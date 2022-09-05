REGINA, Saskatchewan — A series of stabbing attacks in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has left 10 people dead and 15 injured, authorities said Sunday. The police are looking for two suspects.
Andrew Benintendi may miss rest of season with broken wrist
ST. PETERSBURG — Andrew Benintendi was diagnosed with a broken hook of the hamate bone. The Yankees left fielder is not ready to rule out a comeback before the end of the season, but the typical rehab for baseball players with this is at least three to four weeks of immobilization before baseball activities are allowed.
“I mean, when I went through this (in college) it was right around a couple of weeks. We’ll see what happens obviously, I want to get back out there, get back in time for the latter part of the season and then hopefully the playoffs,” Benintendi said of his previous hamate bone surgery. “So, it’s all too early to say right now, obviously. So I’ll know more tomorrow when I’ve talked to doctors.”
Benintendi said he wasn’t sure what the immediate remedy would be, but it will likely be surgery at some point. He had the surgery his freshman year in college, which usually removes the hamate bone. That has created some confusion.
“I don’t really know much about bones or anything like that. So I’m just listening to what they’re telling me. Yeah, I didn’t know you could grow your bone or whatever it may be,” Benintendi said. “So. Yeah, it is what it is. It’s unfortunate.”
The hamate bone is one of the seven small carpal bones in the wrist. The hook of the bone is the pointy protrusion that is usually broken. It can happen suddenly with a hard swing and sudden stop or stress fractures can form over time with repeated swings. The normal procedure is surgery to remove it and then immobilization.
“The recovery is different for everyone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It doesn’t necessarily rule him out (for the rest of the season).”
Since the Yankees acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline, Benintendi is hitting .239/.318/.381 with a .698 OPS, two home runs, eight doubles and a triple.
RIZZO RESTS
Anthony Rizzo has responded well to the epidural he received Thursday in California to help with the back pain that has been nagging him this season. The first baseman was on what the Yankees hope is his final day of rest back in New York and they expect him to start ramping him up to play again.
“That’s the hope, starting (Monday), “Boone said.
Rizzo could be doing baseball activities for the next two days and they hope to potentially have him back in the lineup on Wednesday.
Boone reiterated there is no consideration to put Rizzo on the injured list.
In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the issue, he is hitting .212/.394/.691 with three home runs. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with an .832 OPS and 30 home runs.
BRITTON BOUNCES BACK
In his first game appearance since he left his rehab appearance on August 27, Zack Britton pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the Tampa Tarpon Saturday night. He threw 12 pitches, nine for strikes and struck out two.
Most importantly, the veteran lefty who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, bounced back fine.
“I know after last night, yeah. He was doing well,” Boone said.
In other reliever rehab news, Scott Effross, the right-handed side armer the Yankees acquired from the Cubs, is throwing on flat ground and expected to throw a bullpen at the end of the week.
FOCUSED ON FRUSTRATION
Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday’s win, arguing a catcher’s interference call. It was Boone’s major-league leading seventh ejection and a new career high for him.
Aside from the Yankees going 4-6 on this road trip, Boone was frustrated because he had lost his challenge on an earlier call. The Yankees thought that Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt had caught a DJ LeMahieu pop up off the netting behind home plate. The replay showed he did not. When Kyle Higashioka was called for catcher’s interference, which the replay showed, Boone went out and argued with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and was tossed.
“We ended up challenging but then obviously couldn’t challenge the non catcher’s interference. So there was some frustration there but yeah. We had a pretty good angle from the bench. I did not see it in the net, but coaches right next to me are angled.”
Far-left daily Kos “reviews” “My Son Hunter” – but they haven’t actually seen it!
The far-left daily Daily Kos released more than 3,000 words to “revise” my hunter soneven though the author flatly admitted to not having seen the film, an astonishing departure from the standard orchestration of a “hit-piece”, which requires writers to have at least a modicum of understanding of the subject matter that their piece intends to “hit.” Here, the writer with the Daily Kos’s singular name “Hunter” (we’re guessing there’s no relation), instead opted for a full-fledged panic.
Rather than watch (then bang) the movie, the author instead started with “Movie Review: ‘My Son Hunter’ Is A Soft Porn Conspiracy Movie For Weird Conservative Incels” for a title and over 3,000 words, resulting in borderline illegible work. of rambling hatred that offers neither insightful insight into the left’s regard for Hunter Biden nor an insightful critique of the film that dramatizes his and his father’s international influence peddling.
“Unfortunately, at the time of this review, the drunken squirrels who handled the film’s marketing at Breitbart News And Tactical Gun Safe Emporium had not offered us a pre-release copy, so we’re going to have to do all of the film’s review just from what we can see in the trailer,” the Daily Kos writer explained.
Movie Review: ‘My Son Hunter’ is a soft-porn conspiracy movie for weird conservative incels
— Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 2, 2022
The author did not attempt to justify why he chose to use the words “film review” in his title if he had not, in fact, watched the film, but since the Daily Kos seems to have l For the impression that men can magically transform into women, asking its editors to conform to standard definitions of the term “movie review” might be a bridge too far.
Instead, the author focuses on pornography, slander, and yes, conspiracy theories about the movie he didn’t actually watch.
