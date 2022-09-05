News
Dad charged with murder for intentionally leaving baby in hot car
A father is facing charges in the death of his one-year-old son after leaving him in a hot car in 87-degree Ohio weather.
Landon Parrot, 19, took the unresponsive baby to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday, CBS News reported Saturday.
Law enforcement was notified and in a subsequent interview with investigators, Parrot reportedly made conflicting statements regarding the incident.
Ohio dad, 19, admits he left his toddler son to die in a 130 degree car pic.twitter.com/bGpoHVcvIS
— New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2022
New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin detailed the case in a statement Friday:
As the investigation continued and evidence was gathered, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.
The child died after being left in the car unattended for about 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees. During the interview, it appears that it was not a question of forgetting the child but of a deliberate act so that the child would not be a nuisance in the house.
Parrot was charged with murder, two counts of child endangerment and manslaughter.
“He is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond,” Goodwin concluded.
A Texas mother who left her two children in a burning car to “teach them a lesson” that resulted in their deaths was given a heavy prison sentence in 2018, Breitbart News reported at the time.
“A Parker County jury found Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, guilty of two counts of recklessly injuring a child in the deaths of her two-year-old daughter, Juliet Ramirez, and her one-year-old son. , Cavanaugh Ramirez. The jury sentenced her to 20 years on each count,” the outlet said.
No one should ever leave a child unattended in a car, according to the United States Department of Transportation.
“Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s,” the agency said.
Breitbart News
News
2 confirmed dead in Northern California factory fire, sheriff says
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a fire that engulfed a northern California town, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said.
LaRue shared the news of the deaths Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the northern California rural community charred by one of California’s last wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details, including the ages or genders of the two deceased.
“There’s no easy way to say that,” he said before calling for a moment of silence.
The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
LaRue and other officials acknowledged the uncertainties facing the community, such as when people would be allowed to return home and when power would be restored for people who still did not have power. About 1,000 people were still under evacuation orders on Sunday as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze that spun out of control at the start of the bank holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, the blaze’s footprint had not expanded since Saturday morning, although the nearby mountain blaze gained momentum on Sunday, officials said.
Power outages, smoky skies and uncertainty about what the day would bring left a sense of emptiness around the city the morning after evacuation orders were lifted for thousands more residents.
“It’s eerily quiet,” said Weed City Council member Susan Tavalero, who was driving to a meeting with firefighters.
She was joined by Mayor Kim Greene, and the two hoped to get more details on the number of homes lost. A total of 132 structures were destroyed or damaged, fire officials said Sunday, though it was unclear whether they were homes, businesses or other buildings.
RELATED: Several injured after NorCal fire destroys homes, forcing thousands to evacuate, CAL FIRE says
Crews kept the flames, known as the Mill Fire, from growing overnight. On Sunday, the blaze covered about 6.6 square miles (17 square kilometers) and was 25% contained, numbers unchanged from Saturday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Three people were injured, according to Cal Fire, but no further details were available. Two people were taken to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said Saturday. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit. It is unclear whether those injuries were related to the deaths reported on Sunday.
Nearby, crews battled another blaze known as the Mountain Fire, which also broke out on Friday, but in a less populated area. More than 300 people were under evacuation orders.
Weed, home to fewer than 3,000 people about 280 miles (451 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, has long been considered by passers-by as a fancy place to stop along Interstate 5. But the city, nestled in the shadow of Mount Shasta, is no stranger to wildfires.
RELATED: Route Fire: SoCal brush fire explodes over 5,208 acres with 12% containment
Phil Anzo, Cal Fire’s Siskiyou Unit Chief, acknowledged that fires have taken their toll on the rural area in recent years.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of fires in this community, we’ve seen a lot of fires in this county, and we’ve had a lot of devastation,” Anzo said.
Dominique Mathes, 37, said he had had close calls with wildfires since living in Weed. Although the risk of fire is more and more frequent, he is not interested in leaving.
“It’s a beautiful place,” he said. “Everyone has risks everywhere, like Florida has hurricanes and floods, Louisiana has tornadoes and all that. So it happens everywhere. Unfortunately here it’s fires.”
The winds make Weed and surrounding areas a dangerous place for wildfires, whipping small flames into a frenzy. Weed has seen three major fires since 2014, a period of extreme drought that resulted in the largest and most destructive blazes in California history.
This drought persists as California heads into what is traditionally the worst of the fire season. Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Crews battled the blazes as much of the state baked in a heatwave over Labor Day weekend, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in Los Angeles, unusually hot weather for Southern California. Temperatures were expected to be even warmer in the Central Valley all the way to the capital Sacramento.
