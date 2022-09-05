News
Andy Ruiz defeats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big hits on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on course for a chance to become the heavyweight champion again.
Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a unanimous decision victory on Sunday night.
Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also battled to a majority draw with Miguel Flores when Mares returned from a four-year absence on the pay-per-view undercard. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz then stopped Eduardo Ramirez in the second round with two vicious knockdowns.
In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) made a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent battled a badly swollen left eye and struck more accurately for long stretches. periods of relative inactivity for both fighters.
“I worked so hard for this fight, because I knew he’s a warrior and he hits hard,” Ruiz said. “I think I did a great job boxing him in and dealing with his pressure.”
The judges scored the fight 114-111, 114-111 and 113-112 for Ruiz. The Associated Press also had Ruiz 114-111, with knockdowns the difference.
Ruiz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent heavyweight history when he won all three championship belts from Anthony Joshua in 2019, only to lose them to his British opponent six months later. Ruiz had only fought once since, but he dedicated himself to training again in hopes of getting another shot at the belts.
“I don’t want to wait,” Ruiz said. “I want to fight at least three or four times a year. I’m hungry, man. I want to be champion again. »
After entering the ring in a blue and gold dress and jersey in the colors and helmet lugs of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Ruiz abruptly floored Ortiz early in the second round with a short right hand. Ortiz wobbled on his feet and quickly slid down trying to clinch with Ruiz, but he hit the bell.
“To everyone who said I’m old, I gave you a war today,” Ortiz said. “I would like a rematch. The eye wasn’t a problem for me. Do you think I finished after the way I did? Do people think I finished? I don’t think .
Neither fighter threw much or risked much over the next four rounds, and the crowd that loudly backed Ruiz grumbled their displeasure. But Ruiz reconnected late in the seventh, staggering Ortiz before sending him to the canvas with a right to the top of the head.
“It was very difficult,” Ruiz said. “I was waiting for him to charge and I countered him when he did. It was a blessing that we were able to pull it off.
Earlier, Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) pleaded for a rematch with Gervonta “Tank” Davis with his two-round demolition of Ramirez, first knocking him face-to-face with a left hook to the jaw. before finishing him off with a combination in the corner.
Davis, who narrowly beat Cruz by decision last December, smiled as he watched the fight from the ring amid chants of, “We want Tank!” Cruz fans.
Mares (31-3-2) hadn’t fought since his second loss to Leo Santa Cruz in June 2018. He recovered from surgery on a detached retina shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic , and his absence from the ring extended while he landed a commentary job with Showtime.
But Mares finally decided he had to come back, and he looked pretty sharp early on against Flores (25-4-1) with a series of big right hands that rocked his opponent. The Mares tired in the second half, but won 96-94 on a judge’s card. The other two scored 95-95.
“Obviously it had been over four years, so I was a bit off in my timing and a bit slow,” Mares said. “But I felt good and I thought I was landing the most powerful punches. I won.”
The pay-per-view opened with a huge upset: Edwin De Los Santos, a Dominican lightweight substitute as a late substitute opponent, beat previously undefeated Mexican prospect José Valenzuela to a stoppage victory at the third round. De Los Santos was only added to the card on Wednesday when Jezreel Corrales was unable to obtain a travel visa from Panama.
___
More AP Boxing: and
yahoo
News
Bikini model Stevie Bamford’s odd Sydney steals booze
Bikini model with long court history faces PRISON for series of brazen robberies from liquor stores in broad daylight
- Former model has been told she will ‘probably’ face jail after stealing 22 booze
- Stevie Bamford went on a bizarre shoplifting spree in Sydney worth nearly $250
- It comes after the struggling 31-year-old failed to appear in court in August
- A decade earlier, she was found guilty of falsely accusing a driver of raping her
- Court heard she had ‘substantial’ substance abuse and mental health issues
A former bikini model has been warned she could be sent to jail after stealing liquor bottles from liquor stores in Sydney’s east just months after she was convicted of defrauding a luxury hotel .
Stevie Bamford was due to be sentenced in Waverley Local Court on Monday after being found guilty of three counts of theft under $2,000.
However, when she entered court shortly after 10.30am wearing silver heels and her long black hair pulled back into a high ponytail, the case was adjourned.
Stevie Bamford (pictured), 31, falsely accused a tuk tuk driver of raping her in Thailand ten years ago because she didn’t want her boyfriend to be mad at her for being late
But not before magistrate Jacqueline Milledge sternly warned the 31-year-old that she is “probably going to jail”.
