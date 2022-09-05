News
Man United win again and end Arsenal’s streak, illustrating Erik ten Hag’s continued impact
Manchester United’s good form continued with an action-packed 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday as the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season.
An Antony’s debut goal – in his first appearance for Man United after moving from Ajax days earlier – punctuated a confident win for the Red Devils, now their fourth in a row.
– Report: Man United-Arsenal | Premier League table | Upcoming meetings
Not to be outdone, Marcus Rashford scored twice, canceling out a goal from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. (A potential Gabriel Martinelli goal within 14 minutes of the match was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.)
ESPN’s Rob Dawson has a reaction and analysis.
JUMP TO: Player Ratings | Better/worse performers | Highlights & Moments | Postgame Quotes | Key Statistics | Upcoming meetings
Quick reaction
1. Man United end Arsenal’s winning streak and extend theirs
In the aftermath of the 4-0 loss to Brentford, it was hard to imagine Manchester United winning their next four games – including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal – but that is how far they have come under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman’s decision to start new boy Antony paid off with an early goal as he was also rewarded for keeping faith with Marcus Rashford, who netted twice in the second half.
In truth, there wasn’t much between the two teams but Man United were better at the crucial moments and Mikel Arteta will have to get his players back from Arsenal after a first defeat of the season. It seems incredible that after opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Man United can start September moving within two points of Manchester City. But Ten Hag was boosted by a strong end to the transfer window and his side gathered momentum ahead of the international break at the end of the month.
It’s been an unpredictable season before, but if they string together a few more wins, they’ll start to be talked about as possible title contenders. It happened to Arsenal after winning five games in a row and United have now won four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2021.
– ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (US)
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately
2. Antony makes an instant impact
Not everyone can handle the pressure of being a big-money signing at Manchester United, but Antony already looks in the game.
The winger, signed for €100m from Ajax on deadline day, needed just 35 minutes to announce himself at Old Trafford with a clean finish whipped into the corner to put United 1 -0.
It came moments after Arsenal fans in the corner of the stadium mocked the Brazilian after a flashy trick went nowhere, and Antony was quick to exact revenge by celebrating in front away supporters with the ball in his shirt and his thumb in his mouth. It prompted a warning from referee Paul Tierney, but if nothing else showed the 22-year-old is not one to back down in the spotlight of an intense atmosphere.
He was brought to United as much for his character as his ability on the pitch. Much will be expected of Antony, who showed his confidence by attempting to nab Aaron Ramsdale from 35 yards, after becoming the club’s second most expensive signing of all time and he wastes no time showing he is. it’s worth it.
It already looks like he’ll bring some excitement and a little bit of pizzazz to Ten Hag’s team.
3. Frustration for Arsenal but still in the right direction
Arsenal haven’t won their first six games of a top-flight season since 1947, so it’s not the end of the world that their winning streak ended at Old Trafford and Arteta can take plenty of positives.
Apart from his gripe with some of the refereeing decisions – including the decision to score Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal after a VAR check – his side were in control of large parts of the game and that was only because Man United were more clinic in front of goal that Arsenal lost for the first time this season.
It will be a concern for Arteta that Arsenal’s first real test of the season ended in defeat, but he will also know that on another day his players could have gained at least a point. This Arsenal side are still a work in progress but have been thrust into the title debate due to their impressive start.
Ultimately their aim this season is to qualify for the Champions League after narrowly missing out at the end of last season and even after a setback at Old Trafford they still look more than capable. Arsenal came out second in the big moments but Arteta won’t be too discouraged.
Player ratings
United man: De Gea 7, Dalot 6, Malacia 7, Martinez 7, Varane 7, McTominay 7, Eriksen 8, Fernandes 7, Sancho 6, Antony 7, Rashford 7.
Subtitles: Ronaldo 6, Fred 6, Casemiro 6, Maguire 5.
Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Blanc 6, Zinchenko 6, Saliba 5, Gabriel 5, Lokonga 5, Xhaka 5, Odegaard 5, Saka 7, Martinelli 6, Jesus 6.
Subtitles: Nketiah 6, Smith Rowe 6, Vieira 6, Tomiyasu 6.
Best and Worst Performers
BEST: Cristian Eriksen, Manchester United
It was two quick passes from the Denmark international that netted Man United’s first two goals and then he got an assist himself as he netted the third for Rashford.
Worst: Gabriel, Arsenal
The Arsenal defender won’t want to see Rashford’s two goals again after Man United were twice allowed to force their way through the middle with little resistance.
Highlights and Moments
A well-taken strike from Gabriel Martinelli was denied by VAR early in the first half. VAR determined that Martin Odegaard fouled Man United’s Christian Eriksen to gain possession for Arsenal to trigger the attack.
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal is disallowed for Arsenal.
