A - Z Health Guides
3 Things to Try on Your Stop Smoking Journey
If you’re reading this because you want to stop smoking- congratulations! Half of the battle is facing up to the reality that you’re addicted to cigarettes. However, the next step is considerably tougher – quitting for good.
Before starting your stop smoking journey, it’s time to look at products and resources that can help you along the way. Sure, some people may find it easy going through the cold turkey process. But, others may require a lot more assistance along the way. Whatever category you fall into, here are some good things to try on your stop smoking battle.
Nicotine Replacement Therapy
Nicotine is the key ingredient in cigarettes that smokers get addicted to. This means when trying to quit, you will encounter unpleasant withdrawal symptoms that can be difficult to bear. If you opt for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) during your stop smoking journey, not only will you still get a nicotine fix, there won’t be all of the poisonous chemicals to worry about that you find in tobacco smoke. What’s more, many smokers find using NRT a huge help when it comes to quitting smoking for good.
There are lots of NRT products to try out. These include gum, patches, sprays, and lozenges. Of course, each of these will have different success rates. It entirely depends on the individual. Speak to a stop smoking specialist who can guide you through each option and help you decide on the one that is right for you.
Vaping
If you’ve not heard of vaping, you will have to have been living under a rock for the last ten years. Go to any high street in the UK and you’ll find people going past you vaping. In fact, many smokers find switching to vaping helps them on their stop-smoking journey. This is because you can gradually cut down the nicotine strength, meaning at the end stage, you’ll be vaping simply out of habit.
If you fancy giving vaping a try, consider using disposable vapes from Go Smoke Free. There is no pressure to commit then. Over time, you can check out their other vape products and accessories to give you the ultimate vaping experience.
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy
Some smokers find talking about their addiction can be highly beneficial in their mission to stop smoking. If you like the sound of this, cognitive behavioural therapy may be the answer. During these sessions with a therapist, you can talk about your triggers, worries and fears linked to smoking.
A cognitive behavioural therapist will look at ways to support you during your stop smoking journey and actions you can put in place to stay off them for good. They also help you restructure your thoughts related to smoking urges.
Giving up smoking is tough for anyone. Don’t beat yourself up if you have a relapse. You may find the reason you picked up another cigarette was because you didn’t try any of the options above. To get off to the best start possible, there are so many things you can try that will hopefully see you become a non-smoker for life.
A - Z Health Guides
8 Reasons For Painful Periods And Menstrual Cramps
Menstruation is the normal vaginal bleeding that every woman experience in preparation for fertilisation. Asides from the usual blood flow and cramps, some people face difficult period pains in the lower abdomen that radiates towards the back, hips and legs. This throbbing pain that arrives with menstruation refers to Dysmenorrhea.
According to in-depth research by the Epidemiologic reviews, about 16-91% of menstruating women experience bad period pain. What are the causes of menstrual cramps? Firstly, you should note that the causes of painful periods arrive in two classes depending on the associating factor. Primary Dysmenorrhea occurs because of menstruation alone, while the second type arises from other medical conditions asides from the usual blood flow. Here are eight reasons for painful periods and menstrual cramps.
Fibroid
Period pain that lasts for weeks or months or worsens with age could be due to uterine fibroids. The uterus’s fibroids are benign tumours forming from the uterine smooth muscle. The United Kingdom National Health Service estimates that as many as 1 in 3 women will experience fibroids within 30-50.
The uterus passes through a monthly cycle in which it prepares for potential pregnancy by producing a more robust inner lining. The lining is lost if conception does not occur and you have your period. However, a fibroid can increase the period of pain by applying more pressure on the uterine lining. Having fibroids, whether within the uterine wall or projecting into the uterine cavity, increases the area of the uterus, leading to a more significant shedding of the lining during menstruation.
You may have more severe cramping in the days leading up to your period as your uterus goes through its movements to drive out the lining and a more pronounced sensation of pressure when your period begins due to the increased blood flow. If your uterine fibroids are enormous, their high blood flow may also cause you to feel more pressure than usual during your period.
