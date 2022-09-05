Las Vegas Aces win in OT over Seattle Storm after wild, regulation-record ending

SEATTLE – After trading shots with host Seattle Storm in the dying seconds of an Instant Classic, the Las Vegas Aces made the final basket and then retired in overtime to win a thrilling Game 3 110-98 on Sunday and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.

“It was a hell of a game,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of anything like this – the back and forth and the battle. … Big blow after big blow from both sides, really.”

With 11.3 seconds left, Seattle had opened a four-point lead after Jewell Loyd made a pair of free throws. The Aces responded almost immediately with a 3-pointer from Riquna Williams and had a chance to go forward after Tina Charles missed two free throws on subsequent Storm possession.

A’ja Wilson took full advantage with a spinning basket in the paint that gave Las Vegas a 90-89 advantage with 2.9 seconds left. Now was the time for Seattle to respond with Sue Bird, playing her final season after announcing her retirement, making what looked like the game-winning 3-pointer from the corner in the final second of the game.

Instead, the Aces forced overtime with Jackie Young scoring at the buzzer.

“I think that was probably the game where there was so much back and forth – oh they’re gonna win it, oh no they’re gonna win it, now we’re going to go into overtime,” Las the Vegas guard said, Chelsea Grey. “That’s what playoff basketball is. It was pretty good.”

According to the Elias Athletic Bureau, there had never before been a case of WNBA teams making three game-tying shots or tying the game in the last three seconds of regulation in a playoff game. It hasn’t happened in an NBA playoff game in at least the last 25 playoffs.

The shocking end to the fourth quarter convinced the Aces they had the advantage going into the extra session, which Storm players and coaches conceded likely had an effect.

“We said in caucus that the momentum was on our side right now,” Gray said. “It deflated the home team that we had to go into extra time. We went out locked in for those five minutes.”

No one was more locked in than Gray, who single-handedly beat Seattle 8-6 in overtime. The Aces’ 18 points were the most ever in a playoff OT.

Gray (29 points) and Wilson (34) recorded new career highs for playoff scoring — Wilson surpassed his 33 points in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday. Their combined 63 points were the second most scored by WNBA teammates in a playoff game, behind the 65 totaled by Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd against Las Vegas in Game 1 of the 2020 WNBA Finals.

Adding to Gray’s 12 assists, she was responsible for creating 59 of the Aces’ 110 points, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Wilson, who played all 45 minutes, contributed 11 rebounds for her second straight 30-10 playoff game, tying Candace Parker for the most in WNBA playoff history.

As Las Vegas pulled a win away from its return to the WNBA Finals for the second time in three years, the Storm found themselves lamenting the missed opportunities.

“There were four of us with little time and it’s really for me [was] where we lost the game,” Bird said. “Let them take the lead – they probably scored five points in three seconds? For me, that’s where we really let this one down. I understand the last pieces are going to stand out because they’re dramatic and exciting and I’m sure it was good TV, but we were ahead by four.”

“We got the game and we gave it to them,” echoed teammate Stewart.

Seattle ended the fourth quarter with a foul to give away and couldn’t use it. Bird said the team discussed a possible foul on the Aces’ final inbound play, which started with 0.8 seconds on the clock, but the pass going straight to Young in the shooting motion made that impossible without risking a three-point play that could have allowed Las Vegas to win in regulation time.

“She made the basket,” Bird said. “There was no magic that happened.”

Storm coach Noelle Quinn also said afterwards that Wilson traveled on his go-ahead score in the final seconds, which would have given Seattle the ball back a one-point lead had he been called.

It wasn’t, and the Aces came out on top in a match that was memorable for both the dramatic outcome and the caliber of play.

“It was just really high-level basketball,” Hammon said. “On both sides.”