News
Chilean voters overwhelmingly reject left-wing constitution: ‘A path of hope’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Chilean voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to revise a 41-year-old charter with a constitution that would have been among the most progressive in the world.
With 96% of the votes counted in Sunday’s plebiscite, the rejecting camp won almost 62% support against more than 38% for approval amid what appeared to be a high turnout with long queues in voting states. Voting was compulsory.
The vote inflicts a stinging setback on President Gabriel Boric, who, at 36, is Chile’s youngest president. Boric had tied his fortunes so closely to the new document that analysts said it was likely some voters viewed the plebiscite as a referendum on his government at a time when his approval ratings have fallen since he took office in March. .
The proposed charter was the first in the world to be drafted by a convention split equally between male and female delegates, but critics said it was too long, lacked clarity and went too far in some of its steps.
MYANMAR COURT CONVICTS SUU KYI OF VOTE FRAUD AND ADDS PRISON
The proposed 388-article charter sought to emphasize social issues and gender parity, recognize a parallel justice system for indigenous territories, and place the environment and climate change center stage in a country which is the world’s largest producer of copper and one of the best producers of lithium. producers. It also introduced rights to free education, health care and housing.
The current constitution – by contrast – is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in aspects such as education, pensions and health care. It also makes no reference to the country’s indigenous population, which makes up almost 13% of the population.
The rejection of the progressive charter was widely expected in the country of 19 million as months of pre-election polls showed Chileans had grown wary. Still, many analysts and pollsters have been baffled by the wide margin of the rejection camp.
The approval camp conceded defeat, its spokesman Vlado Mirosevic saying: “We recognize this result and we listen with humility to what the Chilean people have expressed”.
MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, FORMER SOVIET LEADER WHO OVERSEED END OF COLD WAR, DEAD AT 91
“Today we are consolidating a large majority of Chileans who saw rejection as a path to hope,” said Carlos Salinas, spokesperson for the Citizen House for Rejection. “We want to say to the government of President Gabriel Boric (…) that today you must be the president of all Chileans and together we must move forward”.
What happens now remains unclear. Chilean society at large and political leaders on all sides have agreed that the current constitution – which dates from the country’s 1973-1990 dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet – must change.
The process that will be chosen to draft a new proposal has yet to be determined and will likely be the subject of tough negotiations among the country’s political leaders. President Boric is expected to meet with the leaders of all political parties this week to determine the way forward.
Once seen as a paragon of stability in Latin America, the region erupted in student-led street protests in 2019. The unrest was sparked by a rise in public transport prices, but quickly spread to larger demands. wide for greater equality and more social protections.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The following year, just under 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the country’s constitution. Then in 2021, they elected delegates to a constitutional convention.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Battle for books rages in North Texas school district amid outcry over new policy
As cultural debates over race and LGBTQ+ issues rage in school districts across the country, parents and students in North Texas are on the front lines of a heated battle over the books that has rocked a community across the Tarrant County.
In a 4-2 vote, with one member abstaining, the Keller Independent School District School Board passed new “content guidelines” last month that require books in school libraries and classrooms to class are reviewed on the basis of their content to determine if they are appropriate for certain age groups. Books that violate the policy may be evaluated by challenge committees and may be removed from circulation.
“Texas has by far the most bans of any state, by far the most districts engaging in book bans and other forms of district-level education censorship,” Jeremy said. Young, senior director of free speech and education at PEN America, a nonprofit organization. working to advance freedom of expression through literature, at ABC News.
A sweeping policy limiting books based on content was also passed last week by the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD School Board, a neighboring school district in Tarrant County.
“We really haven’t seen such broad, comprehensive and inclusive policies as we see in these districts in Tarrant County and elsewhere in Texas,” Young told ABC News.
What is the policy?
Laney Hawes, a parent of four school-age children at Keller ISD schools, told “Good Morning America” the policy is going “too far” and she fears it could lead to a general ban on books.
“Ultimately, a book ban checklist is going to wreak havoc and chaos in our school district, and it violates our children’s constitutional rights,” Hawes said.
