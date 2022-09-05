News
Republicans want to rewrite the constitution to limit federal power, but a former senator says a ‘runaway’ convention could pose a danger to health care, education and the environment
-
Republicans plotted to rewrite the constitution and limit federal power.
-
Former senator Russ Feingold and researcher Peter Prindiville write in their new book that this could lead to drastic changes in the laws.
-
“In this uncertainty lies great danger and, perhaps, great power,” they wrote, according to the NYT.
Republicans have campaigned behind the scenes for years to change the constitution through a gathering of 34 state legislatures known as the constitutional convention.
A constitutional convention, designated by Article V of the constitution, would allow state legislatures to pass or ratify constitutional amendments without a governor’s signature, congressional intervention, or any input from the president.
Some Republicans are trying to use a convention, which has never been done in US history, to limit the spending and taxing powers of the federal government and impose term limits on more federal officials.
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold and Constitutional Scholar Peter Prindiville write in their new book ‘The Constitution in Danger’ that a ‘runaway’ convention has the potential to go off the script and create massive changes in laws concerning health care, education and the environment .
Prindiville told The Times that the convention would operate as a “separate, self-contained constitutional body” with no clear indication of how it would operate, because the rules for a constitutional convention were never detailed by the framers.
“Despite claims of legal certainty by proponents of the convention, the most important questions about how a meeting held under Article V would be convened and how it would operate remain unresolved,” Feingold and Prindiville write in their book, according to the Times.
“The editors left no rules. In this uncertainty lies great danger and, perhaps, great power.”
Insider’s Grace Panetta and Brent D. Griffiths previously reported on the Republican plan to assemble a constitutional convention to dump environmental regulations and education standards while making it harder for Washington, DC or territories like Puerto Rico to d achieve state status.
Rob Natelson, a key Article V scholar in the movement to call a convention, previously dismissed the potential for a “runaway” Constitution to Insider.
The States Convention, which has ties to prominent Republicans like former Trump lawyer John Eastman, has pushed for narrow revisions to the constitution that would limit “the power and jurisdiction” of the federal government.
David Super, a professor and constitutional law expert at Georgetown University Law Center, told Insider that limiting the power of the federal government could actually lead to extreme and far-reaching change.
“I challenge you to name any constitutional amendment you might want that I couldn’t qualify as one of the three things in the States Convention,” Super told Panetta and Griffiths. “You want to repeal the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment? It limits the power of the federal government to interfere with state laws. Almost anything you want, you can characterize as one of those things.”
Nineteen states have so far passed a States Convention resolution — with five states making progress on the resolution — according to an Insider analysis. Three states — South Dakota, Iowa and North Carolina — have Republican-led state legislatures.
Supporters of a constitutional convention include Eastman, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin.
Natelson previously told Insider he predicted there was a 50% chance the country could form one within the next five years.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Largest gas importer Petronet to invest Rs 40,000 Crore over next 5 years
New Delhi:
Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s largest gas importer, will invest Rs 40,000 crore over the next five years to expand import infrastructure as well as embark on new business to increase profitability at Rs 10,000 crore.
Petronet, which operates two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facilities at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala, is looking to get into the petrochemical sector, according to the company’s latest annual report.
The company has formulated a “1-5-10-40” strategy for exponential growth and diversification. “The company aims to achieve annual revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years and annual after-tax profit of Rs 10,000 crore with investments of Rs 40,000 crore,” he said. .
It made a net profit or profit after tax of Rs 3,352 crore on revenue of Rs 43,169 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022).
LNG is natural gas that has been cooled to liquid form to make it easier to transport by ship. At the import terminal, the LNG is regasified to a gaseous state before being transported to users such as power plants for electricity production and fertilizer units for the manufacture of urea and other nutrients for crops.
Petronet said it was increasing the import capacity of the Dahej terminal from 17.5 million tonnes per year to 22.5 million tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.
Additionally, it is adding two more LNG storage tanks to the current six tanks at Dahej at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore.