‘I’ve looked at your criminal history and you definitely risk jail time,’ Ms Milledge told Bamford.
“A sentencing report needs to be prepared, the court needs to know what’s going on in your life and what to do with you… you’re in the wrong place.”
Bamford nodded and said she “got it.”
The court issued a warrant for the arrest of Bamford, the daughter of former rugby league international Peter Tunks, in August after she failed to appear in court.
According to court documents, the Bamfords stole nearly $240 worth of alcohol from First Choice Liquor in Maroubra and Dan Murphy’s in Kingsford over three weeks in June and July.
According to court documents, the former bikini model (pictured) stole almost $240 worth of alcohol from First Choice Liquor in Maroubra and Dan Murphy in Kingsford over three weeks in June and July.
Bamford (pictured) went to liquor stores and put the alcohol – including bottles of Glenfiddich scotch and Absolut passion fruit vodka – in her bag before leaving, a court heard
The Malabar resident went to the liquor stores and put the booze – including bottles of Glenfiddich scotch and Absolut passion fruit vodka – in her bag before leaving.
Court documents show Bamford managed to steal 22 containers of alcohol, including pre-mixed watermelon vodka drinks as well as Jack Daniels and coke cans.
Police say Bamford carried out the three brazen robberies in broad daylight.
It is the 10th set of charges against Sydney’s wife in the past 10 years after the court was told Bamford had been hit with nine previous charges since 2011, including assaulting a police officer , aggravated breaking and entering and driving with ice and cocaine in his system.
Bamford is serving a 12-month community correction order after being found guilty of defrauding the Hilton Hotel on George St in Sydney last year.
She was found guilty of defrauding a luxury hotel when she used another woman’s credit card to pay for accommodation she could not afford.
She was found guilty of defrauding the luxury hotel when she used another woman’s credit card to pay for accommodation she could not afford.
At the time of his sentencing, the court was told that Bamford had a strong drug addiction and significant mental health issues.
The court had previously been told that the new charges were a breach of bail conditions imposed on Bamford as part of his community correction order.
On the previous occasion, a warrant had been issued for Bamford’s arrest and she had been found guilty in his absence.
The three robbery charges come a decade after she made international headlines for falsely accusing a tuktuk driver of raping her in Thailand.
The then 21-year-old told Thai police she was returning home from a night out with her boyfriend when the driver took her to a secluded location and raped her while she was being held.
She later admitted that she lied to the police because she didn’t want her boyfriend to be angry because she was coming home late.
She was convicted of making a false statement and sentenced to 15 days in a Thai detention center.
At the time of his sentencing, the court was told Bamford (pictured) had a heavy drug addiction and significant mental health issues
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Andy Ruiz Jr lays down Luis Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock out Anthony Joshua, then calls for Deontay Wilder showdown after win
Andy Ruiz Jr beat Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision on Sunday night, scoring three impressive knockdowns en route to triumph.
The former world heavyweight champion showed flashes of the dangerous hand speed he used to knock out Anthony Joshua in 2019, and called for a fight with Deontay Wilder after the victory was confirmed.
The fight started with Ortiz trying to gain control via his left jab in the opening minute.
Ruiz Jr wasn’t intimidated though and used his famous heavyweight hand speed to catch the Cuban with a few clean shots.
However, it was Ortiz who finished the first round the strongest by hammering the Mexican-American with a hard left that caught his attention.
In the second, the action opened up when Ruiz Jr floored Ortiz with a superb short right hand to the side of the head.
The Cuban got back to his feet, but not for long as he collapsed to the canvas again for a second knockdown soon after with his legs still wobbly.
Remarkably though, Ortiz fought back after that and appeared to hurt Ruiz Jr with a few hard lefts before the bell rang.
In rounds three and four, the Mexican-American boxed more carefully as a result.
Ruiz Jr’s fast counters continued to trouble Ortiz, although the exchanges were noticeably quieter than in the dramatic second.
The fifth and sixth rounds were positive for the Cuban as he dodged many shots and countered effectively.
As they reached the halfway point, Ruiz Jr appeared up front with both knockdowns in his favor, but Ortiz came back into the fight.
Round seven saw Ruiz Jr less passive as he tried to end this pattern of positivity for Ortiz and knocked him down for the third time with another hard and fast right hand.
The speed of the hook to the side of the head was reminiscent of the punches he used to knock Joshua out in 2019.
In the eighth, the Cuban once again looked to show he still had a lot to do in the fight and arguably won the round with his more forceful approach.
