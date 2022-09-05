News
President Biden ‘doesn’t care’ that his border policies are victimizing children, says Rep. Beth Van Duyne
During an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, condemned President Biden for his perilous border policy, arguing that the administration will continue to be dismissive until Democratic Party supporters recognize the problem.
REPRESENTING. BETH VAN DUYNE: I mean, they say, “Fuck it” about human traffickers coming in, sex traffickers coming in. They say they “don’t care” about people who pass through Mexico, which are violated daily. They do not care. They don’t even bother to go there and see it. They don’t bother to discuss the plans to be able to stop him. Only when people who supported the Democratic Party, like Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago, start talking about it, will they even talk about it.
And then you think about what’s happening in these cities, the increase in crime that we’re seeing, the increase in deaths that we’re seeing. This needs to be addressed because you’re right, they used to be border states. From now on, each State of this country is a border state. And you know what? If we have to have buses that go to these states to go to these cities to prove it. You know, it’s amazing what happens when it’s in your own backyard.
BUS OF MIGRANTS ARRIVES IN NEW YORK, WELCOMED WITH HANDSHAKS AND BLANKETS
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
13 migrants drowned during last week’s one-time border crossing into Texas, CBP says
The number of migrants who drowned during an illegal border crossing on Thursday rose to 13 on Sunday, according to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. The migrants were swept away from a large group of migrants by the fast currents of the Rio Grande which is swollen by heavy rains.
Magnus tweeted a card given to him by the Diocese of Laredo after Border Patrol agents and Mexican officials recovered the bodies of at least 13 migrants since Thursday’s crossing.
I received this card from the Diocese of Laredo that said on the back, “Help us respond with hope and compassion. Because we are all fellow pilgrims on the path of life.
Magnus’ tweet reveals that four more bodies have been found since CBP officials reported nine deaths on Saturday, as reported by Breitbart Texas. The deaths occurred as a large group of migrants tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande on Thursday. As some of the group made their way to the Texas side of the river, they reported that many of their group had been swept away by the fast moving currents. Eagle Pass officers found four bodies later that day.
On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported that 53 migrants had been apprehended, including 37 who Border Patrol agents rescued from the river. Officials on the Mexican side of the river reported the arrest of 39 other people.
Border Patrol agents recovered a total of six migrants from the US side of the Rio Grande. Mexican officials recovered two more, Breitbart reported.
On Saturday morning, US officials reported that another migrant body had been found on the Mexican side of the river. This brings the total known death toll to nine migrants.
The group of migrants crossed the border about three miles south of the Camino Real International Bridge, an official operating under the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas.
The migrants reportedly said they were chased into the dangerous waters as Mexican immigration officials tried to stop them from crossing.
CBP officials did not provide any information on the age, gender or nationality of the deceased migrants. Migrants report that those taken away were mostly women and children.
Del Rio Area Chief Patrol Officer Jason D. Owens warned late Saturday that continued rains in the area were increasing the already strong currents of the Rio Grande in the Eagle Pass area.
“This is an extremely important warning; the currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuous rainfall and more rain is forecast for the coming week. Chief Patrol Officer Jason D. Owens said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “Despite these adverse conditions, US Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of over 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials also released Chief Owens’ statement in Spanish:
This is a advertencia de extrema importancia; Las corrientes del Río Bravo se han vuelto más peligrosas debido a las lluvias recientes y continuas y se pronostica más lluvia para la próxima semana. A pesar de estas condiciones adversas, la Patrulla Fronteriza de los EE. UU., Sector Del Río, continuing to find larger groups of over 100 or over 200 attempting to cross the Río Grande diariamente.
Hasta la fecha, al menos nueve personas han muerto en los últimos días al intentar cruzar esta zona. In an esfuerzo por evitar más pérdidas de vidas, les pedimos a todos que eviten cruzar ilegalmente.
This is a situation in evolution and will proporcionarán actualizaciones según sea necesario.
