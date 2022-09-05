5 dead, at least 39 injured in Chicago shooting over Labor Day weekend – NBC Chicago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big hits on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on course for a chance to become the heavyweight champion again.

Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a unanimous decision victory on Sunday night.

Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also battled to a majority draw with Miguel Flores when Mares returned from a four-year absence on the pay-per-view undercard. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz then stopped Eduardo Ramirez in the second round with two vicious knockdowns.

In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) made a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent battled a badly swollen left eye and struck more accurately for long stretches. periods of relative inactivity for both fighters.

“I worked so hard for this fight, because I knew he’s a warrior and he hits hard,” Ruiz said. “I think I did a great job boxing him in and dealing with his pressure.”

The judges scored the fight 114-111, 114-111 and 113-112 for Ruiz. The Associated Press also had Ruiz 114-111, with knockdowns the difference.

Ruiz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent heavyweight history when he won all three championship belts from Anthony Joshua in 2019, only to lose them to his British opponent six months later. Ruiz had only fought once since, but he dedicated himself to training again in hopes of getting another shot at the belts.

“I don’t want to wait,” Ruiz said. “I want to fight at least three or four times a year. I’m hungry, man. I want to be champion again. »

After entering the ring in a blue and gold dress and jersey in the colors and helmet lugs of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Ruiz abruptly floored Ortiz early in the second round with a short right hand. Ortiz wobbled on his feet and quickly slid down trying to clinch with Ruiz, but he hit the bell.

“To everyone who said I’m old, I gave you a war today,” Ortiz said. “I would like a rematch. The eye wasn’t a problem for me. Do you think I finished after the way I did? Do people think I finished? I don’t think .

Neither fighter threw much or risked much over the next four rounds, and the crowd that loudly backed Ruiz grumbled their displeasure. But Ruiz reconnected late in the seventh, staggering Ortiz before sending him to the canvas with a right to the top of the head.

“It was very difficult,” Ruiz said. “I was waiting for him to charge and I countered him when he did. It was a blessing that we were able to pull it off.

Earlier, Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) pleaded for a rematch with Gervonta “Tank” Davis with his two-round demolition of Ramirez, first knocking him face-to-face with a left hook to the jaw. before finishing him off with a combination in the corner.

Davis, who narrowly beat Cruz by decision last December, smiled as he watched the fight from the ring amid chants of, “We want Tank!” Cruz fans.

Mares (31-3-2) hadn’t fought since his second loss to Leo Santa Cruz in June 2018. He recovered from surgery on a detached retina shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic , and his absence from the ring extended while he landed a commentary job with Showtime.

But Mares finally decided he had to come back, and he looked pretty sharp early on against Flores (25-4-1) with a series of big right hands that rocked his opponent. The Mares tired in the second half, but won 96-94 on a judge’s card. The other two scored 95-95.

“Obviously it had been over four years, so I was a bit off in my timing and a bit slow,” Mares said. “But I felt good and I thought I was landing the most powerful punches. I won.”

The pay-per-view opened with a huge upset: Edwin De Los Santos, a Dominican lightweight substitute as a late substitute opponent, beat previously undefeated Mexican prospect José Valenzuela to a stoppage victory at the third round. De Los Santos was only added to the card on Wednesday when Jezreel Corrales was unable to obtain a travel visa from Panama.

