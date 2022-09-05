Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as ‘The Whale’ receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brendan Fraser reveled in the spotlight once again at the Venice Film Festival and won accolades for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, ‘The Whale.’

The 53-year-old actor kept his cool best as he walked the famous festival’s red carpet, only to burst into tears once inside the cinema as onlookers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for her performance, according to Variety.

Fraser, who has remained largely out of the spotlight after dealing with physical ailments from performing several of his own on-screen stunts, was later plagued with the mental repercussions of an alleged sexual assault incident. occurred in 2003.

He returns to the big screen once again for what many believe will be an Oscar contender role as Charlie, a 600-pound gay man who feels like his life is coming to an end.

BRENDAN FRASER TURNS INTO A 600LB RECLUSE FOR NEW FILM ‘THE WHALE’

Fraser was visibly moved by the response to the film as he could barely get up as the crowd cheered after the credits rolled at the end of the film in video captured inside the festival.

“Brendan Fraser is back – and he sobbed during the six minute #Venezia79 standing ovation for #TheWhale,” Ramin Setoodeh tweeted.

BRENDAN FRASER TALKS ABOUT TRANSFORMING 600 POUNDS IN ‘THE WHALE’: ‘I WANTED TO DISAPPEAR’

He then added, “The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic that Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the applause from the crowd made him stay.”

During a press interview before the show, Fraser expressed his gratitude for the “warm reception” he has received since discussing his latest work.

“I can’t wait to see how this movie will make a deep impression on everyone as well as me,” he said via The New York Times.

Fraser recalled having to wear a large amount of prosthetics that sometimes weighed as much as 300 pounds to play Charlie, a reclusive character based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play Off-Broadway.

“I needed to learn how to move in a new way,” Fraser said. “I developed muscles that I didn’t know I had. I even felt a dizzy feeling at the end of the day when all the devices were removed, like you would feel stepping off the boat onto the quay here in Venice.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But still, walking in Charlie’s footsteps gave Fraser “an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar because I learned that it takes an incredibly strong person physically, mentally, to inhabit that physical being. And I think it’s Charlie.”

The role represents a big comeback for Fraser’s career as it is his first starring role in nearly a decade. The ‘The Mummy’ star has roles this year in Mart Scorsese’s latest Western ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and with Dawn Olivieri and Marcia Cross in ‘Behind the Curtain of Night.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if he was excited about his career prospects again, Fraser remained humble.

“My crystal ball is broken,” Fraser said. “I don’t know if yours works, but meet me after the show, and we’ll take a look together.”