Mass stabbings in Canada are ‘horrific and heartbreaking’: Justin Trudeau
Outaouais:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called a massive stabbing attack that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured in the province of Saskatchewan “horrific and heartbreaking”.
“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking,” he tweeted. “I think of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Dalhart High School football player dies from head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) — Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury during a JV football game.
Yahir was injured in the Sept. 1 game between the Sundown Roughnecks and the Dalhart Golden Wolves, according to a news release. Officials said he lost consciousness during the game. When medical trainers and professionals were unable to resuscitate him, he was airlifted to the UMC and placed in the pediatric ICU.
Yahir’s family posted a GoFundMe, asking for prayer help and donations.
“I believe in the power of prayers. I believe in miracles. We continue to ask for your prayers. Yahir is going through a rough patch and we are asking for your help. Thank you to everyone who prayed for us. Any donations would be greatly appreciated,” the GoFundMe said.
Yahir’s GoFundMe
In the early hours of September 3, Yahir’s mother posted on Facebook stating that he had succumbed to his injuries.
“We ask for prayers for peace and healing not just for us but for everyone Yahir has touched in his life,” Yahir’s mother said in a Facebook post. “We chose to donate his organs because Yahir always wanted to help people and we want to honor his memory.”
A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at Memorial Stadium. Participants are requested to bring a candle. Donation pots will be set up.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears: School pick is ‘new fight in Brown vs. Board of Education’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears previewed on “Sunday Night in America” what she sees as the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education.
Host Trey Gowdy discussed the continued efforts of many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of schoolchildren as President Biden seeks to write off college student loan debt. Sears argued that black families like his were forced to fight teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their children.
“People like me say it’s time we had the same capacity as everyone else because the other side, unfortunately, uses education as a political weapon. But, as a parent, he doesn’t There is only one question: is my child learning? It’s Full stop. Does my child learn, because with a good education, my child will have a future, will have hope, will be able to create of generational wealth,” Sears said.
She further suggested that the struggle over school choice has become a new “Brown vs. Board of Education” issue among black and minority families.
SENATE SPEAKER FOR HEALTH AND EDUCATION DEFENDS DECISIONS TO KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL DURING PANDEMIC
“This, to me, is the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education. Because what was it about? It was about a parent’s ability to choose the best school for the child. And here we are, 50 years later, and we’re still asking for it. In fact, we’re not asking for it anymore. We’re going to get it. The Democrats aren’t going to keep using this as a wedge to push us against each other. “said Sears. .
Gowdy relayed reports that some students are now two decades behind in education due to COVID policies and lockdowns.
“Before COVID, the kids weren’t doing very well either,” she noted. “This is a national security crisis, and now COVID has made it worse. I have a teacher at one of our downtown schools. She said, ‘Lieutenant Governor, our children normally arrive to us two levels late. Now they are four grade levels behind. She said, ‘what am I supposed to do?’”
Sears also attacked the White House for blaming Republicans for school closings that have exacerbated learning problems among children.
VIRGINIA TEACHER SUES DISTRICT OVER PRONOUN POLITICS: THEY THINK KNOW BETTER THAN PARENTS
“We as Republicans, Libertarians and Independents wanted to reopen schools during COVID, yes, because private schools were open. You know what, the unions said we were white supremacists for wanting schools to be open. open again. Now we’ The Biden administration said no, it was the Republicans who wanted the schools closed. We’re playing stupid games. Our kids aren’t moving forward,” Sears said.
She encouraged Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.,’s efforts to hire and support more capable teachers to help students in Virginia.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Teachers just want to teach. They don’t want to be part of the social this and the social that. They just want to teach and leave the political stuff out. That’s what they’re trying to do. Yes, we have teachers who take it upon themselves to do other things, but, for the most part, they just want to teach,” Sears said.
Police investigation underway after woman fatally falls from building in the Loop – NBC Chicago
A woman died after falling from the 42nd floor of a Loop business, according to Chicago police.
Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of West Wacker Drive.
The woman, whose age is unknown, was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she later died.
An investigation is ongoing and police have said the incident appears to be a suicide based on preliminary information.
Las Vegas Aces win in OT over Seattle Storm after wild, regulation-record ending
SEATTLE – After trading shots with host Seattle Storm in the dying seconds of an Instant Classic, the Las Vegas Aces made the final basket and then retired in overtime to win a thrilling Game 3 110-98 on Sunday and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.
“It was a hell of a game,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of anything like this – the back and forth and the battle. … Big blow after big blow from both sides, really.”