VAR strikes again ❌ pic.twitter.com/rc24dQYsGR
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2022
That canceled goal proved costly in the 36th minute when Antony scored his first goal on his first appearance as a Man United man.
(On Thursday, the club announced that Antony had left Ajax and signed a contract until 2027.)
ANTONY FIRST GOAL!
WHAT TIME 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1ZJoVLbtt2
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2022
Bukayo Saka then scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal with what looked like an important equalizer.
Bukayo Saka’s first goal of the season comes at the perfect time to @Arsenal!!
🎥: @NBCSportsSoccer #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/ZOYDRzYjDC
– Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 4, 2022
But Marcus Rashford quickly put Man United back in the lead.
The Red Devils kept control and Arsenal couldn’t turn back.
An amazing answer from Marcus Rashford and @ManUtd!!
This game is 🔥🔥🔥
🎥: @NBCSportsSoccer #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/FTMAAa0VMq
– Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 4, 2022
After the game: What managers, players said
Check back soon for updates…
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
-
Man United’s four-game winning streak is the longest since March-April 2021, when they won five in a row.
-
Antony scored on his Man United debut, mirroring his debut for former club Ajax in September 2020.
-
Per Opta, Antony became the 100th different Brazilian to play in the Premier League and the youngest to score on his debut (22 years and 192 days).
-
Only Nicolas Anelka (23) scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal before turning 21 than Bukayo Saka (18).
-
Marcus Rashford has equaled David Beckham (62) for 9th place for the most Premier League goals of all time with Man United. Only Wayne Rooney (183), Paul Scholes (107) and Andrew Cole (93) have scored more PL goals for Man United among England players.
-
It was Marcus Rashford’s second Premier League game with at least two goals and one assist. He is the fifth Man United player in the last 15 years to record multiple such games along with Wayne Rooney (7), Bruno Fernandes (2), Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Ashley Young (2).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo still looking for his first goal of the season (six games played). It is the fifth longest scoreless start to the season of his career.
Next
Manchester United : Next, the Red Devils host Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday September 11, Man United return to the Premier League by visiting Crystal Palace.
Arsenal: Next, the Gunners visit FC Zurich on Thursday, September 8 at 12:45 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday 11 September, Arsenal return to the Premier League when they welcome Everton.
espn
News
Ukrainian troops hit construction company of collaborator in occupied Kherson
Yevhen Ryschuk, the mayor of Oleshky, a town across the Dnipro river from the city of Kherson, reported on Telegram on September 4 that Ukrainian armed forces attacked a business belonging to Saldo, the Russian Gauleiter of the oblast of Kherson.
Read also: Russian-installed Gauleiter of occupied Mykhailivka killed in car bombing
“Impacts at BMU-5 (Construction and Assembly Bureau 5). Ordnance explodes. In case you don’t know, this item is the property of Saldo,” Ryschuk wrote.
It is the second property of the main Russian collaborator in Kherson Oblast to be hit in two days.
Read also: Pro-Russian defector dies in bomb blast in occupied Berdyansk
Explosions sounded in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of September 3, and reports quickly circulated that the Zateryannyi Mir hotel, also owned by Saldo, had been hit.
Ukrainian activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko, citing sources, wrote that Russian soldiers were based at Saldo’s hotel.
Photos circulating on social media later showed extensive damage to the building.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
yahoo
News
The empire that Cyrus Mistry helped build: 5 points
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who was chief executive of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, died in a car crash.
-
In 1991, Mr. Mistry began working as a manager for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd, a family-owned construction company. He was Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, in addition to Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company.
-
A year after his father stepped down from the board of directors of Tata Sons, Mr. Mistry joined him on September 1, 2006, with an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons; it owned the largest block of shares held by a single entity.
-
From September 24, 1990 to October 26, 2009, he was a director of Tata Elxsi Limited and a director of Tata Power until September 18, 2006. Mr. Mistry was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in 2013. He has also served as Chairman of each organization important Tata including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals – – covering everything from outsourcing to steel, to cars from luxury and salt.
-
He was forced out as chairman of Tata Sons in a coup in the boardroom in October 2016. After a long legal battle, when the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal in 2020 ruled the case in his favor, Mr. Mistry said he would like to reserve his place on the company’s board of directors but would not take over as chairman of the conglomerate.
-
In a 2013 article, The Economist ranked him as “the most important industrialist in India and Britain”.
ndtv
News
Weekend ends LA gig early after losing his voice
The weekend was forced to take the rest of the weekend off.
On Sept. 3, a day after performing a sold-out first show in Los Angeles, the “Blinding Lights” singer abruptly ended his second gig at the city’s SoFi Stadium, announcing that he had lost his voice.
