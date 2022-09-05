Andy Ruiz Jr lays down Luis Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock out Anthony Joshua, then calls for Deontay Wilder showdown after win

Andy Ruiz Jr beat Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision on Sunday night, scoring three impressive knockdowns en route to triumph.

The former world heavyweight champion showed flashes of the dangerous hand speed he used to knock out Anthony Joshua in 2019, and called for a fight with Deontay Wilder after the victory was confirmed.

Getty Ruiz Jr picked up a big win over Ortiz, soliciting him three times in the process

Getty Ortiz had to step off the canvas several times

The fight started with Ortiz trying to gain control via his left jab in the opening minute.

Ruiz Jr wasn’t intimidated though and used his famous heavyweight hand speed to catch the Cuban with a few clean shots.

However, it was Ortiz who finished the first round the strongest by hammering the Mexican-American with a hard left that caught his attention.

In the second, the action opened up when Ruiz Jr floored Ortiz with a superb short right hand to the side of the head.

The Cuban got back to his feet, but not for long as he collapsed to the canvas again for a second knockdown soon after with his legs still wobbly.

Remarkably though, Ortiz fought back after that and appeared to hurt Ruiz Jr with a few hard lefts before the bell rang.

Getty Ruiz Jr’s hand speed and counter punches saw him outclass Ortiz

Getty He showed he still has the quick hooks he used to dethrone AJ

In rounds three and four, the Mexican-American boxed more carefully as a result.

Ruiz Jr’s fast counters continued to trouble Ortiz, although the exchanges were noticeably quieter than in the dramatic second.

The fifth and sixth rounds were positive for the Cuban as he dodged many shots and countered effectively.

As they reached the halfway point, Ruiz Jr appeared up front with both knockdowns in his favor, but Ortiz came back into the fight.

Getty Ortiz did well to recover every time he was knocked down

Round seven saw Ruiz Jr less passive as he tried to end this pattern of positivity for Ortiz and knocked him down for the third time with another hard and fast right hand.

The speed of the hook to the side of the head was reminiscent of the punches he used to knock Joshua out in 2019.

In the eighth, the Cuban once again looked to show he still had a lot to do in the fight and arguably won the round with his more forceful approach.

Ruiz Jr responded by coming out firing in the ninth round, but Ortiz’s counter shots ensured he remained wary.

Getty Ortiz had moments of success, but it wasn’t enough

CBP Deontay Wilder was at ringside and visited Ortiz in his locker room before the fight

The action slowed until Ortiz went bust in the last round.

Unfortunately for the Cuban, Ruiz Jr had no intention of losing his lead and did enough to reach the final bell.

He won by unanimous decision with scores of 113-112, 114-111, 114-111.

In the aftermath, he called for a fight with Deontay Wilder, who was sitting at ringside.

Ruiz Jr said: “God willing he wins in October. We are in the same organization. I want to thank Al Haymon. We can make this fight happen and let’s do it, let’s go”

Wilder replied: “Deontay Wilder is back, we are always looking for big exciting fights. If that’s what’s next, I have to take care of business, but after that, we can move on.