Ruiz Jr responded by coming out firing in the ninth round, but Ortiz’s counter shots ensured he remained wary.
The action slowed until Ortiz went bust in the last round.
Unfortunately for the Cuban, Ruiz Jr had no intention of losing his lead and did enough to reach the final bell.
He won by unanimous decision with scores of 113-112, 114-111, 114-111.
In the aftermath, he called for a fight with Deontay Wilder, who was sitting at ringside.
Ruiz Jr said: “God willing he wins in October. We are in the same organization. I want to thank Al Haymon. We can make this fight happen and let’s do it, let’s go”
Wilder replied: “Deontay Wilder is back, we are always looking for big exciting fights. If that’s what’s next, I have to take care of business, but after that, we can move on.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as ‘The Whale’ receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and won accolades for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, ‘The Whale.’
The 53-year-old actor kept his cool best as he walked the famous festival’s red carpet, only to burst into tears once inside the cinema as onlookers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for her performance, according to Variety.
Fraser, who has remained largely out of the spotlight after dealing with physical ailments from performing several of his own on-screen stunts, was later plagued with the mental repercussions of an alleged sexual assault incident. occurred in 2003.
He returns to the big screen once again for what many believe will be an Oscar contender role as Charlie, a 600-pound gay man who feels like his life is coming to an end.
BRENDAN FRASER TURNS INTO A 600LB RECLUSE FOR NEW FILM ‘THE WHALE’
Fraser was visibly moved by the response to the film as he could barely get up as the crowd cheered after the credits rolled at the end of the film in video captured inside the festival.
“Brendan Fraser is back – and he sobbed during the six minute #Venezia79 standing ovation for #TheWhale,” Ramin Setoodeh tweeted.
BRENDAN FRASER TALKS ABOUT TRANSFORMING 600 POUNDS IN ‘THE WHALE’: ‘I WANTED TO DISAPPEAR’
He then added, “The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic that Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the applause from the crowd made him stay.”
During a press interview before the show, Fraser expressed his gratitude for the “warm reception” he has received since discussing his latest work.
“I can’t wait to see how this movie will make a deep impression on everyone as well as me,” he said via The New York Times.
Fraser recalled having to wear a large amount of prosthetics that sometimes weighed as much as 300 pounds to play Charlie, a reclusive character based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play Off-Broadway.
“I needed to learn how to move in a new way,” Fraser said. “I developed muscles that I didn’t know I had. I even felt a dizzy feeling at the end of the day when all the devices were removed, like you would feel stepping off the boat onto the quay here in Venice.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
But still, walking in Charlie’s footsteps gave Fraser “an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar because I learned that it takes an incredibly strong person physically, mentally, to inhabit that physical being. And I think it’s Charlie.”
The role represents a big comeback for Fraser’s career as it is his first starring role in nearly a decade. The ‘The Mummy’ star has roles this year in Mart Scorsese’s latest Western ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and with Dawn Olivieri and Marcia Cross in ‘Behind the Curtain of Night.’
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
When asked if he was excited about his career prospects again, Fraser remained humble.
“My crystal ball is broken,” Fraser said. “I don’t know if yours works, but meet me after the show, and we’ll take a look together.”
Fox
News
A series of stabbings leaves 10 dead and 15 injured
At least ten people have died and 15 others injured in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan following a series of stabbing attacks.
The stabbings allegedly took place “at several locations in James Smith’s Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon,” adding to a total of 13 crime scenes, according to USA today.
“It’s horrific what happened in our province today,” Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, told reporters.
Blackmore did not provide a motive for the two suspects wanted by police and said some of the victims were targeted while others may have been randomly attacked. Police said the two suspects were last seen in Saskatchewan’s capital, Regina.
“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Don’t leave a safe place. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhiking hikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not release police locations,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Twitter.
Weldon resident Doreen Lees, an 89-year-old grandmother, told reporters she and her daughter may have seen the suspects driving down the street early in the morning when a man approached her daughter on his porch saying he was hurt and needed help. . The man reportedly fled just as the girl said she would call for help.
“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked for his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” Lees said. USA today. “He said his face was so hurt he couldn’t show it.”
“I followed him for a bit to see if he was okay. My daughter said, ‘Don’t follow him, come back here,’” Lees added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently signed into law a series of highly restrictive gun control policies, called the stabbings “horrific and heartbreaking”.
“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. Thinking of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt,” Trudeau tweeted. “We are monitoring the situation closely and urging everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.
