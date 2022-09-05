News
Police investigating triple homicide in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area
Police are investigating a triple homicide in St. Paul on Sunday.
The shootings happened in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers were on the scene in the 900 block of Case Avenue, near Forest Street, as of early Sunday evening.
The police department plans to release additional information later Sunday.
Premier League asks PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions involving Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace
VAR took center stage over the weekend for all the wrong reasons and the Premier League stepped in to try and fix that.
He asked the PGMOL refereeing body to review the controversial VAR decisions seen at Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace.
West Ham were denied a late equalizer at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet’s strike was ruled out, with Jarrod Bowen deemed to have fouled Edouard Mendy.
David Moyes was furious after the incident and declared VAR manager Jarred Gillett unfit for duty, while clashing with referee Andy Madley.
Newcastle also had a goal ruled out in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace when Joe Willock was charged with fouling Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Both decisions were heavily criticized and the Premier League have now called for the issues to be reviewed.
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes the referees’ lack of knowledge of the game is highlighted by recent VAR errors.
He told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “VAR is there to help the referee, and it’s tough what I’m going to say, but some referees don’t understand football.
Keane ‘fed up with Arsenal apologies’ as Man United legend calls Arteta ‘bad loser’
Manchester United 3 Arsenal 1 LIVE: Antony and Rashford seal huge win for hosts
‘Paul Tierney must develop a pair’ – Outrage as Gabriel Martinelli’s goal is disallowed
Haaland says he ‘felt sorry’ for Lewandowski when Bayern tried to sign him
Rodgers told to quit and join club ‘like Villa’ but tells talkSPORT he’s staying
Chelsea ‘made a £50million bid on deadline day’ for Saints starlet signed from City this summer
“The VAR check exposes them, because what are you looking at? You don’t even know what you’re looking at.
He continued: “I am convinced that if I had seven screens, two or three minutes, to watch seven different angles of an incident because I played football, I would be able to understand what happened. happened during this incident.
“I’m sure I would get 50 wrong. They get it wrong every week, it’s just ridiculous.”
NYT op-ed says Biden ‘shouldn’t apologize’ for calling MAGA ‘semi-fascism’: ‘Deserve to be called out’
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote an article on Sunday defending President Biden’s divisive rhetoric that condemned “MAGA Republicans,” saying those who support Trump deserve to be “named and humiliated.”
“Republicans are outraged – or perhaps just pretend to be outraged – that President Biden has, in recent speeches, warned that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to democracy and, at one point, has called the philosophy that fuels Trumpism ‘semi-fascism.’” The stunt began.
“But there’s no scandal here. Biden was just calling a thing a thing,” he continued. “Actually, I would prefer him to be even more pointed and not try so hard to dodge the charge that he casts the net too wide.”
Blow then recalled how many Republicans objected to being associated with fascist ideology, but suggested that “Republicans who voted for Donald Trump deserve to be called out for their actions.”
BIDEN’S ‘SEMI-FASCIST’ LABEL LATEST ANTI-GOP MONIKER GRANTED BY DEMOCRATS AND MEDIA
He claimed: “Trump consistently exhibited fascist leanings, as well as espoused racism, misogyny, and white nationalism. Republicans supported him, defended him, and voted for him. They actively courted that condemnation. .”
Blow was upset that Biden tried to walk back his comments and distinguish between MAGA Republicans and the rest of the party, saying, “I personally have a hard time cutting that hair” and “The pool of conservatives respectable is shallow.”
The columnist then pivoted to past outrageous quotes from Democratic leaders who condemned millions of American voters.
“Republicans have a knack for persuading Democrats to pull through,” Blow suggested. “It’s the same strategy they used against Barack Obama after he said some Americans were ‘bitter’ and ‘cling to guns or religion or antipathy towards people who don’t look like them or anti-immigrant or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.’”
Blow claimed Obama’s widely criticized stunt “was absolutely correct, but in politics telling the truth can be a sin.”