The new Keller ISD policy is essentially a rubric that lists various themes on which books in libraries and classrooms will be judged: profanity, kissing, horror, violence, underage drug or alcohol use, tobacco use by minors, drug and alcohol consumption. by adults, glorification of suicide, self-harm or mental illness, brief description of non-sexual nudity, sexually explicit conduct or descriptions of sexual abuse, illustrations or depiction of naked private body parts, passionate kisses and/or or prolonged, as well as sex scenes or sexual activities.
“School boards cannot remove books from libraries that they believe do not meet their individual morality standards,” Hawes said.
“How do we teach these things without getting into sometimes difficult, devastating, and gritty topics?” she added.
Texas State Rep. Matt Krause, who represents Tarrant County’s 93rd District, told ‘GMA’ he has received “numerous complaints” from parents in his district about “inappropriate material” in schools and policies like Keller ISD’s are needed to protect children.
“As a father, I want to make sure there are age-appropriate materials in our schools,” Krause said.
Trustee Ruthie Keyes, one of two board members who voted against the policy, expressed concern at the board meeting that the language was too vague and the grading system was too subjective.
“Of the seven teachers I spoke to, they said they should remove two-thirds of their books,” Keyes said at the August 22 school board meeting.
School board members who voted for the policy argued that it was “guidelines” to help book challenge committees and was meant to protect children from inappropriate content. ABC News reached out to all seven directors and Keller ISD Superintendent Rick Westfall, but requests for comment were either declined or not returned.
Administrator Micah Young, who voted for the policy, told the meeting that the guidelines are “not carved in stone” but are a “step in the right direction”.
“I don’t fight with it at all because at the end of the day, we’re talking about children, we’re talking about minors, we want to protect them,” administrator Sandi Walker said at the meeting.
Who does it impact?
The Keller ISD policy does not identify specific groups, but Jeremy Young said the policy could allow conservative parents, politicians or advocates to target LGBTQ+ titles or books that address race and racism in America.
“These laws are very vague, and they are intentionally vague because they are easier to pass and also easier to over-enforce,” he said.
The new Keller ISD policy comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Education Agency in November 2021 to investigate so-called “pornography” in public schools — a move critics have argued books targeted at the LGBTQ+ community.
“We really went beyond the simple need to eliminate pornography from our schools,” said trustee Beverly Dixon, who abstained in the vote.
“We need to allow our staff, especially our advisers, to be able to purchase materials as they see fit to meet the needs of their students,” she added.
This concern was raised at the school board meeting last month, where dozens of community members voiced their opposition to the guidelines.
Cameron Munn, a gay senior at Keller High School, spoke out against the policy in an impassioned speech to the school board.
“Your attempt to legislate and ban these stories hurts so many students like me,” he said.
According to a PEN America report documenting book bans in school libraries and classrooms between July 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the surge in bans reflects a “disproportionate targeting of books by or on people whose identities and stories have traditionally been underrepresented in children’s books”. and literature for young adults, such as people of color, LGBTQ+ people, or people with disabilities.”
Munn told “GMA” the new policy further isolates students like him, who have found solace in books about the LGBTQ+ experience.
“A lot of kids don’t have support at home and don’t have support at school and don’t have peer support,” Munn said. “Declaring war on their only safe space… [is] is going to cause children to find themselves in very dark spaces,” he added.
After Texas passed controversial laws last fall banning critical race theory in the classroom and limiting discussions of sexuality, Krause urged the Texas Education Agency in October 2021 to launch an investigation into the ” school district content”.
Along with the letter, Krause included a list of about 850 books that cover a range of topics — from racism and US history, to sex education and LGBTQ+ issues, and urged schools to do an “inventory” to find out if these books are on the shelves.
“This list is not exhaustive, it is not exclusive. And the mere presence of a book on this list does not mean that it was objectionable or inappropriate,” he said.
According to Krause, the list was not meant to be shared publicly, but was leaked last fall. Over the past year, Krause’s list has become a rallying cry for conservatives in Texas and other states pushing for the books to be challenged or banned.
