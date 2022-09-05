Highland Park’s Bitter Jester music festival took place two months after the Fourth of July parade tragedy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The chances of power outages in California will increase in the coming days as the state prepares to enter the most brutal period yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said. officials Sunday.

Energy demand is expected to outstrip supply starting Monday evening, and forecasts for Tuesday show the state vying with its all-time high in electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of California. Independent System Operator.

“It’s about to get a lot more intense,” Mainzer told reporters.

The system operator is responsible for managing and maintaining the reliability of the electrical grid, a difficult task in hot weather when power demand skyrockets as people crank up their air conditioners.

Grid operators have several options available before power outages, such as running backup generators, buying more power from other states, and using so-called demand response programs, where people are paid to use less. of energy. But keeping the lights on will also force Californians to keep conserving like they have, even as temperatures rise.

Most of California’s 39 million people face extremely hot weather. Temperatures in the Central Valley are expected to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) for several days. In Los Angeles, meanwhile, temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), unusually hot temperatures for September.

Energy officials and power companies have been urging people since Wednesday to use less electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by keeping air conditioners at 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25.5 degrees Celsius) or higher and avoiding d use large appliances such as ovens and dishwashers. These so-called flexible alerts have allowed the network operator to keep the lights on so far.

As of Saturday night, the state used about 44,000 megawatts of electricity, Mainzer said. By Tuesday, that’s expected to hit more than 50,000 megawatts, approaching record levels of power consumption set in 2006. But the state would rather curb demand to avoid that number than test the power grid’s ability to respond. .

“Our goal is to make sure we don’t hit that number,” Mainzer said.

During the day, the California energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas, plus some electricity imports from other states. But solar power begins to drop in the late afternoon and evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather. As of Sunday afternoon, three of the state’s coastal power plants were experiencing partial outages, though they represent only a small fraction of the state’s supply, officials said.

At the same time, some hydroelectric resources are limited due to drought. Dry conditions and heat are hitting California as the state heads into what is traditionally the worst of fire season, with large fires already burning and becoming deadly. Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Several hundred thousand Californians lost power during hot weather August 2020 blackouts. The state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Newsom on Friday signed legislation potentially allowing the state’s last remaining nuclear plant to remain open beyond its scheduled 2025 shutdown to ensure more power for the energy grid.

As of Sunday night, nuclear power made up about 5% of California’s energy supply.