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
The uterus is part of the female reproductive system that undergoes preparation each month, resulting in menstruation. However, the reproductive system can inflame, leading to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). STIs are the leading cause of pelvic inflammatory disease, an infection of the female reproductive tract. PID can result in unpleasant menstrual cramps, infertility, and inflammation if you do not treat it.
The infection can also cause pain in the lower abdomen and is also associated with nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and vaginal bleeding are all symptoms. Infertility and other problems are avoidable with prompt antibiotic treatment of PID.
Most cases of PID result from scar tissue and adhesions that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can develop in the pelvic area. Hormonal changes during menstruation can cause inflammation, bleeding, and pain by affecting the uterus and its surrounding structures, such as scar tissue and adhesions. Antibiotics are effective against PID if you identify it early, but they cannot repair any structural damage that has already occurred. If you experience significant period pain, you must engage in safe sexual behaviour and be tested regularly for sexually transmitted illnesses.
Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a medical disorder where the uterine tissue lining appears in places other than the uterus. The tissue can occur in areas like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, pelvic floor, and, in extreme cases, the colon, diaphragm, liver, lungs, and brain.
The symptoms and location of the endometriosis may be related to the intensity of the discomfort. Painful pelvic discomfort is often the result of endometriosis, especially if it goes untreated and leads to adhesions, persistent inflammation, large cysts, or internal bleeding. Period pain isn’t the only kind of discomfort endometriosis causes. In addition to IBS-like symptoms, many women also experience back pain and other gastrointestinal distress.
Adenomyosis
Another cause of bad period pain is adenomyosis. Like endometriosis, adenomyosis occurs when the endometrium implants within the uterine muscle rather than outside. It occurs when the tissue begins to invade the outer muscular walls of the uterus (the myometrium). The uterus can swell by a factor of two or three due to this excess tissue, producing painful periods and irregular uterine flow.
This adenomyotic tissue within the uterine wall also swells and bleeds during menstruation, leading to severe discomfort, cramps, and heavy periods. An enlarged uterus can be felt as a lump in the lower abdomen and can stress the urinary tract and bowels, leading to increased urination and constipation. However, many women experience no symptoms at all.
Intrauterine Device (IUD)
In some cases, the copper intrauterine device (IUD) can effectively prevent conception for up to ten years without using hormones or other invasive methods. This medical device, implanted in the uterus by a doctor, inhibits pregnancy by immobilising sperm and stopping eggs from planting. Copper is the active ingredient.
Copper IUDs, as opposed to progestin IUDs, have been linked to heavier and more painful menstruation, especially during the first few menstrual cycles following insertion. Warning: if you’ve been using a copper IUD for a while and suddenly start having significant period pain, something else may happen. This is probably not related to your IUD.
Uterine Defects
A female foetus’s uterus develops from a structure known as the paramesonephric ducts while still within the mother’s uterus. Infertility, painful erections, and other menstrual and sexual discomforts can result from uterine malformations.
Menstrual cramps are common and arrive through the build-up of mucous and clots in the uterus and vagina. Unicornuate is the most frequent kind of uterine abnormality, followed by bicornuate uterus (two uteri that connect to a single cervix) and septate uterus (a normal uterus with a fibrous band of tissue dividing it) (it develops from one paramesonephric duct).
Cervical Stenosis
The cervix is an opening into the vaginal canal between the uterus and the vagina. This condition is known as cervical stenosis when the cervix is abnormally tiny, preventing adequate transit between the uterus and the vaginal canal. The cervix is unusually small, preventing good transit between the uterus and vaginal canal; this condition is cervical stenosis. It may be inherited or arise later due to other medical issues or interventions. Due to the increased strain on the uterus, which cervical stenosis makes more difficult, women with this condition often complain of severe cramping during their pregnancies.
Menstrual flow becomes slow when the cervix is abnormally thin, and the uterine pressure rises, producing pain. This disease is called cervical stenosis and is relatively uncommon.
