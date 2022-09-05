Connect with us

California temperatures hit record highs, adding pressure to power grid

California Temperatures Hit Record Highs, Adding Pressure To Power Grid
Record-breaking temperatures were expected in California’s Central Valley from Sacramento to outside Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning the dangerous heatwave could plague the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electrical network.

On Sunday, state officials were urging residents to limit their electricity use for the fifth day in a row as demand for energy grew and temperatures continued to rise.

The worst of the heat was concentrated in the Central Valley on Sunday, where temperatures could soar to 109 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer could reach 115 degrees by midweek, the National Weather Service said, warning residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“The heat wave begins in earnest today with dangerous temperatures now forecast to extend through the end of the week,” the National Weather Service Sacramento wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The southern California city of San Diego, which set a record temperature of 95 degrees on Saturday, could set another record on Sunday, National Weather Service forecaster Tony Fracasso said, although a possibility of thunderstorms the afternoon may offer some relief.

California’s Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the state’s power grid, has extended a ‘flexible alert’ to a fifth day, asking state residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or more, avoid using major appliances and turning off lights in order to conserve energy.

“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in particular are shaping up to be the most difficult of this heat wave,” the agency said in a statement.

He added that ongoing wildfires in the state and potential new fires could further strain the power grid by crippling lines and generators. More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.

In northern California’s Siskiyou County, where firefighters were battling the rapid-fire factory blaze that prompted thousands to evacuate their homes, high temperatures predicted for Sunday were 95 degrees. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the next few days. The blaze had burned more than 4,000 acres and was 25% contained by Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

USA-Venezuela match at AmeriCup postponed after rain seeps into gymnasium

September 5, 2022

Usa-Venezuela Match At Americup Postponed After Rain Seeps Into Gymnasium
RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup Tournament and was well on its way to getting it.

That is, until it rains.

The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed until halftime, with the United States leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães sports gymnasium, prompting officials to determine the match could not safely resume.

Several hours after the match was halted, FIBA ​​said the match had been “postponed due to technical difficulties in the arena. The resolution of the match will be communicated in the next few hours, during which a date and a postponed time will be announced”.

Both Venezuela and the United States have their final group stage matches scheduled for Monday.

FIBA cleared a later game Sunday in the same arena between the Dominican Republic against the Virgin Islands to start as scheduled and said a late match between Argentina against Puerto Rico would be played as scheduled.

The game against Venezuela is crucial for the United States, which entered Group C on Sunday 0-1 after falling to Mexico in Friday’s opener. The Americans will need at least one win in their three group matches, and possibly two wins, to advance to the quarter-finals which begin later this week.

Mexico (2-0) secured a spot in the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday by beating Panama (0-2).

The Americans allowed the first basket of the game, then went on an 18-2 series and kept adding to the lead. The United States shot 56% in the first half, against 33% for Venezuela, and held a 24-0 lead in points from 3-point range.

Craig Sword had 12 points in the first half for the United States, and 11 of 12 Americans had scored by the time play was stopped.

Israelis pull out on new West Bank dating rules

September 5, 2022

Israelis Pull Out On New West Bank Dating Rules
TEL AVIV — Israel on Sunday released revised protocols for the entry of foreign passport holders into the West Bank, omitting some controversial clauses after protests from human rights organizations who said the previous version codified the discriminatory restriction of Israel to the movement of Palestinians.

The latest version of the guidelines, released Sunday evening as a 90-page document after public and private condemnation from diplomats and international organizations, removed the requirement for foreign passport holders to declare to Israeli military authorities their romantic relationships with Palestinians. It also removes an academic quota allowing only 100 foreign professors and 150 students in the disputed territory.

He dropped a question in the previous iteration that asked applicants to declare whether they owned or expected to inherit land in the West Bank, which had caused panic among many Palestinian Americans who believed it signaled changes. in land ownership regulations. It also added a clause allowing doctors and teachers to obtain long-term visas and foreign spouses to work or volunteer.

The regulations will be implemented on October 20 and will continue for a two-year pilot period.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said that since February he, the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the US Office of Palestinian Affairs have been “aggressively engaged with the government of Israel on these draft rules – and we will continue to do so.” within 45 days of implementation and during the two-year pilot period.

New rules require foreign visitors to the West Bank to declare romantic ties with Palestinians

He said he was “concerned” about the “role of the Israeli military in determining the qualification of those invited by Palestinian academic institutions to enter the West Bank, and the potential negative impact on family unity”. He said he expected Israel to apply “equal treatment to all US citizens and other foreign nationals traveling to the West Bank.”

