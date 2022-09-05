On this historic day, September 5, 1774, the First Continental Congress met in Philadelphia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The First Continental Congress, a brazen show of defiance and union of the American colonies on the road to revolution, met on this historic day, September 5, 1774.

It was the first time that many transformative figures in human history known as the Founding Fathers had met.

John Adams, Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, John Jay and George Washington all attended the convention at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia.

The rally of colonial leaders was sparked by the increasingly dire battle — a pressure cooker of punishment and protest — brewing between Parliament and the city of Boston.

“All over North America the settlers rose up in solidarity with the people of Massachusetts,” notes George Washington’s Mount Vernon Library on the origins of the Continental Congress.

The convention came in the wake of the Boston Tea Party of December 1773. The colonists responded to a new round of parliamentary taxes by dumping cargoes of British tea into Boston harbor.

Parliament redoubled its efforts with the intolerable acts of May 1774.

They closed Boston Harbor to commerce, revoked the Massachusetts charter, and severely restricted local government meetings, among other affronts to a colony that had grown accustomed to self-rule over the past 150-plus years.

The colonial rulers were stunned by the intolerable acts. They realized that Britain’s unchecked power to financially and politically punish Massachusetts, which had no representation in Parliament, might soon hit them.

They demanded a unified colonial response.

“Goods arrived in Massachusetts from as far south as Georgia, and in the late spring of 1774 nine of the colonies called for a continental congress. The Virginia Correspondence Committee is widely credited with being at the origin of the invitation,” says Mount Vernon.

The convention was seen throughout New England, and in Massachusetts in particular, as an enthusiastic assertion of American autonomy in the face of growing animosity with Britain.

There had been an enthusiastic start for the Continental Congress delegates.

“There had been an enthusiastic departure from Boston, August 10, 1774, and in sight of the British troops,” wrote the late David McCullough of the Massachusetts delegation’s departure for the convention in his 2001 biography “John Adams “.

“It was a triumphant and quiet journey of nearly three weeks, with welcoming parties welcoming them in town after town. They were feasted and toasted, prayers were said, church bells rang,” said also wrote MuCullough.

“In New Haven, ‘all the bells were ringing’, people crowded to doors and windows ‘as if to attend a coronation’”.

The First Continental Congress consisted of 56 delegates from 12 of the original 13 colonies – Georgia did not participate. It lasted until October 26.

Delegates were divided over a plan to respond to intolerable British policies.

“Some preferred more defensive and potentially violent modes of action, like the Suffolk Resolves, while others believed in peaceful protest like the Bill of Rights,” writes the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum.

“Despite these difficulties, the delegates overcame these obstacles and produced several very significant results from the First Continental Congress.”

“It was one of the best days of my life.” — John Adams

The boldest step taken by the Continental Congress was to pass the Suffolk Resolves, written in Boston, on September 17.

Among other actions, the resolutions called on Massachusetts to boycott British goods, renounce allegiance to the crown, and stockpile military supplies.

“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” wrote John Adams in his diary.

“This day has convinced me that America will support Massachusetts or perish with her.”

British Redcoats marched from Boston on Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, aiming to seize this colonial cache of arms.

They were met by Massachusetts Minutemen on Lexington Green and a bloody shootout ensued.

The American Revolution had begun.

A second Continental Congress was held in 1776 with the war underway.

This second convention, on July 4, 1776, would publicly break America’s allegiance once and for all to Great Britain.