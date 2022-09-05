The far-left daily Daily Kos released more than 3,000 words to “revise” my hunter soneven though the author flatly admitted to not having seen the film, an astonishing departure from the standard orchestration of a “hit-piece”, which requires writers to have at least a modicum of understanding of the subject matter that their piece intends to “hit.” Here, the writer with the Daily Kos’s singular name “Hunter” (we’re guessing there’s no relation), instead opted for a full-fledged panic.

Rather than watch (then bang) the movie, the author instead started with “Movie Review: ‘My Son Hunter’ Is A Soft Porn Conspiracy Movie For Weird Conservative Incels” for a title and over 3,000 words, resulting in borderline illegible work. of rambling hatred that offers neither insightful insight into the left’s regard for Hunter Biden nor an insightful critique of the film that dramatizes his and his father’s international influence peddling.

“Unfortunately, at the time of this review, the drunken squirrels who handled the film’s marketing at Breitbart News And Tactical Gun Safe Emporium had not offered us a pre-release copy, so we’re going to have to do all of the film’s review just from what we can see in the trailer,” the Daily Kos writer explained.

Movie Review: ‘My Son Hunter’ is a soft-porn conspiracy movie for weird conservative incels — Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 2, 2022

The author did not attempt to justify why he chose to use the words “film review” in his title if he had not, in fact, watched the film, but since the Daily Kos seems to have l For the impression that men can magically transform into women, asking its editors to conform to standard definitions of the term “movie review” might be a bridge too far.

Instead, the author focuses on pornography, slander, and yes, conspiracy theories about the movie he didn’t actually watch.

This is a film about a one-dimensional main character going through scene after scene of women in their underwear. It’s a movie about bras. This film may be the closest Proud Boy has ever seen a nearly bare breast; this is porn for incels who for some reason can’t access or respect mainstream porn but can get away with watching this. Maybe it’s a fetish thing, in which America’s most compulsive patriots simply can’t get an erection unless the plot of their porn revolves mostly around how their ideological enemies, who are very cool and have sunglasses and have access to all drugs and strippers, suck.

“This film, the first of the Breitbart name, is quite transparently porn. It’s soft porn, though very softcore porn, but from premise to execution to marketing to trailer, “Cancelled Tories Do Softcore Porn” remains the much more accurate movie title than what they slapped on trying to put a bit of politics on this thing,” says the Daily Kos.

This, again, is based on the writer simply looking at the my hunter son trailer.

Watch the trailer:

my hunter son screenwriter Brian Godwa said the script for my hunter son draws heavily on the public record.

“I drew dialogue from actual incidents or documents, transcripts or emails reported in the media as the base language of the characters in Hunter and Joe, many of which are real quoted lines,” said said Godwa in the UK. Daily Mail. “And many of them were taken from Hunter’s actual emails from his laptop. I drew inspiration from Hunter’s eulogy for his brother Beau for his own depiction of his relationship in the film.

my hunter son director Robert Davis (License to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies) said the film was based not just on Hunter Biden’s notebooks and Peter Schweizer’s No. 1 investigative reporting New York Times bestselling book Red Handed: How America’s elites get rich helping China win, the film is also inspired by the autobiography of Hunter Biden Pretty Things.

What exactly does the Daily Kos writer think My hunter son? He hates it; he really hates him, in fact, even though he cannot fully comprehend the object of his hatred. Alas, the world may never know the true and honest opinion of the author on my hunter son because he never really looked my hunter son.

Other than that, here are a few points to sum up this novel from a “movie reviewer” of a “reviewer” who never watched the movie he was supposed to rewatch:

Andrew Breitbart is dead.

Steve Bannon is a white supremacist.

Trump supporters are incels.

The my hunter son The IMDB page exists.

some random star wars reference.

Actor Laurence Fox looks like Eric Trump in the promo.

Come to think of it, one of the strippers looks like Melania Trump in the promo.

While we’re at it, strippers are interesting protagonists.

What if Winnie the Pooh was a serial killer?

Russia, Russia, Russia!!!!

