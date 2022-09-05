HELSINKI — Four passengers on a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were reportedly killed after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media.
News
Cannabis drink company to pay $45,000 fine after breaking rules at Denver’s Mile High 420 festival
A cannabis beverage company will be fined $45,000 after breaking rules at Denver’s Mile High 420 festival held in April.
Violations resulted in a $15,000 fine. An additional $30,000 will be suspended for one year, in the event of future violations.
Denver Packaging Co., which also operates as Keef Brands, admitted seven violations on April 20, including unlawful acts, packaging and labeling, according to city documents released Thursday. The company will have to pay the fines within 90 days.
Owner Andrew Veron signed the settlement agreement on August 24. The order includes stipulations for the company to continue to be licensed in Denver as a retail marijuana manufacturing MIP company.
Denver Excise and Licensing Department Inspector Brooke Bearman said she stopped by the Denver Packaging Co. booth at the festival, where the company had Keef Brands products on display, a large
advertising sign and two coolers full of products.
Event organizer Adam Schmidt told Bearman that “he had communicated with the sponsors that they were not allowed to have any merchandise on site,” according to city documents.
After Veron arrived, he said the products came from Platte Valley Dispensary in Denver. He agreed to remove the products from the event.
The department ordered the company to appear on July 21 to show why its retail and medical MIP manufacturer licenses should not be suspended or revoked.
“Denver Packaging Co. is proud that in nearly all of its eight years of operation in Colorado, it has never encountered any regulatory issues or complaints. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding on April 20 occurred between third-party brand promoters, city investigators, and our staff, resulting in a documented violation by local regulators. The allegations (by the city) were very serious and we accept full responsibility for our actions,” Veron wrote in an email.
“We are committed to legal operations and continue to enjoy bringing our unique product to our enthusiastic Colorado customers,” added Vernon.
Keef Brands was established in Boulder in 2010. Its product selection includes sodas “with a burst of THC,” like Bubba Kush Root Beer, Orange Kush, and Mr. Puffer. The company also offers cannabis-infused energy drinks, sparkling water, mocktails and more.
He has built an Instagram following of over 28,000.
The Mile High 420 Festival, held in Civic Center Park, is billed as the largest 420 festival in the world. It has already hit a snag this year after some Coloradans protested the festival’s policy that allows attendees of all ages, citing concerns about young people’s exposure to weed.
There are plans to limit the age of festival-goers to 21 and over next year.
denverpost
News
Indigenous ‘guardians of the forest’ reportedly killed in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two members of the Brazilian indigenous group known for its guardians of the forest who fight against illegal deforestation have been killed according to the Indigenist Missionary Council, a nonprofit organization that monitors violence against indigenous peoples.
Ranger Janildo Oliveira Guajajara was killed with multiple gunshots to the back, while another Guajajara man who was shot in Saturday morning’s attack survived and is in a health unit, said the Maranhao State Nonprofit Division said in a statement posted on Instagram. In a separate municipality of Maranhao, Jael Carlos Miranda Guajajara was run over by an unspecified vehicle the same morning, and members of his group suspect it was a targeted assassination, the statement said.
The Guajajara live in the indigenous territory of Arariboia in Maranhao and patrol their lands to evict invaders. This has often put them in the crosshairs: five were killed in five months in 2019-2020.
Neither the federal government’s Indigenous affairs agency nor the federal police responded to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
At a protest in Sao Paulo on Sunday, a small group of indigenous people from several tribes were taking part in a previously planned protest against violence, illegal logging, mining and ranching.
Sônia Guajajara, a member of the tribe and executive coordinator of the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, told reporters she needed more details before commenting on the reports.
“We are here to say: enough with this violence, enough with the genocide against our people and our territory,” she said.
The Missionary Council’s annual report on violence against indigenous peoples, released last month, said 176 indigenous people were killed in 2021, down slightly from the previous year but well above the average for previous five years, of 123.
yahoo
News
Reports: 4 presumed dead in private plane crash in Baltic Sea
The aircraft, registered in Austria, was en route to Cologne, Germany. German media said the passengers were a family of three – a man, a woman and their daughter – in addition to the pilot.
German newspaper Bild said the plane reported shortly after takeoff that there was a cabin pressurization problem. But authorities lost radio contact with the plane soon after, and Spanish and French warplanes were sent to intercept the aircraft.
