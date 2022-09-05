Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears: School pick is ‘new fight in Brown vs. Board of Education’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears previewed on “Sunday Night in America” ​​what she sees as the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education.

Host Trey Gowdy discussed the continued efforts of many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of schoolchildren as President Biden seeks to write off college student loan debt. Sears argued that black families like his were forced to fight teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their children.

“People like me say it’s time we had the same capacity as everyone else because the other side, unfortunately, uses education as a political weapon. But, as a parent, he doesn’t There is only one question: is my child learning? It’s Full stop. Does my child learn, because with a good education, my child will have a future, will have hope, will be able to create of generational wealth,” Sears said.

She further suggested that the struggle over school choice has become a new “Brown vs. Board of Education” issue among black and minority families.

“This, to me, is the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education. Because what was it about? It was about a parent’s ability to choose the best school for the child. And here we are, 50 years later, and we’re still asking for it. In fact, we’re not asking for it anymore. We’re going to get it. The Democrats aren’t going to keep using this as a wedge to push us against each other. “said Sears. .

Gowdy relayed reports that some students are now two decades behind in education due to COVID policies and lockdowns.

“Before COVID, the kids weren’t doing very well either,” she noted. “This is a national security crisis, and now COVID has made it worse. I have a teacher at one of our downtown schools. She said, ‘Lieutenant Governor, our children normally arrive to us two levels late. Now they are four grade levels behind. She said, ‘what am I supposed to do?’”

Sears also attacked the White House for blaming Republicans for school closings that have exacerbated learning problems among children.

“We as Republicans, Libertarians and Independents wanted to reopen schools during COVID, yes, because private schools were open. You know what, the unions said we were white supremacists for wanting schools to be open. open again. Now we’ The Biden administration said no, it was the Republicans who wanted the schools closed. We’re playing stupid games. Our kids aren’t moving forward,” Sears said.

She encouraged Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.,’s efforts to hire and support more capable teachers to help students in Virginia.

“Teachers just want to teach. They don’t want to be part of the social this and the social that. They just want to teach and leave the political stuff out. That’s what they’re trying to do. Yes, we have teachers who take it upon themselves to do other things, but, for the most part, they just want to teach,” Sears said.