The California independent system operator issued its fifth “flexible alert,” a call for people to use their air conditioners and other appliances sparingly from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to protect the power grid.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Andrew Benintendi could miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG – Andrew Benintendi has been diagnosed with a broken hook of the hamate bone. The Yankees left fielder isn’t ready to rule out a return before the end of the season, but the typical rehab for baseball players is at least three to four weeks of immobilization before baseball activities are not allowed.
“I mean, when I went through that (in college), it was about two weeks. We’ll see what happens obviously, I want to get back there, get back in time for the last part of the season and then hopefully the playoffs,” Benintendi said of his previous bone surgery. home. “So it’s too early to tell now, obviously. So I’ll know more tomorrow when I talk to the doctors.
Benintendi said he was unsure what the immediate cure would be, but it will likely be surgery at some point. He had the surgery his freshman year in college, which usually removes the hamate bone. This created some confusion.
“I don’t really know much about bones or anything like that. So I just listen to what they tell me. Yeah, I didn’t know you could grow your bone or anything,” Benintendi said. “So. Yeah, it is. It’s unfortunate.”
The hamate bone is one of the seven small carpal bones of the wrist. The hook of the bone is the sharp protrusion that is usually broken off. It can happen suddenly with a hard swing and a sudden stop or stress fractures can form over time with repeated swings. The normal procedure is surgery to remove it, followed by immobilization.
“Recovery is different for everyone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That doesn’t necessarily rule him out (for the rest of the season).”
Since the Yankees acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline, Benintendi is hitting .239/.318/.381 with a .698 OPS, two homers, eight doubles and a triple.
REST RIZZO
Anthony Rizzo reacted well to the epidural he received Thursday in California to relieve the back pain that has plagued him this season. The first baseman was on what the Yankees hope will be his last day off in New York and they expect him to start playing again.
“That’s the hope, starting (Monday),” Boone said.
Rizzo could be doing baseball for the next two days and they’re hoping to potentially get him back in the lineup on Wednesday.
Boone reiterated that there were no plans to put Rizzo on the injured reserve.
In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the problem, he’s hitting .212/.394/.691 with three homers. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with .832 OPS and 30 homers.
BRITTON REBOUNDS
In his first appearance in a game since leaving his August 27 rehab appearance, Zack Britton pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the Tampa Tarpon on Saturday night. He threw 12 pitches, nine for strikes and struck out two.
More importantly, the veteran southpaw recovering from Tommy John surgery, has rebounded well.
“I know after last night, yeah. He was fine,” Boone said.
In other relief rehab news, Scott Effross, the right-hander the Yankees acquired from the Cubs, is pitching on flat ground and is expected to pitch a bullpen at the end of the week.
FOCUSED ON FRUSTRATION
Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday’s win, arguing a receiver’s interference call. It was Boone’s seventh major league ejection and a new career high for him.
Aside from the Yankees going 4-6 on that road trip, Boone was frustrated because he lost his challenge on a previous call. The Yankees believed Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt caught a DJ LeMahieu popping out of the net behind home plate. The replay showed he didn’t. When Kyle Higashioka was called for the catcher’s interference, which the replay showed, Boone came out and argued with plate umpire Vic Carapazza and was thrown out.
“We ended up contesting, but obviously we couldn’t contest the non-receiver’s interference. So there was some frustration there, but yeah. We had a pretty good angle from the bench. Didn’t see him in the net, but the coaches right next to me are tilted.
()
denverpost
News
Police investigating triple homicide in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area
Police are investigating a triple homicide in St. Paul on Sunday.
The shootings happened in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers were on the scene in the 900 block of Case Avenue, near Forest Street, as of early Sunday evening.
The police department plans to release additional information later Sunday.
News
Premier League asks PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions involving Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace
VAR took center stage over the weekend for all the wrong reasons and the Premier League stepped in to try and fix that.
He asked the PGMOL refereeing body to review the controversial VAR decisions seen at Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace.
West Ham were denied a late equalizer at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet’s strike was ruled out, with Jarrod Bowen deemed to have fouled Edouard Mendy.
David Moyes was furious after the incident and declared VAR manager Jarred Gillett unfit for duty, while clashing with referee Andy Madley.
Newcastle also had a goal ruled out in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace when Joe Willock was charged with fouling Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Both decisions were heavily criticized and the Premier League have now called for the issues to be reviewed.
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes the referees’ lack of knowledge of the game is highlighted by recent VAR errors.
He told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “VAR is there to help the referee, and it’s tough what I’m going to say, but some referees don’t understand football.
see
Keane ‘fed up with Arsenal apologies’ as Man United legend calls Arteta ‘bad loser’
DIRECT
Manchester United 3 Arsenal 1 LIVE: Antony and Rashford seal huge win for hosts
refuse
‘Paul Tierney must develop a pair’ – Outrage as Gabriel Martinelli’s goal is disallowed
empathy
Haaland says he ‘felt sorry’ for Lewandowski when Bayern tried to sign him
FOX
Rodgers told to quit and join club ‘like Villa’ but tells talkSPORT he’s staying
to offer
Chelsea ‘made a £50million bid on deadline day’ for Saints starlet signed from City this summer
“The VAR check exposes them, because what are you looking at? You don’t even know what you’re looking at.