But when they reached the plane, they didn’t see anyone sitting in the cockpit, Bild said.
Rescue vessels and Latvian and Swedish coastguards were patrolling the crash site and a nearby passenger ferry was alerted to help with the effort. Debris from the plane and an oil spill were discovered at the site, Swedish media reported.
washingtonpost
News
High fire danger causes temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank
Burbank authorities were alerting the public to several temporary hiking trail closures.
Due to high fire risk and hazardous conditions, the Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon hiking trails were to remain closed.
The closures were to remain in effect from 10 a.m. until sunset Sunday and Monday.
As of now, the trails are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Grub5
News
A slowing China helps contain global inflation
A global slowdown, particularly in China, is easing inflationary pressures, especially for key imports and commodities.
According to analysis by Nora Szentivanyi, global economist at JP Morgan, and colleagues. The figures omit Turkey, where inflation is abnormally high.
wsj
News
Controller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID – NBC Chicago
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is the latest elected official to test positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of a speech she was scheduled to give this week on the state’s financial situation .
Mendoza announced Sunday morning that she had tested positive for the virus.
According to his office, Mendoza is fully vaccinated and received a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine, and has “mild symptoms.”
Mendoza is the latest Illinois leader to test positive for the virus. In mid-July, Governor JB Pritzker tested positive for the virus for the first time since the pandemic began. On August 25, Secretary of State Jesse White also tested positive for the disease.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is also recovering after testing positive for the virus in August.
According to Mendoza’s office, she was scheduled to give a speech on Illinois finances at the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday. This event has been postponed to September 14. The Controller will also be unable to attend the Crystal Lake Labor Day Parade, as well as several other events around the holiday.
NBC Chicago
News
Rockies feast on Reds bullpen, win 8-4 in opener of doubleheader
Colorado’s hungry road offense feasted on the Reds’ bullpen and starter German Marquez continued his revival.
It’s the cliff-notes version of the Rockies’ 8-4 victory over Cincinnati in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Great American Ballpark.
Reds rookie starter Nick Lodolo dominated the Rockies early on, but Colorado scored eight runs in innings seven through nine to bag a rare road victory.
Marquez’s only two big errors came against right fielder Nick Friedl, who hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings. Marquez allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three in seven innings. He caused nine strikeouts on the ground.
Marquez, erratic for much of the season, continues to hone. He has a 3.93 ERA in his last nine starts. He’s given up just two runs on four hits in his last two starts.
Rookie Michael Toglia’s bloop doubled behind the right field line in the eighth inning as Fernando Cruz led Brendan Rodgers for a 5-4 lead in what proved to be the deciding run.
Colorado added three runs in the ninth, the key to batting a two-run homer from CJ Cron against right-hander Art Warren, Cron’s 25th homer of the season. The Rockies needed insurance because Jonathan India hit a two-run homer off Carlos Estevez in the eighth, cutting the lead to 5-4.
Charlie Blackmon’s single in the seventh inning put the Rockies ahead, 4-2, giving them the lead for the first time in the game.
Cincy right-hander Joel Kuhnel beat CJ Cron to open the key seventh inning and gave up singles to Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia to charge the bases. Kuhnel walked Sean Bouchard to force a run and take his ticket out of the game.
Buck Farmer knocked out Garrett Hampson before Blackmon entered as a pinch hitter, delivering a two-run single to right field.
Blackmon, who entered the game ranked third in the National League in batting with runners in the batting position, is now batting .345 (39 for 111) in the clutch.
Lodolo, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, topped the Rockies for six innings and Cincy was leading 2-0 when he left the game. The Rockies, facing Lodolo for the first time, hit nine times and had just two hits — a one-out double by Garrett Hampson in the third and a one-out single by Brian Serven in the sixth.
denverpost sports
Cannabis drink company to pay $45,000 fine after breaking rules at Denver’s Mile High 420 festival
Indigenous ‘guardians of the forest’ reportedly killed in Brazil
Cardano Community All Geared For Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork
Reports: 4 presumed dead in private plane crash in Baltic Sea
High fire danger causes temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank
Binance to Halt Terra Token Transactions Via Shuttle Bridge
A slowing China helps contain global inflation
Controller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID – NBC Chicago
Rockies feast on Reds bullpen, win 8-4 in opener of doubleheader
Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, dies in an accident near Mumbai
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”