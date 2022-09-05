News
Andy Ruiz Jr lays down Luis Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock out Anthony Joshua, then calls for Deontay Wilder showdown after win
Andy Ruiz Jr beat Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision on Sunday night, scoring three impressive knockdowns en route to triumph.
The former world heavyweight champion showed flashes of the dangerous hand speed he used to knock out Anthony Joshua in 2019, and called for a fight with Deontay Wilder after the victory was confirmed.
The fight started with Ortiz trying to gain control via his left jab in the opening minute.
Ruiz Jr wasn’t intimidated though and used his famous heavyweight hand speed to catch the Cuban with a few clean shots.
However, it was Ortiz who finished the first round the strongest by hammering the Mexican-American with a hard left that caught his attention.
In the second, the action opened up when Ruiz Jr floored Ortiz with a superb short right hand to the side of the head.
The Cuban got back to his feet, but not for long as he collapsed to the canvas again for a second knockdown soon after with his legs still wobbly.
Remarkably though, Ortiz fought back after that and appeared to hurt Ruiz Jr with a few hard lefts before the bell rang.
In rounds three and four, the Mexican-American boxed more carefully as a result.
Ruiz Jr’s fast counters continued to trouble Ortiz, although the exchanges were noticeably quieter than in the dramatic second.
The fifth and sixth rounds were positive for the Cuban as he dodged many shots and countered effectively.
As they reached the halfway point, Ruiz Jr appeared up front with both knockdowns in his favor, but Ortiz came back into the fight.
Round seven saw Ruiz Jr less passive as he tried to end this pattern of positivity for Ortiz and knocked him down for the third time with another hard and fast right hand.
The speed of the hook to the side of the head was reminiscent of the punches he used to knock Joshua out in 2019.
In the eighth, the Cuban once again looked to show he still had a lot to do in the fight and arguably won the round with his more forceful approach.
Ruiz Jr responded by coming out firing in the ninth round, but Ortiz’s counter shots ensured he remained wary.
The action slowed until Ortiz went bust in the last round.
Unfortunately for the Cuban, Ruiz Jr had no intention of losing his lead and did enough to reach the final bell.
He won by unanimous decision with scores of 113-112, 114-111, 114-111.
In the aftermath, he called for a fight with Deontay Wilder, who was sitting at ringside.
Ruiz Jr said: “God willing he wins in October. We are in the same organization. I want to thank Al Haymon. We can make this fight happen and let’s do it, let’s go”
Wilder replied: “Deontay Wilder is back, we are always looking for big exciting fights. If that’s what’s next, I have to take care of business, but after that, we can move on.
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as ‘The Whale’ receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and won accolades for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, ‘The Whale.’
The 53-year-old actor kept his cool best as he walked the famous festival’s red carpet, only to burst into tears once inside the cinema as onlookers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for her performance, according to Variety.
Fraser, who has remained largely out of the spotlight after dealing with physical ailments from performing several of his own on-screen stunts, was later plagued with the mental repercussions of an alleged sexual assault incident. occurred in 2003.
He returns to the big screen once again for what many believe will be an Oscar contender role as Charlie, a 600-pound gay man who feels like his life is coming to an end.
BRENDAN FRASER TURNS INTO A 600LB RECLUSE FOR NEW FILM ‘THE WHALE’
Fraser was visibly moved by the response to the film as he could barely get up as the crowd cheered after the credits rolled at the end of the film in video captured inside the festival.
“Brendan Fraser is back – and he sobbed during the six minute #Venezia79 standing ovation for #TheWhale,” Ramin Setoodeh tweeted.
BRENDAN FRASER TALKS ABOUT TRANSFORMING 600 POUNDS IN ‘THE WHALE’: ‘I WANTED TO DISAPPEAR’
He then added, “The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic that Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the applause from the crowd made him stay.”
During a press interview before the show, Fraser expressed his gratitude for the “warm reception” he has received since discussing his latest work.
“I can’t wait to see how this movie will make a deep impression on everyone as well as me,” he said via The New York Times.
Fraser recalled having to wear a large amount of prosthetics that sometimes weighed as much as 300 pounds to play Charlie, a reclusive character based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play Off-Broadway.
“I needed to learn how to move in a new way,” Fraser said. “I developed muscles that I didn’t know I had. I even felt a dizzy feeling at the end of the day when all the devices were removed, like you would feel stepping off the boat onto the quay here in Venice.”
But still, walking in Charlie’s footsteps gave Fraser “an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar because I learned that it takes an incredibly strong person physically, mentally, to inhabit that physical being. And I think it’s Charlie.”
The role represents a big comeback for Fraser’s career as it is his first starring role in nearly a decade. The ‘The Mummy’ star has roles this year in Mart Scorsese’s latest Western ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and with Dawn Olivieri and Marcia Cross in ‘Behind the Curtain of Night.’
When asked if he was excited about his career prospects again, Fraser remained humble.
