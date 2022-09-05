News
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols beats Cubs in last game, close to history – NBC Chicago
Pujols beats Cubs in last game, closes story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Of course he did.
After years of the Cubs’ tormented pitching, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one last big swing — likely in his last plate appearance against the North Siders.
Locked in a scoreless tie with the Cubs on Sunday, the Cardinals brought in Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, as an eighth-inning pinch hitter.
Pujols drove an 0-1 fastball from left-hander Brandon Hughes for a two-run homer that cleared the Cubs bullpen beyond the left-field fence.
For Pujols, it was the No. 695 home run in his 22-season decorated career — one shy of fourth-most Alex Rodriguez in baseball history.
He is a handful of homers away from becoming the fourth player to hit the 700 mark.
RELATED: Cubs pay tribute to Pujols’ ‘crazy’ career
Pujols hit 59 career home runs against the Cubs, his second record against any opponent behind the Astros (62).
Sunday’s home run was the difference after a pitching duel between Marcus Stroman and Miles Mikolas.
Stroman allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings, striking out five. Mikolas went eight innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Cardinals won the season series 13-6 over the Cubs.
The new British Prime Minister will be announced at 11:30 GMT on September 05, 2022
more soon
The results of the Conservative Party leadership vote will be announced at 12.30pm UK time, or 11.30am GMT, on Monday 5 September.
Liz Truss appears well ahead and is the bookies favorite to win. In her campaign, she practically promised to throw money at all the problems that exist (and the UK has many of them, the most critical at the moment because of the energy crisis and the soaring climate. ‘inflation). The more money it promises (which the market will see as a stimulus), the greater the pressure will be on the Bank of England to rise faster and faster, at the margin.
Kyrgios confused over rule, beats 2021 US Open champion Medvedev
NEW YORK (AP) — Unsure of the relevant rule, Nick Kyrgios lost a point by running around the net to hit a ball that was going to land far. He shouted at his guest box. He argued with the chair umpire. More importantly, and it happened more recently than ever for him, Kyrgios won, knocking out defending US Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvevev.
Building on the momentum he created by reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios advanced to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time beating Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6- 3, 6-2 Sunday evening.
The 23rd-seeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian, has never made it past the third round of the US Open until now, going 0-4 at this stage until this year. But Kyrgios has also never managed to turn his undisputed talent into terrific play or any semblance of consistency as has been the case lately.
“I’m just happy to finally be able to show my talent in New York,” he said. “I haven’t had too many good trips here.”
He reached his first Grand Slam semi-final, then his first Grand Slam final, at the All England Club in July, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the title match. Then, Kyrgios won his first ATP title in three years in Washington in August. He followed that up with a win over Medvedev in a hard-court tournament in Montreal shortly after. He has led the ATP Tour in wins since June.
And now, with his big serve producing 21 aces on Sunday and his go-anywhere style working perfectly against Medvedev, Kyrgios must be seen as a serious championship contender at the US Open.
Medvedev, meanwhile, was playing well enough to win all nine sets he contested in Week 1 and looks set to try to become the first man to win back-to-back trophies in New York since Roger Federer last won. of his five consecutive sets. from 2004-08.
Instead, Medvedev – whose win over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final ended his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 – will drop the No. 1. Three players have a chance to replace him there: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.
On Tuesday, Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semi-finals.
How seniors can get a steady flow of money using this program. Details
A steady stream of income after retirement is a luxury enjoyed by only a few.
Investing in retirement benefits like PPF and others can help prepare you for life after retirement, but they have certain limitations.
For seniors facing cash flow issues, the reverse mortgage system could be a good option to manage steady cash flow. The government introduced the scheme to provide a supplementary income scheme for people over 60 years of age.
Under the Reverse Mortgage Program, seniors can receive periodic monthly payments on any residential property they own.
They can mortgage the property as collateral with a bank or financial institution and obtain a loan in return. The maximum monthly payment under the scheme is capped at Rs 50,000 per year.
Eligibility
To qualify for a loan under the reverse mortgage loan offered by banks, the applicant must be over 60 years of age.
The loan can only be granted on the mortgage of a fully owned and self-acquired home that is neither inherited nor donated.
The mortgaged property must be at least 20 years old. The scheme is not accessible to seniors living in rental accommodation.
How the Reverse Mortgage Works?
The bank will finalize your quantum eligibility for the loan based on the condition of the house. Usually, the loan-to-value ratio under this program is 60-80%.
This means the property is worth Rs 1 crore; the loan amount can be between Rs 60 and 80 lakh. The maximum loan amount offered by most banks is Rs 1 crore, even when the value of the property is higher.
The maximum loan term offered is 10 to 20 years in major banks.
