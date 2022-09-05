Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 dead

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died Saturday night in the Redbird neighborhood of Dallas after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.
Police said on September 3 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shot from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.
They discovered that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun.
Juan Romero, 25, was found at the compound with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear if Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.
Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but fortunately no one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or via email.
Grub5
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has done it again, homering in back-to-back games to set a new career high for himself in this category as he continues making history.
Judge smashed his 53rd homer of the season in his first at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. The ball traveled approximately 450 feet along the left field line.
Not only has Judge set himself a new career high, but more importantly for the Yankees record books, he’s another home run closer to the single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
These are the famous 61 homers in 1961 that Judge is trying to track down in this last month of the regular season. He now only needs eight homers to tie and nine to set the record just with his name on the side.
Chasing Maris has been a big talking point, especially as the regular season enters the home stretch. However, Judge focused on winning games, which the Yankees struggled to do in the second half of the season.
JUDGE AARON CLOSE GAP WITH AL SINGLE-SEASON HOME RUN RECORD WITH 51ST DINGER
Frankly, it was only Judge who went out of his way. Players like DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and more have struggled a lot since the All-Star break, and the record reflects that.
The Yankees finished 10-18 in August, the most losses they have totaled in a single month since September 1991, when they went 9-19.
When Judge hit his 50th home run against the Los Angeles Angels, a game in which the Yankees lost 3-2, the MVP candidate didn’t care much about joining the elite company with Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as his only Yankees with multiple 50- home run seasons.
YANKEES JUDGE AARON JOINS ELITE CLUB IN MLB HISTORY WITH 50TH HOME RUN
“It’s just another number,” The judge said via ESPN. “It’s great, but I’m a little upset that we lost. It’s a close game that we could have won.”
It’s been the feeling every time Judge has run, but the Yankees end up losing.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In Saturday night’s loss, the Tampa Bay Rays moved closer to the record that really matters, the AL East division lead. The Yankees, who once held a 15.5-game lead over Tampa Bay, saw it shrink to four games.
Fox
Red Sox
Many players dream that their first hit in major tournaments will be a homerun or a hit in the clutch.
Triston Casas’ first MLB success was far from one or the other.
On his third at bat of his MLB debut, Casas had the chance to extend the Red Sox lead to 6-2 with a fifth-inning hit because Trevor Story was on second base. Casas got the base hit, but it was a short dribbler. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ran to make a play on the ball, preventing it from rolling into left field. However, by the time Semien got his hands on the ball, Casas was on his way to his first league hit.
The Red Sox couldn’t do anything with runners on first and second with no outs. Rob Refnsyder hit a sharp lining to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager on the next at-bat, allowing him to double Story at second. Franchy Cordero struck out an ensuing at-bat to end the inning.
Casas made solid contact on his first at bat. He recorded a 337-foot right flyout in the first heat. Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had to make a run play in order to catch the ball before it likely bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.
Casas relied on picking a defensive player the next time at bat.
The base hit might not be the most memorable thing Casas did in his MLB debut. Prior to Sunday’s game, the first baseman lay shirtless in right field and appeared to be on the ground – a practice of making physical contact with the Earth.
“Are you [expletive] are you kidding me ? an unnamed Red Sox player said upon seeing Casas, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.
Casas is the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect and is considered one of baseball’s best first base prospects. MLB.com ranked Casas 26th among prospects in its latest rankings.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
A cannabis beverage company will be fined $45,000 after breaking rules at Denver’s Mile High 420 festival held in April.
Violations resulted in a $15,000 fine. An additional $30,000 will be suspended for one year, in the event of future violations.
Denver Packaging Co., which also operates as Keef Brands, admitted seven violations on April 20, including unlawful acts, packaging and labeling, according to city documents released Thursday. The company will have to pay the fines within 90 days.
Owner Andrew Veron signed the settlement agreement on August 24. The order includes stipulations for the company to continue to be licensed in Denver as a retail marijuana manufacturing MIP company.