This is in line with the government’s vision to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.7% to 15% by 2030.
With its two terminals on the west coast, Petronet is now considering a third import facility on the east coast.
A floating LNG import terminal on the high seas “will meet the growing demand for gas from the east and center of the country”, he said, adding a detailed feasibility report (DFR) for the terminal. 4 million tons based on the FSRU with additional range. for the expansion to the land terminal with a capacity of 5 million tons has been completed.
Petronet’s Kochi terminal has an import and regasification capacity of 5 million tons per year of LNG. The company said it also plans to set up a petrochemical complex based on imported propane at the Dahej LNG terminal.
It “is also studying the possibility of setting up a complex derived from propylene in the near future”. However, he did not provide cost estimates or timelines for the project.
Petronet said it is also considering overseas projects and has been shortlisted as one of the potential bidders for an LNG terminal in Matarbari, Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.
It is also “exploring business opportunities in Sri Lanka’s LNG value chain and is in the process of collaborating with potential counterparts, including the government of Sri Lanka,” the annual report says.
The company “aims to be a global LNG player and thus incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘Petronet LNG Singapore Pte Ltd’ on March 7, 2022”. “Petronet LNG Singapore Pte Ltd was incorporated to carry on business/activities including but not limited to long, spot and short term LNG purchase and sale of LNG, trading of LNG to Indian and foreign companies, optimization and diversion of LNG in its portfolio, carrying out hedging transactions, investments in overseas companies, etc.,” he added.
Petronet currently imports LNG on long-term contracts from Qatar and Australia. Regasified LNG is supplied to buyers GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for resale to actual users.
GAIL, IOC, BPCL and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) each hold 12.5% of the capital of Petronet.
“In order to achieve this ambitious objective (of 1-5-10-40), your company has also identified a need to optimize the decision-making process of its leaders at different levels. As a result, the company has undertaken an extensive exercise to re-visit the existing delegation of authority, in which executive powers have been streamlined to align with its growing business needs.
“Similarly, Petronet also recognizes that strategic objectives require harmony and alignment with corporate HR policies and practices, therefore, it has become imperative to review all HR policies and align with industry best practices,” the annual report states.
Highland Park’s Bitter Jester music festival took place two months after the Fourth of July parade tragedy
CHICAGO (SCS) — Two months after the deadly tragedy of the 4th of July parade in Highland Park. A concert that was to take place that day took place on Sunday.
Residents told CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza that it was more than just a concert. It’s about rising above and how the show should go on.
It was the Bitter Jester Music Festival, which is normally celebrated after the 4th of July fireworks.
Following the Highland Park parade tragedy, the show was cancelled.
On Sunday afternoon, the 10 bands scheduled to play on July 4 played at Madam Zuzu’s Tea House, a venue owned by local musician Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan.
It was important not only for the groups to be there, but also for the teachers, judges and residents of Highland Park to enjoy a tradition that has been going on for 16 years.
Nothing could stop this.
The concert was free and one group was crowned the winner at the end.
Proceeds from donations will go to the Business Recovery Fund in Highland Park.
Chilean voters reject constitution targeting economy and indigenous peoples’ rights
SANTIAGO, Chile—Chileans on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected a draft constitution that would have stifled the country’s market economy, undermined the balance of power in government and granted sweeping rights to indigenous peoples.
The result of a national referendum was a blow for the new left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, a 36-year-old former student protest leader who has pledged to expand the role of the state in the economy and improve public services for the poorest Chileans who feel abandoned in the most developed country. from Latin America. Although elected in December with strong support from young Chileans, Mr Boric had, in a recent Cadem poll, slipped to 39% approval as the economy collapsed and violence increased at the heart of the community. indigenous Mapuche in the central valley of Chile.
4 Shot in a South Chicago neighborhood: CFD – NBC Chicago
Four men were shot dead in a south Chicago neighborhood on Sunday, officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened around 6:48 p.m. near 8636 S. Kingston Ave.
All four were taken to local hospitals.