Despite the growing dangers of the Rio Grande’s fast currents, a group of 362 migrants crossed the river as a single group on Saturday morning, Breitbart Texas reported.
The roughly 400 migrants passed through almost the same area where this week’s drownings occurred.
More than 52,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande in the Del Rio sector in August, making it the busiest sector in the country for the second month in a row, Breitbart reported.
Bob Price is associate editor and main contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What are you getting at? Sunday morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.
Man United win again and end Arsenal’s streak, illustrating Erik ten Hag’s continued impact
Manchester United’s good form continued with an action-packed 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday as the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season.
An Antony’s debut goal – in his first appearance for Man United after moving from Ajax days earlier – punctuated a confident win for the Red Devils, now their fourth in a row.
Not to be outdone, Marcus Rashford scored twice, canceling out a goal from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. (A potential Gabriel Martinelli goal within 14 minutes of the match was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.)
ESPN’s Rob Dawson has a reaction and analysis.
Quick reaction
1. Man United end Arsenal’s winning streak and extend theirs
In the aftermath of the 4-0 loss to Brentford, it was hard to imagine Manchester United winning their next four games – including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal – but that is how far they have come under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman’s decision to start new boy Antony paid off with an early goal as he was also rewarded for keeping faith with Marcus Rashford, who netted twice in the second half.
In truth, there wasn’t much between the two teams but Man United were better at the crucial moments and Mikel Arteta will have to get his players back from Arsenal after a first defeat of the season. It seems incredible that after opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Man United can start September moving within two points of Manchester City. But Ten Hag was boosted by a strong end to the transfer window and his side gathered momentum ahead of the international break at the end of the month.
It’s been an unpredictable season before, but if they string together a few more wins, they’ll start to be talked about as possible title contenders. It happened to Arsenal after winning five games in a row and United have now won four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2021.
2. Antony makes an instant impact
Not everyone can handle the pressure of being a big-money signing at Manchester United, but Antony already looks in the game.
The winger, signed for €100m from Ajax on deadline day, needed just 35 minutes to announce himself at Old Trafford with a clean finish whipped into the corner to put United 1 -0.
It came moments after Arsenal fans in the corner of the stadium mocked the Brazilian after a flashy trick went nowhere, and Antony was quick to exact revenge by celebrating in front away supporters with the ball in his shirt and his thumb in his mouth. It prompted a warning from referee Paul Tierney, but if nothing else showed the 22-year-old is not one to back down in the spotlight of an intense atmosphere.
He was brought to United as much for his character as his ability on the pitch. Much will be expected of Antony, who showed his confidence by attempting to nab Aaron Ramsdale from 35 yards, after becoming the club’s second most expensive signing of all time and he wastes no time showing he is. it’s worth it.
It already looks like he’ll bring some excitement and a little bit of pizzazz to Ten Hag’s team.
3. Frustration for Arsenal but still in the right direction
Arsenal haven’t won their first six games of a top-flight season since 1947, so it’s not the end of the world that their winning streak ended at Old Trafford and Arteta can take plenty of positives.
Apart from his gripe with some of the refereeing decisions – including the decision to score Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal after a VAR check – his side were in control of large parts of the game and that was only because Man United were more clinic in front of goal that Arsenal lost for the first time this season.
It will be a concern for Arteta that Arsenal’s first real test of the season ended in defeat, but he will also know that on another day his players could have gained at least a point. This Arsenal side are still a work in progress but have been thrust into the title debate due to their impressive start.
Ultimately their aim this season is to qualify for the Champions League after narrowly missing out at the end of last season and even after a setback at Old Trafford they still look more than capable. Arsenal came out second in the big moments but Arteta won’t be too discouraged.
Player ratings
United man: De Gea 7, Dalot 6, Malacia 7, Martinez 7, Varane 7, McTominay 7, Eriksen 8, Fernandes 7, Sancho 6, Antony 7, Rashford 7.