“I can’t give you the gig I want to give you right now,” The Weeknd told the crowd, as reported by NBC 4 Los Angeles. “I’ll make sure everyone is okay. Get your money back.”
He added, “I’m sorry, I’m really sorry, I love you so much.”
Later that night, The Weeknd caught on Twitter to further explain the situation and vowed to make it up to his fans.
“My voice died out during the first song and I’m devastated” he wrote. “I felt it go and my heart sank. My sincere apologies to my fans here. I promise to catch you up with a new date.”
Entertainment
News
PGA Tour extends LIV Golf ban saying ‘membership cannot and will not be renewed’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The PGA Tour is extending its ban on LIV golfers by issuing a memo telling those who left to join the Saudi-backed group that membership ‘cannot and will not be renewed’.
The memo was delivered to the players by letter, Sports Illustrated reports.
“The Tour may not enter into a membership agreement with a player where, as here, it reasonably expects the player will not perform material obligations under that agreement,” the letter read. “As a result, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
LIV Golf has joined an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that was originally filed by a few LIV golfers. Pat Perez, Carlos Oritiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak were among those golfers, but they dropped their lawsuits against the Tour.
Phil Mickelson was among those who took legal action in August, claiming their Tour suspensions were aimed at damaging their careers. Others have filed temporary restraining orders from competing in the FedEx Cup, which they claim they qualified for before joining LIV Golf. A California federal judge denied that injunction.
LIV GOLF’S PAT PEREZ DROPPED FROM TRIAL: ‘I HAVE NO FEELING ILL ABOUT THE PGA TOUR OR ANY OF THE PLAYERS’
In their addendum to the lawsuit, LIV Golf said “the Tour forced him to increase his costs so he could sign players and prevented him from signing others under the threat of a penalty. “.
LIV Golf claims that without a fair decision, its “ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.”
This all comes as LIV Golf hosts its first US event in Boston this weekend. Next weekend, LIV Golf and PGA Tour golfers will play in the same BMW PGA Championship in London, which didn’t sit well with guys like Rory McIlroy.
LIV GOLF JOINS IN ANTITRUST LAW AGAINST PGA TOUR, TWO ADDITIONAL GOLFERS DROP OUT
“I hate what it does to the game of golf,” McIlroy recently said of LIV Golf. “I hate it. Really. Like it’s going to be hard for me to go to Wentworth in a few weeks and see 18 there. It just doesn’t sit well with me.”
The PGA Tour has made significant changes to its format for next year, including requiring top players to commit to at least 20 events before the start of the new season. They will also have 12 “elevated events” which aim to create bigger purses as golfers leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf’s guaranteed millions.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The PGA Tour will also launch a “Winnings Insurance Program,” which will play a guaranteed “league minimum of $500,000 per player.” It will be awarded to fully exempt members who participate in at least 15 events.
Fox
News
Its establishment of offshore campus can get royalties from overseas institute
mini
“The IIT that created should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards to save the brand Long-term IIT Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any way, in case any of the established overseas institutes do not do well for any reason. “, said the panel of 17 members of the central government in its recommendations.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) setting up their campuses offshore can get a fee from the overseas-based institute for using the brand name, a central government panel has recommended.
The committee of experts emphasized safeguards to save the IIT brand in the long term and in cases where the institute established abroad does not perform well for some reason.
“The IIT that created should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards to save the brand IIT for the long term. Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any way, in case any of the overseas established institutes do not do well for any reason” , the 17-member panel said in its recommendations.
The panel suggested that the best governance system from anywhere in the world, including the governance structure of IITs, should be adopted for these institutes.
“The governance structure should be such that as long as the connection with the mentoring IITs is maintained, no approval from the mentoring IIT or the Indian government should be required,” he said.
Advocating for sufficient freedom for course instructors in teaching and grading as taken in IITs, the panel also recommended that the program structure be flexible and multi-disciplinary. “Innovative and integrated dual degree programs combining technical courses with sciences, humanities, finance, arts, etc., should be allowed. It is expected that these innovative courses will be in high demand and can give an advantage to the newly created institute compared to the existing ones. ,” It said.
Several IITs have received requests from countries in the Middle East and South Asia to set up their campuses. While IIT Delhi plans to set up a campus in the United Arab Emirates, IIT Madras is exploring options in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Tanzania. Earlier this year, the Center had set up a committee headed by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the ITI Council, Dr. K Radhakrishnan.
Read also :
The panel recommended the creation of a generic system like the IIT, NIT or IISER, under which a series of institutes can be created because the current law on the IIT does not provide for the creation of a IIT outside the country. “The Act of Parliament by which these institutes are established should give them more freedom than the current IITs. These institutes must adopt themselves in accordance with local laws and other legal and financial requirements and, therefore, should have sufficient freedom to excel,” he added. said.
