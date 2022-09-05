Largest gas importer Petronet to invest Rs 40,000 Crore over next 5 years

Petronet will invest Rs 40,000 core in the next 5 years

New Delhi:

Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s largest gas importer, will invest Rs 40,000 crore over the next five years to expand import infrastructure as well as embark on new business to increase profitability at Rs 10,000 crore.

Petronet, which operates two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facilities at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala, is looking to get into the petrochemical sector, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The company has formulated a “1-5-10-40” strategy for exponential growth and diversification. “The company aims to achieve annual revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years and annual after-tax profit of Rs 10,000 crore with investments of Rs 40,000 crore,” he said. .

It made a net profit or profit after tax of Rs 3,352 crore on revenue of Rs 43,169 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022).

LNG is natural gas that has been cooled to liquid form to make it easier to transport by ship. At the import terminal, the LNG is regasified to a gaseous state before being transported to users such as power plants for electricity production and fertilizer units for the manufacture of urea and other nutrients for crops.

Petronet said it was increasing the import capacity of the Dahej terminal from 17.5 million tonnes per year to 22.5 million tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

Additionally, it is adding two more LNG storage tanks to the current six tanks at Dahej at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

This is in line with the government’s vision to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.7% to 15% by 2030.

With its two terminals on the west coast, Petronet is now considering a third import facility on the east coast.

A floating LNG import terminal on the high seas “will meet the growing demand for gas from the east and center of the country”, he said, adding a detailed feasibility report (DFR) for the terminal. 4 million tons based on the FSRU with additional range. for the expansion to the land terminal with a capacity of 5 million tons has been completed.

Petronet’s Kochi terminal has an import and regasification capacity of 5 million tons per year of LNG. The company said it also plans to set up a petrochemical complex based on imported propane at the Dahej LNG terminal.

It “is also studying the possibility of setting up a complex derived from propylene in the near future”. However, he did not provide cost estimates or timelines for the project.

Petronet said it is also considering overseas projects and has been shortlisted as one of the potential bidders for an LNG terminal in Matarbari, Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

It is also “exploring business opportunities in Sri Lanka’s LNG value chain and is in the process of collaborating with potential counterparts, including the government of Sri Lanka,” the annual report says.

The company “aims to be a global LNG player and thus incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘Petronet LNG Singapore Pte Ltd’ on March 7, 2022”. “Petronet LNG Singapore Pte Ltd was incorporated to carry on business/activities including but not limited to long, spot and short term LNG purchase and sale of LNG, trading of LNG to Indian and foreign companies, optimization and diversion of LNG in its portfolio, carrying out hedging transactions, investments in overseas companies, etc.,” he added.

Petronet currently imports LNG on long-term contracts from Qatar and Australia. Regasified LNG is supplied to buyers GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for resale to actual users.

GAIL, IOC, BPCL and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) each hold 12.5% ​​of the capital of Petronet.

“In order to achieve this ambitious objective (of 1-5-10-40), your company has also identified a need to optimize the decision-making process of its leaders at different levels. As a result, the company has undertaken an extensive exercise to re-visit the existing delegation of authority, in which executive powers have been streamlined to align with its growing business needs.

“Similarly, Petronet also recognizes that strategic objectives require harmony and alignment with corporate HR policies and practices, therefore, it has become imperative to review all HR policies and align with industry best practices,” the annual report states.