Subtitles: Ronaldo 6, Fred 6, Casemiro 6, Maguire 5.
Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Blanc 6, Zinchenko 6, Saliba 5, Gabriel 5, Lokonga 5, Xhaka 5, Odegaard 5, Saka 7, Martinelli 6, Jesus 6.
Subtitles: Nketiah 6, Smith Rowe 6, Vieira 6, Tomiyasu 6.
Best and Worst Performers
BEST: Cristian Eriksen, Manchester United
It was two quick passes from the Denmark international that netted Man United’s first two goals and then he got an assist himself as he netted the third for Rashford.
Worst: Gabriel, Arsenal
The Arsenal defender won’t want to see Rashford’s two goals again after Man United were twice allowed to force their way through the middle with little resistance.
Highlights and Moments
A well-taken strike from Gabriel Martinelli was denied by VAR early in the first half. VAR determined that Martin Odegaard fouled Man United’s Christian Eriksen to gain possession for Arsenal to trigger the attack.
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal is disallowed for Arsenal.
That canceled goal proved costly in the 36th minute when Antony scored his first goal on his first appearance as a Man United man.
(On Thursday, the club announced that Antony had left Ajax and signed a contract until 2027.)
ANTONY FIRST GOAL!
Bukayo Saka then scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal with what looked like an important equalizer.
But Marcus Rashford quickly put Man United back in the lead.
The Red Devils kept control and Arsenal couldn’t turn back.
An amazing answer from Marcus Rashford and @ManUtd!!
This game is 🔥🔥🔥
After the game: What managers, players said
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
-
Man United’s four-game winning streak is the longest since March-April 2021, when they won five in a row.
-
Antony scored on his Man United debut, mirroring his debut for former club Ajax in September 2020.
-
Per Opta, Antony became the 100th different Brazilian to play in the Premier League and the youngest to score on his debut (22 years and 192 days).
-
Only Nicolas Anelka (23) scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal before turning 21 than Bukayo Saka (18).
-
Marcus Rashford has equaled David Beckham (62) for 9th place for the most Premier League goals of all time with Man United. Only Wayne Rooney (183), Paul Scholes (107) and Andrew Cole (93) have scored more PL goals for Man United among England players.
-
It was Marcus Rashford’s second Premier League game with at least two goals and one assist. He is the fifth Man United player in the last 15 years to record multiple such games along with Wayne Rooney (7), Bruno Fernandes (2), Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Ashley Young (2).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo still looking for his first goal of the season (six games played). It is the fifth longest scoreless start to the season of his career.
Next
Manchester United : Next, the Red Devils host Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday September 11, Man United return to the Premier League by visiting Crystal Palace.
Arsenal: Next, the Gunners visit FC Zurich on Thursday, September 8 at 12:45 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday 11 September, Arsenal return to the Premier League when they welcome Everton.
Ukrainian troops hit construction company of collaborator in occupied Kherson
Yevhen Ryschuk, the mayor of Oleshky, a town across the Dnipro river from the city of Kherson, reported on Telegram on September 4 that Ukrainian armed forces attacked a business belonging to Saldo, the Russian Gauleiter of the oblast of Kherson.
Read also: Russian-installed Gauleiter of occupied Mykhailivka killed in car bombing
“Impacts at BMU-5 (Construction and Assembly Bureau 5). Ordnance explodes. In case you don’t know, this item is the property of Saldo,” Ryschuk wrote.
It is the second property of the main Russian collaborator in Kherson Oblast to be hit in two days.
Read also: Pro-Russian defector dies in bomb blast in occupied Berdyansk
Explosions sounded in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of September 3, and reports quickly circulated that the Zateryannyi Mir hotel, also owned by Saldo, had been hit.
Ukrainian activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko, citing sources, wrote that Russian soldiers were based at Saldo’s hotel.
Photos circulating on social media later showed extensive damage to the building.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
The empire that Cyrus Mistry helped build: 5 points
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who was chief executive of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, died in a car crash.