Ectopic Pregnancy
The fertilised egg never reached the uterus, where it might adhere to the endometrium. It is joined to the fallopian tube instead, typically at the ampulla, ovary, isthmus portions, fimbria site of the ovary, or cervix.
Physicians usually carry out a diagnosis of appendicitis in cases of suspected ectopic pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies cause excruciating agony and heavy bleeding. Consult your physician if you face any of these symptoms.
Menstruation
Dysmenorrhea that only occurs during menstruation is the most common kind. Studies have indicated that increased prostaglandin synthesis during menstruation is the root cause of primary Dysmenorrhea.
When you menstruate, your body creates a lot of prostaglandins, which causes muscle contractions, especially in the hips and lower abdomen. Nonetheless, your way of living may increase your chances of experiencing such discomfort. Cigarette use, stress, anxiety, obesity and early menstruation are all examples.
A - Z Health Guides
How to lose weight without surgery?
The only customizable the gastric balloon on the market, the Spatz3, helps our patients lose weight greater successfully. This enables patients to acquire healthy dietary patterns that sustain body weight when the balloon is withdrawn and understand how to understand their bodies’ impulses.
A healthcare seawater gastric balloon is the Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon. When utilized with food, fitness, and a habit modification, this implies that users experience fullness for a prolonged period of time and can eat fewer, leading to a decrease in fat.
Our users have had approximately twice as much weight loss and the best effectiveness levels of any other gastric balloon, thanks to Spatz3’s unique customization functionality.
100,000 Spatz gastric balloons have been placed beyond the United States over the past ten years since the device was given FDA approval.
The maker of medical equipment is required to conduct a “Submission Assessment” (often known as “PAS”) on the product and provide data from genuine individuals in whom the gadget was installed.
How does the Spatz3 gastric balloon work?
The only dynamically adjustable balloon technique is Spatz3. The gastrointestinal empties exceedingly gradually; as a result, cooking stuff is lengthier than expected. Over the moment, the stuff accumulates, causing sensations that let the patient know there are many things in their stomach. The Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon is placed throughout a 15-minute ambulatory operation while sedated. There is no need for hospitalization or surgeries. The process is a walk-in, walk-out one.
Technique Using a Gastric Balloon
The Spatz3 gastric balloon differs in two significant aspects:
- The Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon is customizable, allowing you to increase weight loss as your body adjusts to it. Additionally, its impact can be minimized when you change it, making it simpler to manage.
- One year -More than every other kind of gastric balloon, the Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon is secure sufficient to be utilized for an entire season.
DYNAMIC-INTRAGASTRIC BALLOON INTRODUCTION (DYNAMIC-IGB)
Due to sensitivity, regular gastric balloons should occasionally be withdrawn. By lowering the balloon’s capacity and increasing healing time with the Spatz3, we can prevent early evacuation and get the best calorie restriction outcomes. The only intragastric balloon that allows capacity modification is the Spatz3, which results in higher survival rates. We perceived the loudness of the Spatz3 when gastric balloons stop working after a few months, which results in higher performance.
Beneficial effects of the Spatz3 Balloon
Since it offers so several exceptional advantages, the Spatz3 balloon is a fascinating new treatment:
- includes no permanent changes to the gut
- much healthier than gastric surgery
- The probability of complications is lower than 0.03%
- Has a confirmed 84% achievement.
- 15% weight loss is achieved (as opposed to 6.6%–10.2% for comparable balloons in the industry) and is customizable, making it more comfortable at first and more extraordinarily successful over time.
- It can last lengthier to cause a more significant weight reduction.
I hope you understand better about this topic if you have still questions ask in comment section.
A - Z Health Guides
6 Things You Have to Know About Hair Transplant
A London hair transplant can be the effective way if you suffer from hair loss, but it comes with certain precautions to ensure that the whole process runs smoothly. If not, you might have to undergo painful procedures multiple times to get satisfactory results, which can be very time-consuming and expensive.
So it’s always better to know about the entire process before you undergo it and all the precautions that need to be taken during the whole treatment period. This way, your recovery will be faster, smoother and more satisfying in the long run!
