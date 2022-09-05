Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, dies in an accident near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry has been killed in a car crash

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most publicized coup, was killed in a car crash in Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday , police said. He was 54 years old.

Mr Mistry was traveling from Udwada of Gujarat to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he added.

Photos from the crash site showed the mangled remains of the silver Mercedes. The accident happened when the car hit the road divider in Charoti area in Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai.

“The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. while Mistry was traveling to Mumbai. The accident happened on a bridge over the Surya River. It appears to be an accident,” said Commissioner Balasaheb Patil. Palghar district police.

Alongside Mr. Mistry, Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were present in the car.

Jehangir Pandole, brother of Darius Pandole, is the other person who died in the accident.

Darius Pandole was an independent director in the companies of the Tata group and had opposed the dismissal of Mr. Mistry as chairman of the company. He also left the Tata group with Mr Mistry.

Darius is Anahita’s husband. Anahita Pandole, a well-known gynecologist in Mumbai, was driving the car.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were transferred to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.

“They will probably be transferred to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning,” the police chief said on Sunday evening.

The car was traveling at high speed and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a policeman told the PTI news agency.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked the state police to carry out a detailed investigation into the accident.

“I spoke to the DGP and received instructions for detailed investigations,” tweeted Mr Fadnavis, who is also the state’s interior minister.

This is the latest blow for the Mistry family whose patriarch, Pallonji Mistry – Cyrus’ father – died in June at the age of 93. Their empire built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia, but was more recently known for a corporate feud. with the Tata group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in mourning the loss of the business tycoon, calling it a “big loss” for the world of commerce and industry.

“The untimely passing of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing is a great loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted his condolences, calling him a “shining star” of Indian industry.

Union Women’s Development Minister Smriti Irani said Mr Mistry “embodied kindness”.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons who succeeded Mr Mistry, expressed his condolences over the entrepreneur’s “untimely passing”.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is truly tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these trying times,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka remembered Mr Mistry as “a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance”.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said it was “difficult to digest” the news of Mr Mistry’s death.

“I knew Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as head of the Tata household. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life she herself should not have been ripped from her. Om Shanti,” Mr. Mahindra said.

Veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar called Mr Mistry a “dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur”.

“Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the untimely passing of former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We have lost one of the brightest stars in the Corporate World,” said said Mr. Pawar.

Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, said she was devastated.

“Gone too soon,” Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Mr Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted in October 2016. He took over as chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.

Mr. Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.