-
In 1991, Mr. Mistry began working as a manager for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd, a family-owned construction company. He was Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, in addition to Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company.
-
A year after his father stepped down from the board of directors of Tata Sons, Mr. Mistry joined him on September 1, 2006, with an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons; it owned the largest block of shares held by a single entity.
-
From September 24, 1990 to October 26, 2009, he was a director of Tata Elxsi Limited and a director of Tata Power until September 18, 2006. Mr. Mistry was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in 2013. He has also served as Chairman of each organization important Tata including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals – – covering everything from outsourcing to steel, to cars from luxury and salt.
-
He was forced out as chairman of Tata Sons in a coup in the boardroom in October 2016. After a long legal battle, when the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal in 2020 ruled the case in his favor, Mr. Mistry said he would like to reserve his place on the company’s board of directors but would not take over as chairman of the conglomerate.
-
In a 2013 article, The Economist ranked him as “the most important industrialist in India and Britain”.
Weekend ends LA gig early after losing his voice
The weekend was forced to take the rest of the weekend off.
On Sept. 3, a day after performing a sold-out first show in Los Angeles, the “Blinding Lights” singer abruptly ended his second gig at the city’s SoFi Stadium, announcing that he had lost his voice.
“I can’t give you the gig I want to give you right now,” The Weeknd told the crowd, as reported by NBC 4 Los Angeles. “I’ll make sure everyone is okay. Get your money back.”
He added, “I’m sorry, I’m really sorry, I love you so much.”
Later that night, The Weeknd caught on Twitter to further explain the situation and vowed to make it up to his fans.
PGA Tour extends LIV Golf ban saying ‘membership cannot and will not be renewed’
The PGA Tour is extending its ban on LIV golfers by issuing a memo telling those who left to join the Saudi-backed group that membership ‘cannot and will not be renewed’.
The memo was delivered to the players by letter, Sports Illustrated reports.
“The Tour may not enter into a membership agreement with a player where, as here, it reasonably expects the player will not perform material obligations under that agreement,” the letter read. “As a result, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.
LIV Golf has joined an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that was originally filed by a few LIV golfers. Pat Perez, Carlos Oritiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak were among those golfers, but they dropped their lawsuits against the Tour.
Phil Mickelson was among those who took legal action in August, claiming their Tour suspensions were aimed at damaging their careers. Others have filed temporary restraining orders from competing in the FedEx Cup, which they claim they qualified for before joining LIV Golf. A California federal judge denied that injunction.
LIV GOLF’S PAT PEREZ DROPPED FROM TRIAL: ‘I HAVE NO FEELING ILL ABOUT THE PGA TOUR OR ANY OF THE PLAYERS’
In their addendum to the lawsuit, LIV Golf said “the Tour forced him to increase his costs so he could sign players and prevented him from signing others under the threat of a penalty. “.
LIV Golf claims that without a fair decision, its “ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.”
This all comes as LIV Golf hosts its first US event in Boston this weekend. Next weekend, LIV Golf and PGA Tour golfers will play in the same BMW PGA Championship in London, which didn’t sit well with guys like Rory McIlroy.
LIV GOLF JOINS IN ANTITRUST LAW AGAINST PGA TOUR, TWO ADDITIONAL GOLFERS DROP OUT
“I hate what it does to the game of golf,” McIlroy recently said of LIV Golf. “I hate it. Really. Like it’s going to be hard for me to go to Wentworth in a few weeks and see 18 there. It just doesn’t sit well with me.”
The PGA Tour has made significant changes to its format for next year, including requiring top players to commit to at least 20 events before the start of the new season. They will also have 12 “elevated events” which aim to create bigger purses as golfers leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf’s guaranteed millions.
The PGA Tour will also launch a “Winnings Insurance Program,” which will play a guaranteed “league minimum of $500,000 per player.” It will be awarded to fully exempt members who participate in at least 15 events.