“My crystal ball is broken,” Fraser said. “I don’t know if yours works, but meet me after the show, and we’ll take a look together.”
A series of stabbings leaves 10 dead and 15 injured
At least ten people have died and 15 others injured in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan following a series of stabbing attacks.
The stabbings allegedly took place “at several locations in James Smith’s Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon,” adding to a total of 13 crime scenes, according to USA today.
“It’s horrific what happened in our province today,” Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, told reporters.
Blackmore did not provide a motive for the two suspects wanted by police and said some of the victims were targeted while others may have been randomly attacked. Police said the two suspects were last seen in Saskatchewan’s capital, Regina.
“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Don’t leave a safe place. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhiking hikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not release police locations,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Twitter.
Weldon resident Doreen Lees, an 89-year-old grandmother, told reporters she and her daughter may have seen the suspects driving down the street early in the morning when a man approached her daughter on his porch saying he was hurt and needed help. . The man reportedly fled just as the girl said she would call for help.
“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked for his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” Lees said. USA today. “He said his face was so hurt he couldn’t show it.”
“I followed him for a bit to see if he was okay. My daughter said, ‘Don’t follow him, come back here,’” Lees added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently signed into law a series of highly restrictive gun control policies, called the stabbings “horrific and heartbreaking”.
“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. Thinking of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt,” Trudeau tweeted. “We are monitoring the situation closely and urging everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.
The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I think of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022
The two suspects are still at large and have been identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.
Damien and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the Saskatchewan attacks that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured, are still at large.
— Cult MTL (@CultMTL) September 5, 2022
News
Highland Park Music Festival raises funds for local businesses – NBC Chicago
The Bitter Jester Music Festival, which was canceled due to the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, took place on Sunday.
The festival was held at Madame Zuzu’s, a cafe and teahouse owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman and suburban resident Billy Corgan.
13 different artists from across the Midwest performed. Proceeds from the event will go to the Business Recovery Fund to help raise money for businesses that have been closed for several days while the shooting is investigated.
“More than 150 establishments were closed during the FBI investigation, many of them paying out of pocket to compensate their employees despite being closed for a week,” said Nicolas DeGrazia, the festival’s founder. “Turning our biggest show of the year into a helping hand for so many who have supported us over the years is something I’m very proud to be a part of.”
The show is produced by the non-profit Bitter Jester Foundation for the Arts, run by DeGrazia. The town of Highland Park has been a sponsor of the festival since its inception in 2006.
News
How ‘Corn Kid’ Blackmailed Kevin Bacon and Everyone Else About Corn
It’s been a big month for corn thanks to an adorable kid who loves corn, who caught the internet’s attention by expressing his very sincere love for corn.
If you’re on TikTok and noticed a crazy amount of corn-related content, here’s some info on the source. The “Corn Kid” meme involves a kid named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, short, and sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth watching if you haven’t already. .
Why is everyone talking (and singing) about corn?
Corn-related content first caught my attention in late August, when I scrolled through my TikTok “For You” page and noticed several videos using the same soundtrack — a catchy song posted by the account TikTok @schmoyoho.
The song is inspired by an interview on Recess Therapy – a web series that asks children questions. In this interview, which debuted earlier in August, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum holds a microphone near a youngster named Tariq, who talks passionately about corn.
“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” says Tariq.
@schmoyoho intro song for any meal/snack with corn 🌽 – from an iconic interview on @doingthings ♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Tariq is missing a front tooth and wears a shirt decorated with double-decker bus designs. He grabs a half-eaten ear of corn and takes a bite or two of it during the interview.
Shapiro-Barnum asks him to describe the corn. “A big bump with pimples,” he says. Tariq suggests corn is $1 and wishes viewers a “corntastic” day.
As of this writing, @schmoyoho’s version of the song has over 8 million likes. In the videos using the melody — of which there are more than 400,000 — people are ranking the lyrics, coming out and showing off the Corn Kid tribute art. Even actor and musician Kevin Bacon jumped on the trend by posting an acoustic version of the Corn Kid song that plays quite well.
The Corn Kid is on Cameo, where you can request a video for $220. He was in a Chipotle advertising. He is sometimes called the CEO of corn.
@thechalkingdad I mean look at this thing! 🌽 #cornsong#cornkid#corn#chalkart#chalk @Recess Therapy ♬ It’s corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Who is the Corn Kid?
Although Tariq has talked endlessly about corn, we don’t know much about the kid behind the meme. According to The Atlantic, he has not made any television appearances or interviews.
When he’s not dropping corn-worthy information, he enjoys playing games like tag and hide-and-seek.
“I play a variety of games,” Tariq says on Recess Therapy, “never lava monster.”
How can I watch the original Corn Kid interview?
If you’ve heard the corn song and want to watch Tariq’s interview from early August, it’s on Recess Therapy’s YouTube channel.
A follow-up post provides even more Tariq content.
