Nyt Op-Ed Says Biden 'Shouldn'T Apologize' For Calling Maga 'Semi-Fascism': 'Deserve To Be Called Out'

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote an article on Sunday defending President Biden’s divisive rhetoric that condemned “MAGA Republicans,” saying those who support Trump deserve to be “named and humiliated.”

“Republicans are outraged – or perhaps just pretend to be outraged – that President Biden has, in recent speeches, warned that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to democracy and, at one point, has called the philosophy that fuels Trumpism ‘semi-fascism.’” The stunt began.

“But there’s no scandal here. Biden was just calling a thing a thing,” he continued. “Actually, I would prefer him to be even more pointed and not try so hard to dodge the charge that he casts the net too wide.”

Blow then recalled how many Republicans objected to being associated with fascist ideology, but suggested that “Republicans who voted for Donald Trump deserve to be called out for their actions.”

He claimed: “Trump consistently exhibited fascist leanings, as well as espoused racism, misogyny, and white nationalism. Republicans supported him, defended him, and voted for him. They actively courted that condemnation. .”

Blow was upset that Biden tried to walk back his comments and distinguish between MAGA Republicans and the rest of the party, saying, “I personally have a hard time cutting that hair” and “The pool of conservatives respectable is shallow.”

The columnist then pivoted to past outrageous quotes from Democratic leaders who condemned millions of American voters.

“Republicans have a knack for persuading Democrats to pull through,” Blow suggested. “It’s the same strategy they used against Barack Obama after he said some Americans were ‘bitter’ and ‘cling to guns or religion or antipathy towards people who don’t look like them or anti-immigrant or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.’”

Blow claimed Obama’s widely criticized stunt “was absolutely correct, but in politics telling the truth can be a sin.”

Blow also suggested that Republicans somehow unfairly condemned Hillary Clinton.

“It was the same strategy Republicans used against Hillary Clinton after she said, ‘You could put half of Trump’s supporters in what I call the deplorable basket. Couldn’t you? Racists, sexists, homophobes, xenophobes, Islamophobes, etc. unfortunately there are people like that. And he picked them up.’”

The columnist claimed, “She was absolutely right. She may have even underestimated the number.”

Blow issued a final warning that “Democrats need to stop falling into the trap that calling out the dangers certain voters pose to the country is somehow a divisive, offensive, and unfair attack on innocent people,” suggesting: “ No one who voted for Trump or now supports him is above being named and humiliated.”

He reiterated his point, concluding, “Biden owes no Republicans an apology; they or they owes the country an apology.”

Not one to simply defend extreme rhetoric against Republicans, just two weeks before Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, Blow himself wrote: “[T]The Republican Party itself is now a threat to our democracy.”