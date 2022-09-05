Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700

- The ADA price has soared by more than 12 percent in the last 7 days.
- Robinhood listed Cardano (ADA) recently boosting further interest.
Since Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, and the IOHK team announced September 22 as the date for the Vasil hard fork, the ADA price has soared by more than 12 percent in the last 7 days. The ADA price rose by 4% today, indicating increased interest from whales and investors.
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, and the IOHK announced Friday that the Vasil hard fork will take place on September 22. There have been two postponements of the much-anticipated Vasil hard fork, first in June and again at the end of July. After extensive testing, IOHK and the engineers sought a seamless transfer to the new network.
No Further Delay Expected
Earlier, Charles Hoskinson has dropped hints that the Vasil hard fork on the Cardano mainnet is expected to occur before the end of September. In addition, a date will be announced after the collection of information from SPOs and cryptocurrency exchanges about their level of readiness.
In addition, 75% of blocks were produced by SPOs using the 1.35.3 node, the major exchanges upgraded to the 1.35.3 node, and the top DApps tested with the node, fulfilling all three requirements for the Vasil hard fork. As a metric, this indicator has increased by more than 87%. Both the exchanges and the DApps have given the all-clear that they will complete the upgrades and testing by the expected date of September 22.
Following Robinhood’s September 1 listing of the currency and the confirmation of the September 20 date for the Vasil hard fork, whale activity in Cardano has increased. Over the last two days, ADA has been the most popular token purchased by the 500 largest BSC whales.
Recommended For You:
Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Date Confirmed by Developers