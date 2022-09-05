Connect with us

Reports: 4 presumed dead in private plane crash in Baltic Sea

Prominent Iranian Poet Houshang Ebtehaj Dies At 94
HELSINKI — Four passengers on a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were reportedly killed after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media.

The Cessna Citation 551 jet, which had taken off from the Spanish city of Jerez in the afternoon, disappeared from radar as it flew over the Baltic Sea northwest of the Latvian port city of Ventspils, reports the Swedish news agency TT.

The aircraft, registered in Austria, was en route to Cologne, Germany. German media said the passengers were a family of three – a man, a woman and their daughter – in addition to the pilot.

German newspaper Bild said the plane reported shortly after takeoff that there was a cabin pressurization problem. But authorities lost radio contact with the plane soon after, and Spanish and French warplanes were sent to intercept the aircraft.

But when they reached the plane, they didn’t see anyone sitting in the cockpit, Bild said.

Rescue vessels and Latvian and Swedish coastguards were patrolling the crash site and a nearby passenger ferry was alerted to help with the effort. Debris from the plane and an oil spill were discovered at the site, Swedish media reported.

News

High fire danger causes temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank

6 mins ago

on

September 5, 2022

High Fire Danger Causes Temporary Closure Of Hiking Trails In Burbank
Burbank authorities were alerting the public to several temporary hiking trail closures.

Due to high fire risk and hazardous conditions, the Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon hiking trails were to remain closed.

The closures were to remain in effect from 10 a.m. until sunset Sunday and Monday.

As of now, the trails are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

News

A slowing China helps contain global inflation

13 mins ago

on

September 5, 2022

A Slowing China Helps Contain Global Inflation
A global slowdown, particularly in China, is easing inflationary pressures, especially for key imports and commodities.

According to analysis by Nora Szentivanyi, global economist at JP Morgan, and colleagues. The figures omit Turkey, where inflation is abnormally high.

News

Controller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID – NBC Chicago

19 mins ago

on

September 5, 2022

Controller Susana Mendoza Tests Positive For Covid – Nbc Chicago
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is the latest elected official to test positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of a speech she was scheduled to give this week on the state’s financial situation .

Mendoza announced Sunday morning that she had tested positive for the virus.

According to his office, Mendoza is fully vaccinated and received a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine, and has “mild symptoms.”

Mendoza is the latest Illinois leader to test positive for the virus. In mid-July, Governor JB Pritzker tested positive for the virus for the first time since the pandemic began. On August 25, Secretary of State Jesse White also tested positive for the disease.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is also recovering after testing positive for the virus in August.

According to Mendoza’s office, she was scheduled to give a speech on Illinois finances at the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday. This event has been postponed to September 14. The Controller will also be unable to attend the Crystal Lake Labor Day Parade, as well as several other events around the holiday.

News

Rockies feast on Reds bullpen, win 8-4 in opener of doubleheader

25 mins ago

on

September 5, 2022

Rockies Feast On Reds Bullpen, Win 8-4 In Opener Of Doubleheader
Colorado’s hungry road offense feasted on the Reds’ bullpen and starter German Marquez continued his revival.

It’s the cliff-notes version of the Rockies’ 8-4 victory over Cincinnati in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Great American Ballpark.

Reds rookie starter Nick Lodolo dominated the Rockies early on, but Colorado scored eight runs in innings seven through nine to bag a rare road victory.

Marquez’s only two big errors came against right fielder Nick Friedl, who hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings. Marquez allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three in seven innings. He caused nine strikeouts on the ground.

Marquez, erratic for much of the season, continues to hone. He has a 3.93 ERA in his last nine starts. He’s given up just two runs on four hits in his last two starts.

Rookie Michael Toglia’s bloop doubled behind the right field line in the eighth inning as Fernando Cruz led Brendan Rodgers for a 5-4 lead in what proved to be the deciding run.

Colorado added three runs in the ninth, the key to batting a two-run homer from CJ Cron against right-hander Art Warren, Cron’s 25th homer of the season. The Rockies needed insurance because Jonathan India hit a two-run homer off Carlos Estevez in the eighth, cutting the lead to 5-4.

Charlie Blackmon’s single in the seventh inning put the Rockies ahead, 4-2, giving them the lead for the first time in the game.

News

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, dies in an accident near Mumbai

34 mins ago

on

September 5, 2022

Cyrus Mistry, Former Chairman Of Tata Sons, Dies In An Accident Near Mumbai
Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry has been killed in a car crash

New Delhi:

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most publicized coup, was killed in a car crash in Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday , police said. He was 54 years old.

Mr Mistry was traveling from Udwada of Gujarat to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he added.