“We are concerned about the general sentiment of what it is,” said a senior US Embassy official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic. The official said that since February, U.S. officials have made clear their dismay at the “concept of restricting or making travel cumbersome for U.S. citizens as well as all foreign nationals.”

The official added that throughout negotiations with their Israeli counterparts, US officials made it clear that the protocols would affect Israel’s attempts to join the Department of Homeland Security’s visa waiver program, through which citizens member countries do not require a visa to enter the United States.

“For Israel to enter the visa waiver, there must be reciprocal privileges for Americans to travel visa-free,” the US embassy official said.

Since their initial publication in February, the entry protocols have been the subject of multiple legal interventions by human rights organizations, which have argued that they formalize discriminatory practices against Palestinians. under Israeli occupation.

Jessica Montell, the director of Hamoked, an Israeli human rights organization that has petitioned the country’s high court to strike down the rules, said that while some of the language was ‘toned down’, she still grants the Israeli army the “illegitimate” competence to intervene. with public and private Palestinian life in the disputed territory.

The rules give COGAT, the Israeli military agency responsible for managing Palestinian civilian affairs, the power to ban individuals from five countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations: Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and South Sudan. They effectively state that people with dual nationality – for example, passport holders from Jordan, where at least 60% of the population is of Palestinian origin – are not eligible to enter the West Bank.

“It’s blatant discrimination,” said Montell, whose organization plans to start a petition to stop the rules from taking effect.

The restrictions will not apply to Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The territory’s two-tiered legal structure treats Jewish Israelis as citizens living under civilian rule while Palestinians are treated as combatants under military rule, subject to nightly military raids, detention and a ban on visiting their ancestral lands or to access certain roads.

“If I had just fallen in love with an Israeli Jew, none of this would be a problem,” joked an American married to a Palestinian and a tech leader in Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital. She spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for her visa status, which has been under threat since she moved with her husband and children to the West Bank 12 years ago.

She said Israeli policies restricting the movement of Palestinians, which have existed for years in practice if not in law, have effectively isolated Palestinian society from economists, academics, investors and civil society leaders who, according to experts, could help hollow out Palestinian society for decades. old economic and political stagnation. On a personal level, she said, the rules have left thousands of American and foreign spouses in perpetual states of anxiety and uncertainty. The stress triggered her own chronic illness, she says.

“I think what we’re seeing is a codification of something that shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” she said. “And after years without permanence, we are witnessing a new level of panic.”

Aaron Judge hits 53rd home run as Yankees get much-need 2-1 win over Rays

September 5, 2022

Aaron Judge Hits 53Rd Home Run As Yankees Get Much-Need 2-1 Win Over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Judge hit his 53rd home run of the season, doubled and scored another to basically carry his struggling Yankees to a win on Sunday. Frankie Montas had his best start with the Yankees as they beat the Rays 2-1 to avoid the sweep at Tropicana Field.

The win snapped a streak of three straight losses for the Yankees (80-54) , who lost the series on Saturday. They finished this road trip 4-6 and now head to New York to play four games against the Twins before another three game series against the Rays (74-58) in the Bronx. They leave with a five-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.

Judge set the example of winning at-bats on the very first pitch of the game. He crushed it for a 450-foot home run into the second deck in left field. It was his major league-leading 53rd homer of the season and a personal career high. It surpassed his rookie season of 52 homers.

Judge, on pace to hit 64 home runs this season, is eight shy of Roger Maris’ American league record of 61, set back in 1961, with 28 games to play.

That’s kind of the way the Yankees have gone since the All-Star break. Judge went into Sunday’s game slashing .326/.475/.783 with 19 homers and 44 RBI. The rest of the lineup is hitting .197/.254/.275 with 10 homers.

Through July31, the Yankees were averaging a major league-leading 5.35  runs per game. In the 31 games since Aug. 1, they are averaging 3.01 per game, which ranks in the bottom five of the majors in that span. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have scored one run or less in 10 of 42 games. They were held to a run or less just 14 times in their first 92 games.

In the seventh, the Yankees did add on when Judge led off with a double and Oswaldo Cabrera, hitting clean-up in his 17th major league game, got him in on a sacrifice fly. The Yankees had a chance to do more damage, but Giancarlo Stanton popped up and Josh Donaldson was struck out looking on three straight pitches.

Montas gave the Yankees a chance.

The right-hander who has been disappointing in his first five starts as a Yankee, struck out seven and allowed just one hit over five innings of work. Montas, who had a 7.01 ERA in his first five starts since the Yankees acquired him from the A’s at the trade deadline.

