News
Bandshell review: Standing room only for Jayhawks’ satisfying setlist of new and old
A key element of the fuel that drives the Minnesota State Fair is nostalgia. While there’s plenty of talk about what’s new this year, the chief attraction of the Fair is its unchanging nature. And one 2022 visit to its clogged streets would be enough to convince you that when Minnesotans were pining for a return to “normal”, the Fair could be the ideal distillation of what they meant.
On Sunday evening, there was a distinctive niche of nostalgia being indulged over at the Bandshell Stage. That’s where the Jayhawks were holding forth as headliners, with plans to do so again Monday on the Fair’s final night. This felt like a clubber’s night out, with many an attendee in the standing-room-only crowd reminiscing about the long-gone Twin Cities bars where they used to catch this band.
Yet it was also a notably multi-generational crowd, with some teens standing and singing along to songs from the band’s early years, patrons of their grandparents’ generation looking on admiringly. And, unlike a lot of acts that emerged in the ’80s and ’90s, the Jayhawks not only play the old songs as well as or better than back in the day, but have released three albums full of new material in the past six years, each standing up well next to the favorites the enthusiastic crowd came to sing and sway to.
There was plenty to remind those in attendance what was always special about the Jayhawks. Back in the mid-’80s, when the bands bursting out of Twin Cities rock clubs and gaining national attention were such raucous rock outfits as Hüsker Dü and the Replacements, along came this country-flavored folk-rock band ready to help spearhead an Americana revival with Everly-esque harmonies and more than a bit of the Beatles and Byrds in their sound.
The band’s rising national profile may have been short-circuited by the mid-’90s departure of Marc Olson, one of its two singer-songwriters. But the other, Gary Louris, kept the group going and found some success, those Jayhawks harmonies now shared with drummer Tim O’Reagan and keyboardist Karen Grotberg, both of whom sounded splendid on Sunday night.
Louris now lives in Canada and doesn’t get back onto his old stomping grounds as often. So maybe it was his own nostalgia for the clubs of his youth that inspired the band to rock it up. Louris took every opportunity to deliver a scorching solo, with “Trouble” a standout early in the set and 1992’s “Waiting for the Sun” sent aloft with the kind of blazing three-minute solo most guitarists would save for a song’s climax rather than its intro.
But there were also some lovely ballads that proved an ideal combination of country, folk, pop and rock, such as “Everybody Knows” (a Louris song recorded by the Chicks), “Angelyne” and “Save It for a Rainy Day.” And the hootenanny of the night was clearly “Blue,” the lovely 1995 mid-tempo ballad sent swirling by the raised voices of the misty-eyed crowd.
For much of the set, the band was reunited with former member Kraig Johnson. He was also in the singer-songwriter consortium Golden Smog with Louris and Jayhawks bassist Marc Perlman. As was former Soul Asylum guitarist Danny Murphy, who joined the Jayhawks for an spirited twangy encore of “Until You Came Along.” Sorry, another Smogger, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, didn’t show, but this was a pretty darn satisfying set nonetheless.
The Jayhawks
- When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Where: Minnesota State Fair Bandshell
- Tickets: Free with fair admission ($17-$12)
- Capsule: Local legends of Americana return with an exhilaratingly rocky set.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
News
On this historic day, September 5, 1774, the First Continental Congress met in Philadelphia
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The First Continental Congress, a brazen show of defiance and union of the American colonies on the road to revolution, met on this historic day, September 5, 1774.
It was the first time that many transformative figures in human history known as the Founding Fathers had met.
John Adams, Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, John Jay and George Washington all attended the convention at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia.
The rally of colonial leaders was sparked by the increasingly dire battle — a pressure cooker of punishment and protest — brewing between Parliament and the city of Boston.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPT. 2, 1945, WORLD WAR II ENDS AS JAPAN FORMALLY SURRENDS TO US ALLIES
“All over North America the settlers rose up in solidarity with the people of Massachusetts,” notes George Washington’s Mount Vernon Library on the origins of the Continental Congress.
The convention came in the wake of the Boston Tea Party of December 1773. The colonists responded to a new round of parliamentary taxes by dumping cargoes of British tea into Boston harbor.
Parliament redoubled its efforts with the intolerable acts of May 1774.
They closed Boston Harbor to commerce, revoked the Massachusetts charter, and severely restricted local government meetings, among other affronts to a colony that had grown accustomed to self-rule over the past 150-plus years.