The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I think of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022
The two suspects are still at large and have been identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.
Damien and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the Saskatchewan attacks that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured, are still at large.
— Cult MTL (@CultMTL) September 5, 2022
Breitbart News
News
Highland Park Music Festival raises funds for local businesses – NBC Chicago
The Bitter Jester Music Festival, which was canceled due to the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, took place on Sunday.
The festival was held at Madame Zuzu’s, a cafe and teahouse owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman and suburban resident Billy Corgan.
13 different artists from across the Midwest performed. Proceeds from the event will go to the Business Recovery Fund to help raise money for businesses that have been closed for several days while the shooting is investigated.
“More than 150 establishments were closed during the FBI investigation, many of them paying out of pocket to compensate their employees despite being closed for a week,” said Nicolas DeGrazia, the festival’s founder. “Turning our biggest show of the year into a helping hand for so many who have supported us over the years is something I’m very proud to be a part of.”
The show is produced by the non-profit Bitter Jester Foundation for the Arts, run by DeGrazia. The town of Highland Park has been a sponsor of the festival since its inception in 2006.
NBC Chicago
News
How ‘Corn Kid’ Blackmailed Kevin Bacon and Everyone Else About Corn
It’s been a big month for corn thanks to an adorable kid who loves corn, who caught the internet’s attention by expressing his very sincere love for corn.
If you’re on TikTok and noticed a crazy amount of corn-related content, here’s some info on the source. The “Corn Kid” meme involves a kid named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, short, and sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth watching if you haven’t already. .
Why is everyone talking (and singing) about corn?
Corn-related content first caught my attention in late August, when I scrolled through my TikTok “For You” page and noticed several videos using the same soundtrack — a catchy song posted by the account TikTok @schmoyoho.
The song is inspired by an interview on Recess Therapy – a web series that asks children questions. In this interview, which debuted earlier in August, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum holds a microphone near a youngster named Tariq, who talks passionately about corn.
“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” says Tariq.
@schmoyoho intro song for any meal/snack with corn 🌽 – from an iconic interview on @doingthings ♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Tariq is missing a front tooth and wears a shirt decorated with double-decker bus designs. He grabs a half-eaten ear of corn and takes a bite or two of it during the interview.
Shapiro-Barnum asks him to describe the corn. “A big bump with pimples,” he says. Tariq suggests corn is $1 and wishes viewers a “corntastic” day.
As of this writing, @schmoyoho’s version of the song has over 8 million likes. In the videos using the melody — of which there are more than 400,000 — people are ranking the lyrics, coming out and showing off the Corn Kid tribute art. Even actor and musician Kevin Bacon jumped on the trend by posting an acoustic version of the Corn Kid song that plays quite well.
The Corn Kid is on Cameo, where you can request a video for $220. He was in a Chipotle advertising. He is sometimes called the CEO of corn.
@thechalkingdad I mean look at this thing! 🌽 #cornsong#cornkid#corn#chalkart#chalk @Recess Therapy ♬ It’s corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Who is the Corn Kid?
Although Tariq has talked endlessly about corn, we don’t know much about the kid behind the meme. According to The Atlantic, he has not made any television appearances or interviews.
When he’s not dropping corn-worthy information, he enjoys playing games like tag and hide-and-seek.
“I play a variety of games,” Tariq says on Recess Therapy, “never lava monster.”
How can I watch the original Corn Kid interview?
If you’ve heard the corn song and want to watch Tariq’s interview from early August, it’s on Recess Therapy’s YouTube channel.
A follow-up post provides even more Tariq content.
Corn is, once again, on the menu.
@mitchdorling All hail the corn child #cheers#tok#fyp#foryou#yes#corn#itscorn#lookatthisthing#lumpofnobs#ithasthejuice#whatelse#supportsmall♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
@ally_yost CORN 🌽 #corn#fyp♬ This is corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
CNET
Andy Ruiz defeats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700
Bikini model Stevie Bamford’s odd Sydney steals booze
Andy Ruiz Jr lays down Luis Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock out Anthony Joshua, then calls for Deontay Wilder showdown after win
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as ‘The Whale’ receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
A series of stabbings leaves 10 dead and 15 injured
Highland Park Music Festival raises funds for local businesses – NBC Chicago
How ‘Corn Kid’ Blackmailed Kevin Bacon and Everyone Else About Corn
Squirrel travels from India to Scotland on boat after 3-week journey, rescued
Bandshell review: Standing room only for Jayhawks’ satisfying setlist of new and old
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”