1) How many grafts do you need?
Grafts are tiny tufts of hair transplanted from the donor site to the balding or thinning area. The number of grafts you need will depend on the size and severity of your hair loss. Generally, a larger balding area will require more grafts that go for FUT hair transplant UK.
However, the density of your existing hair will also influence how many grafts are needed. You may get away with fewer grafts with FUE hair transplant UK if you want dense hair.
2) What does it mean if the doctor says it’s not your hairline?
When the doctor says it’s not your hairline, they refer to the donor site. The donor site is the scalp area from which the hair follicles are taken. The hair follicles are usually taken from the back or sides of the head. If the doctor says it’s not your hairline, they may be concerned about the health of the follicles at the donor site.
3) Will the procedure hurt?
No. The donor area is numbed with a local anaesthetic, and the recipient area is numbed with either a local anaesthetic or sedation. You may feel light tugging during the procedure, but it should not be painful. The surgery lasts four to six hours, depending on how many grafts are being transplanted.
4) Does taking painkillers hurt the results?
No, painkillers will not hurt the results of your hair transplant. They may even help you feel more comfortable during and after the procedure. However, it is essential to speak with your doctor beforehand to make sure that they are okay for you to take. It’s also a good idea to stop taking them at least 24 hours before your surgery to monitor any adverse effects.
5) Do you need an anaesthetic?
No, you do not need an anaesthetic for a hair transplant. Before starting the procedure, the surgeon will numb the scalp with a local anaesthetic. You may feel discomfort during the numbing process, but this should go away once the anaesthetic takes effect. If you are feeling too much pain, the doctor can give you additional doses of local anaesthetic.
6) Will your scars show in public?
When getting a hair transplant, one of the first questions people ask is whether or not the scars will show in public. The answer is that it depends on your surgery type and how well your surgeon does their job.
There are two types of surgeries: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).
With FUT, the scar may be noticeable if someone sees your scalp from behind, but if they see it from the front, you can hide it with hair styled over it or wearing hats or bandanas.
There are no visible scars for FUE hair transplant UK because only individual follicles are extracted, so there is no need for stitching like with FUT.
A - Z Health Guides
Is Massage Supposed to Hurt?
Who doesn’t enjoy a little kneading around those shoulder knots while floating into a dreamy relaxation euphoria? Massage helps you deal with muscle pain, fatigue, injuries, and other psychological and physical issues. However, while your body undergoes massage therapy, you may feel muscle soreness or tightness after a foot massager for seniors or a sports massager for athletes.
Are you wondering if massage is supposed to hurt? Would you like to know g why this happens and what to do about it? In this post, we’ll dwell upon this topic, and provide tips on what to do if your body feels sore after a massage. Stay tuned.
Post-Massage Soreness: The Whys
Feeling slightly sore after a massage is normal. It happens because your therapist stimulates muscles that are usually inactive. As a result, they may hurt as they heal. With that said, if you aren’t used to the procedure, post-massage soreness is likely to happen. The same goes for exercising. If you’re not used to it, your muscles need time to recover from workout sessions that are brand new to you.
Another reason why some of your body areas may feel sore after a massage lies in their current vulnerability. For instance, if we’re talking about your neck, it may mean that there’s excessive tension in that area. Developing neck mobility is a great solution here, for it will aid you in getting sufficient relief after a long day of (mostly sedentary) work.
How to Relieve Post-Massage Soreness
In most cases, soreness after massage therapy decreases within several days. If you want to speed up the healing process, take these useful hacks into account:
- Drink lots of water. Avoid alcohol and coffee, and focus on fresh fruit, herbal teas, as well as vegetable juice;
- Engage in stretching workouts. It will also enhance your blood circulation, tone up your body, and bring you peace of mind;
- Heat it up! Opt for a hot shower or a sauna after your first (potentially pain-bringing) massage sessions;
- Get some rest. Lie down on your couch, lift your legs, watch your favorite TV show or get some sleep.