But this road trip that has been brutal wouldn’t end easily.

Clay Holmes allowed the Rays’ run in the ninth after giving up a leadoff double to David Peralta and an RBI-single to pinch hitter Francisco Mejia. Jonathan Aranda hit a two-out double to move Mejia to third. Holmes fell behind Yandy Diaz 2-0 and battled back to strike him out looking.

The frustration of this long road trip and awful offense flowed Sunday. Josh Donaldson took steps toward the mound and had the benches clear after drawing a walk on a pitch that was high and inside in the second inning. The umpires warned both benches after that. Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth when he came out to argue catchers’ interference call. He was already upset with the umpiring crew because he wanted a  crew chief review of a DJ LeMahieu pop up in the top of the inning. The Yankees wrongly believed that Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt had caught the ball off the netting behind home plate. It was a foot in front of the net and the umpires did review it, it was upheld. The umpires, however, used it as a challenge since they were sure of the call, costing the Yankees their challenge for the rest of the game.

It was Boone’s major-league leading seventh ejection this season, a career-high for him.

Yankees escape Rays sweep with Aaron Judge offense

September 5, 2022

Yankees Escape Rays Sweep With Aaron Judge Offense
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s clear now the Yankees will go as far as Aaron Judge takes them.

On Sunday, they avoided a three-game sweep over the Rays with a 2-1 win to end a four-game losing streak, as Judge provided most of the offense with a homer and a brace.

Frankie Montas threw five scoreless innings in his best outing as a Yankee and four relievers combined to beat the Rays, as the Bombers resumed their lead in the AL East to five games – and four in the loss column – on Tampa Bay.

The judge gave the Yankees the lead with a home run to start the game, a 450-foot blast into the upper deck to the left of Tampa Bay flyhalf Shawn Armstrong.

Aaron Judge celebrates with Oswaldo Cabrera after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Rays.
Getty Images

His 53rd home run is a career high and moved the umpire within eight of Roger Maris’ Yankees and AL home run record set in 1961.

He doubled and scored in the seventh.

Yankees Starting Pitcher Frankie Montas (47) Delivers A Pitch In The First Inning Against The Rays At Tropicana Field.
Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Rays.
USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been throwing much better lately, finished in the seventh and threw a perfect eighth before Clay Holmes netted a brace to David Peralta in the ninth.

Vidal Brujan then lined up a right shot which was saved by Judge. Pinch hitter Francisco Mejia picked Peralta to make it a one-run game.

Holmes gave up a lining in the center which was found by Estevan Florial, who was in defense. Jonathan Aranda doubled on the left to send Brujan to third.

Holmes had Yandy Diaz watch on low ground to finally end it.

Twins avoid sweep with 5-1 victory over White Sox

September 5, 2022

Twins Avoid Sweep With 5-1 Victory Over White Sox
CHICAGO — Just before first pitch on Sunday afternoon, the White Sox game day operations folks played the Average White Band’s 1970s radio hit, “Pick Up the Pieces.” It was an auspicious choice for the visiting Twins.

After getting walked-off on Friday night, and nearly no-hit on Saturday, Minnesota picked up the pieces and cobbled together a 5-1 victory to avoid a three-game sweep at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Bundy pitched a masterful five innings, and Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda each drove in a pair of runs as the Twins, at least temporarily, pulled within a half-game of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central Division.

The Guardians were trailing Seattle, 2-1, when the game was delayed by rain in the fourth inning in Cleveland.

After managing just one hit against Dylan Cease in a 13-0 loss on Saturday night, Luis Arraez’s single with two out in the ninth, the Twins pounded out 12 hits against six Chicago pitchers on Sunday.

Max Kepler made a big defensive play in right field on a Eloy Jiménez liner to the warning track off Michael Fulmer in the seventh inning, then singled and scored an insurance run on a wild pitch from Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Leading off the fourth inning against Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (10-9), Gilberto Celestino drew a walk. After Luis Arraez popped out to third baseman Leury Garcia, Correa hit a low line drive into the bleachers in left-center to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. It was Correa’s 16th home run of the season.

With one out in the ninth inning and runners on second and third, Miranda doubled to the gap in left-center to score Billy Hamilton and Correa for a 5-1 lead. Hamilton, pinch-running for Luis Arraez, looked as if he was going to score on Correa’s double before falling after rounding third.

Bundy (8-6) left with a 2-0 lead after five innings, allowing just two hits and a walk and striking out five. Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless sixth for Minnesota before the White Sox got a run back off Fulmer in the seventh.