With 11.3 seconds left, Seattle had opened a four-point lead after Jewell Loyd made a pair of free throws. The Aces responded almost immediately with a 3-pointer from Riquna Williams and had a chance to go forward after Tina Charles missed two free throws on subsequent Storm possession.
A’ja Wilson took full advantage with a spinning basket in the paint that gave Las Vegas a 90-89 advantage with 2.9 seconds left. Now was the time for Seattle to respond with Sue Bird, playing her final season after announcing her retirement, making what looked like the game-winning 3-pointer from the corner in the final second of the game.
Instead, the Aces forced overtime with Jackie Young scoring at the buzzer.
“I think that was probably the game where there was so much back and forth – oh they’re gonna win it, oh no they’re gonna win it, now we’re going to go into overtime,” Las the Vegas guard said, Chelsea Grey. “That’s what playoff basketball is. It was pretty good.”
According to the Elias Athletic Bureau, there had never before been a case of WNBA teams making three game-tying shots or tying the game in the last three seconds of regulation in a playoff game. It hasn’t happened in an NBA playoff game in at least the last 25 playoffs.
The shocking end to the fourth quarter convinced the Aces they had the advantage going into the extra session, which Storm players and coaches conceded likely had an effect.
“We said in caucus that the momentum was on our side right now,” Gray said. “It deflated the home team that we had to go into extra time. We went out locked in for those five minutes.”
No one was more locked in than Gray, who single-handedly beat Seattle 8-6 in overtime. The Aces’ 18 points were the most ever in a playoff OT.
Gray (29 points) and Wilson (34) recorded new career highs for playoff scoring — Wilson surpassed his 33 points in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday. Their combined 63 points were the second most scored by WNBA teammates in a playoff game, behind the 65 totaled by Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd against Las Vegas in Game 1 of the 2020 WNBA Finals.
Adding to Gray’s 12 assists, she was responsible for creating 59 of the Aces’ 110 points, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Wilson, who played all 45 minutes, contributed 11 rebounds for her second straight 30-10 playoff game, tying Candace Parker for the most in WNBA playoff history.
As Las Vegas pulled a win away from its return to the WNBA Finals for the second time in three years, the Storm found themselves lamenting the missed opportunities.
“There were four of us with little time and it’s really for me [was] where we lost the game,” Bird said. “Let them take the lead – they probably scored five points in three seconds? For me, that’s where we really let this one down. I understand the last pieces are going to stand out because they’re dramatic and exciting and I’m sure it was good TV, but we were ahead by four.”
“We got the game and we gave it to them,” echoed teammate Stewart.
Seattle ended the fourth quarter with a foul to give away and couldn’t use it. Bird said the team discussed a possible foul on the Aces’ final inbound play, which started with 0.8 seconds on the clock, but the pass going straight to Young in the shooting motion made that impossible without risking a three-point play that could have allowed Las Vegas to win in regulation time.
“She made the basket,” Bird said. “There was no magic that happened.”
Storm coach Noelle Quinn also said afterwards that Wilson traveled on his go-ahead score in the final seconds, which would have given Seattle the ball back a one-point lead had he been called.
It wasn’t, and the Aces came out on top in a match that was memorable for both the dramatic outcome and the caliber of play.
“It was just really high-level basketball,” Hammon said. “On both sides.”
Republicans want to rewrite the constitution to limit federal power, but a former senator says a ‘runaway’ convention could pose a danger to health care, education and the environment
-
Republicans plotted to rewrite the constitution and limit federal power.
-
Former senator Russ Feingold and researcher Peter Prindiville write in their new book that this could lead to drastic changes in the laws.
-
“In this uncertainty lies great danger and, perhaps, great power,” they wrote, according to the NYT.
Republicans have campaigned behind the scenes for years to change the constitution through a gathering of 34 state legislatures known as the constitutional convention.
A constitutional convention, designated by Article V of the constitution, would allow state legislatures to pass or ratify constitutional amendments without a governor’s signature, congressional intervention, or any input from the president.
Some Republicans are trying to use a convention, which has never been done in US history, to limit the spending and taxing powers of the federal government and impose term limits on more federal officials.
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold and Constitutional Scholar Peter Prindiville write in their new book ‘The Constitution in Danger’ that a ‘runaway’ convention has the potential to go off the script and create massive changes in laws concerning health care, education and the environment .
Prindiville told The Times that the convention would operate as a “separate, self-contained constitutional body” with no clear indication of how it would operate, because the rules for a constitutional convention were never detailed by the framers.
“Despite claims of legal certainty by proponents of the convention, the most important questions about how a meeting held under Article V would be convened and how it would operate remain unresolved,” Feingold and Prindiville write in their book, according to the Times.
“The editors left no rules. In this uncertainty lies great danger and, perhaps, great power.”