Photos from the crash site showed the mangled remains of the silver Mercedes. The accident happened when the car hit the road divider in Charoti area in Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai.

“The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. while Mistry was traveling to Mumbai. The accident happened on a bridge over the Surya River. It appears to be an accident,” said Commissioner Balasaheb Patil. Palghar district police.

Alongside Mr. Mistry, Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were present in the car.

Jehangir Pandole, brother of Darius Pandole, is the other person who died in the accident.

Darius Pandole was an independent director in the companies of the Tata group and had opposed the dismissal of Mr. Mistry as chairman of the company. He also left the Tata group with Mr Mistry.

Darius is Anahita’s husband. Anahita Pandole, a well-known gynecologist in Mumbai, was driving the car.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were transferred to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.

“They will probably be transferred to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning,” the police chief said on Sunday evening.

The car was traveling at high speed and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a policeman told the PTI news agency.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked the state police to carry out a detailed investigation into the accident.

“I spoke to the DGP and received instructions for detailed investigations,” tweeted Mr Fadnavis, who is also the state’s interior minister.

This is the latest blow for the Mistry family whose patriarch, Pallonji Mistry – Cyrus’ father – died in June at the age of 93. Their empire built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia, but was more recently known for a corporate feud. with the Tata group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in mourning the loss of the business tycoon, calling it a “big loss” for the world of commerce and industry.

“The untimely passing of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing is a great loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted his condolences, calling him a “shining star” of Indian industry.

Union Women’s Development Minister Smriti Irani said Mr Mistry “embodied kindness”.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons who succeeded Mr Mistry, expressed his condolences over the entrepreneur’s “untimely passing”.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is truly tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these trying times,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka remembered Mr Mistry as “a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance”.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said it was “difficult to digest” the news of Mr Mistry’s death.

“I knew Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as head of the Tata household. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life she herself should not have been ripped from her. Om Shanti,” Mr. Mahindra said.

Veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar called Mr Mistry a “dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur”.

“Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the untimely passing of former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We have lost one of the brightest stars in the Corporate World,” said said Mr. Pawar.

Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, said she was devastated.

“Gone too soon,” Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Mr Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted in October 2016. He took over as chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.

Mr. Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.

News

Roy Keane calls Mikel Arteta a 'bad loser' as Arsenal boss protests over decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in loss to Manchester United

40 mins ago

on

September 5, 2022

Roy Keane Calls Mikel Arteta A 'Bad Loser' As Arsenal Boss Protests Over Decision To Disallow Gabriel Martinelli'S Goal In Loss To Manchester United
Roy Keane has called Mikel Arteta a ‘bad loser’ after Arsenal’s defeat at Manchester United.

The Gunners suffered their first points drop of the season with Antony’s opener and Marcus Rashford’s second-half brace handing them a 3-1 defeat.

Getty

Man United inflicted a first defeat of the season on Arsenal

Arsenal Leave Old Trafford Feeling Very Badly Done By

Getty

Arsenal leave Old Trafford feeling very badly done by

However, the game could have taken a very different path had Gabriel Martinelli’s 12th-minute goal been cleared.

The goal was initially given, however, referee Paul Tierney was advised to watch a challenge from Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen which happened seconds before Martinelli beat David de Gea.

Replays show there had been contact on Eriksen and Tierney concluded that was enough for the goal to be scored.

The likes of Perry Groves and Alan Shearer couldn’t believe the decision and Mikel Arteta was in disbelief.

Arteta told Sky Sports: “Today it’s a foul and you could see the officials in the early action, you could see there were strong tackles but no yellow cards because they wanted to take it up. the threshold because it’s a big game.

“Really difficult to understand.”

Arsenal Believed They Had Drawn First Blood In 12 Minutes But Were Denied By Tierney And Var

Getty

Arsenal believed they had drawn first blood in 12 minutes but were denied by Tierney and VAR

Speaking to the BBC, he added: “The referee said it was a really soft decision – we’re just asking for consistency, today we disallowed the goal again, there’s unfortunately no nothing we can do now.”

But Keane was in no mood to hear the Arsenal manager’s complaints.

Keane told Sky Sports: “I’m sick of all their excuses. I’m serious.

“Arteta is interviewed after the game, he’s a bad loser, like all of us.

Keane Had None Of Arteta's Complaints

Keane had none of Arteta’s complaints

“He has to give Man United a bit of credit, but he never does. Every time he loses a game, it’s all down to what the opponents haven’t done right or the officials. Stop finding blame. apologies.

“You lost the game 3-1, you did well. Take your applause but give me the points any day of the week.

Sports