The colonial rulers were stunned by the intolerable acts. They realized that Britain’s unchecked power to financially and politically punish Massachusetts, which had no representation in Parliament, might soon hit them.
PRESIDENTS DAY: GOOD TIPS FROM GREAT AMERICAN PRESIDENTS FOR AMERICA TODAY
They demanded a unified colonial response.
“Goods arrived in Massachusetts from as far south as Georgia, and in the late spring of 1774 nine of the colonies called for a continental congress. The Virginia Correspondence Committee is widely credited with being at the origin of the invitation,” says Mount Vernon.
The convention was seen throughout New England, and in Massachusetts in particular, as an enthusiastic assertion of American autonomy in the face of growing animosity with Britain.
There had been an enthusiastic start for the Continental Congress delegates.
“There had been an enthusiastic departure from Boston, August 10, 1774, and in sight of the British troops,” wrote the late David McCullough of the Massachusetts delegation’s departure for the convention in his 2001 biography “John Adams “.
DAVID MCCULLOUGH, AMERICAN HISTORIAN AND RECIPIENT OF THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, DIES AT 89
“It was a triumphant and quiet journey of nearly three weeks, with welcoming parties welcoming them in town after town. They were feasted and toasted, prayers were said, church bells rang,” said also wrote MuCullough.
“In New Haven, ‘all the bells were ringing’, people crowded to doors and windows ‘as if to attend a coronation’”.
The First Continental Congress consisted of 56 delegates from 12 of the original 13 colonies – Georgia did not participate. It lasted until October 26.
Delegates were divided over a plan to respond to intolerable British policies.
“Some preferred more defensive and potentially violent modes of action, like the Suffolk Resolves, while others believed in peaceful protest like the Bill of Rights,” writes the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, AUGUST 10, 1776, THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ARRIVES IN LONDON
“Despite these difficulties, the delegates overcame these obstacles and produced several very significant results from the First Continental Congress.”
“It was one of the best days of my life.” — John Adams
The boldest step taken by the Continental Congress was to pass the Suffolk Resolves, written in Boston, on September 17.
Among other actions, the resolutions called on Massachusetts to boycott British goods, renounce allegiance to the crown, and stockpile military supplies.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” wrote John Adams in his diary.
“This day has convinced me that America will support Massachusetts or perish with her.”
British Redcoats marched from Boston on Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, aiming to seize this colonial cache of arms.
They were met by Massachusetts Minutemen on Lexington Green and a bloody shootout ensued.
The American Revolution had begun.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A second Continental Congress was held in 1776 with the war underway.
This second convention, on July 4, 1776, would publicly break America’s allegiance once and for all to Great Britain.
Fox
News
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols beats Cubs in last game, close to history – NBC Chicago
Pujols beats Cubs in last game, closes story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Of course he did.
After years of the Cubs’ tormented pitching, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one last big swing — likely in his last plate appearance against the North Siders.
Locked in a scoreless tie with the Cubs on Sunday, the Cardinals brought in Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, as an eighth-inning pinch hitter.
Pujols drove an 0-1 fastball from left-hander Brandon Hughes for a two-run homer that cleared the Cubs bullpen beyond the left-field fence.
For Pujols, it was the No. 695 home run in his 22-season decorated career — one shy of fourth-most Alex Rodriguez in baseball history.
He is a handful of homers away from becoming the fourth player to hit the 700 mark.
RELATED: Cubs pay tribute to Pujols’ ‘crazy’ career
Pujols hit 59 career home runs against the Cubs, his second record against any opponent behind the Astros (62).
Sunday’s home run was the difference after a pitching duel between Marcus Stroman and Miles Mikolas.
Stroman allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings, striking out five. Mikolas went eight innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Cardinals won the season series 13-6 over the Cubs.
Click here to follow the Cubs Talk podcast.
To download
Download MyTeams today!
NBC Chicago
News
The new British Prime Minister will be announced at 11:30 GMT on September 05, 2022
more soon
The results of the Conservative Party leadership vote will be announced at 12.30pm UK time, or 11.30am GMT, on Monday 5 September.
Liz Truss appears well ahead and is the bookies favorite to win. In her campaign, she practically promised to throw money at all the problems that exist (and the UK has many of them, the most critical at the moment because of the energy crisis and the soaring climate. ‘inflation). The more money it promises (which the market will see as a stimulus), the greater the pressure will be on the Bank of England to rise faster and faster, at the margin.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Kyrgios confused over rule, beats 2021 US Open champion Medvedev
NEW YORK (AP) — Unsure of the relevant rule, Nick Kyrgios lost a point by running around the net to hit a ball that was going to land far. He shouted at his guest box. He argued with the chair umpire. More importantly, and it happened more recently than ever for him, Kyrgios won, knocking out defending US Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvevev.
