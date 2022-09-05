How ‘Corn Kid’ Blackmailed Kevin Bacon and Everyone Else About Corn

It’s been a big month for corn thanks to an adorable kid who loves corn, who caught the internet’s attention by expressing his very sincere love for corn.

If you’re on TikTok and noticed a crazy amount of corn-related content, here’s some info on the source. The “Corn Kid” meme involves a kid named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, short, and sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth watching if you haven’t already. .

Why is everyone talking (and singing) about corn?

Corn-related content first caught my attention in late August, when I scrolled through my TikTok “For You” page and noticed several videos using the same soundtrack — a catchy song posted by the account TikTok @schmoyoho.

I don’t know how I’m supposed to fall asleep with the corn song playing in my head all night. — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) September 1, 2022

The song is inspired by an interview on Recess Therapy – a web series that asks children questions. In this interview, which debuted earlier in August, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum holds a microphone near a youngster named Tariq, who talks passionately about corn.

“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” says Tariq.

@schmoyoho intro song for any meal/snack with corn 🌽 – from an iconic interview on @doingthings ♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy

Tariq is missing a front tooth and wears a shirt decorated with double-decker bus designs. He grabs a half-eaten ear of corn and takes a bite or two of it during the interview.

Shapiro-Barnum asks him to describe the corn. “A big bump with pimples,” he says. Tariq suggests corn is $1 and wishes viewers a “corntastic” day.

As of this writing, @schmoyoho’s version of the song has over 8 million likes. In the videos using the melody — of which there are more than 400,000 — people are ranking the lyrics, coming out and showing off the Corn Kid tribute art. Even actor and musician Kevin Bacon jumped on the trend by posting an acoustic version of the Corn Kid song that plays quite well.

The Corn Kid is on Cameo, where you can request a video for $220. He was in a Chipotle advertising. He is sometimes called the CEO of corn.

@thechalkingdad I mean look at this thing! 🌽 #cornsong#cornkid#corn#chalkart#chalk @Recess Therapy ♬ It’s corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy

Who is the Corn Kid?

Although Tariq has talked endlessly about corn, we don’t know much about the kid behind the meme. According to The Atlantic, he has not made any television appearances or interviews.

When he’s not dropping corn-worthy information, he enjoys playing games like tag and hide-and-seek.

“I play a variety of games,” Tariq says on Recess Therapy, “never lava monster.”

How can I watch the original Corn Kid interview?

If you’ve heard the corn song and want to watch Tariq’s interview from early August, it’s on Recess Therapy’s YouTube channel.

A follow-up post provides even more Tariq content.

Corn is, once again, on the menu.

@mitchdorling All hail the corn child #cheers#tok#fyp#foryou#yes#corn#itscorn#lookatthisthing#lumpofnobs#ithasthejuice#whatelse#supportsmall♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy