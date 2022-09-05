Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has done it again, homering in back-to-back games to set a new career high for himself in this category as he continues making history.

Judge smashed his 53rd homer of the season in his first at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. The ball traveled approximately 450 feet along the left field line.

Not only has Judge set himself a new career high, but more importantly for the Yankees record books, he’s another home run closer to the single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

These are the famous 61 homers in 1961 that Judge is trying to track down in this last month of the regular season. He now only needs eight homers to tie and nine to set the record just with his name on the side.

Chasing Maris has been a big talking point, especially as the regular season enters the home stretch. However, Judge focused on winning games, which the Yankees struggled to do in the second half of the season.

Frankly, it was only Judge who went out of his way. Players like DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and more have struggled a lot since the All-Star break, and the record reflects that.

The Yankees finished 10-18 in August, the most losses they have totaled in a single month since September 1991, when they went 9-19.

When Judge hit his 50th home run against the Los Angeles Angels, a game in which the Yankees lost 3-2, the MVP candidate didn’t care much about joining the elite company with Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as his only Yankees with multiple 50- home run seasons.

“It’s just another number,” The judge said via ESPN. “It’s great, but I’m a little upset that we lost. It’s a close game that we could have won.”

It’s been the feeling every time Judge has run, but the Yankees end up losing.

In Saturday night’s loss, the Tampa Bay Rays moved closer to the record that really matters, the AL East division lead. The Yankees, who once held a 15.5-game lead over Tampa Bay, saw it shrink to four games.