Insider’s Grace Panetta and Brent D. Griffiths previously reported on the Republican plan to assemble a constitutional convention to dump environmental regulations and education standards while making it harder for Washington, DC or territories like Puerto Rico to d achieve state status.
Rob Natelson, a key Article V scholar in the movement to call a convention, previously dismissed the potential for a “runaway” Constitution to Insider.
The States Convention, which has ties to prominent Republicans like former Trump lawyer John Eastman, has pushed for narrow revisions to the constitution that would limit “the power and jurisdiction” of the federal government.
David Super, a professor and constitutional law expert at Georgetown University Law Center, told Insider that limiting the power of the federal government could actually lead to extreme and far-reaching change.
“I challenge you to name any constitutional amendment you might want that I couldn’t qualify as one of the three things in the States Convention,” Super told Panetta and Griffiths. “You want to repeal the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment? It limits the power of the federal government to interfere with state laws. Almost anything you want, you can characterize as one of those things.”
Nineteen states have so far passed a States Convention resolution — with five states making progress on the resolution — according to an Insider analysis. Three states — South Dakota, Iowa and North Carolina — have Republican-led state legislatures.
Supporters of a constitutional convention include Eastman, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin.
Natelson previously told Insider he predicted there was a 50% chance the country could form one within the next five years.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Largest gas importer Petronet to invest Rs 40,000 Crore over next 5 years
New Delhi:
Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s largest gas importer, will invest Rs 40,000 crore over the next five years to expand import infrastructure as well as embark on new business to increase profitability at Rs 10,000 crore.
Petronet, which operates two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facilities at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala, is looking to get into the petrochemical sector, according to the company’s latest annual report.
The company has formulated a “1-5-10-40” strategy for exponential growth and diversification. “The company aims to achieve annual revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years and annual after-tax profit of Rs 10,000 crore with investments of Rs 40,000 crore,” he said. .
It made a net profit or profit after tax of Rs 3,352 crore on revenue of Rs 43,169 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022).
LNG is natural gas that has been cooled to liquid form to make it easier to transport by ship. At the import terminal, the LNG is regasified to a gaseous state before being transported to users such as power plants for electricity production and fertilizer units for the manufacture of urea and other nutrients for crops.
Petronet said it was increasing the import capacity of the Dahej terminal from 17.5 million tonnes per year to 22.5 million tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.
Additionally, it is adding two more LNG storage tanks to the current six tanks at Dahej at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore.
This is in line with the government’s vision to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.7% to 15% by 2030.
With its two terminals on the west coast, Petronet is now considering a third import facility on the east coast.
A floating LNG import terminal on the high seas “will meet the growing demand for gas from the east and center of the country”, he said, adding a detailed feasibility report (DFR) for the terminal. 4 million tons based on the FSRU with additional range. for the expansion to the land terminal with a capacity of 5 million tons has been completed.
Petronet’s Kochi terminal has an import and regasification capacity of 5 million tons per year of LNG. The company said it also plans to set up a petrochemical complex based on imported propane at the Dahej LNG terminal.
It “is also studying the possibility of setting up a complex derived from propylene in the near future”. However, he did not provide cost estimates or timelines for the project.
Petronet said it is also considering overseas projects and has been shortlisted as one of the potential bidders for an LNG terminal in Matarbari, Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.
It is also “exploring business opportunities in Sri Lanka’s LNG value chain and is in the process of collaborating with potential counterparts, including the government of Sri Lanka,” the annual report says.
The company “aims to be a global LNG player and thus incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘Petronet LNG Singapore Pte Ltd’ on March 7, 2022”. “Petronet LNG Singapore Pte Ltd was incorporated to carry on business/activities including but not limited to long, spot and short term LNG purchase and sale of LNG, trading of LNG to Indian and foreign companies, optimization and diversion of LNG in its portfolio, carrying out hedging transactions, investments in overseas companies, etc.,” he added.
Petronet currently imports LNG on long-term contracts from Qatar and Australia. Regasified LNG is supplied to buyers GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for resale to actual users.
GAIL, IOC, BPCL and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) each hold 12.5% of the capital of Petronet.
“In order to achieve this ambitious objective (of 1-5-10-40), your company has also identified a need to optimize the decision-making process of its leaders at different levels. As a result, the company has undertaken an extensive exercise to re-visit the existing delegation of authority, in which executive powers have been streamlined to align with its growing business needs.
“Similarly, Petronet also recognizes that strategic objectives require harmony and alignment with corporate HR policies and practices, therefore, it has become imperative to review all HR policies and align with industry best practices,” the annual report states.