The bank then disburses a loan amount to the borrower through periodic payments after taking into account a margin for interest charges and price fluctuations.
Periodic payments, also called reverse EMIs, are received by the borrower during the term of the fixed loan. With each monthly or quarterly payment, the individual’s equity or interest in the home decreases.
Repayment
The loan amount under the program is due after the death of the last survivor. The borrowers heir has the option to settle the loan by paying the amount owed along with accrued interest.
However, if the nominee cannot repay the loan, the bank recovers the amount through the proceeds from the sale of the property.
The additional amount after the sale of the property and the settlement of the loan is paid to the legal heir of the borrower. If the sale proceeds are less than the accrued capital plus the amount of interest, the bank bears the loss.
A few showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Labor Day
Chilean voters overwhelmingly reject left-wing constitution: ‘A path of hope’
Chilean voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to revise a 41-year-old charter with a constitution that would have been among the most progressive in the world.
With 96% of the votes counted in Sunday’s plebiscite, the rejecting camp won almost 62% support against more than 38% for approval amid what appeared to be a high turnout with long queues in voting states. Voting was compulsory.
The vote inflicts a stinging setback on President Gabriel Boric, who, at 36, is Chile’s youngest president. Boric had tied his fortunes so closely to the new document that analysts said it was likely some voters viewed the plebiscite as a referendum on his government at a time when his approval ratings have fallen since he took office in March. .
The proposed charter was the first in the world to be drafted by a convention split equally between male and female delegates, but critics said it was too long, lacked clarity and went too far in some of its steps.
MYANMAR COURT CONVICTS SUU KYI OF VOTE FRAUD AND ADDS PRISON
The proposed 388-article charter sought to emphasize social issues and gender parity, recognize a parallel justice system for indigenous territories, and place the environment and climate change center stage in a country which is the world’s largest producer of copper and one of the best producers of lithium. producers. It also introduced rights to free education, health care and housing.
The current constitution – by contrast – is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in aspects such as education, pensions and health care. It also makes no reference to the country’s indigenous population, which makes up almost 13% of the population.
The rejection of the progressive charter was widely expected in the country of 19 million as months of pre-election polls showed Chileans had grown wary. Still, many analysts and pollsters have been baffled by the wide margin of the rejection camp.
The approval camp conceded defeat, its spokesman Vlado Mirosevic saying: “We recognize this result and we listen with humility to what the Chilean people have expressed”.
MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, FORMER SOVIET LEADER WHO OVERSEED END OF COLD WAR, DEAD AT 91
“Today we are consolidating a large majority of Chileans who saw rejection as a path to hope,” said Carlos Salinas, spokesperson for the Citizen House for Rejection. “We want to say to the government of President Gabriel Boric (…) that today you must be the president of all Chileans and together we must move forward”.
What happens now remains unclear. Chilean society at large and political leaders on all sides have agreed that the current constitution – which dates from the country’s 1973-1990 dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet – must change.
The process that will be chosen to draft a new proposal has yet to be determined and will likely be the subject of tough negotiations among the country’s political leaders. President Boric is expected to meet with the leaders of all political parties this week to determine the way forward.
Once seen as a paragon of stability in Latin America, the region erupted in student-led street protests in 2019. The unrest was sparked by a rise in public transport prices, but quickly spread to larger demands. wide for greater equality and more social protections.
The following year, just under 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the country’s constitution. Then in 2021, they elected delegates to a constitutional convention.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Battle for books rages in North Texas school district amid outcry over new policy
As cultural debates over race and LGBTQ+ issues rage in school districts across the country, parents and students in North Texas are on the front lines of a heated battle over the books that has rocked a community across the Tarrant County.
In a 4-2 vote, with one member abstaining, the Keller Independent School District School Board passed new “content guidelines” last month that require books in school libraries and classrooms to class are reviewed on the basis of their content to determine if they are appropriate for certain age groups. Books that violate the policy may be evaluated by challenge committees and may be removed from circulation.
“Texas has by far the most bans of any state, by far the most districts engaging in book bans and other forms of district-level education censorship,” Jeremy said. Young, senior director of free speech and education at PEN America, a nonprofit organization. working to advance freedom of expression through literature, at ABC News.
A sweeping policy limiting books based on content was also passed last week by the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD School Board, a neighboring school district in Tarrant County.
“We really haven’t seen such broad, comprehensive and inclusive policies as we see in these districts in Tarrant County and elsewhere in Texas,” Young told ABC News.
What is the policy?
Laney Hawes, a parent of four school-age children at Keller ISD schools, told “Good Morning America” the policy is going “too far” and she fears it could lead to a general ban on books.
