9/4: Strassman, Holt, Kornbluh – CBS News

Record-breaking temperatures were expected in California’s Central Valley from Sacramento to outside Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning the dangerous heatwave could plague the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electrical network.
On Sunday, state officials were urging residents to limit their electricity use for the fifth day in a row as demand for energy grew and temperatures continued to rise.
The worst of the heat was concentrated in the Central Valley on Sunday, where temperatures could soar to 109 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer could reach 115 degrees by midweek, the National Weather Service said, warning residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.
“The heat wave begins in earnest today with dangerous temperatures now forecast to extend through the end of the week,” the National Weather Service Sacramento wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The southern California city of San Diego, which set a record temperature of 95 degrees on Saturday, could set another record on Sunday, National Weather Service forecaster Tony Fracasso said, although a possibility of thunderstorms the afternoon may offer some relief.
California’s Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the state’s power grid, has extended a ‘flexible alert’ to a fifth day, asking state residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or more, avoid using major appliances and turning off lights in order to conserve energy.
“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in particular are shaping up to be the most difficult of this heat wave,” the agency said in a statement.
He added that ongoing wildfires in the state and potential new fires could further strain the power grid by crippling lines and generators. More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.
In northern California’s Siskiyou County, where firefighters were battling the rapid-fire factory blaze that prompted thousands to evacuate their homes, high temperatures predicted for Sunday were 95 degrees. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the next few days. The blaze had burned more than 4,000 acres and was 25% contained by Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.