Last but not least:
1. Find a reliable massage therapist in your area.
2. Share with him your concerns, preferences, possible injuries, or health conditions.
3. If the pressure your massage therapist applies feels uncomfortable, don’t be silent. Speak up immediately and voice the type of pressure you prefer.
It is a great way to prevent post-massage pain and soreness.
Bottom Line: Consistency Is The Key
Yes, post-massage soreness is normal. Use the recommendations above in case your massage feels painful from time to time. Engage in regular pressure therapy to prevent soreness, experiment with various kinds of pressure, and maintain trusting relationships with your therapist. Make sure your massage sessions are consistent and resonate perfectly with your needs.
Have you ever felt the same during your massage sessions? How did you cope with it? Share your story with us, please!
A - Z Health Guides
Five Easy Ways to Live a Healthier Lifestyle
Every new year there are people all over the world with the goal of living a healthier lifestyle. In the end, they resort back to their old habits and have the exact new year’s resolution the following year.
If you are looking for an easy introduction to living a healthy lifestyle the following article will give you five easy steps in doing so. Getting your important nutrients is vital to living a healthy lifestyle. How much coq10 should I take, this will be one of the questions answered in this article.
Getting the right amount of rest and stopping smoking or vaping from your daily routine will be addressed as well. Lastly, the amount of exercise you should do may be balanced with your diet and the challenge of eliminating processed food.
What Kind of Nutrients Do I Need?
When people say, “make sure you get the right nutrients in your diet” there are usually the same examples everyone uses. The vitamins, minerals, proteins, and water everyone says you must consume to have a healthy lifestyle. Most of the time, they do not get specific in their answers.
Yes, it is easily researchable but there are other nutrients that many do not know about or talk about that are just as vital. For example, CoQ10 is a pivotal part of how our body operates but does not get any attention.CoQ10, also known as Coenzyme Q10, is an antioxidant that naturally occurs in the body. They are produced in the cell by the mitochondria.
One of the main jobs of the CoQ10 in the body is to protect the mitochondria from free radicals, or waste materials created by cells. So how much CoQ10 do I need and how do I get it? Well, you only need at least 10mg a day to get a good serving of it. Also, the body does produce this antioxidant naturally but you can get supplements that contain this as well.
Get Your Sleep
It is hard for everyone to get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep a night. Whether it is work or school or any other activity, people have some excuse not to get a full night’s sleep. There are so many benefits to your health if you get those recommended hours that many do not know.
Getting the right amount of sleep is supposed to stop you from that unnecessary snacking. Snacking usually involves junk food that gives the body those unnecessary fats that keep us unhealthy. Sleep also reduces the amount of stress not only physically, but mentally as well.
Wouldn’t you like to get sick less often, the power of a full night’s sleep can improve that as well? These are only a few benefits of getting a full seven to eight hours of rest.
Can I Still Smoke or Vape?
Smoking and vaping are not recommended by health professionals today and should be cut out if trying to improve your new healthy lifestyle. We all know the effects it has on the body over time, and the risk it has.
Studies have shown the risks include cancer, stroke, and heart disease to name a few. When you smoke it not only affects you but others with secondhand smoke. Unhealthy teeth are a known effect along with the bad smell. These things can not be avoided with constant smoking or vaping.
These products also use nicotine which is an addicting substance that affects the body in more ways than one. Once starting it is difficult to quit and can easily become an addiction before long.
How Much Should I Exercise?
Exercise is one of the keys to living a healthier lifestyle. There are numerous ways exercise improves your health, and not just that it helps you lose weight. Yes, it helps prevent excess weight but it also improves your mood. It keeps you focused and alert which can improve your mental health as well.
When you do not work out, you are more inclined to develop health conditions. Conditions can include diabetes, high cholesterol, and depression. The question is though, how much do you need to exercise?
Contrary to popular belief, you do not need to dedicate an hour to two a day to working out. Especially starting out, you only need about 30 to 45 minutes for about four to five days a week. Everyday exercise is not necessary to maintain a healthier lifestyle. It all depends on the person and how much exercise they want to do.
Is Eating Processed Food Bad?