This is a film about a one-dimensional main character going through scene after scene of women in their underwear. It’s a movie about bras. This film may be the closest Proud Boy has ever seen a nearly bare breast; this is porn for incels who for some reason can’t access or respect mainstream porn but can get away with watching this. Maybe it’s a fetish thing, in which America’s most compulsive patriots simply can’t get an erection unless the plot of their porn revolves mostly around how their ideological enemies, who are very cool and have sunglasses and have access to all drugs and strippers, suck.
“This film, the first of the Breitbart name, is quite transparently porn. It’s soft porn, though very softcore porn, but from premise to execution to marketing to trailer, “Cancelled Tories Do Softcore Porn” remains the much more accurate movie title than what they slapped on trying to put a bit of politics on this thing,” says the Daily Kos.
This, again, is based on the writer simply looking at the my hunter son trailer.
Watch the trailer:
my hunter son screenwriter Brian Godwa said the script for my hunter son draws heavily on the public record.
“I drew dialogue from actual incidents or documents, transcripts or emails reported in the media as the base language of the characters in Hunter and Joe, many of which are real quoted lines,” said said Godwa in the UK. Daily Mail. “And many of them were taken from Hunter’s actual emails from his laptop. I drew inspiration from Hunter’s eulogy for his brother Beau for his own depiction of his relationship in the film.
my hunter son director Robert Davis (License to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies) said the film was based not just on Hunter Biden’s notebooks and Peter Schweizer’s No. 1 investigative reporting New York Times bestselling book Red Handed: How America’s elites get rich helping China win, the film is also inspired by the autobiography of Hunter Biden Pretty Things.
What exactly does the Daily Kos writer think My hunter son? He hates it; he really hates him, in fact, even though he cannot fully comprehend the object of his hatred. Alas, the world may never know the true and honest opinion of the author on my hunter son because he never really looked my hunter son.
Other than that, here are a few points to sum up this novel from a “movie reviewer” of a “reviewer” who never watched the movie he was supposed to rewatch:
- Andrew Breitbart is dead.
- Steve Bannon is a white supremacist.
- Trump supporters are incels.
- The my hunter son The IMDB page exists.
- some random star wars reference.
- Actor Laurence Fox looks like Eric Trump in the promo.
- Come to think of it, one of the strippers looks like Melania Trump in the promo.
- While we’re at it, strippers are interesting protagonists.
- What if Winnie the Pooh was a serial killer?
- Russia, Russia, Russia!!!!
For those of you who actually want to write a movie review of My hunter son – even those of you who intend to do no more than dedicate over 3,000 words to ridiculing him – please read the instructions below:
The Russian Defense Ministry spent three days thinking about how to explain the non-admission of journalists to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO — SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022, 9:25 PM
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that Ukrainian and Western journalists, whom the invaders did not allow to enter the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia (ZNPP) on September 1, prepared a provocation; instead, more than 60 media representatives from different countries were allowed through.
Source: statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said journalists were unable to accompany the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to this statement until Sunday, September 4.
Quote from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: “As the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors prepared for the ZNPP seizure operation on September 1, specially selected and trained “media representatives” from Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom were to inform the global community of the transfer of the station under the control of Kyiv in the presence of the IAEA.
To this end, as confirmed on September 2 this year by V. Zelenskyy’s public statement, the Kyiv regime tied cars with Ukrainian and Western journalists to the IAEA motorcade.”
More details: The Russian Defense Ministry said that according to “detailed and agreed documents”, access to the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast which is controlled by the invaders should have been provided strictly on the basis of lists previously submitted to the ministry Russian Defense Department by the UN Department of Safety and Security.
“No representatives of the Ukrainian or other media, supposed to accompany the procession of IAEA experts from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on September 1, are included in the mission lists agreed,” the Russians said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that “to comply with mission security protocol” all foreigners who attempted to cross the demarcation line with the IAEA motorcade were arrested and not were not allowed to pass.
The Russian side also claims that at the request of the IAEA secretariat, more than 60 media representatives, including France, the United States, China, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries, have reportedly been invited by the Russian side to cover the mission’s work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, on the morning of September 1, journalists from this pool, who arrived at Energodar, were “direct witnesses to the unsuccessful attempt to storm the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Ukrainian saboteurs and, hiding in an air-raid shelter, personally observed a massive artillery attack.”
Background: The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was supposed to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 31, but did not arrive until September 1.
It took some time for the expert mission to get to the ZNPP; the Russians did not provide the experts with special passes. Fourteen mission members did not manage to arrive at the occupied station until 1 September; they spent 2.5 hours there, after which only 5 mission representatives remained at the nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the agreement with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the expert mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without any escort of independent journalists. It has not yet been possible to agree on the demilitarization of the ZNPP.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Become our patronsupport our work!
9/4: Strassman, Holt, Kornbluh – CBS News
NYPD on the hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old boy in Queens
NYPD are looking for a driver who was caught on camera during a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy.
The hit and run happened Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing 100th Street with his parents just before 5:30 p.m.
A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street at the time, police said. The driver attempted to turn left onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the boy, police said.
OKLAHOMA MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS BURGLARY SUSPECT WHO ENTERED HIS CONDO
The driver did not remain at the scene and fled south on 100th Street. EMS transferred the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he succumbed to his injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez.
“Jonathan was the nicest, brightest boy,” the page says. “He loved to sing and dance and worship the lord. He loved all Spider-Man toys and cars.”
NYPD is asking anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts and identity to call 1-800-577-8477.
