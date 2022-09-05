Market sell-off pushes three of the top 10 companies to lose Rs 1.22 lakh Core; Reliance Top Laggard

Three of the top 10 companies lose Rs 1.22 lakh crore in mcap; RIL top brake

New Delhi:

The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valuable domestic companies fell by Rs 1,22,852.25 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the other two bluechips that faced valuation erosion.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission were the winners. Their combined win was Rs 62,221.63 crore.

In the holiday-shortened week, BSE’s benchmark Sensex fell 30.54 points or 0.05%.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 60,176.75 crore to Rs 17,11,468.58 crore.

The market capitalization (mcap) of TCS decreased from Rs 33,663.28 crore to Rs 11,45,155.01 crore and that of Infosys decreased from Rs 29,012.22 crore to Rs 6,11,339.35 crore.

In the winners pack, HDFC Bank added Rs 12,653.69 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 8,26,605.74 crore.

The valuation of Adani Transmission, the latest entrant in the coveted list of 10 most valued companies, jumped from Rs 12,494.32 crore to Rs 4,30,842.32 crore.

Adani Transmission entered the top 10 on Tuesday August 30.

State Bank of India (SBI) mcap climbed by Rs 11,289.64 crore to Rs 4,78,760.80 crore and that of HDFC advanced by Rs 9,408.48 crore to stand at Rs 4,44,052, 84 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance increased from Rs 7,740.41 crore to Rs 4,35,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever soared from Rs 7,612.68 crore to Rs 6,11,692.59 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 1,022.41 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 6,07,352.52 crore.

In the top 10 ranking, Reliance Industries retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission.