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts and identity to call 1-800-577-8477.
Here are the hours for the CME’s U.S. futures markets this Labor Day long weekend
I posted this earlier elsewhere but here it is in its own ICYMI post.
Via the CME website, a summary of market opening and closing times this long weekend:
This article was written by Eamonn Sheridan at www.forexlive.com.
News
California temperatures hit record highs, adding pressure to power grid
Record-breaking temperatures were expected in California’s Central Valley from Sacramento to outside Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning the dangerous heatwave could plague the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electrical network.
On Sunday, state officials were urging residents to limit their electricity use for the fifth day in a row as demand for energy grew and temperatures continued to rise.
The worst of the heat was concentrated in the Central Valley on Sunday, where temperatures could soar to 109 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer could reach 115 degrees by midweek, the National Weather Service said, warning residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.
“The heat wave begins in earnest today with dangerous temperatures now forecast to extend through the end of the week,” the National Weather Service Sacramento wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The southern California city of San Diego, which set a record temperature of 95 degrees on Saturday, could set another record on Sunday, National Weather Service forecaster Tony Fracasso said, although a possibility of thunderstorms the afternoon may offer some relief.
California’s Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the state’s power grid, has extended a ‘flexible alert’ to a fifth day, asking state residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or more, avoid using major appliances and turning off lights in order to conserve energy.
“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in particular are shaping up to be the most difficult of this heat wave,” the agency said in a statement.
He added that ongoing wildfires in the state and potential new fires could further strain the power grid by crippling lines and generators. More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.
In northern California’s Siskiyou County, where firefighters were battling the rapid-fire factory blaze that prompted thousands to evacuate their homes, high temperatures predicted for Sunday were 95 degrees. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the next few days. The blaze had burned more than 4,000 acres and was 25% contained by Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