Building on the momentum he created by reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios advanced to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time beating Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6- 3, 6-2 Sunday evening.
The 23rd-seeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian, has never made it past the third round of the US Open until now, going 0-4 at this stage until this year. But Kyrgios has also never managed to turn his undisputed talent into terrific play or any semblance of consistency as has been the case lately.
“I’m just happy to finally be able to show my talent in New York,” he said. “I haven’t had too many good trips here.”
He reached his first Grand Slam semi-final, then his first Grand Slam final, at the All England Club in July, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the title match. Then, Kyrgios won his first ATP title in three years in Washington in August. He followed that up with a win over Medvedev in a hard-court tournament in Montreal shortly after. He has led the ATP Tour in wins since June.
And now, with his big serve producing 21 aces on Sunday and his go-anywhere style working perfectly against Medvedev, Kyrgios must be seen as a serious championship contender at the US Open.
Medvedev, meanwhile, was playing well enough to win all nine sets he contested in Week 1 and looks set to try to become the first man to win back-to-back trophies in New York since Roger Federer last won. of his five consecutive sets. from 2004-08.
Instead, Medvedev – whose win over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final ended his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 – will drop the No. 1. Three players have a chance to replace him there: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.
On Tuesday, Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semi-finals.
___
More AP coverage of US Open tennis: and
yahoo
News
How seniors can get a steady flow of money using this program. Details
A steady stream of income after retirement is a luxury enjoyed by only a few.
Investing in retirement benefits like PPF and others can help prepare you for life after retirement, but they have certain limitations.
For seniors facing cash flow issues, the reverse mortgage system could be a good option to manage steady cash flow. The government introduced the scheme to provide a supplementary income scheme for people over 60 years of age.
Under the Reverse Mortgage Program, seniors can receive periodic monthly payments on any residential property they own.
They can mortgage the property as collateral with a bank or financial institution and obtain a loan in return. The maximum monthly payment under the scheme is capped at Rs 50,000 per year.
Eligibility
To qualify for a loan under the reverse mortgage loan offered by banks, the applicant must be over 60 years of age.
The loan can only be granted on the mortgage of a fully owned and self-acquired home that is neither inherited nor donated.
The mortgaged property must be at least 20 years old. The scheme is not accessible to seniors living in rental accommodation.
How the Reverse Mortgage Works?
The bank will finalize your quantum eligibility for the loan based on the condition of the house. Usually, the loan-to-value ratio under this program is 60-80%.
This means the property is worth Rs 1 crore; the loan amount can be between Rs 60 and 80 lakh. The maximum loan amount offered by most banks is Rs 1 crore, even when the value of the property is higher.
The maximum loan term offered is 10 to 20 years in major banks.
The bank then disburses a loan amount to the borrower through periodic payments after taking into account a margin for interest charges and price fluctuations.
Periodic payments, also called reverse EMIs, are received by the borrower during the term of the fixed loan. With each monthly or quarterly payment, the individual’s equity or interest in the home decreases.
Repayment
The loan amount under the program is due after the death of the last survivor. The borrowers heir has the option to settle the loan by paying the amount owed along with accrued interest.
However, if the nominee cannot repay the loan, the bank recovers the amount through the proceeds from the sale of the property.
The additional amount after the sale of the property and the settlement of the loan is paid to the legal heir of the borrower. If the sale proceeds are less than the accrued capital plus the amount of interest, the bank bears the loss.
ndtv
News
A few showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Labor Day
Bandshell review: Standing room only for Jayhawks’ satisfying setlist of new and old
On this historic day, September 5, 1774, the First Continental Congress met in Philadelphia
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols beats Cubs in last game, close to history – NBC Chicago
Ethereum Price Close To The Critical Support Level, Further Downside Could Be A Possibility
The new British Prime Minister will be announced at 11:30 GMT on September 05, 2022
Kyrgios confused over rule, beats 2021 US Open champion Medvedev
How seniors can get a steady flow of money using this program. Details
A few showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Labor Day
Chilean voters overwhelmingly reject left-wing constitution: ‘A path of hope’
Battle for books rages in North Texas school district amid outcry over new policy
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”