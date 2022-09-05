Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 stabbed

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NYPD are looking for a driver who was caught on camera during a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy.

The hit and run happened Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing 100th Street with his parents just before 5:30 p.m.

A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street at the time, police said. The driver attempted to turn left onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the boy, police said.

The driver did not remain at the scene and fled south on 100th Street. EMS transferred the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez.

“Jonathan was the nicest, brightest boy,” the page says. “He loved to sing and dance and worship the lord. He loved all Spider-Man toys and cars.”

NYPD is asking anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts and identity to call 1-800-577-8477.