“Ultimately, a book ban checklist is going to wreak havoc and chaos in our school district, and it violates our children’s constitutional rights,” Hawes said.
The new Keller ISD policy is essentially a rubric that lists various themes on which books in libraries and classrooms will be judged: profanity, kissing, horror, violence, underage drug or alcohol use, tobacco use by minors, drug and alcohol consumption. by adults, glorification of suicide, self-harm or mental illness, brief description of non-sexual nudity, sexually explicit conduct or descriptions of sexual abuse, illustrations or depiction of naked private body parts, passionate kisses and/or or prolonged, as well as sex scenes or sexual activities.
“School boards cannot remove books from libraries that they believe do not meet their individual morality standards,” Hawes said.
“How do we teach these things without getting into sometimes difficult, devastating, and gritty topics?” she added.
Texas State Rep. Matt Krause, who represents Tarrant County’s 93rd District, told ‘GMA’ he has received “numerous complaints” from parents in his district about “inappropriate material” in schools and policies like Keller ISD’s are needed to protect children.
“As a father, I want to make sure there are age-appropriate materials in our schools,” Krause said.
Trustee Ruthie Keyes, one of two board members who voted against the policy, expressed concern at the board meeting that the language was too vague and the grading system was too subjective.
“Of the seven teachers I spoke to, they said they should remove two-thirds of their books,” Keyes said at the August 22 school board meeting.
School board members who voted for the policy argued that it was “guidelines” to help book challenge committees and was meant to protect children from inappropriate content. ABC News reached out to all seven directors and Keller ISD Superintendent Rick Westfall, but requests for comment were either declined or not returned.
Administrator Micah Young, who voted for the policy, told the meeting that the guidelines are “not carved in stone” but are a “step in the right direction”.
“I don’t fight with it at all because at the end of the day, we’re talking about children, we’re talking about minors, we want to protect them,” administrator Sandi Walker said at the meeting.
Who does it impact?
The Keller ISD policy does not identify specific groups, but Jeremy Young said the policy could allow conservative parents, politicians or advocates to target LGBTQ+ titles or books that address race and racism in America.
“These laws are very vague, and they are intentionally vague because they are easier to pass and also easier to over-enforce,” he said.
The new Keller ISD policy comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Education Agency in November 2021 to investigate so-called “pornography” in public schools — a move critics have argued books targeted at the LGBTQ+ community.
“We really went beyond the simple need to eliminate pornography from our schools,” said trustee Beverly Dixon, who abstained in the vote.
“We need to allow our staff, especially our advisers, to be able to purchase materials as they see fit to meet the needs of their students,” she added.
This concern was raised at the school board meeting last month, where dozens of community members voiced their opposition to the guidelines.
Cameron Munn, a gay senior at Keller High School, spoke out against the policy in an impassioned speech to the school board.
“Your attempt to legislate and ban these stories hurts so many students like me,” he said.
According to a PEN America report documenting book bans in school libraries and classrooms between July 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the surge in bans reflects a “disproportionate targeting of books by or on people whose identities and stories have traditionally been underrepresented in children’s books”. and literature for young adults, such as people of color, LGBTQ+ people, or people with disabilities.”
Munn told “GMA” the new policy further isolates students like him, who have found solace in books about the LGBTQ+ experience.
“A lot of kids don’t have support at home and don’t have support at school and don’t have peer support,” Munn said. “Declaring war on their only safe space… [is] is going to cause children to find themselves in very dark spaces,” he added.
After Texas passed controversial laws last fall banning critical race theory in the classroom and limiting discussions of sexuality, Krause urged the Texas Education Agency in October 2021 to launch an investigation into the ” school district content”.
Along with the letter, Krause included a list of about 850 books that cover a range of topics — from racism and US history, to sex education and LGBTQ+ issues, and urged schools to do an “inventory” to find out if these books are on the shelves.
“This list is not exhaustive, it is not exclusive. And the mere presence of a book on this list does not mean that it was objectionable or inappropriate,” he said.
According to Krause, the list was not meant to be shared publicly, but was leaked last fall. Over the past year, Krause’s list has become a rallying cry for conservatives in Texas and other states pushing for the books to be challenged or banned.
“It saddens me,” author Jacqueline Woodson told “GMA.”
Four of Woodson’s books are on Krause’s list, including “Red at the Bone,” and have been challenged or banned in various states – from Texas to Pennsylvania.
“One of the things that ‘Red at the Bone’ is about is the Tulsa race massacre,” Woodson said.
“If we try to sanitize literature and sanitize American history, the children will see through it,” she added. “[Kids] understand this world on a level so much deeper than some people tend to think. And they have questions, and it should be okay to ask questions.”
ABC News