The last way to live a healthier lifestyle is to eliminate processed food from your diet. This part of the list could be the hardest because a lot of your favorite foods may be in this category. It takes time to stop eating processed food all at the same time but steadily removing items from your diet is the way to go.
First, you have to know what processed food is. Processed food is an item altered from its original form that now contains artificial ingredients. The altered food could now contain new fats, salts, or sugars that were not there before.
Many fast food restaurants contain processed food, along with food that you put in your freezer. When creating a new diet, many people have to throw away food they already have in their cabinets and refrigerators to start over.
Some way to combat eating processed food is by creating your own meals at home using homemade ingredients. Also, snacking on fruits and salads instead of chips and snack cakes. Increasing your water intake is also a way of combating eating processed food as well. Sodas, colored drinks, and alcohol can all have a negative effect on your health, and drinking more water will allow nutrients to flow more fluidly through the body.
Conclusion
Living a healthy lifestyle is definitely a good choice if you want to improve your total way of life. The benefits are substantial if you can commit to the goals you set for yourself. These were only five easy ways to live a healthier lifestyle, there are of course hundreds of ways to start your journey.
It is important to know that you do not have to tackle all these solutions at once and can try at your own speed. Although, this group of solutions work great together and can cause a significant change in your overall health.
Now that you have some background on how to live a healthier lifestyle try out one of these solutions on your own. Whether it is finding some supplements that contain CoQ10 or quitting smoking and vaping. Maybe you are trying to improve your nightly sleep schedule or getting your 30 minutes of exercise in, have fun enjoying your new healthy life.
A - Z Health Guides
Lowering The Risk Of Gestational Diabetes In Pregnancy
Eating well during pregnancy reduces the risk of a mom-to-be developing gestational diabetes. Up to 10% of all pregnant women get gestational diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). There are many risks associated with gestational diabetes, including the baby being premature, weighing in excess of 9 lb, and birth trauma. It’s not possible to completely prevent gestational diabetes, but there are things you can do to lower your chances of getting it.
Get more exercise
Studies have found that pregnant women are often put off exercising. One piece of research found that almost 40% of women were told not to exercise because it was dangerous to their unborn babies. This is not true as exercise plays a key role in a healthy pregnancy and can lower the risk of gestational diabetes. Official guidelines from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) state that pregnant women should aim to do 150 minutes of physical activity per week. But one study found that 38 minutes per day (266 minutes per week) reduced the risk of gestational diabetes.
Eating healthily
Processed foods and foods high in sugar may increase the likelihood of gestational diabetes. Carbohydrates are also problematic as they raise the body’s blood sugar levels. The best thing to do is eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fiber. Fiber helps to balance out blood sugar levels, so it forms an important part of a pregnant woman’s diet. Eating healthily after giving birth is also crucial as this will help to prevent gestational diabetes in future pregnancies. Family and friends often give new parents thoughtful gifts, such as a cozy robe or care package. Others give takeout vouchers, ready-made meals, and meal delivery boxes. These are invaluable for sleep-deprived parents and breastfeeding moms that need an energy boost. Just make sure to check that these meal ideas are healthy and nutritious.
Eat more often
Most people eat three main meals per day. But when there’s a chance of developing gestational diabetes, women should make a change to their eating habits. This includes eating smaller meals, more frequently. Good advice to follow from the University of California San Francisco is to eat three small meals per day as well as two to three snacks. Eating large quantities of food in one go, raises blood sugars too high, making gestational diabetes more likely.
Take supplements
Pregnant women are used to taking dietary supplements, such as folic acid and calcium, during pregnancy. But there are some supplements that could decrease a woman’s chances of getting gestational diabetes, including:
- Magnesium
- Zinc
- Selenium
- Calcium
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin E
- Myo-inositol
Look for supplements that contain myo-inositol as it is thought to increase the performance of insulin and lower the risk of gestational diabetes-related birth complications.
Gestational diabetes is a major health problem for many pregnant women. It’s not always possible to prevent the condition from appearing, but lots can be done to try to keep it at bay.
