REGINA, Saskatchewan — A series of stabbing attacks in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has left 10 people dead and 15 injured, authorities said Sunday. The police are looking for two suspects.
News
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 stabbed
Saskatchewan RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, but others appear to have been randomly attacked. She could not provide a reason.
“It’s horrible what happened in our province today,” Blackmore said.
She said there are 13 crime scenes where dead or injured people have been found.
Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were seen in Regina, Saskatchewan’s capital, around lunchtime. There have been so many sightings since.
“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Don’t leave a safe place. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhiking hikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not release police locations,” RCMP said in a Twitter post.
The search for suspects was carried out as fans traveled to Regina for an annual sold-out Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Regina Police Department said in a news release that with the assistance of the RCMP, it was working on multiple fronts to locate and apprehend the suspects and had “deployed additional public safety resources throughout the city, including the football match at Mosaic Stadium”.
The alert first issued by RCMP in Melfort, Saskatchewan at around 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta with the two suspects still at large.
Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five-foot-seven and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, was six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and could drive a black Nissan Rogue.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at multiple sites.
“A call for additional personnel has been made to respond to the influx of injured people,” authorities spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.
Mark Oddan, a spokesman for STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina.
He said two transported patients to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third transported a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.
Oddan said that due to privacy laws he could not release information about their age, gender or condition.
Associated Press reporter Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
News
9/4: Strassman, Holt, Kornbluh – CBS News
News
NYPD on the hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old boy in Queens
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
NYPD are looking for a driver who was caught on camera during a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy.
The hit and run happened Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing 100th Street with his parents just before 5:30 p.m.
A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street at the time, police said. The driver attempted to turn left onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the boy, police said.
OKLAHOMA MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS BURGLARY SUSPECT WHO ENTERED HIS CONDO
The driver did not remain at the scene and fled south on 100th Street. EMS transferred the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he succumbed to his injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez.
“Jonathan was the nicest, brightest boy,” the page says. “He loved to sing and dance and worship the lord. He loved all Spider-Man toys and cars.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
NYPD is asking anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts and identity to call 1-800-577-8477.
Fox
News
Here are the hours for the CME’s U.S. futures markets this Labor Day long weekend
I posted this earlier elsewhere but here it is in its own ICYMI post.
Via the CME website, a summary of market opening and closing times this long weekend:
This article was written by Eamonn Sheridan at www.forexlive.com.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
California temperatures hit record highs, adding pressure to power grid
Record-breaking temperatures were expected in California’s Central Valley from Sacramento to outside Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning the dangerous heatwave could plague the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electrical network.
On Sunday, state officials were urging residents to limit their electricity use for the fifth day in a row as demand for energy grew and temperatures continued to rise.
The worst of the heat was concentrated in the Central Valley on Sunday, where temperatures could soar to 109 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer could reach 115 degrees by midweek, the National Weather Service said, warning residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.
“The heat wave begins in earnest today with dangerous temperatures now forecast to extend through the end of the week,” the National Weather Service Sacramento wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The southern California city of San Diego, which set a record temperature of 95 degrees on Saturday, could set another record on Sunday, National Weather Service forecaster Tony Fracasso said, although a possibility of thunderstorms the afternoon may offer some relief.
California’s Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the state’s power grid, has extended a ‘flexible alert’ to a fifth day, asking state residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or more, avoid using major appliances and turning off lights in order to conserve energy.
“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in particular are shaping up to be the most difficult of this heat wave,” the agency said in a statement.
He added that ongoing wildfires in the state and potential new fires could further strain the power grid by crippling lines and generators. More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.
In northern California’s Siskiyou County, where firefighters were battling the rapid-fire factory blaze that prompted thousands to evacuate their homes, high temperatures predicted for Sunday were 95 degrees. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the next few days. The blaze had burned more than 4,000 acres and was 25% contained by Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
USA voanews
News
USA-Venezuela match at AmeriCup postponed after rain seeps into gymnasium
RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup Tournament and was well on its way to getting it.
That is, until it rains.
The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed until halftime, with the United States leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães sports gymnasium, prompting officials to determine the match could not safely resume.
Several hours after the match was halted, FIBA said the match had been “postponed due to technical difficulties in the arena. The resolution of the match will be communicated in the next few hours, during which a date and a postponed time will be announced”.
Both Venezuela and the United States have their final group stage matches scheduled for Monday.
FIBA cleared a later game Sunday in the same arena between the Dominican Republic against the Virgin Islands to start as scheduled and said a late match between Argentina against Puerto Rico would be played as scheduled.