Denver Excise and Licensing Department Inspector Brooke Bearman said she stopped by the Denver Packaging Co. booth at the festival, where the company had Keef Brands products on display, a large
advertising sign and two coolers full of products.
Event organizer Adam Schmidt told Bearman that “he had communicated with the sponsors that they were not allowed to have any merchandise on site,” according to city documents.
After Veron arrived, he said the products came from Platte Valley Dispensary in Denver. He agreed to remove the products from the event.
The department ordered the company to appear on July 21 to show why its retail and medical MIP manufacturer licenses should not be suspended or revoked.
“Denver Packaging Co. is proud that in nearly all of its eight years of operation in Colorado, it has never encountered any regulatory issues or complaints. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding on April 20 occurred between third-party brand promoters, city investigators, and our staff, resulting in a documented violation by local regulators. The allegations (by the city) were very serious and we accept full responsibility for our actions,” Veron wrote in an email.
“We are committed to legal operations and continue to enjoy bringing our unique product to our enthusiastic Colorado customers,” added Vernon.
Keef Brands was established in Boulder in 2010. Its product selection includes sodas “with a burst of THC,” like Bubba Kush Root Beer, Orange Kush, and Mr. Puffer. The company also offers cannabis-infused energy drinks, sparkling water, mocktails and more.
He has built an Instagram following of over 28,000.
The Mile High 420 Festival, held in Civic Center Park, is billed as the largest 420 festival in the world. It has already hit a snag this year after some Coloradans protested the festival’s policy that allows attendees of all ages, citing concerns about young people’s exposure to weed.
There are plans to limit the age of festival-goers to 21 and over next year.
denverpost
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two members of the Brazilian indigenous group known for its guardians of the forest who fight against illegal deforestation have been killed according to the Indigenist Missionary Council, a nonprofit organization that monitors violence against indigenous peoples.
Ranger Janildo Oliveira Guajajara was killed with multiple gunshots to the back, while another Guajajara man who was shot in Saturday morning’s attack survived and is in a health unit, said the Maranhao State Nonprofit Division said in a statement posted on Instagram. In a separate municipality of Maranhao, Jael Carlos Miranda Guajajara was run over by an unspecified vehicle the same morning, and members of his group suspect it was a targeted assassination, the statement said.
The Guajajara live in the indigenous territory of Arariboia in Maranhao and patrol their lands to evict invaders. This has often put them in the crosshairs: five were killed in five months in 2019-2020.
Neither the federal government’s Indigenous affairs agency nor the federal police responded to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
At a protest in Sao Paulo on Sunday, a small group of indigenous people from several tribes were taking part in a previously planned protest against violence, illegal logging, mining and ranching.
Sônia Guajajara, a member of the tribe and executive coordinator of the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, told reporters she needed more details before commenting on the reports.
“We are here to say: enough with this violence, enough with the genocide against our people and our territory,” she said.
The Missionary Council’s annual report on violence against indigenous peoples, released last month, said 176 indigenous people were killed in 2021, down slightly from the previous year but well above the average for previous five years, of 123.
yahoo
The aircraft, registered in Austria, was en route to Cologne, Germany. German media said the passengers were a family of three – a man, a woman and their daughter – in addition to the pilot.
German newspaper Bild said the plane reported shortly after takeoff that there was a cabin pressurization problem. But authorities lost radio contact with the plane soon after, and Spanish and French warplanes were sent to intercept the aircraft.
But when they reached the plane, they didn’t see anyone sitting in the cockpit, Bild said.
Rescue vessels and Latvian and Swedish coastguards were patrolling the crash site and a nearby passenger ferry was alerted to help with the effort. Debris from the plane and an oil spill were discovered at the site, Swedish media reported.
washingtonpost
Burbank authorities were alerting the public to several temporary hiking trail closures.
Due to high fire risk and hazardous conditions, the Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon hiking trails were to remain closed.
The closures were to remain in effect from 10 a.m. until sunset Sunday and Monday.
As of now, the trails are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Grub5
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”