“It saddens me,” author Jacqueline Woodson told “GMA.”
Four of Woodson’s books are on Krause’s list, including “Red at the Bone,” and have been challenged or banned in various states – from Texas to Pennsylvania.
“One of the things that ‘Red at the Bone’ is about is the Tulsa race massacre,” Woodson said.
“If we try to sanitize literature and sanitize American history, the children will see through it,” she added. “[Kids] understand this world on a level so much deeper than some people tend to think. And they have questions, and it should be okay to ask questions.”
ABC News
News
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could ease the crushing debt burden of millions of borrowers, but the taxman could demand a reduction in relief in some states.
This is because some states tax-exempt debt as income, which means borrowers who are still repaying their student loans could owe taxes on up to $10,000 or even $20,000 that was deducted. of their bill. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and North Carolina, canceled student loans will be subject to state income tax unless they change their laws to comply with a federal tax exemption for student loans, according to a tally by the Tax Foundation, a Washington, DC-based think tank.
This dismays Cathy Newman, a Louisiana State University graduate who has just accepted a first-year biology teaching position at the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg. She thinks she might end up owing a few hundred dollars in cash that she could have saved if she had stayed in Louisiana.
Newman said she can find money because she has a good job, but she knows many other borrowers who will still be stuck in dire financial straits, even if their loans have been canceled.
“If they stay in the state, they could end up with a pretty heavy tax burden if things don’t change,” Newman said. “I won’t be happy if I have to. I can do it. But many people cannot.
More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced or eliminated under the remission plan Biden announced late last month. The president writes off $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people with incomes below $125,000 a year or households earning less than $250,000. It waives an additional $10,000 for those who also used federal Pell grants to pay for college. But that only applies to those whose loans were repaid before July 1, which excludes current high school students and the students who will follow them.
While the elimination of $10,000 or $20,000 in loan repayments is a long-term boon to eligible borrowers, those in affected states may be required to report this as income. Depending on a state’s tax rates, the taxpayer’s other income, and the deductions and exemptions they can claim, this could be several hundred dollars in additional tax they will owe.
Spokespersons for tax agencies in several states — including Virginia, Idaho, New York, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky — told The Associated Press that their states would definitely not tax the loans. students canceled under Biden’s program. Tax officials in a few other states said they needed to do more research to find out.
Newman, 38, went into debt to pay for college. She had already set herself up for relief under the Federal Civil Service Loan Forgiveness Scheme, although it requires an additional five years of teaching on top of the five she has already taught at the University. of Louisiana Monroe. Biden’s program would reduce his debt burden by $10,000 when it goes into effect, but under Mississippi’s existing tax law, the relief will not be free.
“It’s not a huge burden for me, but it could be for a lot of other people, which worries me, especially if it’s unexpected, and I think a lot of people don’t realize that. don’t count,” Newman said. .
Any relief in states that would tax the canceled debt would have to come from their legislatures. Minnesota Legislature leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz have indicated in recent media interviews that there is broad support for a fix, which could come in the 2023 session, or even sooner. at the low chance of a special session.
In Wisconsin, the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers plans to propose a fix in the state budget next year, but it would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. And Evers must be re-elected in November before he can officially make that request. Republican legislative leaders and Evers’ GOP challenger Tim Michels did not respond to messages seeking comment on the student loan tax issue.
However, in Mississippi, the chairman of the Senate tax committee said he’s ready to take a look when the Legislature meets next year. Republican Sen. Josh Harkins, of Brandon, said he needed to know more about what his state’s tax laws say about debt forgiveness.
“I’m sure people will want to consider adjusting this or making changes to the law, but there are a lot of factors that need to be considered,” Harkins said, noting that Mississippi enacted its largest reduction in ever made tax earlier this year and adding that he wants to assess the impact of inflation before making major tax policy decisions. “It all just hit last week.”