“Local agencies should be identified and onboarded by the Indian Embassy in the foreign country. The hiring of such agencies should not be the responsibility of the mentoring IITs as they may not have the know-how and experience required to deal with these agencies Mentoring The IIT should however provide its requirements, specifications and close interface with the selected agency to ensure timely progress,” he added.
The panel recommended that there could be more than one establishment model of the institute depending on the specific location, such as campuses by individual IITs, a group of IITs and HEIs, an individual or a group of IITs in collaboration with a reputable host university.
“For example, in the UK, collaboration with a reputable host university will be preferred. However, this collaboration must be undertaken carefully so that the expectations and responsibilities of the participating IITs are aligned with those of the host university. welcome,” he said.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Business People: Cynthia Fraction moves from Urban League to Cookie Cart
OF NOTE — NONPROFITS
Cookie Cart, a Twin Cities operator of vocational bakeries for promoting youth skills development, announced it has named Cynthia Fraction as executive director, effective Sept. 1. Fraction previously was director of the Center for Social Justice with Urban League Twin Cities. Cookie Cart operates bakeries in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
The Social Lights, a Minneapolis-based advertising agency, announced the following new directors: Amy Goran, content; Aaron Komo, associate, Client Success; Ramsey Elias, Finance Operations; Taylor Lovaas, associate, Strategy (influencer focus); Annie Mullins, Strategy, and Allie Kahle, Paid Media.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
AIA Minnesota (American Institute of Architects) announced its 2022 Young Architects Award recipients: Simona Fischer, MSR Design, Minneapolis; Kyle Palzer, Alliiance, Minneapolis, and David Wilson, HGA, Minneapolis.
FEDERAL RESERVE
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis announced the appointment of Abigail Wozniak as vice president of the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute in the Research Division, and Tavis Morello as assistant vice president in the Legal Division. Wozniak has served as director of the Institute since 2019; Morello joined the bank in 2020 as a senior attorney and was promoted to senior counsel in 2021.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Kay Klasse, a financial adviser with Klasse & Associates, Lake Elmo, is one of eight affiliates with Ameriprise Financial nationwide named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals in the country. Ameriprise Financial is based in Minneapolis.
GOVERNMENT
Ramsey County announced Brian Isaacson as director of Public Works. Isaacson has served in that capacity on an interim bases since early May and has been with the county since 2018.
GRANTS
Hiway Credit Union Foundation, St. Paul, announced a $5,000 Hiway Foundation Community Impact Grant to Urban Boatbuilders, a St. Paul-based vocational boat-building program focused on underserved youth.
HEALTH CARE
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, an arm of Eagan-based health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield, announced the addition of Emily Piper to its board of directors. Piper is vice president of government and external affairs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, and previously served as commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services under former Gov. Mark Dayton.
MANUFACTURING
The Toro Co., a Bloomington-based maker of lawnmowers, snow throwers and irrigation products for consumers and business, announced that Margeaux M. King has joined as vice president of human resources; King previously served in a similar capacity at Ecolab, St. Paul. The company also announced that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to its 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, along with Toro board member Jill Pemberton, who is chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Spineology Inc., an Oakdale-based maker of ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery implants, announced the promotion of Matt Cronin to chief commercial officer; he previously was senior vice president of sales. The company also announced the appointment of Jonathan Arndt as vice president of marketing.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Minnesota Association for Justice, an association of attorneys who represent Minnesotans in civil tort matters, announced that Charles “Chuck” Slane was elected president; Slane is a partner at the TSR Injury Law Firm, Bloomington.
PUBLISHING
Capstone, an Edina-based publisher of children’s books and provider of education technology for schools and home, has named Randi Economou CEO. Economou previously was area vice president of the West at Renaissance.
RETAIL
Winmark Corp., a Plymouth-based franchisor of retail resale chains, announced the appointment of director Percy C. (Tom) Tomlinson as its independent lead director; it also said that Paul C. Reyelts has informed the company of his decision not to stand for re-election to board. Winmark’s brands include Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Man United win again and end Arsenal’s streak, illustrating Erik ten Hag’s continued impact
Ukrainian troops hit construction company of collaborator in occupied Kherson
U.S Authorities Proposes Crypto Inclusive Amendment of Form PF
The empire that Cyrus Mistry helped build: 5 points
Weekend ends LA gig early after losing his voice
PGA Tour extends LIV Golf ban saying ‘membership cannot and will not be renewed’
Its establishment of offshore campus can get royalties from overseas institute
Business People: Cynthia Fraction moves from Urban League to Cookie Cart
Golf’s Civil War LIV escalates as Paul McGinley is SLAMMED on Twitter
Tyler Mahle placed on injured list, Twins’ rotation in state of flux
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”