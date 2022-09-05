Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown

18 seconds ago

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $19,500 support zone.

  • Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,500 resistance.
  • The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a short-term rising channel forming with support near $19,750 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could accelerate lower if there is a clear move below the $19,600 and $19,500 levels.

Bitcoin Price Remains in a Range

Bitcoin price traded in a range below the $20,500 and $20,550 resistance levels. BTC failed on many occasions to clear the $20,500 resistance zone.

At the same time, the bulls were active above the $19,500 support zone. The recent low was formed near $19,600 and the price is now moving higher in the range. There was a minor increase above the $19,750 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,397 swing high to $19,600 low.

Bitcoin price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a short-term rising channel forming with support near $19,750 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,397 swing high to $19,600 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might send the price towards $20,500. Any more gains might start a steady move towards the $21,200 resistance zone.

Downside Break in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,750 zone.

The next major support sits near the $19,600 level. The main support sits near the $19,500 level. A break below the $19,500 support might spark a sharp decline towards $18,800. Any more losses might call for a move to $18,500 in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,750, followed by $19,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,350 and $20,500.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price May Rally If Buyers Jump Above This Hurdle

2 hours ago

September 5, 2022

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin price is back to struggling below the $20,000 price level. The coin over the last 24 hours has barely depicted any movement.

In the last week, Bitcoin price fell by 1.7%. Overall, the king coin has been consolidating at this price mark over the last week now.

The technical outlook of Bitcoin has remained negative as the charts have not been favouring bulls.

Broader market weakness has been prevailing for almost a few months now. Sellers have become more active in the past week.

Bitcoin at the moment has been trading at a 71% low as compared to its all-time high which happened a little less than one year ago.

Buyers have to reclaim the immediate price ceiling for the asset to defeat the bulls. If BTC trades above the overhead resistance mark for long enough then the bulls could again attempt to defend the $20,000 price level.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $19,733 on the four-hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was trading at $19,733 at the time of writing. Sellers had taken over the market as the volume of Bitcoin traded decreased in the last trading session.

The bulls have been facing constant resistance at the $20,000 price level.

Constant and continued rejections could push Bitcoin price to trade near the $18,000 support level. If buyers reclaim the $20,000 level, the other stiff resistance mark stood at $21,600.

Once the buyers topple that level, Bitcoin price could experience a rally. On the other hand, one push from the bears will force BTC to fall to $19,000.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin registered a fall in buying strength on the four-hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

The fall in BTC value has made buyers underconfident. The market strength has remained wobbly for a couple of months now.

Sellers have been dominating over the last few months with Bitcoin occasionally dropping into the oversold region.

The Relative Strength Index was more or less always beneath the half-line over the past week.

Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line too, signifying that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin displayed a sell signal on the four-hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

The other technical indicators also depicted how the sellers continued to drive the price lower. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence helps to understand the market momentum and chance of a price reversal.

MACD was bearish as it experienced a bearish crossover and depicted red histograms above the half-line. This also indicates a sell signal for the coin explaining why buyers were low in number.

Chaikin Money Flow signals the volume of capital inflows and outflows. CMF was spotted very close to the half-line after it noted a downtick. The downtick is a sign of weakened capital inflows at press time.

Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Cardano Community All Geared For Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork

7 hours ago

September 5, 2022

Cardano'S Much Awaited Vasil Hardfork Upgrade Postponed To Next Month
Altcoin News
  • The ADA price has soared by more than 12 percent in the last 7 days.
  • Robinhood listed Cardano (ADA) recently boosting further interest.

Since Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, and the IOHK team announced September 22 as the date for the Vasil hard fork, the ADA price has soared by more than 12 percent in the last 7 days. The ADA price rose by 4% today, indicating increased interest from whales and investors.

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, and the IOHK announced Friday that the Vasil hard fork will take place on September 22. There have been two postponements of the much-anticipated Vasil hard fork, first in June and again at the end of July. After extensive testing, IOHK and the engineers sought a seamless transfer to the new network.

No Further Delay Expected

Earlier, Charles Hoskinson has dropped hints that the Vasil hard fork on the Cardano mainnet is expected to occur before the end of September. In addition, a date will be announced after the collection of information from SPOs and cryptocurrency exchanges about their level of readiness.

In addition, 75% of blocks were produced by SPOs using the 1.35.3 node, the major exchanges upgraded to the 1.35.3 node, and the top DApps tested with the node, fulfilling all three requirements for the Vasil hard fork. As a metric, this indicator has increased by more than 87%. Both the exchanges and the DApps have given the all-clear that they will complete the upgrades and testing by the expected date of September 22.

Following Robinhood’s September 1 listing of the currency and the confirmation of the September 20 date for the Vasil hard fork, whale activity in Cardano has increased. Over the last two days, ADA has been the most popular token purchased by the 500 largest BSC whales.

Blockchain

Binance to Halt Terra Token Transactions Via Shuttle Bridge

8 hours ago

September 5, 2022

Where To Buy Terra 2.0?
