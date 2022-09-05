A new model of architecture with communities in mind

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post reported that the use of two Marines in the background of President Biden’s campaign-style speech on Thursday was intentional, in a move that civilian-military scholars called “reckless.”

Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe revealed in a Friday report, titled “Marines in Biden speech spark debate over politicization of military,” that a White House official, under cover of Anonymously said there was a “conscious decision” to feature the military figures during Biden’s speech “for symbolism.”

“The President gave an important speech last night about our democracy and our values, values ​​that our men and women in uniform fight every day to protect,” the official’s statement read. “The presence of the Marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate the President’s deep and abiding respect for their service to these ideals and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy, regardless of which party is in power.”

The Marines’ appearance during the speech was criticized by viewers as well as some members of the media for using the soldiers “as props” for what turned out to be an anti-MAGA campaign rally.

Lamothe acknowledged this criticism as the army struggled to remain more apolitical.

“Presidents have long used American troops and military hardware when speaking to the American people. But military officials have often sought to reduce how people in uniform are drawn into the political spotlight, adhering to the belief that the military is an institution that protects all Americans regardless of political affiliation,” Lamothe wrote.

He also quoted two civilian-military scholars who said “using the Marines as a backdrop for discourse was reckless.”

“In this case, the choice to literally keep the Marine guards in the frame was unfortunate,” said Duke University professor Peter Feaver, who had also criticized Trump.

Naval War College scholar Lindsay Cohn “said that Biden being framed by Marines during the speech was ‘not a crisis, but it could and should have been avoided’…she added that the Biden administration must being “too sensitive and cautious about optics to try to reinforce some of the standards the Trump administration has weakened,” Lamothe wrote.

In light of this, Lamothe suggested that former President Donald Trump was guilty of the same politicization by using federal forces to clear protesters “for a photo op.”

“In June 2020, he sought for days to use active-duty US troops to quell protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, alarming senior Pentagon officials who viewed his plans as an abuse of power. At the height of the crisis, the Federal Armed Forces evacuated protesters from Lafayette Square outside the White House before Trump led other senior US officials to a nearby church for a photo op. wrote Lamothe.

However, an inspector general’s report revealed a year later, in June 2021, that federal agents had allowed protesters to erect anti-ladder fencing around the White House after widespread protests in the area. Interior Department Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt said the decision was made after at least 49 US Park Police (USPP) were injured guarding protesters.

In 2020, then-candidate Biden attacked President Trump for using the military for political purposes and promised the National Guard that he would never put the military “in the middle of politics or personal vendettas.” .