Corn is, once again, on the menu.
@mitchdorling All hail the corn child #cheers#tok#fyp#foryou#yes#corn#itscorn#lookatthisthing#lumpofnobs#ithasthejuice#whatelse#supportsmall♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
@ally_yost CORN 🌽 #corn#fyp♬ This is corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
News
Squirrel travels from India to Scotland on boat after 3-week journey, rescued
A squirrel made it all the way from India to Scotland on a boat after traveling hundreds of miles and was rescued by staff from New Arc Wildlife Hospital, North East Wildlife & Animal Rescue Centre, in Aberdeenshire.
A post was shared on Facebook by The New Arc on August 30 with a photo of the squirrel.
According to the message, crew members received a call on August 29 from two locals who work for Pest Solutions in Aberdeen.
They asked if the rescue center would take in the squirrel they spotted on a boat arriving from India. An hour after receiving the call, members of the hospital showed up and secured the squirrel in a pet carrier.
“Our knowledge of Indian squirrels is hardly encyclopaedic, so we used the time between the call and its arrival to quickly inform us of the likely arrival. India has over 40 different species of squirrels ranging from ground squirrels to giant flying squirrels. However, we decided to arrange accommodation for the most likely species which was one of the banded squirrels,” the post added.
The hospital further said it was an Indian palm squirrel, also known as the three-banded palm squirrel, which is the most common type seen in gardens across the country. , the post added.
Rescuers gave him the nickname “Zippy” because they saw that he was extremely active, fit and fast. The Indian palm squirrel spent three weeks sailing the seas on a boat before being rescued by wildlife hospital staff.
According to Wildlife Hospital, Zippy is now in good condition and they have started looking for a new forever home for him.
News
Bandshell review: Standing room only for Jayhawks’ satisfying setlist of new and old
A key element of the fuel that drives the Minnesota State Fair is nostalgia. While there’s plenty of talk about what’s new this year, the chief attraction of the Fair is its unchanging nature. And one 2022 visit to its clogged streets would be enough to convince you that when Minnesotans were pining for a return to “normal”, the Fair could be the ideal distillation of what they meant.
On Sunday evening, there was a distinctive niche of nostalgia being indulged over at the Bandshell Stage. That’s where the Jayhawks were holding forth as headliners, with plans to do so again Monday on the Fair’s final night. This felt like a clubber’s night out, with many an attendee in the standing-room-only crowd reminiscing about the long-gone Twin Cities bars where they used to catch this band.
Yet it was also a notably multi-generational crowd, with some teens standing and singing along to songs from the band’s early years, patrons of their grandparents’ generation looking on admiringly. And, unlike a lot of acts that emerged in the ’80s and ’90s, the Jayhawks not only play the old songs as well as or better than back in the day, but have released three albums full of new material in the past six years, each standing up well next to the favorites the enthusiastic crowd came to sing and sway to.
There was plenty to remind those in attendance what was always special about the Jayhawks. Back in the mid-’80s, when the bands bursting out of Twin Cities rock clubs and gaining national attention were such raucous rock outfits as Hüsker Dü and the Replacements, along came this country-flavored folk-rock band ready to help spearhead an Americana revival with Everly-esque harmonies and more than a bit of the Beatles and Byrds in their sound.
The band’s rising national profile may have been short-circuited by the mid-’90s departure of Marc Olson, one of its two singer-songwriters. But the other, Gary Louris, kept the group going and found some success, those Jayhawks harmonies now shared with drummer Tim O’Reagan and keyboardist Karen Grotberg, both of whom sounded splendid on Sunday night.
Louris now lives in Canada and doesn’t get back onto his old stomping grounds as often. So maybe it was his own nostalgia for the clubs of his youth that inspired the band to rock it up. Louris took every opportunity to deliver a scorching solo, with “Trouble” a standout early in the set and 1992’s “Waiting for the Sun” sent aloft with the kind of blazing three-minute solo most guitarists would save for a song’s climax rather than its intro.
But there were also some lovely ballads that proved an ideal combination of country, folk, pop and rock, such as “Everybody Knows” (a Louris song recorded by the Chicks), “Angelyne” and “Save It for a Rainy Day.” And the hootenanny of the night was clearly “Blue,” the lovely 1995 mid-tempo ballad sent swirling by the raised voices of the misty-eyed crowd.
For much of the set, the band was reunited with former member Kraig Johnson. He was also in the singer-songwriter consortium Golden Smog with Louris and Jayhawks bassist Marc Perlman. As was former Soul Asylum guitarist Danny Murphy, who joined the Jayhawks for an spirited twangy encore of “Until You Came Along.” Sorry, another Smogger, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, didn’t show, but this was a pretty darn satisfying set nonetheless.
The Jayhawks
- When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Where: Minnesota State Fair Bandshell
- Tickets: Free with fair admission ($17-$12)
- Capsule: Local legends of Americana return with an exhilaratingly rocky set.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