The game against Venezuela is crucial for the United States, which entered Group C on Sunday 0-1 after falling to Mexico in Friday’s opener. The Americans will need at least one win in their three group matches, and possibly two wins, to advance to the quarter-finals which begin later this week.
Mexico (2-0) secured a spot in the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday by beating Panama (0-2).
The Americans allowed the first basket of the game, then went on an 18-2 series and kept adding to the lead. The United States shot 56% in the first half, against 33% for Venezuela, and held a 24-0 lead in points from 3-point range.
Craig Sword had 12 points in the first half for the United States, and 11 of 12 Americans had scored by the time play was stopped.
espn
News
Israelis pull out on new West Bank dating rules
He dropped a question in the previous iteration that asked applicants to declare whether they owned or expected to inherit land in the West Bank, which had caused panic among many Palestinian Americans who believed it signaled changes. in land ownership regulations. It also added a clause allowing doctors and teachers to obtain long-term visas and foreign spouses to work or volunteer.
The regulations will be implemented on October 20 and will continue for a two-year pilot period.
US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said that since February he, the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the US Office of Palestinian Affairs have been “aggressively engaged with the government of Israel on these draft rules – and we will continue to do so.” within 45 days of implementation and during the two-year pilot period.
New rules require foreign visitors to the West Bank to declare romantic ties with Palestinians
He said he was “concerned” about the “role of the Israeli military in determining the qualification of those invited by Palestinian academic institutions to enter the West Bank, and the potential negative impact on family unity”. He said he expected Israel to apply “equal treatment to all US citizens and other foreign nationals traveling to the West Bank.”
“We are concerned about the general sentiment of what it is,” said a senior US Embassy official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic. The official said that since February, U.S. officials have made clear their dismay at the “concept of restricting or making travel cumbersome for U.S. citizens as well as all foreign nationals.”
The official added that throughout negotiations with their Israeli counterparts, US officials made it clear that the protocols would affect Israel’s attempts to join the Department of Homeland Security’s visa waiver program, through which citizens member countries do not require a visa to enter the United States.
“For Israel to enter the visa waiver, there must be reciprocal privileges for Americans to travel visa-free,” the US embassy official said.
Since their initial publication in February, the entry protocols have been the subject of multiple legal interventions by human rights organizations, which have argued that they formalize discriminatory practices against Palestinians. under Israeli occupation.
Jessica Montell, the director of Hamoked, an Israeli human rights organization that has petitioned the country’s high court to strike down the rules, said that while some of the language was ‘toned down’, she still grants the Israeli army the “illegitimate” competence to intervene. with public and private Palestinian life in the disputed territory.
The rules give COGAT, the Israeli military agency responsible for managing Palestinian civilian affairs, the power to ban individuals from five countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations: Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and South Sudan. They effectively state that people with dual nationality – for example, passport holders from Jordan, where at least 60% of the population is of Palestinian origin – are not eligible to enter the West Bank.
“It’s blatant discrimination,” said Montell, whose organization plans to start a petition to stop the rules from taking effect.
The restrictions will not apply to Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The territory’s two-tiered legal structure treats Jewish Israelis as citizens living under civilian rule while Palestinians are treated as combatants under military rule, subject to nightly military raids, detention and a ban on visiting their ancestral lands or to access certain roads.
“If I had just fallen in love with an Israeli Jew, none of this would be a problem,” joked an American married to a Palestinian and a tech leader in Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital. She spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for her visa status, which has been under threat since she moved with her husband and children to the West Bank 12 years ago.
She said Israeli policies restricting the movement of Palestinians, which have existed for years in practice if not in law, have effectively isolated Palestinian society from economists, academics, investors and civil society leaders who, according to experts, could help hollow out Palestinian society for decades. old economic and political stagnation. On a personal level, she said, the rules have left thousands of American and foreign spouses in perpetual states of anxiety and uncertainty. The stress triggered her own chronic illness, she says.
“I think what we’re seeing is a codification of something that shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” she said. “And after years without permanence, we are witnessing a new level of panic.”
washingtonpost
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 stabbed
9/4: Strassman, Holt, Kornbluh – CBS News
NYPD on the hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old boy in Queens
Here are the hours for the CME’s U.S. futures markets this Labor Day long weekend
California temperatures hit record highs, adding pressure to power grid
USA-Venezuela match at AmeriCup postponed after rain seeps into gymnasium
Israelis pull out on new West Bank dating rules
Aaron Judge hits 53rd home run as Yankees get much-need 2-1 win over Rays
Yankees escape Rays sweep with Aaron Judge offense
Twins avoid sweep with 5-1 victory over White Sox
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”