FORMER RNC PRESIDENT MICHAEL STEELE ON MSNBC: ‘ASSUME’ ALL REPUBLICANS ARE ‘DANGEROUS UNTIL PROVEN TO AGAIN’
Blow also suggested that Republicans somehow unfairly condemned Hillary Clinton.
“It was the same strategy Republicans used against Hillary Clinton after she said, ‘You could put half of Trump’s supporters in what I call the deplorable basket. Couldn’t you? Racists, sexists, homophobes, xenophobes, Islamophobes, etc. unfortunately there are people like that. And he picked them up.’”
The columnist claimed, “She was absolutely right. She may have even underestimated the number.”
Blow issued a final warning that “Democrats need to stop falling into the trap that calling out the dangers certain voters pose to the country is somehow a divisive, offensive, and unfair attack on innocent people,” suggesting: “ No one who voted for Trump or now supports him is above being named and humiliated.”
He reiterated his point, concluding, “Biden owes no Republicans an apology; they or they owes the country an apology.”
Not one to simply defend extreme rhetoric against Republicans, just two weeks before Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, Blow himself wrote: “[T]The Republican Party itself is now a threat to our democracy.”
Sheriff: Search underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Marsh Creek Detention Center in Clayton
CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) — Contra Costa County Sheriff’s officials are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center in Clayton on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says the two men escaped from the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road.
The first inmate is 33 years old, 5ft 6in tall and weighs around 140lbs with long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office says both inmates are wearing either white or yellow. Residents are advised to lock their homes and vehicles. Do not attempt to contact inmates.
Report anything suspicious to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441.
U.S. stock index futures are nearly flat Sunday evening (Chicago time)
Stock index futures are trading on Globex despite the long holiday weekend in the United States and Canada.
They are all close to the flat, ES is up slightly, after a bit of weakness in the opening.
If you missed it earlier, I posted the Globex hours this long weekend, in summary:
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects.
The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.
Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive.
“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said.
She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found. She urged the suspects to turn themselves in.
Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were sighted in Saskatchewan’s capital of Regina around lunchtime. There have been so sightings since.
“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP said in a message on Twitter.
Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barreling down her street early in the morning as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.
But Lees said the man took off and ran after her daughter said she would call for help.
“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”
She said the man was by himself and “kind a little wobbly.”
“I followed him a little ways to see if he was going to be OK. My daughter said ‘Don’t follow him, get back here.’”
Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden Sunday morning when she noticed emergency crews a couple of blocks away.
Shier said her neighbor was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for his family.
“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbor,” she said.
The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″
The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.
Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.
“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.
Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina.
He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.
Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.
Private plane flying to Germany, changes course and crashes at sea in Latvia
Riga, Latvia:
A private jet carrying four people that was due to land in Germany but continued to fly across Europe as air traffic controllers tried unsuccessfully to make contact crashed off the coast of Latvia on Sunday, authorities said.
The plane “was flying between Spain and Cologne but when it changed course, air traffic controllers were unable to establish contact,” the Latvian civil aviation agency said in a statement.
Fighter jets from Germany, Denmark and Sweden were dispatched to try to make contact with the crew in the air as the Austrian-registered aircraft continued to fly through northern Europe, ” but they didn’t see anyone,” Swedish search and rescue chief Lars Antonsson said. told AFP.
The plane, a Cessna 551, flew over Swedish airspace in the Baltic Sea before crashing off Ventspils shortly before 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The aircraft flew relatively steadily until approaching the Latvian coast, when it rapidly lost altitude.
It crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson said.
The nationalities of the four on board were not immediately known.
“Rescue teams with boats and helicopters from Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden are working at the crash site,” the Latvian aviation agency said.
“No human remains have been found,” added Swede Antonsson.
It is not known what caused the plane to deviate from its course.
“We have no explanation, we can only speculate ‘what happened’ but they were clearly incapacitated on board,” Antonsson said.
