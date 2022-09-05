A series of stabbings leaves 10 dead and 15 injured

At least ten people have died and 15 others injured in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan following a series of stabbing attacks.

The stabbings allegedly took place “at several locations in James Smith’s Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon,” adding to a total of 13 crime scenes, according to USA today.

“It’s horrific what happened in our province today,” Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, told reporters.

Blackmore did not provide a motive for the two suspects wanted by police and said some of the victims were targeted while others may have been randomly attacked. Police said the two suspects were last seen in Saskatchewan’s capital, Regina.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Don’t leave a safe place. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhiking hikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not release police locations,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Twitter.

Weldon resident Doreen Lees, an 89-year-old grandmother, told reporters she and her daughter may have seen the suspects driving down the street early in the morning when a man approached her daughter on his porch saying he was hurt and needed help. . The man reportedly fled just as the girl said she would call for help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked for his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” Lees said. USA today. “He said his face was so hurt he couldn’t show it.”

“I followed him for a bit to see if he was okay. My daughter said, ‘Don’t follow him, come back here,’” Lees added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently signed into law a series of highly restrictive gun control policies, called the stabbings “horrific and heartbreaking”.

“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. Thinking of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt,” Trudeau tweeted. “We are monitoring the situation closely and urging everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.

The two suspects are still at large and have been identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.