Bikini model Stevie Bamford’s odd Sydney steals booze

Stevie Bamford went on a bizarre shoplifting spree in Sydney worth nearly $250

Former model has been told she will ‘probably’ face jail after stealing 22 booze

A former bikini model has been warned she could be sent to jail after stealing liquor bottles from liquor stores in Sydney’s east just months after she was convicted of defrauding a luxury hotel .

Stevie Bamford was due to be sentenced in Waverley Local Court on Monday after being found guilty of three counts of theft under $2,000.

However, when she entered court shortly after 10.30am wearing silver heels and her long black hair pulled back into a high ponytail, the case was adjourned.

But not before magistrate Jacqueline Milledge sternly warned the 31-year-old that she is “probably going to jail”.

‘I’ve looked at your criminal history and you definitely risk jail time,’ Ms Milledge told Bamford.

“A sentencing report needs to be prepared, the court needs to know what’s going on in your life and what to do with you… you’re in the wrong place.”

Bamford nodded and said she “got it.”

The court issued a warrant for the arrest of Bamford, the daughter of former rugby league international Peter Tunks, in August after she failed to appear in court.

According to court documents, the Bamfords stole nearly $240 worth of alcohol from First Choice Liquor in Maroubra and Dan Murphy’s in Kingsford over three weeks in June and July.

Bamford (pictured) went to liquor stores and put the alcohol – including bottles of Glenfiddich scotch and Absolut passion fruit vodka – in her bag before leaving, a court heard

The Malabar resident went to the liquor stores and put the booze – including bottles of Glenfiddich scotch and Absolut passion fruit vodka – in her bag before leaving.

Court documents show Bamford managed to steal 22 containers of alcohol, including pre-mixed watermelon vodka drinks as well as Jack Daniels and coke cans.

Police say Bamford carried out the three brazen robberies in broad daylight.

It is the 10th set of charges against Sydney’s wife in the past 10 years after the court was told Bamford had been hit with nine previous charges since 2011, including assaulting a police officer , aggravated breaking and entering and driving with ice and cocaine in his system.

Bamford is serving a 12-month community correction order after being found guilty of defrauding the Hilton Hotel on George St in Sydney last year.

She was found guilty of defrauding a luxury hotel when she used another woman’s credit card to pay for accommodation she could not afford.

At the time of his sentencing, the court was told that Bamford had a strong drug addiction and significant mental health issues.

The court had previously been told that the new charges were a breach of bail conditions imposed on Bamford as part of his community correction order.

On the previous occasion, a warrant had been issued for Bamford’s arrest and she had been found guilty in his absence.

The three robbery charges come a decade after she made international headlines for falsely accusing a tuktuk driver of raping her in Thailand.

The then 21-year-old told Thai police she was returning home from a night out with her boyfriend when the driver took her to a secluded location and raped her while she was being held.

She later admitted that she lied to the police because she didn’t want her boyfriend to be angry because she was coming home late.

She was convicted of making a false statement and sentenced to 15 days in a Thai detention center.