He continued: “I am convinced that if I had seven screens, two or three minutes, to watch seven different angles of an incident because I played football, I would be able to understand what happened. happened during this incident.
“I’m sure I would get 50 wrong. They get it wrong every week, it’s just ridiculous.”
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
NYT op-ed says Biden ‘shouldn’t apologize’ for calling MAGA ‘semi-fascism’: ‘Deserve to be called out’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote an article on Sunday defending President Biden’s divisive rhetoric that condemned “MAGA Republicans,” saying those who support Trump deserve to be “named and humiliated.”
“Republicans are outraged – or perhaps just pretend to be outraged – that President Biden has, in recent speeches, warned that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to democracy and, at one point, has called the philosophy that fuels Trumpism ‘semi-fascism.’” The stunt began.
“But there’s no scandal here. Biden was just calling a thing a thing,” he continued. “Actually, I would prefer him to be even more pointed and not try so hard to dodge the charge that he casts the net too wide.”
Blow then recalled how many Republicans objected to being associated with fascist ideology, but suggested that “Republicans who voted for Donald Trump deserve to be called out for their actions.”
BIDEN’S ‘SEMI-FASCIST’ LABEL LATEST ANTI-GOP MONIKER GRANTED BY DEMOCRATS AND MEDIA
He claimed: “Trump consistently exhibited fascist leanings, as well as espoused racism, misogyny, and white nationalism. Republicans supported him, defended him, and voted for him. They actively courted that condemnation. .”
Blow was upset that Biden tried to walk back his comments and distinguish between MAGA Republicans and the rest of the party, saying, “I personally have a hard time cutting that hair” and “The pool of conservatives respectable is shallow.”
The columnist then pivoted to past outrageous quotes from Democratic leaders who condemned millions of American voters.
“Republicans have a knack for persuading Democrats to pull through,” Blow suggested. “It’s the same strategy they used against Barack Obama after he said some Americans were ‘bitter’ and ‘cling to guns or religion or antipathy towards people who don’t look like them or anti-immigrant or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.’”
Blow claimed Obama’s widely criticized stunt “was absolutely correct, but in politics telling the truth can be a sin.”
FORMER RNC PRESIDENT MICHAEL STEELE ON MSNBC: ‘ASSUME’ ALL REPUBLICANS ARE ‘DANGEROUS UNTIL PROVEN TO AGAIN’
Blow also suggested that Republicans somehow unfairly condemned Hillary Clinton.
“It was the same strategy Republicans used against Hillary Clinton after she said, ‘You could put half of Trump’s supporters in what I call the deplorable basket. Couldn’t you? Racists, sexists, homophobes, xenophobes, Islamophobes, etc. unfortunately there are people like that. And he picked them up.’”
The columnist claimed, “She was absolutely right. She may have even underestimated the number.”
Blow issued a final warning that “Democrats need to stop falling into the trap that calling out the dangers certain voters pose to the country is somehow a divisive, offensive, and unfair attack on innocent people,” suggesting: “ No one who voted for Trump or now supports him is above being named and humiliated.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
He reiterated his point, concluding, “Biden owes no Republicans an apology; they or they owes the country an apology.”
Not one to simply defend extreme rhetoric against Republicans, just two weeks before Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, Blow himself wrote: “[T]The Republican Party itself is now a threat to our democracy.”
Fox
News
Sheriff: Search underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Marsh Creek Detention Center in Clayton
CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) — Contra Costa County Sheriff’s officials are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center in Clayton on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says the two men escaped from the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road.
The first inmate is 33 years old, 5ft 6in tall and weighs around 140lbs with long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office says both inmates are wearing either white or yellow. Residents are advised to lock their homes and vehicles. Do not attempt to contact inmates.
Report anything suspicious to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441.
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Dad charged with murder for intentionally leaving baby in hot car
2 confirmed dead in Northern California factory fire, sheriff says
Andrew Benintendi could miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist – The Denver Post
Police investigating triple homicide in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area
Premier League asks PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions involving Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace
NYT op-ed says Biden ‘shouldn’t apologize’ for calling MAGA ‘semi-fascism’: ‘Deserve to be called out’
Sheriff: Search underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Marsh Creek Detention Center in Clayton
U.S. stock index futures are nearly flat Sunday evening (Chicago time)
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
Private plane flying to Germany, changes course and crashes at sea in Latvia
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”