Binkley reported from Washington, DC that Associated Press writers Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin contributed to this story.
denverpost
News
Trump called on lawmakers to institute ‘death penalty for drug dealers’ despite pardoning those convicted of selling drugs
-
Trump spoke at a rally on Saturday for the first time since the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
-
Trump said he was calling on lawmakers to institute capital punishment for drug traffickers.
-
But before leaving office, Trump pardoned many convicted drug dealers.
At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for drug traffickers to receive the death penalty, although he pardoned several people convicted of dealing drugs before leaving office.
In his first appearance at a rally since the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump blasted the FBI, Justice Department and President Joe Biden, calling him an “enemy of the state” in a long speech.
“Under Democrat control, the streets of our great cities are drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” Trump said, adding that drug traffickers were responsible for killing hundreds of people every year.
It is unclear where the numbers cited by Trump come from.
“Every drug dealer is responsible and that doesn’t include what he did to families of people who didn’t die, but families who are just devastated by what happened to their children and themselves.” , did he declare.
Trump then said he was calling on drug traffickers to receive the death penalty, which he said would “reduce drug distribution in our country by 75% on day one” and “save millions of lives.”
“We would solve this problem so quickly and I call on Republicans and Democrats to immediately institute, go to Washington and institute the death penalty for drug dealers. You won’t have a problem anymore,” he said. -he declares.
Trump has used his broad powers of clemency as president to grant pardons or commutations to many people convicted of dealing drugs.
In October 2020, Trump granted pardons to four people who had been convicted of nonviolent drug charges, including drug trafficking, conspiracy, sale and distribution. In a statement announcing the pardons, the White House noted that they were all model inmates who worked to better themselves in prison.
“In light of the decisions these individuals have made as a result of their beliefs to better their lives and the lives of others while incarcerated, the President has determined that each deserves clemency from the executive,” NPR reported. , the White House said at the time. .
In his final days in office, Trump granted pardons and commutations to 143 people. A partial list of those granted clemency, compiled by NBC, showed many had convictions on drug trafficking, conspiracy or similar charges.
Trump also pardoned Jonathan Braun, a drug dealer serving a 10-year prison sentence for running a large-scale marijuana ring. The White House said Braun would “seek employment to support his wife and children,” but failed to mention that he had also been charged and was being investigated for violent crimes, said reported the New York Times.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja rejects Magsaysay award
Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi:
CPI(M) senior leader and former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja declined to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award as the late president of the Philippines was known for his alleged brutality against communists.
While Ms Shailaja told reporters in Kerala that she had turned down the award as she was not interested in receiving it as an individual, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the award was at name of Ramon Magsaysay, who has a history of alleged brutality. Communist oppression in the Philippines.
Ms. Shailaja, a member of the CPI(M) central committee, made the decision after consulting with the party’s national leadership.
The former health minister said she was being considered for the award for work that was actually part of a collective effort and it was not fair to receive it as an individual.
“…this award is in the name of Ramon Magsaysay who has a history of brutal communist oppression in the Philippines. So for all these factors combined, she politely declined it saying she would be the first female politician to get it,” Mr. Yechury said.
On Sunday, some media reported that Shailaja refused to accept the award after consulting with the party.
“NGOs may not be sympathetic to communist ideology. And so it wasn’t right for me to receive it as an individual because I was being considered for something that was actually part of a collective effort. So I decided not to accept the award. I thanked them and politely declined the award saying that I was not interested in receiving it as an individual,” Ms. Shailaja said.
Mr Yechury, who met reporters in New Delhi, said the award was given for the way public health issues were handled in Kerala.
“This is a collective effort of the LDF government and the Kerala Department of Health, so it is not an individual effort,” Yechury said.
He said the Magsaysay prize had so far not been awarded to any active politician and that the central committee was the party’s highest decision-making body.
Left-wing leaders who have spoken out on the issue have claimed that Magsaysay was a staunch anti-Communist who oversaw the defeat of the Communists (Hukbalahap, a communist guerrilla movement formed by farmers in central Luzon) in the Philippines in the 1950s.
The Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) established the Ramon Magsaysay Awards in 1957 in honor of the late President of the Philippines, who died in a plane crash in March 1957. The awards were given for contributions made by citizens of the Philippines and other Asian countries in government service, public service, international understanding, journalism and literature, and community leadership.
Indians including filmmaker Satyajit Ray and cartoonist RK Laxman, former Election Commissioner TN Sheshan, singer MS Subbulakshmi, scientist MS Swaminathan, former Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal are among the former laureates.
ndtv
News
10 dead, 15 hospitalized in mass knife attacks in Canada, police say
At least 10 people have died and 15 others are hospitalized after a series of stabbing attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, police said on Sunday. Two suspects were still at large on Sunday evening, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
The stabbings took place at 13 separate locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, police said.
RCMP said they are looking for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, in connection with the stabbings. Damien Sanderson was described as 5ft 7in tall and weighing around 155lbs. Police said Myles Sanderson was 6’1″ and weighed approximately 200 pounds. The police think they may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.
Saskatchewan RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, but others appear to have been randomly attacked. She could not provide a reason.
“It’s horrible what happened in our province today,” Blackmore said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured.”
Blackmore said police began receiving reports before 6 a.m. of stabbings against the First Nations community. More reports of attacks soon followed, and at noon police issued a warning that a vehicle apparently carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina.
Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were seen there around lunchtime. There have been no sightings since.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said later Sunday night that the suspects are still at large and that police “still believe the suspects are likely in the city of Regina.”
“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a safe area. DO NOT approach suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or 9-1-1 information. Do not release police locations,” the RCMP said in a Twitter post.
Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden on Sunday morning when she noticed emergency crews a few blocks away.
Shier said his neighbor, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for her family.
“I’m very upset because I lost a good neighbor,” she said.
The search for suspects was carried out as fans traveled to Regina for an annual sold-out Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Regina Police Department said in a news release that with the assistance of the RCMP, it was working on multiple fronts to locate and apprehend the suspects and had “deployed additional public safety resources throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium”.
The alert first issued by RCMP in Melfort, Saskatchewan at around 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta with the two suspects still at large.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at multiple sites.
“A call for additional personnel has been made to respond to the influx of injured people,” authorities spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.
Mark Oddan, a spokesman for STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and another from Regina.
He said two transported patients to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third transported a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.
Oddan said that due to privacy laws he could not release information about their age, gender or condition.
Grub5
News
Trump tells Americans there should be violence if he’s indicted
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said on MSNBC’s “Symone” on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was telling his supporters “there should be violence” if he is indicted.
Host Symone Sanders said: “There are 43% of Americans who think a civil war is either very or somewhat likely to happen in the next decade. That’s according to a poll by You Gov and the Economists. They also found that those who identify as citing strong Republicans are most likely to believe him. You also have those elected Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for a national divorce. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol. Let’s not forget January 6th. What clues has history given us to change course here?
Beschloss said: “The first clue, I think you would agree with me on that. It’s that when in history we’ve had an ex-president basically saying that if I’m indicted there will be violence in the streets, or that allies like Lindsey Graham say that. He certainly sent that message to the Attorney General. We have never had anything like it. »
He added: “This is the first time in American history that we have someone who has been president of the United States. Although I guess in his warped mind he thinks he is still president.
Sanders said, “He doesn’t believe he lost the election.”
Beschloss said, “In his throne room in New Jersey, or wherever he is. The thing is, he’s someone who took the job and basically told Americans there should be a civil war. There should be violence in case I get charged. Nothing like it in American history.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
Chilean voters overwhelmingly reject left-wing constitution: ‘A path of hope’
Battle for books rages in North Texas school district amid outcry over new policy
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
Trump called on lawmakers to institute ‘death penalty for drug dealers’ despite pardoning those convicted of selling drugs
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown
Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja rejects Magsaysay award
10 dead, 15 hospitalized in mass knife attacks in Canada, police say
Trump tells Americans there should be violence if he’s indicted
Puget Sound crash: 1 dead, 9 missing after seaplane crash in Washington state
Will a bigger college football playoff be better?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”