Additional information has not yet been released.
Risk of power outages in California as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The chances of power outages in California will increase in the coming days as the state prepares to enter the most brutal period yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said. officials Sunday.
Energy demand is expected to outstrip supply starting Monday evening, and forecasts for Tuesday show the state vying with its all-time high in electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of California. Independent System Operator.
“It’s about to get a lot more intense,” Mainzer told reporters.
The system operator is responsible for managing and maintaining the reliability of the electrical grid, a difficult task in hot weather when power demand skyrockets as people crank up their air conditioners.
Grid operators have several options available before power outages, such as running backup generators, buying more power from other states, and using so-called demand response programs, where people are paid to use less. of energy. But keeping the lights on will also force Californians to keep conserving like they have, even as temperatures rise.
Most of California’s 39 million people face extremely hot weather. Temperatures in the Central Valley are expected to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) for several days. In Los Angeles, meanwhile, temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), unusually hot temperatures for September.
Energy officials and power companies have been urging people since Wednesday to use less electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by keeping air conditioners at 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25.5 degrees Celsius) or higher and avoiding d use large appliances such as ovens and dishwashers. These so-called flexible alerts have allowed the network operator to keep the lights on so far.
As of Saturday night, the state used about 44,000 megawatts of electricity, Mainzer said. By Tuesday, that’s expected to hit more than 50,000 megawatts, approaching record levels of power consumption set in 2006. But the state would rather curb demand to avoid that number than test the power grid’s ability to respond. .
“Our goal is to make sure we don’t hit that number,” Mainzer said.
During the day, the California energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas, plus some electricity imports from other states. But solar power begins to drop in the late afternoon and evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state.
Meanwhile, some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather. As of Sunday afternoon, three of the state’s coastal power plants were experiencing partial outages, though they represent only a small fraction of the state’s supply, officials said.
At the same time, some hydroelectric resources are limited due to drought. Dry conditions and heat are hitting California as the state heads into what is traditionally the worst of fire season, with large fires already burning and becoming deadly. Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Several hundred thousand Californians lost power during hot weather August 2020 blackouts. The state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Newsom on Friday signed legislation potentially allowing the state’s last remaining nuclear plant to remain open beyond its scheduled 2025 shutdown to ensure more power for the energy grid.
As of Sunday night, nuclear power made up about 5% of California’s energy supply.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley details decision to cancel series with BYU, didn’t want players lined up over verbal abuse
DARLINGTON, SC — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley said she doesn’t want her players lined up for verbal abuse at BYU, which is why she’s opted to cancel the schools home series.
When Staley heard about Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson’s experience at BYU — Richardson said he heard a racial slur directed at her — the two-time national championship coach “didn’t want to put his players in this situation”.
Staley, whose team won its last NCAA title last April, was at Darlington Raceway on Sunday to serve as honorary car driver for the Southern 500.
Staley said she looked at all angles of what happened at BYU and spoke to several people.
“I slept on it a few nights, woke up with the same feeling that I shouldn’t put our players in this situation,” she said before the race.
The BYU women’s team Twitter account posted a link to an op-ed by athletic director Tom Holmoe on Friday, along with the words: “We are extremely disappointed with South Carolina’s decision to cancel our series and ask for patience with the course We believe that the solution is to work together to eradicate racism and not separate from each other.
BYU also apologized and Holmoe spoke to Richardson.
The Gamecocks were scheduled to open this season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then travel to the Provo, Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.
Staley said she had discussions with some schools about replacing the Cougars in Game 1.
Staley said she hasn’t discussed it with her players, telling them her choice on Friday without much fanfare.
“It was a selfish decision,” she said. “I was only thinking about South Carolina women’s basketball.”
Staley acknowledged that South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner supported his decision. Staley also said she didn’t want to involve Richardson because she didn’t want the Blue Devils sophomore coming back to the incident.
“I just wanted to make sure our players didn’t have to put up with this,” Staley said. “Because if something happened that way, I don’t have the words to comfort them.”