After Jimenez lined out to Kepler to start the inning, Gavin Sheets doubled to left and moved to third on a single to right by Yasmani Grandal. AJ Pollock then drove home Sheets with a double to center field that moved pinch runner Adam Hasely to third.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced Fulmer with Jhoan Duran, who fielded a squeeze bunt from Garcia and threw Hasely out at home before fanning Romy Gonzalez for the final out, the Twins lead intact, 2-1.

In the eighth, Kepler led off with a single up the middle off Jake Diekman and moved to third on a fielder’s choice groundout by Nick Gordon. Interim White Sox manager Miguel Cairo replaced Diekman with Graveman, who bounced a pitch to the backstop, allowing Kepler to score for a 3-1 lead.

Duran added a scoreless eighth inning and Caleb Thielbar pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Twins start a four-game series against the AL East-leading Yankees with a noon first pitch Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Orioles can’t keep pace in wildcard race, shut out for 8th time in 5-0 loss to Athletics to close series – The Denver Post

September 5, 2022

Orioles Can'T Keep Pace In Wildcard Race, Shut Out For 8Th Time In 5-0 Loss To Athletics To Close Series - The Denver Post
The overall nature of a sleepy Sunday loss to the Oakland Athletics is a loss in 162 games. But in September, there’s added importance to every outing, even when a series win has already been won with wins on Friday and Saturday.

Especially when those outings come up against a team sitting firmly in the basement of their division.

Before the match, manager Brandon Hyde stressed how “today is hugely important, and I think everyone knows that”. He didn’t want his players anticipating the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays that begins Monday — a series fraught with playoff implications.

It’s unclear if that matchup with the Blue Jays — the team currently occupying the last wildcard spot in the American League — played on the Orioles’ minds. But the 5-0 loss to Athletics was lackluster enough to warrant a page-turner, even if it’s a missed opportunity to keep pace with Toronto.

The Blue Jays beat the Pirates on Sunday to close their series against a bottom dweller with a sweep. The Orioles missed that chance and now trail their division rival by 2½ games.

It came against right-hander Adrián Martínez, an Oakland rookie who had never worked as far into a game as Sunday when he went six innings against Baltimore. Martínez faced his toughest test in the first inning when a single from Adley Rutschman and a double from Anthony Santander put the runners in position to score with one out. But a ground ball to shortstop Sheldon Neuse led to a strikeout at home plate as Rutschman ran into contact.

Then Gunnar Henderson – who made two highlight plays at second base to assist starting pitcher Spenser Watkins – lined up to end the inning.

After Ramón Urías’ single to start the second, Martínez retired the next 10 batters he faced, relying on a lead-change mix to generate four strikeouts and soft contact. That streak ended with a walk by Jorge Mateo with two outs in the sixth inning, and despite Mateo’s stolen 30th base leading the American League, Martínez closed his outing by bringing out catcher Robinson Chirinos. Martínez allowed three hits and walked two in six scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Watkins struggled to his second straight start. On Tuesday in Cleveland, Watkins allowed five runs — his most since returning from the injured list in June — in 4 2/3 innings. In those 11 appearances, he allowed two runs or less in seven of them.

But Watkins allowed four runs in six innings on Sunday. And while this outing wasn’t one to bury an offense, it did turn that way. After Martínez allowed a single from Urías in the second, Baltimore hit five more base runners the rest of the game. Two entered in the ninth, with Anthony Santander on single and Urías walking before southpaw AJ Puk closed the door.

The Orioles were hunted for the eighth time this year and the first time since July 24. When Baltimore needed a roar — or even a growl — to complete a sweeping streak and keep pace with the wild card race, it produced something closer to a groan. .

around the horn

  • Right-hander Tyler Wells threw a bullpen at Camden Yards on Sunday to prepare for the next stage of his rehabilitation process after a strained oblique suffered in July. Upon his return, Wells said he would be open to a relief role if that’s what is needed. “The starting rotation did an absolutely phenomenal job,” Wells said. “Really proud of those guys. If they finally decide to put me in the bullpen, so be it. I’d like to help those guys out too. They’ve done a hell of a job this year. Whatever they want me to do to help with a wild card push, so I’m all for it.
  • Right-hander Mike Baumann was added to the cab squad on Sunday in preparation for a Monday start in a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baumann, ranked Baltimore’s 22nd-best prospect by Baseball America, has allowed just two earned runs in his last 16 innings for Triple-A Norfolk. Hyde said he would check with right-hander Jordan Lyles if he wanted to start Game 1 or Game 2.

Game 1

BLUE [email protected]

Monday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

Game 2

BLUE [email protected]

Monday, to be determined

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

